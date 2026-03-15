After That Viral ‘Mannequin’ Latex Outfit, Heidi Klum Switches Things Up On The Oscars Red Carpet

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More than a month after unveiling one of the most polarizing red carpet looks of the year, Heidi Klum has seemingly reset the conversation entirely when she stepped onto the Oscars carpet in a dramatically different ensemble.

At February’s 68th Annual Grammy Awards, the supermodel drew attention for a skin-toned latex dress that triggered comparisons to Bianca Censori’s controversial moment the previous year.

Highlights Heidi Klum surprised viewers with a structured column gown after her widely criticized latex Grammys dress.

Fans praised the design, with many pointing to its intricate beadwork and refined silhouette.

The model’s appearance marked her first time attending the Oscars ceremony in ten years.

The outfit sparked widespread debate online, with viewers questioning everything from its design to its practicality.

The reaction at the Oscars, however, could hardly have been more different.

Instead of another shock-value experiment, Klum arrived in what many observers described as a welcome display of “structured elegance.”

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Heidi Klum surprised fans with an “elegant” ensemble that sharply contrasted with her Grammys dress

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Klum’s Oscars look featured a sleek column silhouette covered in intricate beadwork that cascaded in precise vertical lines down the length of the dress.

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“The column detail on this Bronx and Banco piece is actually insane up close,” one viewer wrote after images of the gown went viral online.

The dress appeared sculpted to emphasize symmetry and clean structure, a contrast to the exaggerated anatomical detailing of her previous latex outfit. Its shimmering bead pattern created the illusion of architectural lines, giving the entire piece a sleek and polished appearance.

Klum paired the gown with layered necklaces and jewelry reportedly from luxury brand Chrome Hearts, seamlessly complementing the dress.

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“After that viral ‘mannequin’ latex moment at the Grammys last month, it’s refreshing to see her go for this level of structured elegance,” one commenter said, implying her choice of outfit for the Oscars was a deliberate response to her previous one.

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“This look would fit perfectly in a modern remake of The Devil Wears Prada,” another added.

“Stop it. Heidi Klum is giving full icon energy tonight!”

The model arrived at the Grammys wearing a figure-hugging latex dress that failed to impress viewers

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The overwhelmingly positive reception at the Oscars came in stark contrast to the reaction Klum faced a month earlier at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

There, the model arrived in a figure-hugging dress attributed to designer Marina Hoermanseder. The skin-tone latex garment molded closely to her body and immediately became one of the most discussed outfits of the night.

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Its glossy latex surface exaggerated anatomical details, including bust definition, abdominal curvature, and even a subtle p*bic mound.

For many observers, the design triggered instant comparisons to Bianca Censori’s controversial Grammys moment in 2025, when she revealed a sheer nearly n*de outfit while appearing alongside Kanye West.

At the time, a lip reader claimed West had instructed Censori to stage the moment by telling her to “drop it behind you and then turn.”

“He treats her like a puppet,” one viewer said. “Someone needs to save her from Kanye.”

Back to Klum, the reveal quickly turned what should’ve been a glamorous event into meme-fodder.

“How can I be n**ed without being n**ed? I can hear it in her voice asking her stylist,” one viewer joked.

“Wow, this is heinous,” another followed up. “Looks like someone dipped her in liquid wax and called it fashion.”

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“It looks like a torn sterile glove,” a third said.

The 2026 Oscars marks the first time in ten years that the model has appeared at the ceremony

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The 52-year-old model and television host’s arrival at the 98th Academy Awards marks her first ceremony appearance since 2016. While Klum has continued to frequent Oscar parties over the years, she had not attended the actual telecast since.

This year’s ceremony stands out for its introduction of the first-ever Best Casting category, alongside record-breaking nomination hauls, such as Sinners leading with 16.

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Best Picture frontrunners include Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and Sinners, as well Hamnet and The Secret Agent as dark horses.

Acting races pit Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) against Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme) and Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another) for Best Actor, while Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) and Emma Stone (Bugonia) lead Best Actress.

Viewers praised the look as a welcome return to “classic glam”

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