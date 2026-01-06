Heidi Klum, 52, Lets It All Hang Out Again During Beach Outing: “Anything To Get Publicity”

ADVERTISEMENT

Heidi Klum has set tongues wagging with another au naturel outing during her romantic beach getaway.

The 52-year-old supermodel is very comfortable in her own skin, so much so that she has previously revealed she lounges in her birthday suit at home in front of her children and in her backyard .

She has also posed in lingerie alongside her daughter, Leni, for a series of advertisements that sparked online criticism.

Highlights Heidi Klum confidently removed her top again on a St. Barts beach outing, wearing only bikini bottoms and sunglasses.

The 52-year-old supermodel said she often sunbathes without a top at home and in public.

Heidi faced mixed reactions online, from criticism calling her an "exhibitionist" to praise for her confidence.

Heidi Klum attracted attention after another carefree beach outing with husband Tom Kaultiz

The mom of four, who has said that removing her top is “strategic,” recently lived by her mantra during her vacation with 36-year-old husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The couple was photographed frolicking in the ocean in St. Barts, a Caribbean island, on Monday (January 5).

Heidi was seen wearing nothing but her navy blue bikini bottoms and aviator sunglasses as she relaxed with Tom.

I can’t identify the person in the photo. Alt text: Woman in white cat-eye sunglasses and blue bikini reclining on beach, red nails and rings visible

The Tokio Hotel guitarist sported a pair of animal-print swim shorts and a gray baseball cap.

In her Instagram Stories, Heidi also gave fans a glimpse of her vacation, sharing a picture of herself indulging in potato chips while lounging on her $600 Gucci towel.

The German model ditched her top while on vacation in St. Barts

The outing reportedly marked the third time in recent weeks that the German model opted to tan without her top on—a practice that is common on some European beaches but often raises eyebrows across the ocean.

“Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should,” wrote an American viewer.

“Oh my goodness the poor thing lost her top. Did people help her find it??” another joked.

“She’s keeping up with her young man. She has to be interesting to keep him interested,” read an additional comment.

One user accused Heidi of “exhibitionism” on the French Caribbean island.

Others quickly jumped to her defense, with one supporter writing, “She still looks amazing. We should all be so lucky to have a 52 year old look THAT hot.”

“She’s been going t*pless for years. She’s an ex-model and is body confident. She looks great!” a separate user chimed in.

“If you go to French islands you see t*pless women. Get over it. It’s not a big deal,” said another supporter.

Heidi revealed that she often lounges at home without a top on in front of her children

A few days earlier, Heidi was spotted covering up with a towel featuring her husband’s face printed across it.

She and the guitarist were first romantically linked in March 2018 after leaving a Lorraine Schwartz party together. Nine months later, he got down on one knee.

The German stars exchanged vows in a private ceremony before tying the knot in a larger celebration in Capri, Italy, in August 2019.

Screenshot of a comment about Heidi Klum from user misstheseasons, discussing her beach behavior and intent.

Before marrying Tom, Heidi was in a relationship with businessman Flavio Briatore, with whom she welcomed a daughter, Leni.

She also had Henry, Johan, and Lou with her ex-husband, Seal. The British singer adopted Leni when she was five.

Discussing her comfort with being au naturel, Heidi told People magazine in 2023, “I’m super comfortable n*ked today. To the point where my kids are like, ‘Mom, I have a friend coming over.’

“As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on. But if no one is there, suns out buns out.”

She also explained that she removes her bikini top for aesthetic reasons, adding that her children find it natural to see her unclothed at home.

“I just don’t like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don’t want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It’s very strategic.”

She continued, “I’ve always been very open with my body. When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I’m European… my kids don’t know me any other way.”

The mom of four was previously criticized for posing in lingerie with her daughter

Elsewhere in the interview, Heidi addressed the criticism she faced after appearing in lingerie campaigns for Intimissimi with Leni after her eldest daughter turned 18.

“A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together.’ But for us? I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that,” she explained, adding that the model has inherited her self-confidence.



The America’s Got Talent judge, who revealed she’s never had plastic surgery, takes good care of her health and physique, even when she’s on vacation.

Earlier this month, she posted a video that showed her exercising outdoors in her bikini, using workout bands while listening to Britney Spears’ Work B**ch.

When it comes to physical activity, Heidi prefers at-home exercises, including yoga and swimming, over hitting the gym.

“I go running, jump on the trampoline in the garden at my home in LA and do body-weight exercises – including lots of squats. I get plenty of movement from running around after four children, two dogs and a cat,” she explained.

Heidi has credited her figure to a low-fat breakfast consisting of three poached eggs in chicken broth or served with vegetables.

She also reportedly enjoys turkey with basmati rice or quinoa with stir-fried vegetables for lunch, and salmon with a mixed green salad for dinner.

According to her nutritionist, the mom of four eats fruit with yogurt or dark chocolate as a sweet treat.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel revealed that she’s “all for” Botox but clarified that she has never undergone plastic surgery.

Speaking with People, Heidi also pushed back against ageism in society, stressing that she has no plans to hide her figure at this stage of her life.

“The biggest misconception [about] being in your 50s is that you are off the shelf. You’re not off the shelf,” she noted.

“We are very much on that shelf for everyone to see. Don’t hide in your 50s. Beauty is ever-changing, and I’m here for the change. If it’s always the same, life is boring.”

People reacted both to Heidi’s photos and to the practice of women taking their tops off at the beach

