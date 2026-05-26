But for today, the focus is on the ladies. Here are some responses to a recent Reddit thread when someone asked guys online, “What’s the creepiest thing a girl ever said or has done to you?”

Acting like a creep isn’t exclusive to a specific gender. Men are guilty of it, and so are women . And as you browse this site, you will see a fair number of stories covering both male and female unhinged behavior.

#1 In rage, in the middle of the argument she took my fish out of the aquarium and threatened to step on it.



I saved the little guy. It was a beta if you want to know.

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#2 The most recent thing I had happen was a woman follow me around the gym for nearly 30 minutes.



I would do a set on the lat machine, she would get on a machine near me and half-heartedly do a workout on it. I’d move to the other side of the gym to use freeweights, she would grab a pair of dumbbells and workout next to me. When I sat on a bench to rest between workouts, she stood up near me to take a selfie, obviously angling it where I would be in the background of her pic.



It obviously stood out as two regulars, who were a married couple, took me to the side as I was moving to another machine and asked if I knew her. I said no. They asked if I was aware of what she was doing. I said yes, I’m ignoring her. They took the liberty of complaining to the manager for me. I haven’t seen her since.

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#3 On a First Date. She was on crutches, So I got out, opened and closed the door for her. Within minutes once we sat down at the restaurant, she grabbed my hands and caressed them. Told me she's very affectionate and that she's on crutches because she got into a fight with her last boyfriend and jumped off the 9th story balcony and landed on the 4th story balcony and broke her hips and pelvis.

#4 Talking to a girl on tinder. We were a few weeks into talking to each other, getting ready to meet when she told me she wanted to "brand me". Burn or cut her name into my skin. I mysteriously lost and blocked her number after that.

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#5 My ex stole my dog, took her an hour away to her new place while saying she didn’t have her, came to help me look for her for multiple days, then abandoned her a couple of miles away when police got involved. Luckily, my dog was found and taken to a shelter who promptly called me.

#6 She told me this story: "When I was younger, I saw a man outside my window. He looked dark, like a shadow. He was pointing at me, and he put his hand through the window. His hand went through the glass and through the screen, and touched me on the chest. As soon as he touched me, I passed out. Ever since then, I've been followed by shadow people who protect me. But don't worry, they all agree that you're nice, so they won't hurt you."



Yeah, she had a lot of mental problems.

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#7 I was very sick and laid up in bed. I had been to the doctor the day prior and they put me on some pretty heavy antibiotics and I was just laying in misery. This girl I had been talking to started calling and texting me, I eventually answered her call. She said she wanted to come over and hang out and watch the 2002 Adrien Brody film "The Pianist" in bed with me on my laptop, she was going to bring the DVD.





The last thing on earth that I wanted to do that night was have someone else in bed with me and watch a movie. She showed up anyway and put the movie on and any time I dozed off she woke me up and rewound the movie a little so I could see what I missed when I closed my eyes. I eventually got her to leave. I woke up in the middle of the night and she had her hand down my pants stroking my you know what. That obviously freaked me the f**k out and I made her get out and tried my damnedest to get her out of my life.

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#8 I was chatting to an anesthesiologist on Bumble, and she asked my height and how much I weigh. When I asked why, she replied, "Oh, I was just mentally calculating the dose needed to knock you out".



Dark medical humour I'm sure, but I feel like it's one of those cases that definitely doesn't work if you flip the genders round.



Fun fact, I still went on a date with her, and what really put me off was when she said she hadn't heard of Spanish food. You can d**g me all you want, but I draw the line at cuisine ignorance!

#9 I met this girl in college and we went on a hike, my college was right by this large wooded area so a lot of students hiked it. When we were in the most isolated part of the trail she turned to me and said “so how would you like to d*e”….apparently “peacefully and hopefully not today” was the right answer.

#10 In high school we used to go on an overnight trip for a cross country race. It was fun, got to stay in a hotel, the city had a big mall we got to go to, a lot of people signed up just to go on this trip and would quit the week after.



Anyways me and about 4-5 of the other dudes there were hanging out in one of the hotel rooms, unpacking some stuff and just sitting around. This girl comes in and says hi...we sort of knew her? Like we had seen her show up to run a few times and knew her name but that was about it. She kind of stands there for a minute before a friend of mine is like "did you...need something?" And then she lunges forward, grabs one of the room keys that was sitting on the table and sprints off to her room and locks the door. We were like W*F!?



So we walk out and knock on her door...nothing...so we knock a bit harder...nothing...knock REALLY hard...she opens it CRYING and is like "WHY ARE YOU ALL SO MEAN!?" and runs to our teacher/coach and he's like "w*f did you all do?" So we call him into the room and were like "k we are all very confused right now but here's what happened" so he asks her she says she does not have the room key. So he just went down to the front desk had them deactivate them all and give us new ones.



On the bus ride home she walks over and hands the room key to one of us and doesn't say a word and walks back to her seat.



Absolutely insane behaviour.

#11 I was really close friends with (also had a crush on if I’m being honest) a woman in college. We got really drunk one night and I slept over her place on the couch. In the middle of the night I was woken up by her roommate who had taken my pants off and had something in her mouth that you usually want to get consent to put there first. I made her stop and told her to go to her room.



The roommate had made passes at me before but I had made it clear I wasn’t interested, and I guess she thought s******y as**ulting me might change my mind.

#12 Showed up at my house drunk as hell at 3am. Pounded on my door for like 10 minutes. Just when I thought she’d given up and left, she attempts to crawl through my bedroom window.

#13 I knew a girl for about 2 weeks. We finally slept together, she stayed the night. I woke up to the feeling of something lightly tracing along the inside of my forearm... she was lightly dragging a razor blade along my arm (with no damage done). "Good morninggggg" she said, all sing-songy with a smile. I said "hey, let's go get breakfast!" and got her out of the apartment and we had breakfast, then I dropped her off at her home.



Then I ghosted her and gave a picture of her to the doorman.

#14 I went on a date with some girl I met on a dating app. She was a bit quiet, and then she out of the blue she said "Eff the movie let's get a room." I think we were gonna see antman and I was super excited to go see it.



Literally began crying about how she missed having s*x with her brother and her dad stopped touching her after she gained weight. I told her the date was off and I was taking her home.



She then took out a pipe and started doing m**h in my car!!! I always been d**g and smoke free. I just stopped and kicked her out. There was no 2nd date.

#15 Went on a date and brought this girl back to my place (I live alone). Didn't plan on seeing her again. A week goes by and I'm woken up at 2am and shes just standing at the foot of my bed.



Kicked her out and called the cops. Cops didnt do s**t about her entering my place. Imagine if roles were reversed.

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#16 When I was in high school I found out that there was a girl who had a bunch of candid photos of me in a binder. That was pretty weird.

#17 She said ‘you’d look cute in my basement’ and somehow maintained eye contact the entire time.

#18 Got s****************d by a woman, she climbed on top of me while both drunk and just put it in.



I freaked out, pushed her off, and she told everyone afterwards we had s*x and I cheated on my girlfriend.



Everyone believed her over me, despite the fact I even had a few witnesses (who also weren't believed as they were men and one female friend of mine) and destroyed my relationship at the time and caused years of torment till she finally admitted the truth to a judge years later.

#19 A girl, who I was casually talking to, but was obsessed with me, insisted on coming to visit me in a snowstorm, even though I repeatedly told her not to come. I ended up having to put myself at risk to pick her up after she crashed her car into the median and totaled it. She was supposed to call her parents to get a ride home the next day, but acted like they couldn’t pick her up for days, but she never actually contacted them.

#20 This isn't the creepiest but it's a unique story.



I recently moved to NYC to pursue musical theatre and I brought a date to a jazz club. She kept wanting to make out and kept feeling me up, and I was like "stop, this is rude." And she replied, "I know, doesn't that make it more exciting?"



After the show she asked if I wanted to date seriously, and I said no, I wasn't feeling it. So she was disappointed but then said "OK, but do you wanna just have s*x then?"



So I replied, "I don't think so." "Oh come on just once." "Why do you want to have s*x with me so badly?" "Because I think you're gonna succeed at what you're doing and when you're famous on stage I want to tell my friends I f****d you."



I never knew something could be both extremely wholesome and extremely creepy at the same time.".

#21 I had a short relationship with a gal that lived 3 hours away. I broke it off she wasn't right for me. She then moved to my town to live. It sucked because the only people she knew were my friends and my church group at the time. She would randomly stop at my house unannounced. If the door was unlocked she would walk in and make herself at home.

#22 This does not compare to any of the other stories but i had a girl on hinge tell me she cyberbullied her ex because he was "boring".

#23 She said she wished she could d*e so that she could come back in God's army and sl**ghter me... Yeah, That was the point I knew it wasn't going to work out.

#24 A girl was obsessed with me in college. Got her number and hung out like once. I was not into it at all and she kept messaging me all the time so I just started to ignore her.



She then showed up at my house begging me to tell her why I was ignoring her. I never told her where I lived.



Another time when I was like 18 I worked with this 15 year old girl at a pizzeria. We got out at like 9 pm and I didn't want her to walk home alone so I told her I would walk her. She was all over me the entire time and it was incredibly wierd and awkward. I stopped talking to her after that.



She too walked all the way across town (didn't tell her where I lived either) and knocked on my door crying asking why I was ignoring her even after I told her that she was way too young for me to even be friends with her.

#25 A tourist at my local watering hole strokes my beard randomly and asked if this seat was taken.

#26 Lived with a gf who squatted in my house then reported it to the city as “uninhabitable” had to evict her in court. I hope that b***h lives a long horrible life.

#27 Stalking. Sending me pics of myself being somewhere.

#28 An ex told me that before we dated she had gathered some friends to kidnap me as a prank because I lived in the middle of nowhere and she knew I wouldn't be one to call the cops but my door was locked and they couldn't find a quiet way to break in.



Knowing her as I do now I have no doubt she did that and I have a lot of doubt surrounding how much of that was intended as a prank.

#29 I was (in a dysfunctional relationship) with a woman and one day I was taking a train ride with her and her two daughters. One of the daughters passed out. I asked her if we should find a doctor for her daughter asap and she replied no. She said her daughter passed out because she was possessed by a demon.

#30 My first serious girlfriend in high school, when we broke up, k****d her hamster and wrote me a letter in its blood. It was intercepted by her best friend who thought that was a little crazy. To this day, its still the craziest I've heard.

#31 I used to work a Halloween theme park event as a scareactor for many years. Something about the combination of alcohol and the fact that they paid a lot of money to have me scare them made women feel like they owned my body or something. S****l a*****t was usually an everyday norm. I lost count of how many but at least 100 different women over the years. I've been s****************d in some absolutely egregious ways by women who probably went home and never even considered it a*****t.



Dating has been almost as bad. One woman I told about how many times I've been a***ulted responded that I should have just not worked that job. I've unwittingly been on rosters when I thought I had a girlfriend. I've got scars on the back of my neck when a woman got b******t and clawed me all up because I told her not to leave marks on me where my kid would see. I had a text conversation go viral once when a woman cussed me out because I didn't wanna Netflix and chill in her apartment for the first date.



At this point, I'd choose the bear rather than run into a woman alone in the woods too.

#32 At church camp I was like 11 at the time. And my twin sister told me about this girl who kept talking about me saying I was cute but it started to turn into weird inappropriate comments.



I decided to leave it be as I was too focused in on messing around with my friends. But later on that week we had a boys bonfire so the whole boys cabin was in the deeper part of the woods from 7-10pm. As the nights end we start walking back to the cabin and see all the girls running out of our cabin as it was a game too see who’s cabin who could get pranked most by the end of camp.



Unfortunately we feel victim to this that night, but as we’re cleaning up I open my trunk/suitcase to find a d**d baby bunny. Unbeknownst to me pushing her off the whole week got her really upset and so this was her form off payback. So of course I am freaked out in tell my counselor that there is a d**d bunny in my trunk.



So my assist counselor heads over too there cabin too talking too there counselor in as soon as he told her the counselor knew as she saw her going through my stuff but told her too stop. Luckily for me by morning she was in the head office and was sent home.

#33 Girl that went my high school, she was two grades below me so I really did not know her well. She ended up going to my college and I met her at a party. She was p**s drunk, when she came up to me and slurred out she went to my high school. I was happy about that and wanted to talk to her. She then blurted out, "I once got a crayon stuck in my v****a when I was in high school. It was there for two days." I did not know what to say to that so I just said "Wow...weird".

#34 When I was at secondary school (middle school equivalent), there was this girl who stalked me.



It started with her following me and my group of mates home from a distance, but it escalated pretty quickly. She started trying to force herself into the group, which then escalated into outright violence. She'd come up behind me and pull my hair, try to bite me, and then there were the more "normal" forms of violence like punches and stuff. One time she straight-up threatened to r*pe me behind the school.



The school did absolutely nothing because they seemed to view a girl stalking and threatening a boy as a complete non-issue.



Things finally reached a breaking point when one day she jumped on my back from behind. I had no idea who it was, so I instinctively turned around and punched. Turned out it was her. She didn't bother me after that.



She was later expelled after yelling at another student during an assembly: "Yeah, y'know what?! I do f*ck my cousin, so what?!"



Then YEARS later, when I was an adult, she ended up in local media because she'd been living like five different lives with five different partners at the same time. In one life she claimed to be a widow, in another she claimed to be a lesbian, in another she claimed to be an SA victim; which turned out to be completely fabricated and the madness just kept going.



She's apparently still at it too. People have taken legal action against her for various things, but she always seems to get away with it. That's the UK justice system for you, I guess.

#35 In middle of argument she said i would like you more without the head on your shoulders. 🫠.

#36 Girl in class would block the printer everyone had to use and would threaten to eat me? Probably creepier stuff but I can't remember off top.

#37 I was at a party, just sitting in a chair in the back garden and felt like I was being watched. I’m looking around and don’t notice anything out of the ordinary until I turn my head and catch a flicker of movement in my peripheral vision, so, I play it cool and very surreptitiously manage to make out a girl’s face in the bathroom window.



The light was off, but the window was open and there was enough light to where I was sure of two things:



One, she was staring at me. I was a bit off to myself with nobody else around. Just chilling, people watching and listening to the music.



Two, that girl was getting herself off. She was, without a doubt, staring at me and masturbating.



She tried talking to me a little later, but I dipped an Irish goodbye and boogied. It was f*****g unsettling.

#38 First date, went out to her car to grab something. Brought in a small black case. Opened it up, was full of different types of knives. She said, " I am going to teach you how to cut me, but not k**l me." She also wanted me to fill up an ice cube tray with my c*m in them so while I was traveling a lot for work, she could have glasses of wine with my c*m ice cubes in it.



We did not have a second date.

#39 It all started with me lying to my date and telling her that I owned my own house when, in fact, I still lived with my parents and was ashamed of this fact. She was a paralegal and five years older than me (late 20s) and owned her own home, so I was worried she would look down on me.



The first date ended with a sleepover at her house. The next morning she said, "next time you'll have to show me your bedroom." F**k. Four dates later and we're still always hooking up at her house (I always have an excuse that I have family visiting from out of town so we can't f**k at my house). She didn't really seem to care much until after that 4th date when she insisted on going back to my house. I made another excuse and she got annoyed and told me to leave.



She stopped answering my calls after that. A week goes by and finally she picks up once and screams, "LEAVE ME ALONE YOU LIAR PIG! BURN IN HELL!" And hangs up. D**n, she's really mad about me not owning my own house.



One morning my mom wakes me up in a panic. Every telephone pole in our neighborhood had a printed picture stapled to it saying "UGLY LYING ADULTEROUS PIG" with two images on it. In the top image, a photo of myself and her, cheek to cheek, that she snapped on one of our dates with her own face blurred. On the bottom was a photo of myself and my sister having morning coffee on our screened-in back porch that was taken the morning after our disastrous 4th date, from the woods behind our house. Enraged that I was married, she wanted to shame me in front of the whole neighborhood.



Apparently she had followed me home that night (it was about midnight when she kicked me out), waited in the woods until morning, and saw what she thought to be my wife and I having breakfast together. If anything good came of it, it at least taught me a lesson I should have known at that age about how dangerous lies can be. Also taught the paralegal a lesson since all of the above came out in discovery when I filed the restraining order (which I dropped eventually when her lawyer promised she would stop posting photocopies).



My sister never let me live it down.

#40 Foreign exchange student in high school hand made a wooden heart with our initials on it. She could barely speak English and handed it to me a paper bag. I had never spoken to her. In hindsight it was kind of cute and innocent. At the time I was very uncomfortable.

#41 Had one ex systematically pee in a circle around the house of the band I was in at the time (not all at once obv, this was over the course of like a week or two) to both 'protect' and 'claim' me. She was one of those "I'm a witch, I'm magickal, blah, blah" all the stuff that a real witch would have stomped her a*s for.



No surprise she cheated on me w/ our guitar player and then threw me down a flight of stairs when I found out and was packing up to move. 0/10 would not recommend. On the bright side, she taught me that crazy doesn't always = great in bed so at least there's nothing at all I miss about her now lmao!

#42 When I was in the Army in South Korea one night me and my buddies came back and I was completely blasted.





There was this girl that lived in our same barracks that I never talked to much besides saying hi when we walked past each other.





Well, that night my buddies were helping me get to my room and drink water since I was really drunk. It was a Saturday night after curfew and lots of folks were awake and playing games or still partying in the barracks.





Well they put me in my room, and I dont even remember her name, but my friends say she went in my room and locked herself in with me. They said they knocked on the door and she didn't open or let them in. They said they left after a bit not thinking too much since they were a little drunk.





I can't remember anything from that night or what she did with me. My buddies made fun of me and I was more embarrassed at the time, and that girl and I still never talked to each other. Maybe she was drunk too, not sure.

#43 I was 15, not popular. I was that quiet smart kid who avoided socializing.



A very beautiful girl in my class started flirting with me. I was confused and terrified, but she convinced me she liked me... She "like - liked" me.... So I opened up slowly, over several weeks. I wrote her emotional letters, she wrote back. We passed notes in class and she set up a date...



I was walking down the hallway, and saw her with her girl group, her back to me. I walked up behind her with a new letter in my hand and heard them all laughing. Then... I heard her very sarcastically and jestfully reading my words from one of my most emotion-filled notes. Everyone was laughing at me.



It was a "carrie" moment that I avoided. I ghosted her. I avoided her in class. Then - after school, on my walk home, she ran up to me and asked what was wrong.



I exploded. She was surprised and tried to apologize, but I told her off. She started laughing, then cut me hard with negative comments on my hand-me-down clothes, the fact that I lived in the projects (public housing), and so many other humiliating things. I screamed at her and almost punched her. But I held back and left.



The rest of that school year, I avoided everyone.



For 2 years, I refused to ever let anyone come near me in any romantic or flirty way.



-------------



When I did finally see the movie "Carrie"... I watched Sissy Spacek do what I wanted so badly to do to that girl and her friends...

#44 I’m an anesthetist. I had just placed a labor epidural in a very young Hispanic gal. She was 17, and had her whole family there with her, along with her best friend. When I was about to leave the room, she asked me something that her friend translated to “She wants to know when she will have the baby.” I replied that I could send the obstetrician in to better answer that question but they likely would just keep monitoring her contractions and cervical dilation. She then said something else and her whole family laughed.



I started to walk out of the room and her friend said don’t you want to know what she said? I replied that I probably don’t. She then said “ she says you can check her cervix anytime.”



tldr: a very pregnant minor told me I could f*nger her in front of her whole family and they all laughed. Even her dad.

#45 Sent me a random sonogram from the net saying it's my baby.

#46 This girl sitting next to me on a midnight bus told me that my ears looked edible and she felt like chewing on them. Like w*f.

#47 Went on two dates, but I wasn't feeling it, and told her as much



She then stalked me for 4 years. She would call at work and ask me out, or ask me to go on a weekend away with her.



Changed jobs/moved etc. but she would always find me, turns out she had a friend with a credit credit bureau and would just call her to get my latest contact details.



I finally moved countries (not because of her, just a work opportunity) and it stopped.

#48 She followed my home from school and came into my house and had the audacity to eat my food and sleep in my house. She’s my sister but I’m still kind of shaken up from it.

#49 I’m a woman (lesbian), so a bit of a different take but I can relate to a handful of these. My ex said some doozies, including “you don’t need to breathe,” “it’s okay baby, you don’t need to be awake,” (while trying to have s*x with me), and “you’d make the best skin suit, but since I’m taller, it wouldn’t be able to be in the style of footie pjs, which is disappointing.” All were said in jest according to her… or so she claimed, before she turned out to be pretty much who she told me she was in those statements.

#50 Long-time (4.5+ years) girlfriend was cheating, lied to me about it, and gave me Hep B. I wrote her a note asking for clarification on timings for my own health reasons. She never responded. Then proceeded to tell people that our breakup was mutual and that I was low-key stalking her. Just horrible from a human standpoint.

#51 She left roadk**l in a shoe box at my doorstep at 3 a.m.

#52 One of my coworkers at Six Flags as a teen was stalking me and she tried to poison me with brownies after I started dating someone else at the park. I didn't eat any, I didnt trust her, but one of my coworkers took them when I tried to throw them away and had to leave shortly after. He ended up out sick for about a week.

#53 A girl i knew from college facetimed me in the middle of the night out of nowhere, at that point i had only briefly talked with her and we mainly talk about academics, assignments, classes stuff like that and so i was a bit surprised that she’s calling me but i picked up thinking it must be something important but no she was COMPLETELY NAKED. Head to toe not even a single cloth on her body, and she seemed drunk and she was goofing around and telling me that she’s h*rny and asked if i want to watch her insert things into her vag, and at that point i was so thrown off guard by this and honestly a bit disgusted i told her i have to go and cut the call immediately. I saw her in class the next week and she acted like nothing happened, like it was just a normal day for her. I could never see her the same way again, i really thought i had a potential friend. Cut her out immediately.

PS. I’m also a girl.

#54 I was at a concert that was standing room only. I feel someone pull my tank top to the side. She mentioned something about my tattoos to her friend. Then ... she started licking back. She was hot but very drunk. My whole back probably smelled like stanky spit. Gross.