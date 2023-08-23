A few days ago there was a thread on the AskReddit community where the user u/Some_Being_Online asked people "What is the deepest thing someone has said to you?" The result was almost 600 various comments. Some of them are just jokes or puns, some are universal quotes or wishes, but there are also genuine diamonds of wisdom, so here are the best of them, according to Bored Panda .

In his famous song, perhaps one of his most famous, Paul McCartney admits that "when I find myself in times of trouble, mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom - let it be!" Well, the words of wisdom can be completely different, and can be heard from any person, and they do not have to be damn smart themselves - the main thing is how these words resonate in our soul.

#1 Ive always liked the quote "Sometimes a hypocrite is just a man in the process of changing" and I think it's more important than ever in our 'cancel culture' society.

#2 When my baby died and was a mess someone told me, “ I can’t imagine the pain you’re going through. I know your heart, expectations, assumed roles and future memories have been broken. But to your child they had the perfect life. All they ever knew was your love." I still cry thinking about it but it really did help. I know some may take this differently, but it was what I needed at the time.

#3 I stopped giving a s**t about my birthday since I was 27. I used to request off or at least the day after off to recover from the previous night but I just stopped caring. Last year, an old lady at my job found out it was my birthday and surprised me with a card with money in it, the kind of way a grandma would. I tried to tell her it wasn't a big deal and give the money back but she insisted saying "You should always celebrate your birthday. You don't know how many you have left."

In fact, it is impossible to find completely universal words of wisdom even for two different people, because each of us perceives advice in completely different ways. Yes, even if we take such a universal thing as the Ten Commandments of Christianity, which actually contain a direct recommendation, for example: "Thou shalt not bear false witness against your neighbor!" Hey, but after all, each of us probably has an overly entitled neighbor and, perhaps, many of us have violated this commandment... Therefore, you should not take any advice read here as a direct guide to action.

#4 "Better a terrible end than a horror without end."





This was said by a friend of mine who had been fighting cancer for a long time . He died the next day , after years of struggle and 4 remissions .

#5 “Why tiptoe through life to arrive safely at death?”



Although you also have the opposite, "I would rather be late in this life, than early in the next".

#6 When you're about to become a parent the amount of s**t you get told is unreal. Parents can't wait to tell you "you'll get no sleep, you'll have no life, it's all changing nappies etc"

However, I was in a meeting with a guy at work, we were making small talk before the meeting and I told him I was about to become a dad expecting the usual. Instead he just went really deep but really chilled and just went "you're about to have the most amazing thing happen to you ever but never forget, they're not yours. You're just borrowing them while they need you but you need to get them ready to not need you anymore." The older my kids get the more I appreciate it

For some reason, some people believe that only a person with exceptional life experience like that which comes with old age can give wise advice. "This opinion comes from prehistoric times, when literally the survival of the human race was sometimes at stake," says Vladimir Nemertsalov, a teacher and school principal from Odessa, Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment on this post. "When any person who lived to a certain, for example, old age, by default had tremendous experience of survival, and whose opinion from this angle was worth listening to. But now the situation is fundamentally changing." "Firstly, humanity has not faced issues of survival for a long time, and secondly, the life experience that was relevant a couple of decades ago, today, may turn out to be not only useless - even sometimes harmful. Yes, in the modern world, many young people can have truly priceless skills and experiences that some older people never even dreamed of. No offense, but sometimes it happens just like that," Vladimir supposes.

#7 Prepare your child for the road, not the road for your child.

#8 The grass is greener where you water it

#9 A persons actions are a reflection of their character, not yours

What can I say, sometimes inspiration comes not only from words, but simply from actions - and often not even from people. For example, according to a medieval legend, after some kind of heavy defeat in his youth, the Asian commander Tamerlane saw how an ant stubbornly tried to crawl onto a flower stem, falling, getting up - and crawling again. Over and over... Well, the great conqueror of the Middle Ages is probably not the best role model, but the legend itself, you see, is incredibly instructive and beautiful.

#10 “Worry is not preparation.”

#11 If someone you like doesn't like you back, as hard as it is you have to let them go. If you truly care about them, as you claim you do, respect them when they say their happiness is without you. Otherwise trying to force it is now only about you, and that's not love or friendship

#12 To paraphrase Oscar Wilde: **"Bachelors should be taxed and heavily so. It is not fair that some men should be so much happier than others."**



This one made my dad crack up the first time he heard it.



**EDIT:** I'll also add "You can always count on yourself if you use your fingers."

Interestingly, from a linguistic point of view, wise words often become simple examples of opposition and inversion. For example, "prepare your child for the road, not the road for your child" or maybe "enjoy art in yourself, not yourself in art." It works flawlessly, by the way, so here's another wise piece of advice, this time directly from me: comment the selection, don't select the comments! But seriously, any words that you have heard from others that have changed your life for the better should actually be considered wise. So please let us know these words too, and maybe they will come in handy to someone, who knows?

#13 "Yes, of course, heaven and hell are great and terrifying and all. But what if you did good just for the sake of it? No eternal reward or punishment afterward. Would you still do good if you knew at the end, there ***is no*** reward?"







Started me down the path of deconstructing my faith and leaving religion behind. Thank you random lady I talked to in line at comic book day back in 2014 in Moncton.

#14 I'm a rep at a cellphone store and an old Austrian woman, a reg customer of mine said randomly "Chelsea, all we have in this very second is each other. Right now all we have is eachother. There is nothing but this one second right now. You see, people drag the past with them and that's why there is so little forgiveness in the world."



Afterwards we both cried together a little and that has positively effected every day of my life since.

#15 Only floss the teeth you want to keep.

#16 My dad told me he's been thinking of me every single day of my life since I was born. He kept a note of my birthday and name on his fridge the day he learnt it.



We met for the first time when I was 25. He died that month.

My horrible mum convinced me he hated me, and wanted nothing to do with me, my whole life.

What a waste.

#17 "yes, someone should do something about that. who are you? a nobody?"



I have long struggled with feelings of inferiority and whatnot, that kind of helped out.

#18 When I found that the uncle who raised me after my parents died was actually my biological father, the mix of extreme emotions was hard to process. I couldn't understand why he wouldn't have told me the truth after they died. I confronted him about it, demanding answers. He said "I'd rather be your father, even if you couldn't know it, than to break my word to your mother." I gained so much perspective on who he was as a person in that moment. The sacrifice he made for the sake of my mother's memory blew me away. He loved her so much, even after she died, that he held that truth inside for nearly 30 years. I still wish I'd known sooner, but the respect I gained for him, that level of selflessness....I can only dream of finding a love like that some day.

#19 "One day I was walkin', and I found this big log

And I rolled the log over and underneath was a tiny little stick

And I was like, "That log had a child!""

#20 "Don't focus on always being happy, focus on always being content."



Always being happy is an unrealistic goal, but you can always be content with the way things are.

#21 “You can’t keep in giving someone the benefit of the doubt when they get all the benefits and you get all the doubts.”

#22 It's not that deep, but I heard it as a sophomore in college (remember that hormonal swamp that is your late teens?) and it just floored me.



"The opposite of love isn't hate; it's complete and utter indifference."

#23 A teacher in high-school was teaching literature but his whole curriculum had anti-capitlism and especially anti commercial vibes, and being a teenage s**t head I pushed back against him at every chance. One day after class I basically just said "you teach like everything is terrible but I'm alive and know things aren't that bad"



To which he replied "imagine an outhouse. You know how when you walk into the outhouse the smell is almost overwhelmingly terrible? But once you've been in there for a bit, your nose acclimates and you start to notice it less right? Now imagine you're born in, and live your whole life inside an outhouse, never once leaving. How do you respond when someone comes in and tells you your house stinks?"



Probably the number one most important lesson I learned in my entire education career.

#24 “Everyone is someone else and they’re all just trying to find themselves. Let them.”

#25 A 5 year old told me "Loneliness is when you have lost yourself."

#26 Grief is the price we pay for love. And it’s a bargain.

#27 Sometimes, the best way to help someone is to let them help you. You may not need their help, but it will make them feel useful.

#28 "People don't plan to fail. They fail to plan" is something my father has said to me multiple times

#29 'You like to think outside of the box, most people are too stupid to know that the box is there'.

#30 My lawyer cousin said, "Justice is expensive" when advising me to settle in a lawsuit that really I wanted to crush someone. He was right, and I let it go. It took a while.

#31 "It's because of what we went through that we are where we are." (in a good way)



My Wife. (speaking of my alcoholism)





6 years sober

#32 Sometimes you eat the bear, sometimes the bear eats you

#33 Whenever I'm about to do something, I think, "Would an idiot do that?" And if they would, I do not do that thing.

#34 Something can be good, and also end, and that thing was still good. And it’s okay to be sad that it ended, too. But the idea that anything that ends is automatically less than this hypothetical eternal state of success, doesn't do us any good.



Read it somewhere.

#35 All that you’ve gone through: the good, the bad, the in between has led you to exactly where you are now. You had to go through it all in order to be here, with me now.

#36 "It's better to appear rude and live than to be nice and get killed." This was from a self defense instructor, and it just blew my mind. They were talking about listening to your instincts, and not worrying about appearing rude when your gut is telling you something is off.

#37 Maybe not the deepest thing I've ever heard but definitely something that changed my life the most over time: "You become an adult when you realize your parents are just people."



It might seem obvious but when you're in an unhealthy, borderline Stockholm-esque home life when you're young, that realization can slap.

#38 My Mom said to me once "Sweetheart don't go through life reading a road map, make your own path".....

#39 It’s more like good advice rather than being very deep but my dad always told me to “look at people, not through them”. I never thought much about it, but I noticed when I remembered it in the back of my mind while having a conversation with someone, you could tell a noticeable difference in their comfortability. I always make a point to do it now.

#40 The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel the warmth - read it on Pinterest

#41 Even when you are right you don't always win.