Kids say the darndest things. But have you seen what they write and do?! There’s a tiny but brilliant online community on Reddit called r/KidsWhoMeanWell that collects hilarious examples of just how direct and blunt kids can be even when they have the best intentions.

We’ve collected some of the most hilarious, bizarre, and honest things that children have ever written and done at school and at home to share with you. Scroll down to check out the funniest pics, and hopefully, it’ll remind you of how much courage we all used to have when we were little. Just think for a moment how everyone would react to you if you wrote or did things like that now.

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about honesty, authenticity, and kindness in communication, so we reached out to Andrea Bonior, Ph.D. the host of the mental health advice podcast ‘Baggage Check’ and the bestselling author of ‘Detox Your Thoughts.' Read on for our interview with her.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Gee, Thanks Kid!

Gee, Thanks Kid!

__rosebud__ Report

25points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Dream Big, Dr. King

Dream Big, Dr. King

PivotalPixel Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#3

Hope You Make It!

Hope You Make It!

Stefano_Hypz Report

19points
POST
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's the sincerely that gives it that extra zest

4
4points
reply
View more comments

Dr. Bonior, the host of the 'Baggage Check' podcast and the author of 'Detox Your Thoughts,' shared some of her thoughts on the extent to which people ought to be honest in communicating with others.

"I think there's a lot of beauty in honesty, especially when compared to the overly edited and curated images that we tend to portray on social media. It's a breath of fresh air to imagine children who have not yet learned to think of themselves as a brand, just speaking their true feelings," she told Bored Panda. However, she noted that, at the same time, parents also want their children to be compassionate and empathetic members of society.
#4

So Loving

So Loving

reddit.com Report

19points
POST
Val
Val
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brooke is ferocious.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Stand Up For What You Believe In

Stand Up For What You Believe In

IEATASS69 Report

18points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Lucky

Lucky

bcGrimm Report

17points
POST
View more comments

"So there is a balance of taking other people's feelings into account. People who live most authentically and honestly and also are putting good into the world can find this balance—by speaking the truth with kindness, by considering how they would want to hear certain things themselves, and by knowing that not all thoughts are meant to be spoken out loud if they don't help someone gain insight," Dr. Bonior explained where the limits between honesty and kindness lie.

We were also curious about the point at which we start from saying and writing everything we mean to filtering our thoughts. Dr. Bonior said that she believes society tends to "breed honesty out of kids" relatively young.
#7

Little Kids Are The Best

Little Kids Are The Best

fuckmicah Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#8

Thanks Mom

Thanks Mom

bcGrimm Report

15points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finally some recognition lol

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#9

This Isn't Exactly What We Meant When We Told Him That He Could Look Up Puppy Training Tips On Youtube

This Isn't Exactly What We Meant When We Told Him That He Could Look Up Puppy Training Tips On Youtube

Daball80 Report

15points
POST
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor doggo probably can't see much of that

4
4points
reply
View more comments

"We may punish them for saying something inappropriate or embarrassing, even though their intent was never to harm someone. Or we may inadvertently teach them that not getting caught is more important than not doing something, which also teaches them to live in more dishonest ways," she explained to Bored Panda.

"Instead, I think it would be more helpful to have useful conversations about how to speak our truth and ways that are helpful and still considerate, and how to not feel that we have to be perfect—even on social media—all the time."
#10

My 6 Year Old Drew Her Dad, Me, Herself And Her Little Brother..... We’re Snorkelling

My 6 Year Old Drew Her Dad, Me, Herself And Her Little Brother..... We’re Snorkelling

Beth Fanstone Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#11

Some Wise Words For Mrs. Clark!

Some Wise Words For Mrs. Clark!

Vepr762X54R Report

14points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

pooping: the universal medicine

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#12

It’s The Thought That Counts... Right? Happy Birthday!

It’s The Thought That Counts... Right? Happy Birthday!

Nikamisu Report

14points
POST
View more comments

The r/KidsWhoMeanWell online community was founded all the way back in mid-February of 2018. Though it hasn’t grown much beyond the 1.5k members who follow the subreddit, the photos shared in the group are rip-roaringly hilarious!

It’s a peek back into our own childhoods where many of us were far more direct in how we communicated. We’d say and write exactly what was on our minds, without thinking about the consequences of how it’d affect others. Fun(ny)? Absolutely!

The r/KidsWhoMeanWell really puts into perspective how we communicate with others. Most of you Pandas reading this will probably agree that we used to be far more straightforward and direct in how we spoke and wrote. When we were kids, we didn’t exactly filter our thoughts all that much! If something popped into our minds, we’d express it. For better or for worse.
#13

No Pie For Me, Thanks

No Pie For Me, Thanks

reddit.com Report

13points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yum, creampies (sorry y’all it’s 3am and i’m feeling a bit silly 🤔🤔🤔)

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

It's The Thought That Counts

It's The Thought That Counts

TravFromTechSupport Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#15

It's Just Meth

It's Just Meth

itsBrigzZ Report

11points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would mrs Edwards happen to know a certain Walter White?

3
3points
reply
View more comments

However, as time went on and we grew and matured, we began to self-censor our thoughts more and more. Instead of saying exactly what it is we’d love to shout and write, we’d run everything through a filter to make it more appealing to whatever audience might be listening to us. We all became a blend of diplomats, corporate climbers, and politicians, whatever our actual studies or professions. Our reputations and survival depend on it.

Look, whether we like it or not, words can hurt. Some of us are resilient to criticism, others crumble at the slightest hint of bluntness. So it’s up to all of us to find a way to express our honest thoughts while also making the person we’re speaking to feel like they don’t have to get offended or defensive.

It’s a fine balance between being completely open and presenting our opinions in a dignified, diplomatic way. Bluntness isn’t always the best way to communicate, even if it’s 100% how we feel. You have to think about the consequences your words will have and have enough empathy to recognize how the people around you will feel when they hear or read them.
#16

Actual Letter From Kid

Actual Letter From Kid

I_PET_KITTIES Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#17

That Escalated Quickly

That Escalated Quickly

humdrum_humphrey Report

10points
POST
Val
Val
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes! Go big or go home, kids!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#18

A Letter From My Daughter

A Letter From My Daughter

imgur.com Report

10points
POST
Val
Val
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤣🤣 Aw, I hate to laugh. But this could've been written by 5 year old me.

3
3points
reply
View more comments

As kids, we’re not responsible for all of our actions (yet), but we develop new skills and learn more about how the world and society function very quickly. As adults, we have to shoulder more and more burdens. We can’t excuse immature behavior because we’re no longer munchkins running around the playground.

It sounds absolutely wonderful to live in a world where everyone’s free to speak their mind. Politeness would quickly go out the window because every single person you meet will tell you what they think upfront, and expect the same from you. However, that’s simply not how the world works (and it won’t be, unless the planet devolves into some weird AI-and-microchip-controlled dystopia).

There’s a massive difference in how others react to the very same ideas we propose, just when you switch around how you express them. Tone, body language, politeness, all of these things matter.
#19

My Friend's Son Had To Write An Apology Note To A Classmate

My Friend's Son Had To Write An Apology Note To A Classmate

imgur.com Report

9points
POST
Icecream Sarang
Icecream Sarang
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Miss P should realize that an insincere apology is worse than no apology.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#20

Letters Kids Have Sent To Soldiers (The Motherlode)

Letters Kids Have Sent To Soldiers (The Motherlode)

Vepr762X54R Report

8points
POST
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
17 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do I feel all these letters were things I would've written when I was a kid (apart from the blow job part)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

Serial Killer In The Making

Serial Killer In The Making

CourageousCabbage Report

8points
POST
View more comments

Let’s say that you’re a super serious adult with a super serious job. Now, something’s gone wrong. Maybe you don’t get along with your coworker, have to work tons of overtime, or someone sneaky keeps stealing your lunch from the shared fridge. Broadly speaking, you have two ways to react. You can complain, whine, and criticize everyone around you. Or you can provide some constructive feedback. The former is a ton of fun and we’re guilty of it, but it’s the latter that’ll actually solve the problem.

Generally speaking, complaining is pretty much a one-way street because the focus is on negativity. Venting without providing any ideas on how to improve something probably won’t lead to any changes. Meanwhile, constructive feedback is actually about having a dialogue and resolving any conflicts that you might have with all the other super serious adults doing their super serious jobs. It takes a lot more effort (and, frankly, courage), but it’s the mature approach.
#22

This Kid Is Going Places

This Kid Is Going Places

TravFromTechSupport Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#23

Happy Valentines Mom!

Happy Valentines Mom!

a_skipit Report

7points
POST
Val
Val
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, my name is Val, I have tits, and I'm a mom so, I like this.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#24

You And Half The Block, Kid

You And Half The Block, Kid

bandswithgoats Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

The best way to see if you’re complaining or doing some constructive communication is to consider whether you think about your goals before you start speaking or writing. What exactly do you hope to achieve by addressing issue X or problem Y? By providing some potential solutions, you’re showing that you’re open to compromise and are a problem solver, not just there to say how you feel.
#25

Roses Are Red

Roses Are Red

Aisakura7 Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#26

When Your Notebook Is Lost, Then You Find It

When Your Notebook Is Lost, Then You Find It

rifai91 Report

5points
POST
#27

Gotta Help The Family Out

Gotta Help The Family Out

0ngar Report

4points
POST
View more comments

Bosses don’t like having to listen to problems, nor do they value people who aren’t independent or resourceful. When you take the time to think about how you’ll communicate with them, you’re setting yourself up for success. And though it’d be wonderful to just write them an honest note in crayon or pencil, sadly, we no longer have the luxury of acting like kids. We can, however, enjoy kids’ honesty, like the members of r/KidsWhoMeanWell do!
#28

Dad Is The Best Cook

Dad Is The Best Cook

PMMEYOURFAVANIMALS Report

4points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does your dad make cream pies, as mentioned in a previous post?

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#29

Asked My Daughter To Write An Apology Letter

Asked My Daughter To Write An Apology Letter

imgur.com Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#30

See You When You Die

See You When You Die

itsBrigzZ Report

3points
POST
#31

I'm Fine

I'm Fine

itsBrigzZ Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#32

Thank You For Protecting Our Country

Thank You For Protecting Our Country

Jazskimo Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#33

(X-Posting From R/Kidsarefuckingstupid On The Suggestion Of A Member Of This Sub). Bless Her, She Tried. Seems A Bit Confused On The Veteran vs. Veterinarian Thing, Though

(X-Posting From R/Kidsarefuckingstupid On The Suggestion Of A Member Of This Sub). Bless Her, She Tried. Seems A Bit Confused On The Veteran vs. Veterinarian Thing, Though

elementaljay Report

3points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
16 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is a tad unrelated but her drawing of the dog and cat is very nice

0
0points
reply
#34

Suddenly Penis

Suddenly Penis

bcGrimm Report

3points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, someone really really loves mom.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Hallmark's Next Top Card Writer

Hallmark's Next Top Card Writer

MmeQEI Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#36

Can I Pet Your Titties?

Can I Pet Your Titties?

Mil0310 Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#37

I Felt Bad For The Guy ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I Felt Bad For The Guy ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

kathleener Report

2points
POST
#38

My Nephew’s First Attempt At A Long Neck Dinosaur

My Nephew’s First Attempt At A Long Neck Dinosaur

scransitron Report

2points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a very happy dinosaur

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#39

I Mean... She’s Not Wrong?

I Mean... She’s Not Wrong?

JS_sctc Report

2points
POST
#40

A Get Well Card My 6 Year Old Cousin Made For Her Friend Who Was Sick In Hospital

A Get Well Card My 6 Year Old Cousin Made For Her Friend Who Was Sick In Hospital

PM_2018_PREDICTIONS Report

2points
POST
#41

I Love You So Much

I Love You So Much

itsBrigzZ Report

2points
POST
#42

So A Couple Years Back My Then Five Year Old Son Proudly Announced He Just Finished Cleaning His Room. As He Bound Out The Door To Play I Decided You See Just How Well He Did. Obviously He Nailed It

So A Couple Years Back My Then Five Year Old Son Proudly Announced He Just Finished Cleaning His Room. As He Bound Out The Door To Play I Decided You See Just How Well He Did. Obviously He Nailed It

Gr8zomb13 Report

1point
POST
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The caption either means he did 'really well' or he physically nailed whatever that is to the bed

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#43

9 Year Olds Say The Darndest Things And Most Awesome Things!! Translation: In The Future I See Myself Being A: Preacher At Brandon's Chapel Baptist. I Would Like To Live: In The Great Smoky Mountains. I Will Drive A: 1969 Dodge Charger And Weld The Doors. I Will Be Sure To Always: Do Stunts!

9 Year Olds Say The Darndest Things And Most Awesome Things!! Translation: In The Future I See Myself Being A: Preacher At Brandon's Chapel Baptist. I Would Like To Live: In The Great Smoky Mountains. I Will Drive A: 1969 Dodge Charger And Weld The Doors. I Will Be Sure To Always: Do Stunts!

Purplezebra3 Report

1point
POST
Icecream Sarang
Icecream Sarang
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This kid is going places…most likely in an orange Dodge Charger with a BLM flag atop their car because the Confederate flag went out of style.

0
0points
reply
#44

My 13 Year Old Sons "Lifeline".... His Dad Had A Little Girl 6 Months Ago And Supposedly He Has A New Step Dad And Step Sister. I'm Not Married, Just Dating. He's A Mess

My 13 Year Old Sons "Lifeline".... His Dad Had A Little Girl 6 Months Ago And Supposedly He Has A New Step Dad And Step Sister. I'm Not Married, Just Dating. He's A Mess

divertigozzy Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

My Daughter Writing Her Favorite Pastries

My Daughter Writing Her Favorite Pastries

circletheory Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!