Kids say the darndest things. But have you seen what they write and do?! There’s a tiny but brilliant online community on Reddit called r/KidsWhoMeanWell that collects hilarious examples of just how direct and blunt kids can be even when they have the best intentions.

We’ve collected some of the most hilarious, bizarre, and honest things that children have ever written and done at school and at home to share with you. Scroll down to check out the funniest pics, and hopefully, it’ll remind you of how much courage we all used to have when we were little. Just think for a moment how everyone would react to you if you wrote or did things like that now.

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about honesty, authenticity, and kindness in communication, so we reached out to Andrea Bonior, Ph.D. the host of the mental health advice podcast ‘Baggage Check’ and the bestselling author of ‘Detox Your Thoughts.' Read on for our interview with her.