In fact, any advice, practical or theoretical, is relevant for its time, and if my younger self had followed any of my older self's advice, I wouldn't actually be me now. But various "adult cheat codes," based on universal life experience, are a completely different matter!

Once upon a time, several years or even decades ago, articles like "Advice I'd Give My Teenage Self Today" were quite popular. The selections varied wildly - instead of practical tips like “Buy bitcoin while it’s cheap" or "Buy Apple stock now!" we got moral lessons such as “Do the right things, and don’t do the wrong things"

#1 Every time your spouse mentions something they like, make a note of it (I keep a document just for this in the Notes app on my phone). Then you won’t have to scramble to think of presents when Christmas arrives.

RELATED:

#2 Stay away from people who speak poorly about others behind their backs. They will do the exact same thing to you.

#3 Sleep is a magic problem solver. I most often did this with coding problems, but it works with anything. If you're stuck on a complex problem and feel like you're getting nowhere, sleep on it. I don't know if your brain works on it while you sleep, but you will find solution very quickly the next day.



Edit: I remembered this also works for learning practical skills, like learning an instrument. Quite often I'd struggle for hours to play a song well, only to nail it on 2 or 3 attempts after a night's sleep.

ADVERTISEMENT

It takes a truly special occasion nowadays for a thread that starts with a question for netizens to skyrocket instantly, but this one, created by the user u/massCMP on AskReddit, has gone truly viral. In just two days, the thread has already received over 10K upvotes and around 4,1K different comments, all of which are being lively discussed. The question that sparked such heated debate is actually quite simple: "What's one 'small adult cheat code' you wish you'd learned earlier?" So today, we, Bored Panda, offer you a selection of just over thirty of the most interesting and sometimes downright unexpected pieces of advice and worldly wisdom from random peeps from across the globe, based on this thread.

#4 Doing favors for my future self as if they are a completely separate person who I love and appreciate and want to succeed.

#5 Eat the frog. If you know the worst part of your day is going to be, say, eating a frog, it's best to get that out of the way early and have a whole day of clarity instead of having that weigh on you until it gets done.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Clean.

As.

You.

Cook.

Among the advice and opinions expressed in our selection, there are points of view that touch on both the physical and mental aspects of our lives. For example, the advice to always stay in good physical shape - simply because it's much easier to get in shape when you're young than a couple of decades later (I've personally verified this, I can confirm). Or, perhaps, a strong recommendation not to take everything that happens around you too seriously. Otherwise, as many netizens rightly point out, you simply won't have the emotional resources to withstand the constant pressure from your external environment. Well, and this external environment can sometimes be incredibly toxic... However, we receive advice like "Take it easy" at almost every turn, and sometimes from the most unexpected sources - at least, I can think of a dozen well-known songs with that title off the top of my head. The problem is, we don't always follow this wise advice. But that's another matter, isn't it? ADVERTISEMENT

#7 When making something like soups, stews, chilis or sauces do a bigger batch and freeze the rest. You’ll thank yourself later.

#8 Never stop working out. It takes FOREVER to get back in shape when you are older. Also everything hurts more.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Try to be early to most things, with a few exceptions. Life happens, and lateness can cause all kinds of issues and leave lasting impressions. Backwards plan whenever you can and leave buffer room all over the place. Life happens.

ADVERTISEMENT

What I personally really liked from these nearly four dozen pieces of advice was the idea of ​​having three hobbies: one for yourself, one for your friends, and one for your significant other. I think the idea certainly has a grain of truth to it - the key is to find enough time in your life for these three hobbies. Incidentally, this idea, as I understand it, is a development of the three hobbies concept, expressed several years ago from a slightly different angle: one to make money, one to keep you in shape, and one just to stay creative. "Everyone is going to have hobbies throughout their life. If you are able to align your hobbies with money, staying in shape, and being creative, you will have built a foundation for greater growth and set yourself up for success in life," this dedicated post at The Public Health Millennial says. So having 3 hobbies could really be a nice idea.

#10 When someone complains about something, don't offer a solution at first, say you understand that must be frustrating.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Don't put it down, put it away. Saying it to myself helps curb my ADHD habit of leaving things laying around everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Don’t fight about hypothetical situations.

In terms of advice on physical well-being, I think the most important and most useful is a whole collection of recommendations regarding sleep quality. However, it's very difficult to follow the advice to sleep at least eight hours a night in early youth - when even after a sleepless night we sometimes look fresh. Unfortunately, even in middle age and closer to old age, we sometimes find it difficult to overcome bad sleep habits. For example, we all know perfectly well that it's best not to look at our smartphones or tablets before bed, that we should avoid watching TV late at night... ADVERTISEMENT But how can we do this when the entire powerful modern entertainment industry is literally doing everything possible to prevent us from doing so? Unfortunately, our collection of tips and helpful opinions doesn't include ideas on how to combat the negative aspects of the modern world... Perhaps they will appear over time, but certainly not now.

#13 Mine: if something takes less than 2 minutes — do it immediately. Changed my life.

#14 You can just say what you want and then ask for it. As long as you do it politely, most people will give you an up or down answer. It's also okay to say "no" to almost anything. There may be consequences, but you don't have to do anything just because social pressure suggests you should.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Never underestimate the power of what you can get done in 10 minutes.

By the way, perhaps you can share something useful from your life experience, too? For example, what exactly do you do in a certain difficult situation, and what pieces of advice have helped you live better? If so, please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below. If not, well, just read this selection, and maybe it could be truly wholesome for you.

#16 Having a boring “life admin” routine once a week. I sit down for 30 minutes to pay bills, reply to emails, clean a bit, plan meals and budget. It sounds dull, but it stops 90 percent of the stress from “adulting emergencies” before they even start.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 “Stocking”, or what I call pre-buy; if I see something that I WILL use in the future and it’s on sale/good deal, I go ahead and purchase it even though I don’t need it then. Stuff like medicine, paper goods, coffee, etc. When you NEED those things, you can’t wait to get a good deal, so get it on the deal when you can.

#18 Don’t tell anyone when you have a day off.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Being kind and a smile cost you nothing, but they sometimes go a long way - worked in my favour when I was applying for a visa lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Wake up and do what's most important for you. IE. Exercise because when you get home from work, you'll be tired and push it off.





PS. I just used exercise as an example. It works for me for most things, such as catching up on house chores, studying another language, etc. It motivates me for the rest of the day. Of course, it's not going to work for everyone or every thing you do.

#21 Not everyone is asking you to help solve their problem. A lot of people just need to vent and for someone else to hear them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I am teaching my children that they will unlock a cheat code if they can do three things:



(1) Show up on time.

(2) Be Polite.

(3) Do what you say you are going to do.



I tell them if they consistently do these three things, they will establish a reputation for being trustworthy, and that will mean they will be on better footing than 95% of other people and they will never have to worry about having a job. Even if they're not necessarily the *best* at doing the work, someone will always want to employ a worker they can trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Not caring about the opinions of strangers.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Live beneath your means, ignore what other people do.

#25 “No wasted motion” but my mom has been trying to teach me it for years.



If I’m on the couch and need to go to the bathroom, I’ll tidy up the bathroom counter while I’m there and bring something out that’s meant for the living room. I struggle with cleaning (depression and cptsd) so this has really helped me stay on top of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 When you decline an invite, it’s ok to just say “Thanks for the invite, I can’t make it.” No need for any explanations.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 A good driver never misses a turn. A great driver does.



It’s always safer to go to the next exit or find somewhere safe to turn around than slam breaks, make tight turns, and potentially get injured in the panic of trying to make a turn at the last second.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Always ask how to spell someone's name when you first meet them. Oh, your name is Mara? Is the M-a-r-a or M-a-u-r-a. It forces your brain to encode their name rather than immediately forgetting it. .

#29 When you buy your child a Christmas stocking for Santa to fill - buy an extra identical one.



Have one pre-filled with the goodies then swap it for the empty one - it’s so much easier than trying to fill it quietly at some ungodly hour on Christmas Eve.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Decide in advance if something actually matters enough to have an argument about it. Many of my friends disagree with me about a lot of things and almost none of them are worth the friction of an actual argument .

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 If your boss talks to you in person about something, immediately send them an email confirming everything they said/agreed. It helps to a) nip any misunderstandings in the bud, and b) deters them from just straight up lying about what was said later because they know there's a paper trail.

#32 Pad your time.



For example: if you need to be somewhere at 6, and it takes you 30 minutes to get there, plan to leave at 5 so you have 15 minutes before hand for traffic, lost keys,etc, and 15 minutes when you get there to find parking, get where you're going, use the bathroom, take a deep breath, etc before it starts.



If you have a deadline of Friday, plan to be completely done by Thursday.



Planning for a few minutes before and between each thing you're going to be doing, gives your schedule breathing room, instead of always being rushed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Have 3 hobbies. Something for you. Something with your friends. Something with your spouse. For me, it’s guitar, golf and bird watching.

#34 Show up. Show up for people when they need it. You'll have to rationalize how many you can show up for.



I don't mean get played or manipulated.



A friend's starting a new business? Show up as a customer or find a suitable customer. Or put them in touch with an investor/peer/supplier/evangelist,...

Your kid's nth school recital. Show up and cheer them on still like it's the first one.

A colleague is going through a tough time in their personal life. Show up with whatever support is appropriate.

Someone is moving houses. Yes they paid for movers, but still show up and help where you can.



I don't mean spend all your life doing thing for others. You define your limits.



You give to get. This is networking.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT