Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Body Language Expert Explains Timothée Chalamet’s Odd Reaction To Michael B. Jordan’s Win
Timothu00e9e Chalamet showing an odd body language reaction while seated, as explained by a body language expert.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

Body Language Expert Explains Timothée Chalamet’s Odd Reaction To Michael B. Jordan’s Win

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
0

25

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Many eagle-eyed users started picking apart Timothée Chalamet’s reaction to losing out on the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, especially after his confident remarks over the last few months.

As Adrien Brody, last year’s winner, announced Michael B. Jordan’s name, Chalamet immediately clapped, with a big smile on his face. 

Highlights
  • A body language expert broke down Timothée Chalamet’s real-time reaction to Michael B. Jordan winning the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role.
  • Many believed Chalamet was putting up a fake reaction, despite him clapping and smiling from his seat.
  • Kylie Jenner could partially be blamed for Chalamet’s misfortune at the 2026 Academy Awards, according to an insider.

As the clip of the actor’s reaction went viral, body language experts chimed in, revealing what the actor, and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, were truly feeling.”

“That little pause from Timothée Chalamet after Michael B. Jordan was announced said everything,” one viewer commented about the video.

RELATED:

    A body language expert deciphered Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s reactions to Michael B. Jordan’s winning Best Actor

    Timothée Chalamet in a white suit, captured with an odd expression analyzed by a body language expert at an event.

    Image credits: Getty/Mike Coppola

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chalamet, who was nominated for his titular role in Josh Safdie’s table tennis drama Marty Supreme, was beaten by Michael B. Jordan’s performance as the Smoke and Stack twins in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.

    The other nominees were Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, and Wagner Moura.

    Timothée Chalamet displaying thoughtful body language during an event as a body language expert analyzes reactions.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Winter

    Darren Stanton, a body language expert, broke down his reaction and claimed that Chalamet was nothing but “genuinely happy” for the Creed actor’s achievement. 

    “Timothée Chalamet was genuinely happy for Michael,” Stanton told Covers. “Sometimes we see microexpressions of sadness or disappointment from another nominee, but he seemed genuinely pleased at the moment it was announced.”

    Michael B. Jordan smiling on stage holding an award, body language expert analyzes Timothée Chalamet’s odd reaction.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Winter

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “There was a brief close-up of Timothée and Kylie Jenner as Michael walked on stage, and there was definitely genuine happiness from the Marty Supreme star,” the expert continued. “He knows it’s all part of the game – win or lose. He didn’t flash any animosity, anger, or jealousy.”

    However, Jenner, who had accompanied Chalamet throughout the award season, was more visibly disheartened about her boyfriend losing out on the Oscar.

    Timothée Chalamet clapping with a subtle expression, analyzed by body language experts during Michael B. Jordan’s award win event.

    Image credits: TheAcademy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When it came to Kylie, she wasn’t flashing any negative emotions, like anger or contempt, either,” Stanton said. “From her facial expressions, she just seemed disappointed for Timothée, even though he didn’t appear to be upset in any sense.”

    “Overall, from a non-verbal point of view, there was no contempt at all, and her expressions towards Michael’s win were genuine,” he added. “It was just clear she was there to support Timothée and wanted to see him do well.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Timothée Chalamet hid his emotions well at the Oscars snub, said another expert

    Another body language expert, Dr. Beth Dawson, told Metro that Chalamet’s expression was one of “genuine disappointment” despite his clapping and smiling. 

    “Actors are notoriously good at hiding their emotions,” she said. “Their job is to perform for the cameras, and Timothée Chalamet is no exception.

    Dr. Dawson pointed out a “micro-reaction” on Chalamet’s face when Jordan’s name was called.

    Tweet showing a body language expert analyzing Timothée Chalamet’s odd reaction to Michael B. Jordan’s win in a Twitter reply.

    Image credits: spider_curly

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He blinks once and looks down—that is a flash of genuine disappointment. His response is also quite subdued and restrained; even though he smiles and claps, he maintains composure.”

    However, a “quiver of the bottom lip” gave away the “sadness” that Chalamet was trying to contain, she claimed. 

    “As he claps, his mouth opens just a little and again he’s performing the polite signals of congratulations while managing his emotions of sadness and disappointment,” Dr. Dawson explained.

    Timothée Chalamet seated in a white suit with folded hands showing a subtle reaction explained by body language expert.

    Image credits: TheAcademy

    Moreover, Chalamet’s body language from moments before the announcement allegedly shows that he was not expecting to win after all. 

    “You can also see his mouth pressed together, showing tension, and his chin slightly lowered, suggesting he may already be managing his expectations,” she said about Chalamet’s posture as Brody was getting ready to read out the name.

    “This shows us that he is tense but also that he is not expecting to win.”

    Timothée Chalamet jeopardized his Oscar chances himself, according to an Academy insider

    Illustration of a person crying with a smiling mask, highlighting body language expert insights on Timothée Chalamet’s reaction.

    Image credits: angrycarrick

    Chalamet has found himself on the wrong side of the media’s attention in recent months.

    Even before he made the controversial remark on not caring about opera and ballet, his “arrogance” throughout the Marty Supremepress tour earned him the ire of netizens. 

    In December 2025, Chalamet said he knew “what it’s going to be by next summer,” which many took as a signhe expected to win the Oscar. It did not sit well with the viewers, who called him “desperate,” “annoying,” and “arrogant.”

    Young man in glasses demonstrating body language while playing ping pong in a dimly lit indoor setting

    Image credits: A24

    At last year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2025, Chalamet ended his speech with the confession that he aspired to be “one of the greats” in the industry, which also irked many fans.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by ExtraTV (@extratv)

    An anonymous Academy insider told The US Sun days before the 2026 Oscars that Chalamet’s “antics”would cost him the award he coveted. 

    “I’ve been a member of the Academy for 12 years, and I’ve never seen someone throw away their chances of winning as brazenly as Timothée,” the source said on March 11.

    Timothée Chalamet in a white suit with a subtle expression as body language expert analyzes his reaction to Michael B. Jordan’s win

    Image credits: Getty/Dia Dipasupil

    “It’s not just a few people talking about it. Most of the voters are hyper-aware of his antics, which is never a good thing,” they added. “You don’t want people talking about you during awards season for anything other than your performance.”

    Chalamet has “rubbed people the wrong way” with his actions and made a “mockery” of the arts, whether or not he intended to do so, the insider claimed.

    Timothée Chalamet and a woman posing together, illustrating body language expert insights on his odd reaction.

    Image credits: Getty/Neilson Barnard

    His relationship with Jenner could also be a factor in Chalamet losing out on the Oscar, the source further added. 

    “It does shift the narrative when a leading Oscar nominee brings a Kardashian as their date,” the insider said. “Many people have preconceived notions of what that means.”

    The source in question was among those on the panel who voted for Jordan, and said he’d be “proud” if the Black Panther star won the award.

    “Brutal.” Netizens argued about the reaction on social media

    Tweet discussing body language expert analyzing Timothée Chalamet’s reaction to Michael B. Jordan’s win with emojis.

    Image credits: marcel_nshuti

    Tweet showing Mudassar Yaseen commenting on Timothée Chalamet’s stunned body language reaction to Michael B. Jordan’s win.

    Image credits: Mudassa16071596

    Tweet by Raychi commenting on a funny moment, relevant to body language expert analyzing Timothée Chalamet’s reaction.

    Image credits: raychix

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing body language expert analysis of Timothée Chalamet’s reaction to Michael B. Jordan’s win.

    Image credits: iamdannycfc

    Screenshot of a tweet analyzing Timothée Chalamet’s body language reaction to Michael B. Jordan’s win.

    Image credits: gotxhdiana

    Tweet text discussing Timothée Chalamet’s reaction to Michael B. Jordan’s win, highlighting body language expert analysis.

    Image credits: Taucrush01

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Timothée Chalamet’s odd reaction to Michael B. Jordan’s Best Actor award win.

    Image credits: Mudassa16071596

    Tweet showing analysis of Timothée Chalamet’s body language reaction to Michael B. Jordan’s win, highlighting sportsmanship.

    Image credits: BuhleMvusi

    Tweet from Samuel responding to a discussion about Timothée Chalamet’s body language reaction to Michael B. Jordan’s win.

    Image credits: SamuelDNww

    Tweet text discussing Michael B. Jordan’s win, with focus on body language expert analyzing reaction of Timothée Chalamet.

    Image credits: DHoldivaw

    Tweet text discussing Timothée Chalamet’s body language reaction to Michael B. Jordan’s win in a social media post.

    Image credits: SnoopDoggMan

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Timothée Chalamet’s odd reaction analyzed by a body language expert.

    Image credits: ___dorcy

    Body language expert analyzes Timothée Chalamet’s unusual reaction to Michael B. Jordan’s win at an award event.

    Image credits: WriteThomasGill

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Oscars

    25

    0

    25

    0

    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT