“I Am Torn”: Parent Wonders If They Should Make Daughter Attend A Birthday Everyone Is Skipping
Parent wonders: mother and daughter sit with mugs, discussing attending a birthday everyone is skipping
Lifestyle, Parenting

“I Am Torn”: Parent Wonders If They Should Make Daughter Attend A Birthday Everyone Is Skipping

oleksandra.k Oleksandra Kyryliuk BoredPanda staff
6

31

6

When you’re an adult, school can feel like a lifetime ago. But when you’re a kid, it’s basically your whole world, and trying to fit in can be tough.

One Redditor recently found out their daughter was invited to a classmate’s birthday party. The problem is, it sounds like no one plans to show up… including their daughter, who doesn’t want to go. Now the parent is torn: respect her “no,” or push her to attend so the birthday girl isn’t left alone.

Read the full story below.

    The parent found out no one was planning to show up to their daughter’s classmate’s birthday party

    Mother and daughter on couch holding mugs, parent conflicted whether to make daughter attend birthday

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov (not the actual photo)

    Not wanting the birthday girl to end up heartbroken, they considered making their daughter attend

    I Am Torn: Reddit post screenshot of parent debating making daughter attend a birthday no one is going to

    Screenshot of parent's note about a new girl in my daughter's small private school, daughter attend birthday

    Typed note about disruptive daughter Emilia stealing lunch, parent wonders if daughter should attend birthday party

    Screenshot of parent text about daughter attend birthday, apology and school email on personal boundaries and hugging

    Screenshot of a note about 5th grade and a reluctant child, daughter attend birthday

    Screenshot of text saying someone may be on the autistic spectrum, parent concerns about daughter attend birthday plans

    Screenshot of message where a parent wonders if their daughter should attend a birthday everyone is skipping

    Parent saying I Am Torn about making daughter attend a birthday everyone is skipping, text on white background

    Screenshot of a parent torn, debating making daughter attend birthday everyone is skipping, excerpt of their message.

    Pensive parent wonders about making daughter attend birthday, woman gazing thoughtfully on a couch

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

    Forum screenshot about RSVP confusion - parent wonders daughter attend birthday, black text on white background

    Image source: Throwingparty15284

    The author shared more details in the comments

    Reddit comments: parent torn about making daughter attend a birthday others are skipping, mentions contacting parents.

    Reddit comment screenshot about food banks and backpack programs, parent torn daughter birthday dilemma

    Screenshot of Reddit comments about a child taking candy, with parent wonders whether to make daughter attend birthday

    Many readers felt the parent shouldn’t make their daughter go against her wishes, even if they still felt sorry for the birthday girl

    Reddit screenshot reading NTA, advice about not forcing daughters; relates to parent wonders make daughter attend birthday

    Reddit screenshot of comment sharing a parent's perspective about an autistic child, parent wonders

    Screenshot of text: parent wonders whether to make daughter attend a birthday party everyone is skipping

    Screenshot of text about empathy, parent wonders daughter attend birthday, not forcing her to go

    Reddit comment warning against forcing child, mentioning make daughter attend birthday could alienate her from true friends.

    Reddit screenshot showing comment NAH about parent wonders if daughter should attend a birthday others are skipping

    Screenshot of Reddit comment about parenting dilemma: parent wonders if daughter should attend birthday

    Forum screenshot: parent wonders if daughter should attend a birthday everyone is skipping

    Forum screenshot of parent debating whether to make daughter attend birthday everyone is skipping, showing comments and edit

    Article screenshot showing text excerpt about a parent wonders about making daughter attend birthday, expressing compassion

    Screenshot of Reddit comment advising parent not to make daughter attend a birthday everyone is skipping

    Reddit comment about pressuring girls to tolerate bad behavior, parent wonders if daughter should attend the birthday

    Reddit comment advising parent about whether to make daughter attend a birthday everyone is skipping

    Screenshot of Reddit comment about a parent wonders if they should make daughter attend a birthday everyone is skipping

    Reddit comment about not forcing friendships; parent wonders about making daughter attend a birthday others are skipping.

    Screenshot of Reddit comment about parent wonders whether to make daughter attend a birthday party

    Reddit comment about parent wonders if daughter should attend a birthday everyone is skipping

    Reddit comment screenshot about a parent dilemma over daughter attend birthday, recounting a child showing up to a party alone

    Reddit screenshot: NTA comment urging kindness, debating whether to make daughter attend birthday

    Reddit comment: parent wonders about making daughter attend a birthday that no one is attending

    Reddit screenshot showing comment about parent wonders whether to make daughter attend birthday everyone is skipping

    Reddit comment urging parent not to make daughter attend birthday everyone is skipping

    Parent torn about making daughter attend birthday party everyone else is skipping, text excerpt on white background.

    Forum screenshot: parent warns against forcing daughter to attend party, I Am Torn comment about possible need for therapy.

    Reddit comment advising to RSVP no and skip a birthday party, Parent Wonders about making daughter attend

    Reddit screenshot: user recalls skipping a classmate's birthday and regrets it, autism mentioned — I Am Torn

    Reddit screenshot of comments about whether to make daughter attend a birthday others are skipping

    Reddit comment advising not to make daughter attend birthday if uncomfortable, protecting daughter's mental health

    Reddit comment discussing parent wonders if daughter should attend a birthday party alone when others skip

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment offering lengthy advice about whether to make daughter attend birthday and social concerns.

    Reddit comments about a parent wonders if daughter should attend a birthday others are skipping

    Reddit comment asking about whether to make daughter attend a birthday everyone is skipping

    Screenshot of Reddit comment about a parent, I Am Torn, debating making daughter attend a birthday others are skipping

    Reddit comment about parent wonders whether to make daughter attend a birthday, suggests letting daughter choose.

    Forum screenshot of a comment arguing a parent wonders whether to make daughter attend a birthday everyone is skipping.

    Reddit screenshot: user Koquet advises parents not to make daughter attend birthday; black text on white background.

    Others, however, argued that showing up anyway could be a meaningful lesson in kindness and compassion

    Reddit comment screenshot about parent wonders whether to make daughter attend birthday and neurodivergent kids

    Online comment urging parent to teach daughter patience and inclusivity; parent wonders about making her attend birthday

    Screenshot of forum comment calling out a parent who wonders about making daughter attend a birthday others are skipping

    Reddit comment screenshot about parenting; parent wonders daughter attend birthday, urging kindness to difficult child.

    Reddit comment urging parent wonders about making daughter attend a birthday everyone is skipping

    Ultimately, the author decided to respect their daughter’s wishes

    Screenshot of update text about a parent deciding to respect daughter's no and not make daughter attend birthday.

    Text message screenshot of a parent wonders whether to skip a birthday, saying they'll tell the host they can't attend

    Children
    mental health

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Before you do anything give the host a heads up. Then talk to your daughter like a person and explain your two views. She's at an age where talking through decisions is really important, then let her decide. No child should be forced to go to a party. But give the host a heads up.

    2
    2points
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ugh, this post makes me really sad. I experienced a less-awful version of this as a tween (I had quite a few people show up but very few from my high school) and it still hurt, even though I had people there to celebrate with me. That was the last party I ever had out of choice. I can only imagine how rough it would be if *nobody* wants to attend this poor girl's party. On the other hand, nobody should be *forced* (or feel like they are) to be someone's friend because they're neurodivergent. I love Flat_Alien's idea but I think that because the original idea was a party with the people she hoped/thought would be her friends, Emilia will still be disappointed. I get part of life is being disappointed, but... I really feel for her.

    1
    1point
    reply
    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Emilia's mum definitely needs to be informed that no one is planning to attend her party. It's understandable that other children aren't friendly with her because of her behaviour at school, even if it is because she is neurodivergent. At age 11 you aren't going to be friends with someone who doesn't respect personal space and steals from you.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
