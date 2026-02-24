Heat 2 Cast, Story, Release Date: Everything We Know So Far

ADVERTISEMENT

The highly anticipated sequel to Michael Mann’s crime drama Heat is officially in the works.

Released in 1995, the original movie, starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, received critical acclaim and is widely considered one of the best crime films of all time.

A follow-up was formally announced in 2023, and rumors of various actors joining the cast have circulated online ever since.

The follow-up, described as an “homage” to the original, will take place across two different periods.

Despite delays, Mann confirmed plans to start shooting in 2026 and a 2027 release.

Almost three years later, fans finally have an update regarding the names headlining the project, with two Academy Award winners now confirmed.

Here is everything revealed about Heat 2 so far.

All the actors confirmed and rumored for the Heat 2 cast

Heat 2 cast members holding weapons in an intense scene highlighting the story and release date details fans anticipate.

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

In April 2023, Deadline reported that Mann was developing a sequel to his 1995 crime drama.

At the time, actor Adam Driver, who worked with Mann on the biopic Ferrari, was reportedly in talks to play a younger version of De Niro’s character Neil McCauley.

By March 2025, Mann had reportedly spoken with Leonardo DiCaprio about appearing in the second installment. In November 2025, he and Christian Bale were rumored to be the leading choices for the two main roles.

In December 2025, DiCaprio confirmed he was attached to the project during a chat with Deadline.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio in a black tuxedo at a red carpet event, related to Heat 2 cast and story updates.

Image credits: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

While he did not reveal whether he would be portraying Chris Shiherlis, the late Val Kilmer’s character in the original, or Pacino’s Detective Vincent Hanna, DiCaprio admitted discussing both roles with Mann.

On February 24, 2026, Bale reportedly confirmed his involvement during a chat with Good Day Chicago reporter Jake Hamilton. However, his character was kept under wraps for the time being.

Other actors rumored to have a role in the follow-up include Jeremy Allen White, Channing Tatum, Austin Butler, and Bradley Cooper. Actress Ana de Armas was allegedly being eyed to play McCauley’s love interest.

The plot of Heat 2 will be an homage to the original movie

Actor Christian Bale smiling and wearing a black jacket at an event promoting Heat 2 cast and story updates.

Image credits: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

In the same December 2025 interview, DiCaprio described the second installment as an homage to the original.

“We can’t duplicate what Heat was, so it’s paying homage to that film, but giving it its own unique entity,” he said.

In 2022, Mann released his debut novel Heat 2, which is expected to serve as a basis for the second part.

The novel serves as both a prequel and a sequel to the 1995 movie, and DiCaprio confirmed the film adaptation would retain this framing device.

It largely deals with Vincent Hanna’s formative years as a detective and the rise of Neil McCauley and Chris Shiherlis in the criminal underworld.

When is Heat 2 expected to be released?

Heat 2 cast and story details shown on a dark background with the numbers 1988 and 2000 beneath the title.

Image credits: William Morrow and Company

DiCaprio also divulged that the much-awaited movie was way “away from production.”

While the project was initially in development at Warner Bros., its rights were later acquired by Amazon-MGM Studios in October 2025, under its United Artists banner. By this time, veteran producers Jerry Bruckheimer, Scott Stuber, and Nick Nesbitt became attached to the project.

“I can’t get into all the politics of it, but we moved from Warner Brothers to Amazon and United Artists,” Mann announced.

At the same time, the filmmaker reaffirmed that he aimed to start shooting in 2026 for a 2027 release. Filming will take place in Los Angeles, California, and is expected to last 77 days.

Actor standing at Toronto International Film Festival event, related to Heat 2 cast and story updates release date news.

Image credits: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Mann shared that he also planned to shoot the sequel in Chicago, Paraguay, and “some parts in Singapore.”

The director has revealed that the film will receive a wide theatrical release. He expected it to be screened across 4,000 cinemas in the United States.

Heat is currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+.