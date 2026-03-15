Complete List Of Winners At The 2026 Academy Awards

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The wait is finally over as the 98th Academy Awards take center stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year’s ceremony is particularly historic, with Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller Sinners entering the night with a record-breaking 16 nominations.

As host Conan O’Brien returns for his second stint to navigate the evening’s festivities, the atmosphere is electric with anticipation.

From the intense Best Picture race to the individual triumphs in acting and directing, we are witnessing a defining moment for modern cinema.

Below, Bored Panda have compiled the complete list of winners as they are announced throughout Hollywood’s biggest night.

The list is being updated live.

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Image credits: Oscars

Oscar Nominations 2026: The Complete List of Academy Award Nominees

Best Production Design

WINNER: Frankenstein — Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

Hamnet — Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton

Marty Supreme — Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

One Battle After Another — Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Sinners — Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Sinners — Ryan Coogler

Blue Moon — Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident — Jafar Panahi; script collaborators: Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian

Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value — Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson

Bugonia — Will Tracy

Frankenstein — Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet — Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell

Train Dreams — Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Sean Penn — One Battle After Another

Benicio Del Toro — One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo — Sinners

Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value

Best Live Action Short Film

WINNERS: The Singers — Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt

Two People Exchanging Saliva — Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata

Butcher’s Stain — Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi

A Friend of Dorothy — Lee Knight and James Dean

Jane Austen’s Period Drama — Julia Aks and Steve Pinder

Best Casting (New Category)

WINNER: One Battle After Another — Cassandra Kulukundis

Hamnet — Nina Gold

Marty Supreme — Jennifer Venditti

The Secret Agent — Gabriel Domingues

Sinners — Francine Maisler

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

WINNER: Frankenstein — Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey

Kokuho — Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners — Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine — Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, Bjoern Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister — Thomas Foldberg, Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Frankenstein — Kate Hawley

Avatar: Fire and Ash — Deborah L. Scott

Hamnet — Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme — Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners — Ruth E. Carter

Best Animated Short Film

WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls — Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski

Butterfly — Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens

Forevergreen — Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears

Retirement Plan — John Kelly and Andrew Freedman

The Three Sisters — Konstantin Bronzit

Best Animated Feature

WINNER: Kpop Demon Hunters

Arco

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Amy Madigan — Weapons

Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners

Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another

Best Picture

WINNER:

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director

WINNER:

Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler — Sinners

Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao — Hamnet

Best Actor

WINNER:

Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan — Sinners

Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent

Best Actress

WINNER:

Jessie Buckley — Hamnet

Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value

Emma Stone — Bugonia

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

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Best International Feature Film

WINNER:

The Secret Agent — Brazil

It Was Just an Accident — France

Sentimental Value — Norway

Sirāt — Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab — Tunisia

Best Documentary Feature

WINNER:

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Cinematography

WINNER:

Frankenstein — Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme — Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another — Michael Bauman

Sinners — Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams — Adolpho Veloso

Best Film Editing

WINNER:

F1 — Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another — Andy Jurgensen

Sentimental Value — Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners — Michael P. Shawver

Best Original Score

WINNER:

Bugonia — Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein — Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet — Max Richter

One Battle After Another — Jonny Greenwood

Sinners — Ludwig Goransson

Best Original Song

WINNER:

“Dear Me” — Diane Warren: Relentless (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

“Golden” — Kpop Demon Hunters (Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)

“I Lied To You” — Sinners (Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson)

“Sweet Dreams Of Joy” — Viva Verdi! (Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike)

“Train Dreams” — Train Dreams (Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; Lyric by Nick Cave)

Best Sound

WINNER:

F1 — Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta

Frankenstein — Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern

One Battle After Another — José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor

Sinners — Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker

Sirāt — Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas, Yasmina Praderas

Best Visual Effects

WINNER:

Avatar: Fire and Ash — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett

F1 — Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington, Keith Dawson

Jurassic World Rebirth — David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan, Neil Corbould

The Lost Bus — Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen, Brandon K. McLaughlin

Sinners — Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean

Best Documentary Short Film