Horrifying Video Shows Man Fatally Push Mom, 28, Down A Slide After Telling Her “Don’t Be Scared”

What was supposed to be a fun amusement park visit for a 28-year-old mother of a toddler turned tragic when she lost her life on a near-vertical slide ride.

The terrifying final moments of the victim, identified as Cristel Camila García Manrique, were captured in multiple bystander videos recorded at an amusement park in Chinácota, Colombia, on Thursday, March 5.

“These slides look crazy even for a professional Olympian,” one netizen wrote.

Cristel Camila García Manrique tragically lost her life after being pushed down a giant slide by a staff member at an amusement park

Image credits: entrefloreschinacota

Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive content and references to loss of life that may be upsetting to some readers.

The incident reportedly occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Entre Flores tourist site in Chinácota, when first responders arrived at the scene.

In now-viral videos of the incident captured by bystanders who were at the tourist attraction at the time, Cristel is seen seated in a tyre at the top of a colorful slide.

She asks the man behind her, a staff member who appears to be operating the ride, “Will anyone be waiting for me?”

Image credits: hora13noticias

The staff member then reassures her that the drop is safe before telling her, “Don’t be scared,” adding that there is a swimming pool at the bottom that “always catches people.”

Moments later, she is pushed down the slide and gains speed before being thrown off the ride at a bend. She reportedly fell approximately 4.5 meters or 15 feet, hitting the ground below.

In the clips, audible screams can be heard as she makes the impact, while someone asks, “Did she fall off?”

The 28-year-old mother of a 4-year-old daughter was told by a staff member, “Don’t be scared,” moments before the fatal ride

Image credits: hora13noticias

In another clip, a staff member is heard exclaiming, “Oh, she came off.”

According to The U.S. Sun, the slide, which featured a unique bend, had reportedly only been open for a few weeks prior to the accident.

It was marketed on the park’s website as “the only slide with a bend.”

El Tiempo, a local media outlet, reported that the 28-year-old victim was pronounced deceased en route to the Erasmo Meoz University Hospital in Cúcuta.

🇨🇴 | Una joven de 28 años, natural de Tibú e identificada como Yuris Cristel Camila García Manrique, falleció tras un trágico accidente en un establecimiento recreativo de la zona rural de Chinácota, Norte de Santander, Colombia. La joven se deslizaba por un “tobogán extremo”,… pic.twitter.com/QZJLOFPX3M — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) March 6, 2026

The medical report, first obtained by the outlet, revealed that Manrique suffered “intracranial trauma and blunt thoracoabdominal trauma,” which ultimately led to her demise.

Intracranial trauma refers to an injury to the brain or skull, while blunt thoracoabdominal trauma means internal injury to the chest and abdominal area that does not break the skin, in this case resulting from a high-impact collision.

Netizens reacted strongly to the tragedy, with many voicing concerns over a perceived “lack of security” on the slide and criticizing the park’s management.

The tragedy sparked widespread concerns about safety regulations on the slide, which reportedly lacked “proper guard rails”

Image credits: camilo jimenez / unsplash (not an actual photo)

One user fumed, “It’s not unusual to be afraid of amusement park rides . That’s part of the attraction. Stop victim blaming. Maybe the ride itself wasnt safe. I dont see guard rails on the sides preventing someone from possibly falling.”

Another user wrote, “Terrible… Theres something wrong with the slide then if that can happen cause that shouldnt be Able to happen. And that Poor baby of 4 years old! I hope she didn’t see her mom fall to her d**th… Someone definitely has to pay for this. Either the owners of the park or the slide or the designer of the slide.”

“That thing has nothing for safety on the side. [Wonder] was it even legal,” one user said, while another commented, “Doesn’t even look safe, they need to shut it down.”

Others wrote, “Why wasn’t there some kind of safety netting or rail in place? If they put people in tires, and the slide bends, there should be something so nobody can go over the side. Her poor child. Losing your mom is traumatic enough, I hope she didn’t see her mom fall or anything afterwards.”

Image credits: canaltro

A day after the incident, on March 6, Entre Flores SAS, the company that operates the tourist site, released an official statement via Instagram expressing regret and outlining its response.

The statement read, “In light of this painful event, we would like to express our condolences and sincere sympathy to the family, friends and loved ones of Cristel Camila García. We wholeheartedly join them in their grief during this difficult time.”

It continued, “The company immediately activated the emergency and assistance protocols provided for such cases and initial support was provided.”

“She lost her life in an establishment where there was no security,” a grieving family member of Cristel allegedly claimed

Image credits: entrefloreschinacota

The company said it would cooperate with authorities and provide necessary information “in the process of verifying and clarifying the facts.”

However, a relative of the deceased later issued a public statement demanding justice for the mother of a four-year-old daughter and disputing the amusement park’s claims.

The individual said, “So far, this establishment has not contacted us at any time to say that they will assist us with the young woman’s funeral or to say that they will respond.”

“We reject what the lawyer for this establishment said, that they have contacted the family. At no point have they contacted the girl’s mother or us.”

The statement, as reported by The U.S. Sun, concluded, “We demand that the investigation be carried out properly and that they answer for Camila’s life, because she lost her life in an establishment where there was no security.”

At the time of writing, the investigation remains ongoing, and footage of Cristel’s final moments has reportedly become a key piece of evidence for the Chinácota Mayor’s Office and local police as they examine the park’s safety protocols.

