Every Upcoming Michael B. Jordan Movie After His Historic Best Actor Oscar Win

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Michael B. Jordan made history at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 15).

He became the first person to win a Best Actor Oscar for playing dual roles. Jordan portrayed twin brothers Elijah “Smoke” Moore and Elias “Stack” Moore in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.

Following the historic win, Jordan has several high-profile projects lined up. His upcoming slate will reunite him with Coogler and mark his first collaboration with an Oscar-winning director.

Here’s a detailed look at Michael B. Jordan’s upcoming movies.

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Swapped

Image credits: Netflix

Directed by Nathan Greno, the animated adventure follows two creatures who are sworn enemies that magically swap places. In it, Jordan voices Ollie, a small woodland sea otter-like creature.

The project was first announced in February 2018, and Jordan’s involvement was confirmed in November of the same year. The movie will release in select theaters on April 24, 2026, before debuting on Netflix on May 1.

The Thomas Crown Affair

Image credits: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

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Jordan pitched another remake of the 1968 romantic heist film The Thomas Crown Affair to MGM in 2016. In September 2024, the project received the official greenlight with Jordan announced as both director and lead actor.

The story revolves around Thomas Crown, a billionaire who moonlights as an art thief. He falls in love with an insurance investigator, leading to a cat-and-mouse game between them.

Principal photography began in July 2025 and wrapped that November. It is currently scheduled to release in theaters on March 5, 2027.

Miami Vice

Image credits: Universal Pictures

In April 2025, a new adaptation of the 1980s television series Miami Vice entered development, with Joseph Kosinski set to direct. In October 2025, Deadline reported that Jordan was in early talks to join the project as Detective Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs.

Jamie Foxx previously played the role in Michael Mann’s 2006 film adaptation of the iconic series. Meanwhile, Austin Butler was rumored to be playing Detective James “Sonny” Crockett.

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Although the reboot has a tentative release date of August 6, 2027, Jordan and Butler’s involvement hasn’t officially been confirmed.

Wrong Answer

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

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Following their success with Creed, Jordan and Coogler were revealed to be reuniting for Wrong Answer. The project was announced in 2017, with Jordan expected to portray Damany Lewis, a math teacher.

The film will reportedly be based on the 2006 standardized-test cheating scandal at Atlanta Public Schools. Despite the initial announcement, there have been no further updates on the project.

However, in a 2025 interview with Collider, Coogler revealed that the movie was still in development. The director also hinted that Wrong Answer could begin filming before he returns to the Black Panther franchise.

Rainbow Six

Image credits: Prime Video

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A sequel to Jordan’s 2021 action thriller Without Remorse was reportedly greenlit in January 2023.

Chad Stahelski, thefilmmaker behind the John Wick franchise, was announced as the director, with Jordan expected to reprise his role as John Kelly. The sequel will adapt Tom Clancy’s novel, Rainbow Six.

In a December 2025 interview with The Direct, Stahelski confirmed the project was still in the pipeline.

“It’s been a lot of good development work. We just want to get it right,” he said.

However, the director did not share any further production updates or a filming window for the sequel.

Methuselah

Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In May 2020, Variety reported that Jordan was teaming up with Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle. The duo was expected to collaborate on Methuselah, based on the biblical figure of the same name.

Boyle was also slated to reunite with screenwriter Simon Beaufoy after they worked together on Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours. Jordan was to serve as a producer, but there have been no further updates on the project.

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I Am Legend 2

Image credits: Warner Bros.

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A sequel to Will Smith’s 2007 post-apocalyptic film, I Am Legend, has been in development since 2012. In March 2022, the project was officially announced with Smith set to reprise his role and Jordan joining as his co-star and co-producer.

By July 2024, Akiva Goldsman had submitted a second draft for the movie, and Creed II director Steven Caple Jr. was reportedly in negotiations to helm the project.

In December 2025, Jordan revealed that the sequel remained in development but had been pushed further down the pipeline. As a result, the project currently has no tentative release date or production schedule.

Creed IV

Image credits: MGM/Warner Bros.

Ahead of the third installment’s release, Jordan expressed interest in making a fourth film in the Creed franchise. In November 2023, producer Irwin Winkler confirmed that a fourth movie was in active development, with Jordan expected to star and direct.

Jordan also expressed hope that Sylvester Stallone could return to the franchise and said he would like to reunite with Jonathan Majors, who played Damian Anderson in Creed III.

In a February 2025 interview with GQ, Jordan admitted Creed IV would eventually happen, but hinted that it wasn’t currently a priority for him.

“When the time is right, I’ll drop in and do another one,” he said.

Sinners is currently streaming on HBO Max.