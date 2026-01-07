“I Am Torn”: Parent Wonders If They Should Make Daughter Attend A Birthday Everyone Is Skipping
Before you do anything give the host a heads up. Then talk to your daughter like a person and explain your two views. She's at an age where talking through decisions is really important, then let her decide. No child should be forced to go to a party. But give the host a heads up.
Ugh, this post makes me really sad. I experienced a less-awful version of this as a tween (I had quite a few people show up but very few from my high school) and it still hurt, even though I had people there to celebrate with me. That was the last party I ever had out of choice. I can only imagine how rough it would be if *nobody* wants to attend this poor girl's party. On the other hand, nobody should be *forced* (or feel like they are) to be someone's friend because they're neurodivergent. I love Flat_Alien's idea but I think that because the original idea was a party with the people she hoped/thought would be her friends, Emilia will still be disappointed. I get part of life is being disappointed, but... I really feel for her.
Emilia's mum definitely needs to be informed that no one is planning to attend her party. It's understandable that other children aren't friendly with her because of her behaviour at school, even if it is because she is neurodivergent. At age 11 you aren't going to be friends with someone who doesn't respect personal space and steals from you.
