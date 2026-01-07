“I Am Torn”: Parent Wonders If They Should Make Daughter Attend A Birthday Everyone Is Skipping

ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re an adult, school can feel like a lifetime ago. But when you’re a kid, it’s basically your whole world, and trying to fit in can be tough.

One Redditor recently found out their daughter was invited to a classmate’s birthday party. The problem is, it sounds like no one plans to show up… including their daughter, who doesn’t want to go. Now the parent is torn: respect her “no,” or push her to attend so the birthday girl isn’t left alone.

Read the full story below.

I Am Torn: Reddit post screenshot of parent debating making daughter attend a birthday no one is going to

Screenshot of parent's note about a new girl in my daughter's small private school, daughter attend birthday

Typed note about disruptive daughter Emilia stealing lunch, parent wonders if daughter should attend birthday party

Screenshot of parent text about daughter attend birthday, apology and school email on personal boundaries and hugging

Screenshot of a note about 5th grade and a reluctant child, daughter attend birthday

Screenshot of text saying someone may be on the autistic spectrum, parent concerns about daughter attend birthday plans

Screenshot of message where a parent wonders if their daughter should attend a birthday everyone is skipping

Parent saying I Am Torn about making daughter attend a birthday everyone is skipping, text on white background

Screenshot of a parent torn, debating making daughter attend birthday everyone is skipping, excerpt of their message.

Forum screenshot about RSVP confusion - parent wonders daughter attend birthday, black text on white background

The author shared more details in the comments

Reddit comments: parent torn about making daughter attend a birthday others are skipping, mentions contacting parents.

Reddit comment screenshot about food banks and backpack programs, parent torn daughter birthday dilemma

Screenshot of Reddit comments about a child taking candy, with parent wonders whether to make daughter attend birthday

Many readers felt the parent shouldn’t make their daughter go against her wishes, even if they still felt sorry for the birthday girl

Reddit screenshot reading NTA, advice about not forcing daughters; relates to parent wonders make daughter attend birthday

Reddit screenshot of comment sharing a parent's perspective about an autistic child, parent wonders

Screenshot of text: parent wonders whether to make daughter attend a birthday party everyone is skipping

Screenshot of text about empathy, parent wonders daughter attend birthday, not forcing her to go

Reddit comment warning against forcing child, mentioning make daughter attend birthday could alienate her from true friends.

Reddit screenshot showing comment NAH about parent wonders if daughter should attend a birthday others are skipping

Screenshot of Reddit comment about parenting dilemma: parent wonders if daughter should attend birthday

Forum screenshot: parent wonders if daughter should attend a birthday everyone is skipping

Forum screenshot of parent debating whether to make daughter attend birthday everyone is skipping, showing comments and edit

Article screenshot showing text excerpt about a parent wonders about making daughter attend birthday, expressing compassion

Screenshot of Reddit comment advising parent not to make daughter attend a birthday everyone is skipping

Reddit comment about pressuring girls to tolerate bad behavior, parent wonders if daughter should attend the birthday

Reddit comment advising parent about whether to make daughter attend a birthday everyone is skipping

Screenshot of Reddit comment about a parent wonders if they should make daughter attend a birthday everyone is skipping

Reddit comment about not forcing friendships; parent wonders about making daughter attend a birthday others are skipping.

Screenshot of Reddit comment about parent wonders whether to make daughter attend a birthday party

Reddit comment about parent wonders if daughter should attend a birthday everyone is skipping

Reddit comment screenshot about a parent dilemma over daughter attend birthday, recounting a child showing up to a party alone

Reddit screenshot: NTA comment urging kindness, debating whether to make daughter attend birthday

Reddit comment: parent wonders about making daughter attend a birthday that no one is attending

Reddit screenshot showing comment about parent wonders whether to make daughter attend birthday everyone is skipping

Reddit comment urging parent not to make daughter attend birthday everyone is skipping

Parent torn about making daughter attend birthday party everyone else is skipping, text excerpt on white background.

Forum screenshot: parent warns against forcing daughter to attend party, I Am Torn comment about possible need for therapy.

Reddit comment advising to RSVP no and skip a birthday party, Parent Wonders about making daughter attend

Reddit screenshot: user recalls skipping a classmate's birthday and regrets it, autism mentioned — I Am Torn

Reddit screenshot of comments about whether to make daughter attend a birthday others are skipping

Reddit comment advising not to make daughter attend birthday if uncomfortable, protecting daughter's mental health

Reddit comment discussing parent wonders if daughter should attend a birthday party alone when others skip

Screenshot of a Reddit comment offering lengthy advice about whether to make daughter attend birthday and social concerns.

Reddit comments about a parent wonders if daughter should attend a birthday others are skipping

Reddit comment asking about whether to make daughter attend a birthday everyone is skipping

Screenshot of Reddit comment about a parent, I Am Torn, debating making daughter attend a birthday others are skipping

Reddit comment about parent wonders whether to make daughter attend a birthday, suggests letting daughter choose.

Forum screenshot of a comment arguing a parent wonders whether to make daughter attend a birthday everyone is skipping.

Reddit screenshot: user Koquet advises parents not to make daughter attend birthday; black text on white background.

Others, however, argued that showing up anyway could be a meaningful lesson in kindness and compassion

Reddit comment screenshot about parent wonders whether to make daughter attend birthday and neurodivergent kids

Online comment urging parent to teach daughter patience and inclusivity; parent wonders about making her attend birthday

Screenshot of forum comment calling out a parent who wonders about making daughter attend a birthday others are skipping

Reddit comment screenshot about parenting; parent wonders daughter attend birthday, urging kindness to difficult child.

Reddit comment urging parent wonders about making daughter attend a birthday everyone is skipping

Ultimately, the author decided to respect their daughter’s wishes

Screenshot of update text about a parent deciding to respect daughter's no and not make daughter attend birthday.

Text message screenshot of a parent wonders whether to skip a birthday, saying they'll tell the host they can't attend