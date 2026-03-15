Complete List Of Winners At The 2026 Academy Awards
The wait is finally over as the 98th Academy Awards take center stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year’s ceremony is particularly historic, with Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller Sinners entering the night with a record-breaking 16 nominations.
As host Conan O’Brien returns for his second stint to navigate the evening’s festivities, the atmosphere is electric with anticipation.
From the intense Best Picture race to the individual triumphs in acting and directing, we are witnessing a defining moment for modern cinema.
Below, Bored Panda have compiled the complete list of winners as they are announced throughout Hollywood’s biggest night.
The list is being updated live.
Image credits: Oscars
Oscar Nominations 2026: The Complete List of Academy Award Nominees
Best Production Design
- WINNER: Frankenstein — Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
- Hamnet — Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
- Marty Supreme — Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
- One Battle After Another — Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
- Sinners — Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne
Best Original Screenplay
- WINNER: Sinners — Ryan Coogler
- Blue Moon — Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident — Jafar Panahi; script collaborators: Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian
- Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value — Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier
Best Adapted Screenplay
- WINNER: One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson
- Bugonia — Will Tracy
- Frankenstein — Guillermo del Toro
- Hamnet — Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
- Train Dreams — Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Best Supporting Actor
- WINNER: Sean Penn — One Battle After Another
- Benicio Del Toro — One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo — Sinners
- Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value
Best Live Action Short Film
- WINNERS: The Singers — Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt
- Two People Exchanging Saliva — Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata
- Butcher’s Stain — Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi
- A Friend of Dorothy — Lee Knight and James Dean
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama — Julia Aks and Steve Pinder
Best Casting (New Category)
- WINNER: One Battle After Another — Cassandra Kulukundis
- Hamnet — Nina Gold
- Marty Supreme — Jennifer Venditti
- The Secret Agent — Gabriel Domingues
- Sinners — Francine Maisler
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- WINNER: Frankenstein — Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey
- Kokuho — Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, Tadashi Nishimatsu
- Sinners — Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry
- The Smashing Machine — Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, Bjoern Rehbein
- The Ugly Stepsister — Thomas Foldberg, Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Best Costume Design
- WINNER: Frankenstein — Kate Hawley
- Avatar: Fire and Ash — Deborah L. Scott
- Hamnet — Malgosia Turzanska
- Marty Supreme — Miyako Bellizzi
- Sinners — Ruth E. Carter
Best Animated Short Film
- WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls — Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski
- Butterfly — Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens
- Forevergreen — Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears
- Retirement Plan — John Kelly and Andrew Freedman
- The Three Sisters — Konstantin Bronzit
Best Animated Feature
- WINNER: Kpop Demon Hunters
- Arco
- Elio
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Supporting Actress
- WINNER: Amy Madigan — Weapons
- Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value
- Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners
- Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another
Best Picture
- WINNER:
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Director
- WINNER:
- Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler — Sinners
- Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao — Hamnet
Best Actor
- WINNER:
- Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
- Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent
Best Actress
- WINNER:
- Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
- Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone — Bugonia
Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Best International Feature Film
- WINNER:
- The Secret Agent — Brazil
- It Was Just an Accident — France
- Sentimental Value — Norway
- Sirāt — Spain
- The Voice of Hind Rajab — Tunisia
Best Documentary Feature
- WINNER:
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best Cinematography
- WINNER:
- Frankenstein — Dan Laustsen
- Marty Supreme — Darius Khondji
- One Battle After Another — Michael Bauman
- Sinners — Autumn Durald Arkapaw
- Train Dreams — Adolpho Veloso
Best Film Editing
- WINNER:
- F1 — Stephen Mirrione
- Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another — Andy Jurgensen
- Sentimental Value — Olivier Bugge Coutté
- Sinners — Michael P. Shawver
Best Original Score
- WINNER:
- Bugonia — Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein — Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet — Max Richter
- One Battle After Another — Jonny Greenwood
- Sinners — Ludwig Goransson
Best Original Song
- WINNER:
- “Dear Me” — Diane Warren: Relentless (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)
- “Golden” — Kpop Demon Hunters (Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)
- “I Lied To You” — Sinners (Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson)
- “Sweet Dreams Of Joy” — Viva Verdi! (Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike)
- “Train Dreams” — Train Dreams (Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; Lyric by Nick Cave)
Best Sound
- WINNER:
- F1 — Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta
- Frankenstein — Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern
- One Battle After Another — José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor
- Sinners — Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker
- Sirāt — Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas, Yasmina Praderas
Best Visual Effects
- WINNER:
- Avatar: Fire and Ash — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett
- F1 — Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington, Keith Dawson
- Jurassic World Rebirth — David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan, Neil Corbould
- The Lost Bus — Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen, Brandon K. McLaughlin
- Sinners — Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean
Best Documentary Short Film
- WINNER:
- All the Empty Rooms — Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud — Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo
- Children No More: “Were and Are Gone” — Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins
- The Devil Is Busy — Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir
- Perfectly a Strangeness — Alison McAlpine
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