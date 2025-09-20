From crossed boundaries to unsettling encounters in workplaces, friendships, or even public spaces, these stories shine a light on the lesser-talked-about side of social dynamics. They might make you see relationships and everyday interactions from a very different perspective.

We often hear stories of women feeling uncomfortable because of men, but it’s not as common to hear the reverse. This time, men are speaking up about their own experiences, opening up about situations where they’ve felt uneasy, pressured, or even unsafe because of women’s behavior.

#1 Being the antagonist and then playing the victim.

RELATED:

#2 Weaponize your secrets during a fight.

#3 Their attempts to “fix” men. We’re not perfect but don’t treat us like a project.

Some habits can come off as a little creepy or just downright uncomfortable, even if the person doing them doesn’t mean any harm. The funny thing is, most of the time, they don’t even realize how strange it looks from the outside. ADVERTISEMENT Pointing these things out (in a kind way, of course) can be a total game-changer. Sometimes all it takes is a little feedback for someone to go, “Wait, I never thought of it like that!” and suddenly they’re more mindful. The best part? A small adjustment can make life way less awkward for everyone involved.

#4 Search my home.



Went on a date with a girl, went well, had a second date. After the second date we went back to my place. She went to the bathroom — and was in there for about 15 minutes. When she came out she was all giggles and told me that we used the same soap, shampoo, toothpaste, and other things. She had gone through my medicine cabinet, shower, and vanity storage. I found this to be very creepy and pretty much shut down the rest of the evening and ghosted her after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Lip injections and duck face.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Peer pressuring men to date one of their friends even when the guy's clearly not into it.

Of course, not every odd or gross habit is easy to shake off. Some are just quirks we all live with, while others are so ingrained they feel almost impossible to change. But let’s be honest, there are plenty of everyday behaviors that are within our control. And when fixing them makes life cleaner, smoother, and more comfortable for the people around us, why not? Especially when it comes to hygiene in social situations because really, nobody wants to be “that person” who spreads a cold to the whole party or ruins dessert with questionable habits. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I'm surprised none of the top comments mentions sharing intimate details about their boyfriend with their female friends (sometimes even with male friends present). Both, emotional intimate like trauma or whatever if he opens up about it, and also physical/s*xual details.

If I tell you something personal, you do NOT get to tell ANYONE unless you have to in order to safe someone's life or you explicitly asked for my specific permission to disclose this specific information with that specific person. BEFORE sharing the information.

#8 Touching. Just because I'm a man, doesn't mean you're entitled to physical contact with me. If you wouldn't want a 300lb bald 60 year old stranger to do it to you, don't do it to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I’m a black guy, and women who fe****ize black guys creep me out.

Something about a girl who is exclusively only attracted to because of my race makes me uncomfortable.

Especially the girls who openly talk about how they want mixed babies. Super cringe and weird. Like some eugenics “get out” movie type s**t.

I don’t mind dating a girl outside my race, but when I figure out all her exe are black it weirds me out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, take blowing out candles on a cake, for example. It might feel like a fun, innocent birthday tradition, but think about it, you're basically blasting your saliva all over the dessert everyone’s about to eat. Once you picture it, it’s hard to un-see. Imagine dozens of little spit particles landing on that frosting. Yikes. Some people now do alternatives, like waving a hand over the flame or using a separate cupcake. A little adjustment, and suddenly, birthday cake feels a whole lot more appetizing. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I have these three coworkers (all women) who go out of their way to gossip and absolutely s**t on a guy in our work group, mind you the guy is likely on the autism spectrum. It's disgusting to watch, and disgusting to be roped into it.



Naturally men do it as well, but are more likely to be aggressive as opposed to passive-aggressive/generally indirect.



Please be kind, folks.

#11 Not saying what they want, being passive aggressive.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Being overly aggressive after you have told them “No”…..

Or licking your fingers when eating from shared plates. Sure, it might feel satisfying to clean that cheesy goodness or sticky sauce right off your hands, but when you’re reaching back into a communal bowl? Hard pass. It’s like sharing both the nachos and your germs. A napkin or even a quick trip to wash your hands solves everything. Plus, you’ll look way less like the person nobody wants to sit next to at dinner. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Using dating apps as a meal plan.

#14 Gossip. Talking s**t about people behind their back. Just generally being catty.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 When they argue with you in public about something personal.



If we’re having a disagreement in public, I’ll discuss it quietly. It’s no one else’s business.



Some girls will get loud and aggressive and blurt out personal stuff. It’s like they’re trying to embarrass you or make you seem like a bad guy.



Even worse when they cry in a performative way around others. Scary because there are white knights out there that will fight you or assume you’re harassing her.



Weaponizing their tears in public to get their way. 100% foolproof way for a girl to win any and all arguments.

Another one that makes people cringe? Sitting on someone’s bed in your outdoor clothes. It may sound picky, but think about it, those jeans have been on train seats, public benches, maybe even the ground. And now they’re on someone’s pillows? Not cute. Even if you don’t mind a little dirt, a lot of people find it super gross. The fix is simple: just sit on a chair, or ask if it’s okay first. Boundaries matter, even with beds. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Pretend they are pregnant to keep a man. or purposefully tamper with birth control in attempt to get pregnant.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 The cute baby voice some of them put on.



That's not cute, Satan.

#18 Hug me or in other ways touch me without consent.



Making disparaging comments about men in general.



Communicate so indirectly that I have no way of knowing what they actually mean.



Trying to force me to tell about vulnerabilities or "to be more emotional".



All of it happens way too often.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there’s skipping handwashing. Honestly, it’s one of those “so simple but so often forgotten” things. Clean hands can prevent so many germs from spreading, yet plenty of people still walk right past the sink. It takes, what, 20 seconds? Wash, rinse, done. Not only does it keep you healthier, but it also spares everyone else from silently wondering if you touched the snacks afterward.

#19 Had a group of women come over to me years ago. One of them tired to pick me up, and after I rejected them (including that I had a gf) they *with full support from their friends behind them* wrote out their number and gave it to me anyway saying “well, if anything changes give me a call” and left. I threw her number away because I’m a loyal man. Always have been, always will be.



I’ve always viewed these issues as not men vs women. But just s****y people doing s****y things. This was one of the many times that showed that to be true.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Telling me what my words REALLY mean.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 When I take my three kids out by myself, without my wife, I get very uncomfortable when strange women approach and talk to them or just get too close to them.



If the woman decides to try to walk away with one of my kids, I'm immediately at a disadvantage. The next step is I chase after a woman, with a child, and take the child... that doesn't look good for me. All she has to do is scream.



Just stay tf away from us pls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avoiding showers for way too long falls into the same category. Regular showers aren’t just about smelling fresh (though that’s a big part of it). They’re about being considerate of the people around you. No one should have to hold their breath every time you walk by. Plus, it’s amazing how much better you feel after just a quick rinse. It’s like hitting the reset button for your whole day.

#22 Women tend to not have the entire consent thing down very well.



When i was around 15 to 24 i was a waiter and the amount of women in their 30's-50's that would just grab you, put their hands on your a*s or reach for your junk was insane.

#23 One time a girl I was with was trying to get a hold of me. I fell a sleep after work. She called my phone 147 times in 1hr and 30 min. I had the ringer on low. I never seen so many missed calls on my phone in my life. That creeped me out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Make anti male comments and then say "Not you though. You're one of the good ones"



Makes me want to just avoid them. Comes off a bit bitter and toxic to me.



Thankfully like 99% of women I interact with aren't like this at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

And finally, coughing or sneezing without covering your mouth. This one’s an instant mood killer in any room. Not only does it spread germs like wildfire, but everyone around you instantly stiffens up, hoping they don’t catch whatever you’ve got. It takes literally one second to cover with your elbow or tissue. You’ll look more polite, and you won’t be that person responsible for half the office calling in sick next week.

#25 Putting on that fake nice voice and attitude. I imagine it's a learned defense mechanism from men that expect it but it just puts me on edge. I detest insincerity.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Don’t assume because you’re drunk and attractive that I wanna make out with you too.



Most girls dive right in and that’s SA but the few who at least ask still creep me out. Like, we’re strangers.

#27 Not taking No for an answer.

Well, while we can all take steps to manage hygiene, these posts shine a light on the downright creepy things people sometimes do. In this case, men opened up about their unsettling encounters with women who crossed some serious boundaries. Have you ever experienced something similar? Whether you’re a man or a woman, we’d love to hear your thoughts. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Threats such as "I'll get my boyfriend to beat you up."



You know that if they had a man's physique, they would be bullies, hurting people for the fun of it.

#29 Creep me out? The whole “imma get all the dirt sis (googles and searches all social media).” I’m not really hiding anything. A few insecurities or bedroom things but you have to earn that. That said I get it because some people tell on themselves online so it helps keep you from going out with a bad one.



Make me uncomfortable? Talking to other women about personal or private things. I should not be finding out her and her besties have compared every current and former bf in the bedroom. I should not be hearing about how she told her coworkers about every fight or f**k we’ve ever had. I was seriously scarred by my ex over this and she twisted every disagreement about it into being my fault.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Talking to their friends about our s*x life or other personal details about our relationship.

#31 Stalking.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Hitting or yelling knowing you can't do either back or get labeled aggressive or a*****e.

Fortunately, I haven't had this experience but from the stories I hear, I'd like to hope they're just stories. 😭



One of the worst ones was the guy kept being calm and trying to talk, and the girl yelled even more like “Why are you so calm?? You think I’M the crazy one or something?”



I'm a bit paranoid from the stories, but luckily haven't gotten that close to someone to risk it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Using that voice.

#34 Pluck out the eyebrows then pencil them back in.

#35 Saying that men get attached but then being angry and put off when we decide, for honorable reasons, to end nascent connections with them. I recently told a woman that I had too much going on to be in a relationship with her. I told her I was burnt out from full time work and school (I’m in university), and personal difficulties related to a family member having a stroke and going into hospice (end of life care) and that I wanted to spare her all the drama of my worst moods, and the lack of attention she was going to get if we kept seeing each other. I told her I needed time off from dating and that she shouldn’t wait for me.



She gave me a long angry tirade in text about how she was blindsided and that I led her on, making her think she’d found the one after half a dozen or so freaking dates (she sprang a meeting with her family members on the third date, and used to “joke” to her friends that she was planning our wedding date).



I thought women didn’t want us to hold too tightly to a new connection when we had lots of personal baggage affecting us.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 I find photoshopped pictures creepy. Fortunately, I don't associate with people that need to resort to such shennigans to make their lives interesting or look attractive. It's really rather sad that so many people are consumed with such trivial matters... but then again, we are talking about the average human here.



Mental clarity and an inability to carry out articulated thoughts are very lacking among the general population too. I find this insincere and creepy. It's almost as if such people are robots. Again, fortunately I do not associate with people afflicted with such averageness often.

#37 Getting s****y at men for not wanting to sleep with them. Feeling entitled to creep on men because "we all like it". Trying to interfere with relationships because they like feeling better than other women. Acting overly s*xual for attention. Reading attraction out of everything, let me be nice to someone without wanting to f**k them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Staring without smiling, especially when they do it then call it "*making a move*".

#39 Laugh at every thing some one says… like can u have a serious conversation or wut?

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Stare.



Like just stop. I know that your way of trying to get me to talk to you, but it's honestly creepy and irritating. And just makes you seem high maintenance.



Try smiling. Say hello when we walk by each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Casual lying.

#42 Stare at you without saying a word then when you make eye contact they keep staring as if they are expecting you to say something and then look or walk away when you wave or say hello.



makes me feel like im in a horror movie or they are trying to look into my soul or something.

#43 Stalking, they do this s**t too much on their love interest, they are crazy and it makes me feel uncomfortable every time i notice!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 I'd say the same thing as a creepy male. being unattractive can make d**n near anything come off as creepy to the wrong person. likewise being attractive woman who is staring, aggressively touching, making suggestive comments, can be seen as hot. it's all perspective.

#45 Sometimes, my boss smiles when she talks to me. But it doesn't feel genuine and comes off as a fake smile for me.

#46 Be s*xually aggressive the way they accuse men of being. I am gay, and recall a few times women were being s*xually aggressive with me, while drunk. Trying to grab me, rubbing me down, verbally.



All these times were while with my partner, be his cousin was also around… she saw it and shut it down immediately because she is feisty as f**k. I am happy she was around for all occasions to do what I could not. If I had even a tempted to shut it down, I am sure all the men around would have beat the s**t out of me. But she was there, she stuck up for me, and made it okay.



I do not like women that way and do not want that attention and would like them to stay away from me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 P***s gazing. My eyes are up here ma’am.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 I guess go into detail About their s*xual fantasies with random guys but mostly happens with celebs?



Like you’re either having a nice conversation or it’s dead silent, they see a commercial or something and just unload everything. S***s wild and weird.

#49 Being extra around gay men.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 I met a girl a week ago that said she quit washing her hands even after she uses the bathroom. That is just disgusting and unhygienic.

#51 Constantly checking where I am.. wait that's my wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Baby Reindeer.

#53 Cougars whenever I wear something tight fitting. Even if my girl is standing right next to me they'll grab my a*s or junk or arms or whatever and express what they want from me. It's so annoying and inappropriate.