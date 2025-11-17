“Going Into Psychosis”: Timothée Chalamet’s “Painful” Zoom Call With PR Team Leaves Fans Stunned

ADVERTISEMENT

Timothée Chalamet has left people scratching their heads with an unexpected marketing move.

The actor is currently promoting Marty Supreme, a biopic about table tennis player Marty Reisman that also features Gwyneth Paltrow.

Over the weekend, he took to X to post an 18-minute video, which he cryptically captioned “video93884728.mp4.”

Timothée Chalamet posted an 18-minute Zoom call with his marketing team ahead of the premiere of 'Marty Supreme.'

During the meeting, the actor confidently pitched over-the-top ideas to promote the movie.

Many online have criticized his antics in the video, calling the clip “confusing” and “painful to watch.”

Timothée Chalamet sparked conversation by posting a Zoom call with his marketing team

Timothée Chalamet smiling in bright orange jacket during a panel, reflecting on going into psychosis moments.

Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/A24 via Getty Images

The video shows him joining a Zoom call with a group of people who introduce themselves as the marketing team for the upcoming movie.

One by one, the creative team members introduce themselves and explain their roles, all while Timothée appears to show little to no interest.

Timothée Chalamet in a tense Zoom call, showing signs of going into psychosis during a troubling PR team meeting.

Image credits: RealChalamet

Screenshot of a tweet about Timothée Chalamet's Zoom call with PR team going into psychosis, sparking fan reactions.

Image credits: EvanRomano

Then, dressed in a yellow tank top, Timothée begins to speak. He thanks the team for joining the call, saying it’s “very humbling” for him, and reminds everyone that he has been doing “amazing movie, after amazing movie, after amazing movie.”

He explains that the reason he wants to nail this movie is not so much for himself, but for director Josh Safdie. Timothée then starts naming Safdie’s recent successful films, bizarrely yelling “Shwep!” after each title.

The actor stars in Marty Supreme, a sports drama about table tennis player Marty Reisman

Timothée Chalamet during a Zoom call showing signs of distress in a painful moment fans found shocking.

Image credits: RealChalamet

Timothée Chalamet in a tense Zoom call with PR team, portraying a painful moment related to psychosis.

Image credits: RealChalamet

Tweet expressing disbelief and attention span issues after watching Timothée Chalamet's painful Zoom call in psychosis discussion.

Image credits: crdinarythings

The Oscar-nominated actor begins pitching questionable ideas to promote the film, including putting his photo on cereal boxes and using the color orange—the color of the table tennis balls in the movie—like pink was used in the marketing campaign for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

“When you think Barbie, what do you think?” he asks the team. “I think pink. Everywhere I stepped, I would be inundated with pink.”

Timothée then shares his screen, revealing that his screensaver is a photo of himself, and shows the team mock-ups of world landmarks painted orange, including the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower.

During the meeting, Timothée pitches several far-fetched ideas to promote the film

Timothée Chalamet on a Zoom call with PR team, caption highlights a stressful moment during going into psychosis discussion.

Image credits: RealChalamet

“I looked this up, and it hasn’t been done before,” he says, as the team appears completely baffled. “It doesn’t have to be the Eiffel Tower or the Statue of Liberty. It could also be the Tower of London, the Taj Mahal.”

The 29-year-old also suggests dropping ping-pong balls on fans at Tyler, The Creator’s music festival Camp Flog Gnaw and using a giant orange blimp.

“Everywhere you go, Marty Supreme blimp,” Timothée proposes, though he clarifies that he doesn’t “want to personally get in” because he has “a fear of flying.”

Timothée Chalamet and PR team in a Zoom call displaying folders and a desktop, capturing a tense psychosis moment.

Image credits: RealChalamet

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Timothée Chalamet’s painful Zoom call leaving fans stunned about psychosis.

Image credits: idkthismyside

He concludes the meeting by asking the creative team to do a one-minute “meditation” and requesting that they sign NDA agreements so that they don’t leak his ideas.

Fans have taken to social media to express their confusion over Timothée’s antics in the PR video.

“It was painful to watch. I couldn’t even finish it,” one user admitted.

“I only lasted 3 minutes before I stopped it. I can’t stand the ‘macho’ persona that he has DESPERATELY been pushing for the last 2+ years,” another said.

Many viewers were confused by the video, calling it “cringe”

Timothée Chalamet in casual attire looking pensive during a public moment related to psychosis and Zoom call discussions.

Image credits: A24

“Idk if these are antics or someone legit going into psychosis surrounded by a bunch of yes-men,” added someone else.

“I like my cringe to make me giggle in amusement, NOT stare in confusion,” shared an additional netizen.

Others, however, praised the marketing move, calling it “funny” and “clever.”

Screenshot of an online comment discussing Timothée Chalamet’s painful Zoom call experience that stunned fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

One person wrote, “It took me longer than I’d like to admit to realize this was satire. This is the funniest thing you’ve ever done.”

“Never seen a Timothée movie, but this was genius,” said another fan.

“I commend all of them for keeping a straight face. SHWEP!!!!” read a separate comment.

Marty Supreme premiered at the 2025 New York Film Festival on October 6 and will hit theaters on Christmas Day.

Marty Supreme, which also features Gwyneth Paltrow, hits theaters on December 25

Close-up of Timothée Chalamet smiling with tousled hair during a candid moment related to going into psychosis.

Image credits: tchalamet

Even before the film was fully developed or greenlit, Josh Safdie approached Timothée about making a movie inspired by Marty Reisman. The Dune star began taking ping-pong lessons as early as 2018.

“Everything I was working on, it was this secret: I had a table in London while I was making Wonka. On Dune 2, I had a table in Budapest, Jordan. I had a table in Abu Dhabi. I had a table at the Cannes Film Festival for The French Dispatch,” the actor revealed.

Truly incredible stuff happening here pic.twitter.com/n57GmrcXZ9 — evan romano (@EvanRomano) November 15, 2025

The Complete Unknown star said he resonated with Marty’s drive to make a name for himself and bring table tennis into the mainstream.

“For me, it was putting in the 10,000 hours,” he said of his acting career. “It was dropping out of college. It was taking a risk. It was pursuing projects that were untraditional at first — at the time, it was kind of radical, the choices I was making when I was 20.”

Though he isn’t known for his comedy roles, Timothée has shown he has a great sense of humor. In addition to channeling Troye Sivan on Saturday Night Live, he has also made a surprise appearance at his own lookalike contest in New York City last year.

Earlier this year, he rocked up to the London premiere of A Complete Unknown on a Lime electric bike.

Tweet by Matt LuvKaizen responding to Evan Romano, praising Timothée Chalamet’s painful Zoom call with PR team, leaving fans stunned.

While many praised the actor for his PR move, others said he sounded “unhinged”

Image credits: mcp35eth

Twitter user sharing a recorded favorite moment of Timothée Chalamet's painful Zoom call during psychosis discussion.

Image credits: ashmoneyap

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Timothée Chalamet’s painful Zoom call and fans’ reactions to psychosis.

Image credits: JuddTaylor

Bobby Castro replying on Twitter about Timothée Chalamet's painful Zoom call with PR team leaving fans stunned.

Image credits: BobbyCastro1994

Tweet from DxTCinema reacting with emotional emoji, expressing watching a video twice related to Timothée Chalamet's psychosis Zoom call.

Image credits: DxTCinema

A screenshot of a tweet discussing the Marty Supreme jacket release linked to Timothée Chalamet’s psychosis Zoom call.

Image credits: amxndareviews

Screenshot of a tweet reply about Timothée Chalamet during a Zoom call, highlighting a painful moment fans discussed.

Image credits: atlaschlmt

Tweet reply on social media discussing Timothée Chalamet’s painful Zoom call going into psychosis with PR team.

Image credits: htsghost

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking Timothée Chalamet’s painful Zoom call with PR team leaving fans stunned.

Image credits: zeffirelliii

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Timothée Chalamet in a Zoom call related to psychosis and fan reactions.

Image credits: debutay

Tweet on a Zoom call showing a user mentioning a painful moment during Timothée Chalamet’s experience going into psychosis.

Image credits: WiserMac

Tweet screenshot showing a fan commenting on Timothée Chalamet’s painful Zoom call with PR team, leaving fans stunned.

Image credits: _amberlylove_

Tweet by Alchemist replying to Timothée Chalamet, discussing a designer's six months work on a "busted orange" color concept.

Image credits: miladyalchemist

Close-up of a young man with concerned expression during a Zoom call, depicting going into psychosis moment.

Image credits: jetweste

Screenshot of a tweet referencing Timothée Chalamet’s painful Zoom call with PR team going into psychosis, fan reaction included.

Image credits: peake2peak

Tweet from a user praising Timothée Chalamet’s marketing idea during a Zoom call about going into psychosis.

Image credits: chalamology

Screenshot of an online comment expressing it was painful to watch Timothée Chalamet’s Zoom call about psychosis.

Reddit user commenting on Timothée Chalamet’s painful Zoom call with PR team amid intense psychosis speculation.

Screenshot of a Zoom call showing Timothée Chalamet in a tense moment during a painful interaction with his PR team.

Screenshot of Timothée Chalamet during a Zoom call appearing distressed in a painful and stunned moment with PR team.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing Timothée Chalamet’s painful psychosis-like Zoom call with his PR team.

Comments on Timothée Chalamet's painful Zoom call with PR team sparking fan reactions about psychosis and comedy potential.

Screenshot of a Zoom call featuring Timothée Chalamet during a moment described as going into psychosis.

Online discussion with fans debating Timothée Chalamet's painful Zoom call and signs of psychosis during PR meeting.

Timothée Chalamet during a tense Zoom call with PR team, showing signs of discomfort and stress.

Comment on Timothée Chalamet's painful Zoom call with PR team, reflecting fans stunned during going into psychosis moment.

