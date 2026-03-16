Ex-Adult Entertainer Speaks Out On Alleged Romance With Timothée Chalamet Before Kylie Jenner

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As Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship continues to draw attention, a former adult entertainer has once again spoken out about her alleged past romance with the Oscar-nominated actor.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail,Sarah Tena claimed she had a private relationship with Chalamet for several years before his high-profile romance with the beauty mogul began.

Highlights Former adult star Sarah Tena claimED she was in a private, on-and-off relationship with Timothée Chalamet from 2020 to 2023.

Tena alleged she was still in contact with the actor just weeks before he was first spotted with Kylie Jenner in early 2023.

She shared intimate details of their meetings, claiming Chalamet played Bob Dylan songs for her.

After going viral with leaked DM screenshots in late 2025, Tena now claimed she misses the "gentleman".

The 32-year-old first hinted at their connection in December 2025, when she shared screenshots of her alleged conversations with the actor.

Now, in a new interview, Tena has revealed more details about their reported meetings and why Chalamet’s relationship with Jenner left her “blindsided.”

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A former adult entertainer claimed she dated Timothee Chalamet for years before his relationship with Kylie Jenner began

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Tena, who once worked with Vixen, a production company, alleged that she maintained an on-and-off romantic connection with Chalamet between 2020 and 2023.

Speaking with The Daily Mail, she claimed she was surprised when she first saw reports linking the actor to Jenner.

“I see these things about him dating Kylie Jenner, and I was very confused about that,” she said.

“At first, I thought it was fake news, and then I was like, maybe it’s a PR thing. But now it looks like maybe they are together. I don’t know… It doesn’t add up.”

According to Tena, her and Chalamet’s connection began during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic after she sent the actor a message on Instagram.

She said she first discovered Chalamet after watching him in the Netflix film, The King.

Image credits: sarahjtena/Instagram

“I thought, ‘Oh, who’s this actor?’ because I’d never seen him before, so I looked him up on Instagram,” she recalled.

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“I was like, ‘Oh, this guy is handsome.”

Her first message, which was a black heart emoji, reportedly went unanswered. Months later, she tried again by responding to another Instagram Story with a drooling emoji.

This time, she alleged the actor reacted to the message.

About a month later, she explained that Chalamet sent her a direct message on May 16, 2020, eventually leading them to exchange phone numbers.

Tena’s revelations revealed that her and Chalamet’s first meeting happened in Santa Monica after they exchanged phone numbers

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Tena further noted that the pair met in person shortly afterward at a beachfront property in Santa Monica, where Chalamet was staying during the pandemic.

She claimed she asked him to come outside when she got out of the Uber, admitting their first meeting felt “surreal.”

However, she claimed they quickly connected while drinking wine and discussing films.

Tena also alleged that Chalamet played Bob Dylan songs for her while preparing for what would later become his Oscar-nominated role in the biopic, A Complete Unknown.

Image credits: sarahjtena/Instagram

“He had all these scripts up for the Bob Dylan role,” she said. “He played me a few songs, and he was so great. He had been practising maybe for a month, he told me.”

She continued revealing that the actor made the first move and that she stayed the night. “We had a wonderful, wonderful time.”

She also insisted that Chalamet never judged her for her work in adult entertainment and even discouraged her from getting a BBL.

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Following their first surreal meeting, Tena and Chalamet went on to meet regularly until 2022

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Tena claimed the two continued seeing each other every few months. She described the connection as both romantic and friendly.

“With Timothée we just clicked,” she said. “We were both attracted to each other. It also turned into a friendship.”

She also claimed the actor showed interest in her personal life, wanting to meet her daughter.

“He is a gentleman,” she added. “He’s genuine. He’s funny… The friendship kept us going so long… Our personalities are similar.”

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Eventually, their relationship became more emotionally serious for her. During a meeting in New York City in June 2022, she said she told the actor about her feelings.

“I had finally expressed how I felt, and I let him know that I had feelings for him, and he did too. We both did.”

“I was in love with Timothée, yeah,” she continued. “I didn’t say those exact words to him. I had said, ‘I have feelings for you,’ and pretty much expressed that I want to continue. I let him know that I wanted it to be more consistent… I wanted it to be where we made more time for one another. New York kind of sealed that for me.”

Little did she know that the meeting would become the last time she saw him in person.

Tena alleged that everything changed between the pair when Kylie Jenner entered the picture

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Following their last meeting, she sent Chalamet a belated birthday message on January 5, 2023, which was acknowledged by him with a heart reaction.

Weeks later, the actor was spotted interacting with Jenner at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Paris Fashion Week show.

By April 2023, sources told TMZ that the pair were “hanging out”, and Jenner’s Range Rover was photographed outside Chalamet’s Beverly Hills home.

The couple continued to appear together publicly throughout the year, including at the US Open, a Saturday Night Live afterparty, and the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.

Image credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images

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Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship became even more public in February 2026, when the Marty Supreme actor referenced Jenner in his Critics’ Choice Awards acceptance speech.

“Thank you to my partner of three years,” he said. “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

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Tena’s story first gained widespread attention in December 2025 when she posted screenshots of their conversation

Image credits: sarahjtena/Instagram

Responding to questions from fans on TikTok, she posted screenshots of what she said were conversations with Chalamet from his official Instagram account.

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The images were later shared on X, where a post discussing the alleged relationship accumulated over 3.3 million views at the time.

Social media users quickly speculated that the timeline suggested the actor had cheated on Jenner.

However, Tena herself denied that interpretation, adding. “He got into a ‘relationship,’ and I’m now with someone, so we just drifted apart.”

Although she described the whole revelation as “disrespectful”, she admitted she still thinks about the relationship.

“I miss him,” she said. “I do miss him a lot because I haven’t seen him in a couple of years.”

“I never thought of him, and I would stop talking because we had that friendship also. He’s changed. I know he’s changed. Hollywood changes people,” she concluded.

“Have some self respect,” wrote one netizen

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