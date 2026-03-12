Dad Calls His Lively 16YO “Bloody Annoying”, Mom Worries Daughter Feels He Doesn’t Like Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Adolescence is a time of rapid growth, curiosity, and self-expression, and for many families, it can be both inspiring and challenging. Teens are discovering who they are, exploring new interests, and testing boundaries, which can sometimes feel overwhelming to parents who see the world differently.

For today’s Original Poster (OP), these typical teenage traits became particularly visible through her 16-year-old daughter’s energy and constant engagement with the family. However, while she cherished it, her husband seemed so annoyed but it in a way that left her worried.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

Teenagers may seem like they’re wrapped up in their own world, but they are often far more perceptive than many adults realize

Image credits: Polina Kuzovkova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author shared that her 16-year-old daughter is full of energy and curiosity, and often shares multiple videos in the family chat showing her day, stories, and random funny moments

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author enjoyed the videos and admired her daughter’s vibrant personality, seeing them as a sign of comfort and openness

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

One day, the daughter sent in a couple of videos, but the author’s husband reacted negatively, calling the daughter annoying and criticizing her energy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: GugiGi

This then left the author sad and worried that her daughter might think he doesn’t like her even though she knows he loves her

The OP explained that her 16-year-old daughter is the kind of person who rarely sits still. She wakes up early to exercise in the family’s home gym, makes breakfast before anyone else comes downstairs, and spends her mornings dancing around the kitchen with music playing softly in the background. Even in the evening, she’s still very lively and energetic.

One evening, the daughter sent several videos into the family group chat after trying to FaceTime while walking home. In them, she excitedly told a story about her day with friends, though the story wandered off track several times. While the videos were long and hard to follow, the OP found them endearing and was happy the daughter was comfortable being her authentic, lively self with the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, her husband didn’t see it the same way. After watching the videos, he bluntly said their daughter was “bloody annoying” and needed to grow up. Now, the OP noted that this isn’t the first time there’s been tension between the two. Her husband simply doesn’t seem to share many interests with their daughter, which makes bonding difficult.

Despite the tension, the daughter doesn’t appear outwardly bothered. She still sends messages to the family chat, shares jokes, and goes about her energetic routine as usual. However, the OP was worried that even if her daughter doesn’t openly react, she might eventually sense that her father doesn’t particularly enjoy her company, even if he loves her.

Image credits: tsyhun / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Adolescence is a time when a child’s personality and independence really begin to stand out. Cleveland Clinic explains that traits that may have seemed charming in earlier childhood, like boundless energy, curiosity, or constant chatter, can suddenly feel overwhelming to adults who experience the world more slowly or quietly.

ADVERTISEMENT

This stage highlights natural differences in temperament between parents and teens, which can sometimes create tension at home. In families where a parent and child struggle to connect, these tensions can be especially noticeable. Psychologs notes that mothers often feel concerned when their children and fathers don’t get along, as they tend to be more attuned to emotional dynamics in the household.

Psychologists share that ongoing conflict or distance between a parent and child can affect a child’s mental health and sense of security. Children’s Health Defense highlights that part of this concern comes from the teen’s heightened emotional sensitivity. Adolescents are surprisingly perceptive of their parents’ subtle cues, often noticing small criticism or emotional withdrawal that adults might assume goes unnoticed.

Netizens empathized with the OP’s frustration about the dad’s treatment of his daughter, highlighting how ongoing criticism can be damaging. At the same time, some acknowledged that a highly chatty, enthusiastic teen can be overwhelming at times. Do you think it’s okay for parents to express frustration with their teen, or does it risk harming their relationship? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens suggested strategies for their managing differences, while others praised the daughter’s energy and openness as something to celebrate rather than criticize

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT