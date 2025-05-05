But that doesn’t mean questionable behavior from women should go unnoticed. In a popular thread , men shared things women do that would likely be seen as creepy if the roles were reversed. Here’s what they had to say.

According to the FBI , men commit 80% of violent crimes, 99% of sexual assaults, and the majority of property crimes. It’s no surprise that women are cautious in a world shaped by these statistics.

#1 “If you don’t love me at my worst, you don’t deserve me at my best”



No lady, you’re just an a*****e.

RELATED:

#2 I hate when waitresses touch me, whenever I post this too I get a torrent of replies saying that studies have proven that men are more likely to tip more if the waitress touches them. I don't care, I don't want to be touched by you.

#3 Physical a***e. I am 6’3” 240, dating a girl who was half my size and would constantly strike me. Even my friends laughed about it. She ended up breaking my orbital bone and then no one found it funny.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 In college, a girl stalked me and did things like go into the Men’s bathroom just to look at me while I showered.



Even though there was LITERAL VIDEO FOOTAGE, the University did absolutely nothing.

… And a lot of my male friends tell me that I’m “lucky.” 🙄.

#5 As a gay man, two things:



1. Women wanting to be friends with us so that they can parade us around as their "gay best friend". Had a few "friends" pull this s**t on me, the moment that they start introducing me to their friends as "this is my gay friend that I was telling you about" I stopped talking to them.



2. Try to "turn me straight" by doing things to attempt to seduce me. Like WTF? I'm not interested. Also, the number of women who ask me for intimate details on my s*x life and act like it's not awkward at all is insane...

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Damaging their exes property.

#7 The "figure me out" game. They intentionally communicate poorly because they want their partner to figure out what is going on.



It's downright a*****e. I was that partner years ago and I'm still messed up because of it. If my fiancée is having a bad day and talking less than usual, I have to restrain myself from anxiously trying to figure out what I may have done to cause this.

#8 Women: the number of you with long nails that are crusty underneath is alarmingly high. I even had a former coworker who regularly kept her nails at 3" length who once commented on me cleaning under my nails and remarked inquisitively as to why she always sees men cleaning.under them, and that it made no sense to her.



I then glanced at hers and i can only describe what i saw as an accumulation of spebum, dead skin and potato chip crumbs.



Please...please clean under your nails.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Pretending to be dumb or an airhead. Creepy as f**k. WHY???

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Obsessing over celebrities. If I talked about the girls from Blackpink the way girls talk about male pop stars I would be called a simp or an incel.

#11 Older women are insanely grabby and sexual-harrass-ey. I cannot count the number of times I'll go to take the order of a table of elder ladies and have one of them grab my wrist, hand, or put a hand on my hip. It's pretty gross.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 My older sisters friends would get drunk and come into my room and put on my underwear. Then bragged about it to her friends at school.



Also when women call me gay for not hitting on them.

#13 Hasn't happened to me, but I often see girls/women posting about how they flirt with someone that they have no interest in just because they are bored.



I've seen huge pages on FB post something like:



"Ugh I hate it when you flirt with a guy when you're bored and then they start to like you"



Playing with people like that is messed up.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I was dating this girl who ended up faking that she would do a "surprise visit" to my house while i lived very far away. She'd text me that she'd be there in two minutes and was annoyed that i was annoyed that she'd show up unannounced while she wouldn't even know if I was home or not.After i broke it off she did it a couple times more.



She convinced a friend of mine to "lure" me into a bar where she was so she could "win me back". I come in to the bar, my friend isn't there, but the girl i ended things with and eventually blocked when things went to far was there and she went as far as blocking my path to the exit, saying that if I left she would scream that i was threatening her.



I'm not saying it's all women, but I've had a few experiences like this, although they didn't go THAT far.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Going through personal belongings. Like a phone or wallet that doesn't belong to them.



Not all woman but I've seen it several times.

#16 My ex has the habit of talking like a baby and intentionally pronouncing words incorrectly like a child would.





I can understand if a baby or a cute dog is in sight but if you're cold say that. Don't tell me your thold.





Yes. Thold.

#17 Sabotage other women.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Talk about men like they are objects. Most of the sexism s**t really goes both ways. Especially body shaming.

#19 If you don't reciprocate their feelings you definitely are gay.

#20 Obsessing over their(or other women's) partners/exes. No I don't want to hear about your boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Hit on a man after learning he already has an SO. Super creepy and gross-feeling.



I'd advise women not to do that, but then I'd be helping them to hide how creepy and s****y they are. Always knew to stay the F away from women who did that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 When they do the same things they complain about men doing.

#23 Pretending to be your friend in order to get information from you or for some other ulterior motive.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Girls filming stranger attractive guys in public. Clearly the stranger doesn't know that he's being filmed or that he looks like he knows and uncomfortable with it. It still get posted online and left up as if it's not an obvious invasion of privacy. If it was the opposite I'm sure it will be taken down.

#25 Calling someone to harass them for breaking up with their friend.

I once broke up with a girl and her friends called to harass me, but I was "such a nice guy that I just can't yell at you."

When I saw who was calling I'd answer with "Hey you calling cause I broke up with Melinda? I understand, feel free to yell at me." No one yelled at me.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Getting really annoyed if you don't have feelings for them.

#27 A creepy thing that everyone does... but I find women; particular those who can't have children, more often do.



Keeping animals that... should be put down, alive. And I don't mean oh the animal is getting a bit old or aggressive. No I mean the animal is blind, deaf, crippled with no recovery, constant infections, and other problems. They keep this animal alive because it is "Their baby."



I find the act incredibly creepy and in my personal opinion extremely a*****e toward the animal. As you are perpetuating it's life through a hellish experience... because you are not mature enough to let the animal go.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 This happened to a good buddy of mine. He was asked out by the girl in one of our classes who he barely knew, and had basically never talked to. He politely declined and moved on, didn’t think much about it. She continued to post on social media for months in a very explicit manner how he missed out on her, and how she’s too good for him and how he was ghosting her.



I brought it up with him, and he said he didn’t really care, so he let it go. But I was super pissed with her. Romantically Accosting people on the internet is never cool.

#29 The manipulation of social media for their own interests. I’m not talking editing photos, I’m talking manipulating guys feelings by posting certain things to make them mad/jealous/etc. I’m talking about stalking guys on Snapchat maps and finding names of people their with by scouring Instagram “followers” lists. The big one that really just weirds me out is how a lot of girls on some level view their Instagram and Snapchat profiles as tools instead of a place to keep up to date with friends.



I am also completely aware that 1) not all girls are like this, it may even be a minority of girls who are like this, but this is a view I got from my own experiences and people I grew up around. And 2) Guys do this s**t to and it creeps me out just as much, if not more due to the power dynamics and potential harm that an a*****e guy can do to a girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Commenting on young male popstars. The amount of middle aged women that would talk about 16 year old and sometimes younger guys was extremely creepy to me.



Reading 50 shades of grey at work and to a lesser extent on the bus. Its soft p**n, take that s**t to your house.

#31 Haven't experienced it myself, but many of my friends: Girls talking with their friends about happens in bed waaaaay too detailed. Some discretion would be nice.



And some women also do that staring-thing they don't like when guys do it to them. C'mon just come over and talk instead of talking trying to get me to you with telepathy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Lying to you just to see what your reaction will be.

#33 I once had a female bartender I just met offer to share her ovulation Google calendar with me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Making veiled threats in the form of innocuous statements, oftentimes planting this seed of "I can accuse you of anything I want and no one will question it."



I pick up on that from a chick and I make sure to avoid her at all costs. false accusations have become prolific in our society and it's long since turned into a legit danger for men.



ladies: if you're not actually serious, just understand it's not funny. you can literally get us killed because you wanted to power trip for a second.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Anyone seen Henry Cavill on daytime TV promoting a movie or something when there's one or more women on the show as well? I feel f*****g sorry for the dude, he looks so uncomfortable with the way they act.

#36 Any man who's worn a kilt in public can testify. Women will openly grope, lift, and look. A man doing the same would be lucky not to end up in jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Tell a child hes cute and will be a little heartbreaker when grows up and then say, keep him for me when hes 18. A man cannot ever do or say that

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Policing their spouse's activities and spending.

#39 My now ex literally stalked me. I told my girl best friend about it and she’s like nah that’s not that weird. Imagine flipped roles….

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 So I've had very unique, long red curly hair all my life. Unfortunately for me this meant a lot of old ladies liked it. I cannot count the amount of times an old lady went up to me and said "ohh I can't help myself" (or something like that) and just rubbed their hands through my hair (without asking me) . This s**t happened since I barely walk. It even happened when as a toddler/kid I was extremely shy and would hide behind my mum.



Granted, now that I'm 21 people don't do that any more but it still bugs me that it happened.

#41 Grey sweatpants season — our eyes are up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 That weird torture device looking thing y'all use on your eyelashes. I don't know why that thing freaks me out but all I can think of is clockwork orange when I see it.

#43 Pretend to be interested in a guy just for the attention. Act like they're interested to get a free meal.

#44 Not all women do it but the instant personality switch around certain ppl, etc. make me think twice about girls like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 I once declined s*x from a girl I’d slept with before and as I was walking away caught a glass across the back of my head. People laughed. I laughed out of nervousness.



Had that been the other way round….

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 When she says she hates another woman…and then sets up lunch with that woman because she hates her that much.





When she accuses you of only wanting to have s*x with her yet she finds nothing wrong with only wanting to talk with you.

#47 Being just fine with manipulation as a form of social interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Two years ago I was on an archaeological dig where one of the other students was a woman about ten years older than me. On the first day in the field- before I even knew her name or said a word to her- she walked up to me and said "You have really big hamstrings". At the end of each day in the field she used to walk around with her shirt off while we were packing up. The worst thing she did though was one day while I was screening (using a screen to check sand we had removed from the ground for any small artifacts we might have missed), she came right up behind me, got really close, and said "Do you have tan lines from those shorts? I bet you could pull off something a lot shorter".



Can you imagine if the roles there had been reversed? I'd be on probation if I said something like that to a woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Just randomly starting conversations about who they want to f**k, idk if it's common outside schools but it still seems a bit weird. Not saying that guys don't do it but, in public, in front of everyone? That's a bit dodgy. Or talking about how fit they think some random person they saw was for the next 20 minutes.



I was on an outdoor camping expedition thing and there were some guys riding dirt bikes along the trail we were walking on in the opposite direction and then one of the girls in our group starts saying how they bet they were going to be really fit men, then they rode past us and it turns out that they were 50-60 year old guys. Funny story but still a bit weird.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Gaslighting. They are the ninjas of gaslighting. I got gaslighted into thinking I was gaslighting.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Was at a PTA event at school like the opening week.



So they did a powerpoint animated slideshow to introduce all the teachers.



When the younger early 20’s male gym teacher was up on the screen there was like a little uproar from all the moms. Like about him being hot etc.



Even weirder is he grew up on the next block and went to the same school when he was a kid and his mom is still my neighbor.





If the guys did the same for a hot female teacher I’m sure they would have been run out of the room.

#52 Commenting on how guys smell. If someone smells good they don't shut up about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Unpopular opinion: when it comes to females Creepy is always sold as cute.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Go to the bathroom together. Imagine asking your bro to join you while you sit on the toilet and he just stands next to you in there chatting it up.

#55 Telling mothers to "save him for me" about minor they find cute.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Touch my biceps at work when I was fit, pinch my [butt] at a funeral, and talk openly and excitedly about how much cuter I was as a kid.

#57 A girl coworker took a picture of me once while I was working without my consent. It made me extremely uncomfortable.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Go into the men's room when the women's room has a line.