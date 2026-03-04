50 Incredible Stories Shared By ‘We Rate Dogs’ That Might Make You Laugh And Cry
If there’s one thing the internet can never get enough of, it’s dogs. Today, we’re excited to share some of the best posts from 'We Rate Dogs,' the Instagram page that has become famous for celebrating our furry friends – sometimes funny, sometimes shocking, and often deeply heartfelt reminders of the power of kindness and compassion.
Originally known for humorously “rating” dogs in photos, the page has grown into something much bigger. Now, it shares real rescue stories, emotional reunions, and incredible moments where humans go above and beyond to change a dog’s life forever.
Scrolling through their posts, you’ll come across stories that seem almost unbelievable – but after reading a few, it’s hard not to feel that maybe, just maybe, the world is a little brighter than we sometimes think.
This is Maggie. Her humans took her to the vet after she had a seizure, and doctors were surprised to discover that 95% of her brain cavity was filled with fluid. (According to vets we reached out to, the brain should take up 80-90% of the cavity. In frame 2, Maggie’s scan on the left is compared to that of a “normal dog” on the right.) She was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition marked by an abnormal buildup of spinal fluid in the skull. The condition hadn’t prevented Maggie from living a fairly normal life in the six years she’d already spent with her humans, who did say they’d noticed she had always been “a little off.” Vets speculated that her body’s extremely low sodium levels had kept the disease in check and allowed her to live a long and happy life before passing at the age of 12. We love her little round noggin and vacant stare nonetheless.
This is Goulash. He’s turning 5 in December, and he’s getting a baby human brother early next year. When his mom Inês Egner went in for her 20-week anatomy scan, a friend pointed out that one of the sonogram pictures looked exactly like Goulash. “We were skimming through them together as you do, admiring the little hands, the little nose... until we came across that picture and my friend goes, ‘Wait, doesn’t the baby look just like Goulash?’” Egner recalled. “Hard to unsee the uncanny similarity after that.” Turns out, her whole family agrees. She texted the photo to her family, and her dad came to the same conclusion on his own. And hey, maybe the family resemblance makes sense: “In truth, we do like to jokingly refer to the dog as our son,” Egner told People. “I can’t imagine my life without him, and I’m so happy my son will get to have such a doting big brother when he arrives.”
This is Sunny. She was adopted by Norm Feigenbaum in 2021, five years after his wife passed away, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. But when Norm left for the grocery store one day, he didn’t realize his trusty pal had scaled a six-foot fence to try to come along. When the 93-year-old came back home and realized she was missing, he contacted Dog Days Search & Rescue to help track her down, but they had no luck and no sightings for over a week. Finally, she was spotted in a fenced-in nature preserve about a half mile away. The rescue group set up traps baited with Norm’s unwashed socks, homemade meatballs, kielbasa, and rotisserie chicken, and they were at last able to lure her out. After 12 long days apart, Norm and Sunny were finally reunited. Sunny was taken to the vet and treated for a few scrapes, and now the duo are overjoyed to be back home together. “She is back to her old self,” Norm says. “Without her, there’s nothing.”
This is Radley. She needs extra mental stimulation sometimes, so her family started “structured destruction” after a recommendation from her trainer, and it quickly became one of her favorite pastimes. “She gets plenty of walks and physical activity,” her family told us, “but she uses her destroy button when she is craving a little extra chaos.”
This is Leia. She was hit by a car, leaving her with multiple pelvic fractures, broken back legs, and a dislocated hip. Her fur was so severely matted that rescue staff said she looked like a “pile of old hair,” a clear sign she had been on her own for a long time. Thanks to your recent support of our ‘tell your dog i said hi’ merch, the @1510foundation was able to cover her $18,000 care, including multiple surgeries to repair her injuries and laser therapy. She made a full recovery, and we’re happy to report she was adopted by her foster family, who completely fell in love with her.
This is Princess. She and her human work hard every day collecting trash at an apartment building. It is an often thankless job, but one kind resident thought the pair should know how much they are appreciated, and that Princess should get a uniform too.
This is Dorian. He cordially invites you to release your inhibitions and feel the rain on your skin.
This is Cato. He’s usually a calm dog, but in January of 2021, he suddenly became anxious around his human, Chase Johnson. After a few days of nervously following her around, he pressed his nose firmly against the side of her breast. “He did it a second time, which hurt,” Chase said. “That is when I started searching and found the lump.” This was not the first time Cato detected something was wrong. He had previously shown similar anxious behaviors around Chase’s husband, Ben, who was shortly after diagnosed with colon cancer. So when he began exhibiting these behaviors for a second time, Chase trusted Cato’s instincts. She immediately set up a doctor’s appointment and was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer (an aggressive form of breast cancer that tends to grow and spread faster). She was able to undergo treatment within a year and even participate in a clinical research trial for a breast cancer vaccine to decrease the risk of recurrence. Both Ben and Chase are grateful for Cato. “If my dog hadn’t alerted me, I think it would have been much later before I caught it.”
This loyal dog who refused to leave his owner’s grave for 10 years has inspired a new law in Brazil allowing pets to be buried with their families, in recognition of the familial bond between pets and humans. Nicknamed Bob Coveiro (or “gravedigger” in Portuguese), the fluffy brown pup insisted on staying in the São Paulo cemetery following his human’s funeral in 2011, even returning to her gravesite when family members tried to remove him. Eventually, cemetery staff officially adopted him, providing him with food, shelter, and medical care over the years. Gravedigger Bob reportedly followed other funeral processions in the cemetery, sometimes carrying a ball in his mouth and providing a moment of levity to mourners. When Bob died in 2021, there was no law on the books allowing pets and humans to be buried together, but the Taboão da Serra city council made an exception for him after widespread public outcry. Now, five years later, the Brazilian state of São Paulo joins two others in having passed an official law allowing the practice. “Anyone who has lost a pet knows: It’s not just an animal. It’s family,” one of the authors of the bill wrote on Instagram. “Love does not end at goodbye.”
This is Elain, Rhysand, and Cassian. The mischievous trio ingested something toxic, making them all very sick. They must have made some sort of secret pact because they’ve been very tight-lipped about what they ate 🙄 Thanks to your recent support of our ‘tell your dog i said hi’ merch, the @1510foundation was able to cover their $9,400 hospital bill. They all made a full recovery, and each of the puppies found a forever home.
This is Katya. She was found as a stray with CCL disease and grade 4 (the highest) luxating patellas in both hind legs, making it very painful to walk. Due to the severity of her condition, the risk of complications is too high to attempt surgery. Instead, she needs lifelong medication to manage it. Thanks to your recent support of our ‘tell your dog i said hi’ merch, @1510foundation was able to cover the $7,800 for anti-inflammatory medication, pain management and annual bloodwork to keep her comfortable for the rest of her days. We’re thrilled to report she’s already showing improvement, and she’s thriving with her forever family
These pups weren’t about to let a historic blizzard keep them from having a good time. Because after all, every day is a snow day when you’re a dog.
This is Bernard. He fell into an icy pond and couldn’t get back out. His family had contacted emergency services right away, but it ended up being a local teen who came to the rescue. High school senior Hugh Pinneo immediately jumped into action, grabbing his family’s kayak. He rowed out to the dog and reached into the frigid water to pull Bernard aboard before wrapping the dog in the coat off his back. “I didn’t really think about the risk or the cold – in the moment, I just realized if I’m the one who can help, I’m the one who’s gotta go,” Hugh said. Bernard and his very grateful family were reunited, and the adventurous pup has agreed to stick to land activities in the future. For Hugh’s part, he’s “just glad I acted that day and saved the dog’s life.” We are too.
This is Wynn. She loves snow days. Doesn’t go to school at all, but it means she gets to play with the neighborhood kids even more.
This is Kevin. He’s less reactive in public when he gets to pick out a little treat. 14/10 extremely relatable.
This is Zephyr. He is a professionally trained bed bug detector. When he recognizes the scent of live bed bugs, he gives an alert by sitting and smiling exuberantly at his handler. His process is quick and noninvasive, which helps locate infestations efficiently and allows for swift treatment. Zephyr performs routine inspections at apartment buildings, libraries, hotels, and senior care facilities, but he’s also been called out when someone has been bitten and needs his help, or when they’re moving to a new place and just want peace of mind. “The craziest place he’s had to go sniff about was at a zoo because they were in their computer hardware!” his human told us. We’re pretty sure no one has ever been more excited to find bed bugs in their life, and we love that he found his passion.
This is Flambo. He isn’t trying to start anything right now, but needs you to stop lying to his face.
This is Lily. She was born with dislocated kneecaps in both hind legs. As she got older and became more active, her condition worsened, making it painful for her to run and play. Thanks to your recent support of our ‘tell your dog i said hi’ merch, the @1510foundation was able to cover her $13,000 double knee surgery. Everyone at the hospital signed her cast to wish her well, but her vet tech (frame 4) went a step further and adopted her. She’s now fully healed and zooming around pain-free with her new sibling.
This is Millie. She has accurately predicted the winner of the Super Bowl three years running. Also knew Bad Bunny was going to bring out Lady Gaga, but no one bothered to ask her about that.
This is Bronson. He passed from bone cancer. When his human saw a post from a dog named Brue who is also battling cancer and recently became paralyzed, she offered her Bronson’s wheelchair. Brue got used to it very quickly, and now she’s running for both of them.
This is Dixey. She was hit by a car, leaving her with a severely broken leg. Despite her immense pain, she showed all the normal signs of a goofy puppy. Thanks to your recent support of our ‘tell your dog i said hi’ merch, the @1510foundation was able to cover her entire $11,700 surgery and post-surgery care (peep the matching boot with her doctor on frame 6). Best of all, she landed herself a forever family who is happy to take her to physical therapy while she continues to heal.
This is Luna. She isn’t having sympathy pain. Just figured you felt pretty silly hopping around like that and thought it might be less embarrassing if she did it too.
This is Pickles. He was born with subaortic stenosis, a heart defect that prevents proper blood flow to the body. Without treatment, his condition could lead to heart failure. Thanks to your recent support of our ‘tell your dog i said hi’ merch, the @1510foundation was able to cover his $10,000 lifelong care, including medication and annual cardiologist visits. With these, he will have a normal life expectancy. He’s a little nervous during his doctor visits, but he’s found the perfect family to help him get through them.
This is Rufus. He’s the world’s greatest escape artist. After getting picked up by animal control as a presumed stray, he landed in a West Virginia shelter. Before his family could be identified, Rufus managed to open his kennel door and sneak out to the lobby at 2:30am, where he unlocked the front door of the shelter by gnawing at the lock with his teeth. “He must have opposable thumbs or something, because he managed to get his gate clip unlocked,” shelter director Courtney Proctor Cross said. But he wasn’t trying to make trouble. Rufus just freed himself so he could make his way back home. Concerned with his whereabouts, the shelter shared the surveillance video of his escape to get the community’s help finding him, and thousands of people were impressed by his cleverness. Eventually a friend of the family commented and confirmed he had made it home, where presumably he’s working on perfecting his next Houdini-level stunt.
This is Boro. He was traveling to Madrid this past Sunday with his human Ana García and her pregnant sister when part of their train derailed and was struck by an oncoming train. At least 43 people were killed and another 150 were injured in the accident, and Boro went missing in the chaos that followed. García, who was one of those injured in the crash, called for help looking for her lost pup. “Please, if you can help, look for the animals,” García told reporters. “We were coming back from a family weekend with the little dog, who’s family, too.” There had been a sighting of Boro, but no one had gotten close enough to capture him until forest firefighters in southern Spain picked him up today. He’s been reunited with García, who said she was grateful for all the help and for the hope it gave her during these difficult days. 14/10 welcome back buddy.
This is Jazmine. She ended up in a shelter with a broken hip after being hit by a car. Due to her extensive medical needs, she was set for euthanasia. When @luckydoganimalrescue stopped by to pull dogs, she literally reached out to them asking for help (frame 2). Thanks to your recent support of our ‘tell your dog i said hi’ merch, the @1510foundation was able to cover her $8,200 care, including surgery and physical therapy. She has since been adopted and graduated physical therapy! She proves every day that she was always meant for life in a home.
Mr. Marbles, the beloved pet of Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita, has died at the age of 17, according to a post made by Julien the night of December 19th. Marbles was featured heavily in Jenna’s videos for an audience of nearly 20 million subscribers before she left the platform in 2020. In his life, Marbles (aka Meebles, Bobby, Mubble, and Small Angry Cermet) was known for being a persnickety and easily discombobulated old man, but also fearlessly athletic and powerful. He is survived by his siblings Kermit, Peach, Bunny, and Loni. We are awarding Marbles our highest honor, a 15/10. Rest easy, little king, and don’t forget about your basketball game tomorrow.
This is Indy. He starred in his human Ben Leonberg’s film Good Boy last year, a supernatural horror entirely from the dog’s perspective. And this past weekend, Indy won the Astra award for Best Performance in a Horror or Thriller. He became the first dog ever to win a major Hollywood acting award, beating out fellow nominees Ethan Hawke, Alison Brie, Alfie Williams, Sally Hawkins, and Sophie Thatcher. In a video, Leonberg accepted the award on Indy’s behalf, giving credit to the many trainers and crew who made the pup’s performance possible—no AI or CGI required. “Indy is honored to accept this award,” Leonberg joked, “especially knowing that he’s standing alongside performers who didn’t even have to be bribed with treats to hit their marks.”
This is Samsyhn. He is a deaf rescue pup and a very big boy. Estimated to be between 39 and 42 inches tall at the shoulders, Samsyhn might even be the tallest living dog. The current Guinness World Record is held by a Great Dane named Reggie, who stands at 39 inches tall. However, it’s difficult to tell if Samsyhn beats that record because the 130-pound gentle giant is terrified of tape measures. Once Samsyhn is able to overcome his fears and get accurately measured, his family plans to contact the Guinness Book of World Records.
These 42 dogs were found living in deplorable and inhumane conditions as part of a backyard breeder hoarding situation. They each suffered from various medical issues, including dental disease, upper respiratory infections, and heart conditions. Thanks to your recent support of our ‘tell your dog i said hi’ merch, the @1510foundation was able to sponsor their collective $25,000 care. They will get everything they could possibly need to recover, and we’re happy to share that many of them have found forever homes.
This pup managed to sneak her way into a joyride with an unsuspecting delivery driver. Popped up to ask where they’re headed and if there’s time to get a pup cup on the way.
This is Porter. He experienced a spinal stroke on Thanksgiving, leaving him paralyzed in his back legs. His family has since been doing everything they can to help him walk again. He goes to physical therapy and hydrotherapy once a week, and he does red light therapy and daily at-home physical therapy. After one month he finally began to show signs of improvement when he was able to urinate on his own and even experienced feeling in his right leg. His family is overjoyed by his progress and says, “We are very hopeful that our boy will do all the things he loves again.”
This is Marbles. She was found as a stray with several tumors in both her ears. The growths were completely blocking her ear canals, and they were trapping dirt, which caused itchiness and discomfort. Thanks to your recent support of our ‘tell your dog i said hi’ merch, the @1510foundation was able to cover the $13,000 TECA surgery to clear and remove her ear canals. She has since fully healed and is living her best life in her new forever home.
This is Chili. He was invited to his first doggy pool party. Quickly learned he really, realllly likes doing belly flops.
This is Dena. She arrived at the shelter with a high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and lethargy. She was diagnosed with Valley Fever, a fungal infection that begins in the lungs before progressing through the entire body, leading to death if not treated. While there is no cure, it can be managed so she can live a high-quality life. Thanks to your recent support of our ‘tell your dog i said hi’ merch, the @1510foundation was able to cover her $12,000 intensive, lifelong care. After 2 months of treatment, we’re thrilled to report she’s stable and continuing to improve. And because her care was completely paid for, a lovely couple was able to say yes to adopting her.
This is Brenda and Linda. They were brought into the shelter together, and Brenda had zero interest in being separated from her best friend. She jumped the kennel wall to get to Linda, and made sure everyone knew they were a package deal. The best news? It worked: They were adopted together.
This is Cody. He’s always wanted a dog of his own, and his wish finally came true. Can already tell his new little brother Cooper is going to be his best friend forever.
This is Poncho. He’s trying to fix some mistakes on his medical record. Actually does not require any more shots, must have been a typo.
This is Ricky. He was found lying in a ditch along a rural road with a gunshot wound in his back and paralyzed in his hind legs. X-rays revealed a bullet lodged in his spine as well as a dozen BBs sprinkled throughout his body (frame 3). It’s suspected he had been used for target practice. The bullet came out on its own, so he didn’t need surgery to remove it, but he does require ongoing care to help with his mobility. Thanks to your recent support of our ‘tell your dog i said hi’ merch, the @1510foundation was able to cover the $4,000 for his physical therapy, laser therapy, a neurological exam, and leg braces. Despite his rough past, Ricky proves to be a fighter. He’s already a superstar on wheels, and we’re thrilled to share that he found the perfect forever family.
This is Magnus. He just beat cancer. His family was so excited that they wrote the news on their car window and bought him a bunch of balloons to celebrate. The whole ride home from the vet, Magnus was showered in love and support from strangers. His human said, “I hope everyone has a Magnus in their lives, who radiates light every step and shows them what determination and strength are.”
An elite squad of highly trained golden retrievers could be coming soon to an airport near you. Meet Sammy, Duke, Mulligan, and Belle. They’re just a few members of the @hertz “Gold Squad,” and their goal is to relieve your stress and travel anxiety this holiday season. You may pet and hug them as long as you like, but please don’t miss your flight.
This is Link and Otto. They share three brain cells between the two of them. So when Link’s ball suddenly went missing, he called Otto in for backup, knowing this was a three-cell job.
This is Dino. He is not just “going through a dinosaur phase.” Obviously, it is a lifestyle.
This is Archie. He’s deaf and doesn’t hear when his humans get home. Luckily, his little brother Frankie lets him know with a gentle nudge to make sure he doesn’t miss the moment.
This is Bear. He arrived at the shelter limping in pain. He had a torn CCL and needed surgery to repair it. Thanks to your recent support of our ‘tell your dog i said hi’ merch, the @1510foundation was able to cover his $5,100 knee surgery. We’re thrilled to report he’s recovering beautifully and has found a forever home. His new dad told us Bear is “such a loving, goofy, happy dog. I feel so fortunate to have found him.”
This is Cole. He is a deaf therapy dog at Dr. William Mennies Elementary School, and he just celebrated his 9th birthday. While he’s quite used to being worshipped by his loyal subjects, he was very touched to see they learned how to sign happy birthday just for him.
This is Oakley. He has an injury that requires physical therapy and at-home massages. Luckily, his cat sibling River has been training his whole life for this.
Since the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl in April 1986, the area has been closely monitored by scientists for any effects from the unprecedented radiation exposure. In particular, the wild animals living in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone (CEZ) are of interest: frogs have developed darker skin and barn swallows have displayed deformed air sacs. But the stray dogs of the CEZ are especially of interest. Many are the descendants of the pets who were left behind when families had to evacuate, not realizing they would never be allowed back. So when a few of these dogs were spotted recently with blue-tinged fur, everyone was on high alert. Had some genetic divergence finally revealed itself? Nope, it turns out dogs are just dogs. The nonprofit organization Clean Futures Fund, which traps and releases the dogs for sterilization and vaccination through its Dogs of Chernobyl project, finally got a close enough look to surmise the truth. The dogs had most likely found a leaking portable toilet and rolled around in the blue dye, causing the temporary makeover.
This is Kintsugi. She arrived at a shelter with a fractured leg. Her rescuer sadly believes she was abused, most likely kicked, based on her behavior. Thanks to your recent support of our ‘tell your dog i said hi’ merch, @1510foundation was able to cover her $5,200 surgery to correct it. She has since been adopted and is healing beautifully in her forever home. She was named Kintsugi after the ancient Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, highlighting the flaws in the mended object.
This is Strawberrie. She was found as a stray in respiratory distress. Like many dogs who look like her, she couldn’t breathe. While in the shelter, she experienced a heat stroke and needed emergency care to regulate her temperature. Thanks to your support of our ‘tell your dog i said hi’ merch, the @1510foundation was able to cover her $5,000 surgery to expand her airways, helping her breathe comfortably and minimizing the risk of future heat strokes. She’s now living her best life in her new forever home.