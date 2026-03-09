Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Horrifying Video Shows Man Fatally Push Mom, 28, Down A Slide After Telling Her “Don’t Be Scared”
Colorful slide at a park with people at the top and bottom, scene related to man fatally pushing mom down a slide.
Society, World

Horrifying Video Shows Man Fatally Push Mom, 28, Down A Slide After Telling Her “Don’t Be Scared”

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
0

28

0

ADVERTISEMENT

What was supposed to be a fun amusement park visit for a 28-year-old mother of a toddler turned tragic when she lost her life on a near-vertical slide ride.

The terrifying final moments of the victim, identified as Cristel Camila García Manrique, were captured in multiple bystander videos recorded at an amusement park in Chinácota, Colombia, on Thursday, March 5.

Highlights
  • A 28-year-old mother’s amusement park visit took a devastating turn after a giant slide ride ended in tragedy, with the incident captured in videos now circulating online.
  • Bystander videos reportedly captured a staff member reassuring Cristel Manrique moments before the ride began, raising questions about the attraction’s safety measures.
  • As the investigation continues, a grieving family member claimed that “there was no security” at the popular tourist spot.

As the “horrific” news spread, social media users expressed deep concern and skepticism, with many calling for stricter oversight of tourist attractions and accountability as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances.

These slides look crazy even for a professional Olympian,” one netizen wrote.

RELATED:

    Cristel Camila García Manrique tragically lost her life after being pushed down a giant slide by a staff member at an amusement park

    Colorful outdoor slide with people at the top, related to horrifying video showing man fatally pushing mom down a slide.

    Image credits: entrefloreschinacota

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive content and references to loss of life that may be upsetting to some readers.

    The incident reportedly occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Entre Flores tourist site in Chinácota, when first responders arrived at the scene.

    In now-viral videos of the incident captured by bystanders who were at the tourist attraction at the time, Cristel is seen seated in a tyre at the top of a colorful slide.

    She asks the man behind her, a staff member who appears to be operating the ride, “Will anyone be waiting for me?”

    Woman lying on a slide being pushed by a man in a helmet, incident related to fatal push down a slide.

    Image credits: hora13noticias

    Comment by Johnathon Northward on thrill ride safety engineering at Dreamworld, highlighting risks and adrenaline-seeking behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The staff member then reassures her that the drop is safe before telling her, “Don’t be scared,” adding that there is a swimming pool at the bottom that “always catches people.”

    Moments later, she is pushed down the slide and gains speed before being thrown off the ride at a bend. She reportedly fell approximately 4.5 meters or 15 feet, hitting the ground below.

    In the clips, audible screams can be heard as she makes the impact, while someone asks, “Did she fall off?”

    The 28-year-old mother of a 4-year-old daughter was told by a staff member, “Don’t be scared,” moments before the fatal ride

    Young woman posing indoors with long dark hair and light makeup, related to horrifying video showing fatal slide incident.

    Image credits: hora13noticias

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In another clip, a staff member is heard exclaiming, “Oh, she came off.”

    According to The U.S. Sun, the slide, which featured a unique bend, had reportedly only been open for a few weeks prior to the accident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It was marketed on the park’s website as “the only slide with a bend.”

    El Tiempo, a local media outlet, reported that the 28-year-old victim was pronounced deceased en route to the Erasmo Meoz University Hospital in Cúcuta.

    Comment on social media stating Trust your gut always, related to horrifying video showing man fatally pushing mom down slide.

    The medical report, first obtained by the outlet, revealed that Manrique suffered “intracranial trauma and blunt thoracoabdominal trauma,” which ultimately led to her demise.

    Intracranial trauma refers to an injury to the brain or skull, while blunt thoracoabdominal trauma means internal injury to the chest and abdominal area that does not break the skin, in this case resulting from a high-impact collision.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens reacted strongly to the tragedy, with many voicing concerns over a perceived “lack of security” on the slide and criticizing the park’s management.

    The tragedy sparked widespread concerns about safety regulations on the slide, which reportedly lacked “proper guard rails”

    Ambulance with flashing lights speeding on urban street at night, related to horrifying video fatal push incident.

    Image credits: camilo jimenez / unsplash (not an actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment on social media about a horrifying video showing a man fatally pushing his mom, age 28, down a slide.

    One user fumed, “It’s not unusual to be afraid of amusement park rides . That’s part of the attraction. Stop victim blaming. Maybe the ride itself wasnt safe. I dont see guard rails on the sides preventing someone from possibly falling.”

    Another user wrote, “Terrible… Theres something wrong with the slide then if that can happen cause that shouldnt be Able to happen. And that Poor baby of 4 years old! I hope she didn’t see her mom fall to her d**th… Someone definitely has to pay for this. Either the owners of the park or the slide or the designer of the slide.”

    “That thing has nothing for safety on the side. [Wonder] was it even legal,” one user said, while another commented, “Doesn’t even look safe, they need to shut it down.”

    Others wrote, “Why wasn’t there some kind of safety netting or rail in place? If they put people in tires, and the slide bends, there should be something so nobody can go over the side. Her poor child. Losing your mom is traumatic enough, I hope she didn’t see her mom fall or anything afterwards.”

    Police officers and a woman at a slide scene secured with caution tape in a horrifying video incident.

    Image credits: canaltro

    Facebook comment by E Ashley Skinner about slides looking crazy even for a professional Olympian with laughing emoji.

    A day after the incident, on March 6, Entre Flores SAS, the company that operates the tourist site, released an official statement via Instagram expressing regret and outlining its response.

    The statement read, “In light of this painful event, we would like to express our condolences and sincere sympathy to the family, friends and loved ones of Cristel Camila García. We wholeheartedly join them in their grief during this difficult time.”

    It continued, “The company immediately activated the emergency and assistance protocols provided for such cases and initial support was provided.”

    “She lost her life in an establishment where there was no security,” a grieving family member of Cristel allegedly claimed

    Colorful outdoor slide with people sitting nearby, related to video of man fatally pushing mom down slide incident.

    Image credits: entrefloreschinacota

    The company said it would cooperate with authorities and provide necessary information “in the process of verifying and clarifying the facts.”

    However, a relative of the deceased later issued a public statement demanding justice for the mother of a four-year-old daughter and disputing the amusement park’s claims.

    The individual said, “So far, this establishment has not contacted us at any time to say that they will assist us with the young woman’s funeral or to say that they will respond.”

    @entrefloreschinac#entrefloreschinacota#entreflores#tiktokcolombia#nortesantander#chinacota♬ original sound – AriaVega

    “We reject what the lawyer for this establishment said, that they have contacted the family. At no point have they contacted the girl’s mother or us.”

    The statement, as reported by The U.S. Sun, concluded, “We demand that the investigation be carried out properly and that they answer for Camila’s life, because she lost her life in an establishment where there was no security.”

    At the time of writing, the investigation remains ongoing, and footage of Cristel’s final moments has reportedly become a key piece of evidence for the Chinácota Mayor’s Office and local police as they examine the park’s safety protocols.

    “So very sad for her family! This is where someone should be suing for damages,” wrote one user online

    Man pushing woman down a slide in a horrifying video showing a fatal incident involving a 28-year-old mom.

    Comment by Nicole Roome questioning safety with text Did it look safe on a light blue background.

    Comment from Addi Rujoh asking why the slide is so high, related to video showing man fatally pushing mom down slide.

    Man pushing woman down playground slide in a horrifying video showing fatal accident after warning her not to be scared.

    Comment discussing dangers of going down a slide without walls or guarding, risking injury or death.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a man fatally pushing a mom down a slide, warning her not to be scared.

    Facebook comment by Sophia Tashae Renae about fear causing an accident on extra tall slides, related to fatal slide incident.

    Comment by Julie Sanchez expressing sorrow after man fatally pushes mom down a slide in a horrifying video.

    Comment by Chanel Spicer saying and isn’t it ironic don’t you think with 34 likes on a social media post.

    Comment discussing fear of sliding and a mention of a water slide in the Kidd side related to horrifying video incident.

    Comment on social media discussing a man fatally pushing a mom down a slide, expressing sadness for family and worker.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    28

    0

    28

    0

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about World
    Homepage
    Trending
    World
    Homepage
    Next in World
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT