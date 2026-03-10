Wife Misses Hubby’s Surgery To Be There For Coworker Going Through Divorce, He Packs Up And Leaves

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine gearing up for a major surgery, the kind that terrifies you to your core, and thinking you’ll have a steady hand of your spouse to hold through it. Instead, you end up navigating it all mostly alone, with only your brother for backup.

After today’s Original Poster (OP) had to go through pre-surgery and post-surgery without his wife there to hold his hands through everything, he decided he was tired of feeling alone. However, his decision still didn’t sit well with his wife.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Having a spouse or partner by your side before, after, and during surgery provides more than comfort as it can reduce stress, ease fear, and even improve recovery outcomes

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author prepared for a major, unavoidable surgery, dealing with fear, pre-op appointments, and household responsibilities largely alone

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Meanwhile, his wife became heavily involved in supporting a coworker going through a divorce, often staying late and prioritizing the woman over home and family

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: nimito / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Despite repeated requests for support, the wife failed to adjust her priorities, leaving him to face surgery without her presence

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

On the day of surgery, the wife did not show up until hours after the procedure, while his brother stayed by his side

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: anonymous

Feeling unsupported, he chose to recover at his brother’s house, confronting his wife later about her neglect and the emotional consequences of her choices

Facing surgery can be terrifying, especially if it’s your first time under the knife. In this case, the OP had been preparing for months for a procedure his doctor said couldn’t be postponed any longer. He attended appointments, spoke with surgeons, and mentally prepared for a tough recovery. However, he was largely doing it alone, even though his wife knew every detail about the upcoming operation.

His wife, though, had become deeply involved in helping a coworker who was navigating a painful divorce while raising two kids. At first, her support made sense, but it gradually turned into near-daily involvement. She spent most evenings at her coworker’s house, helping with the kids, bringing groceries, and staying late to talk through problems. Of course, this meant that her growing commitment meant less time at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the absence started showing as household responsibilities shifted entirely onto him, from preparing for surgery to caring for their dog, who even began showing signs of anxiety. When the day of the operation finally arrived, his brother stepped up and drove him to the hospital. The OP’s wife promised she’d meet them there, but she never arrived before the procedure.

His wife eventually arrived hours later after the surgery, explaining that her coworker had an emergency involving her kids and she felt she couldn’t leave. When the hospital discharged him two days later, he then decided that instead of going home, he would go to his brother’s home. Later that night, his wife showed up upset, accusing him of punishing her for trying to help someone else.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Psychology Today warns that overextending oneself to help others, like the OP’s wife prioritizing the coworker’s needs, can unintentionally drain emotional resources and harm primary relationships. When the brain’s empathy response is overactive, attention shifts away from loved ones, even when intentions are good, leaving those closest feeling neglected.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, for the OP, research underscores just how critical emotional support is during high-stress medical events like surgery. Prime Surgical Suites explains that preoperative anxiety affects between 25% and 80% of patients, fueled by fears of pain, complications, and lengthy recovery.

Therefore, having partners, family, or close friends present can significantly reduce stress, improve the surgical experience, and promote better recovery outcomes. Medical Doctor Luke Macyszyn explains that when a loved one is emotionally absent, it can raise stress hormones like cortisol, disrupting mood, sleep, and mental resilience. In high-stakes situations like surgery, it can slow healing and increase anxiety.

Netizens supported the OP’s decision to recover somewhere he felt cared for. They emphasized that a spouse’s role during major surgery is to provide emotional support, not prioritize someone else. What would you have done if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you have gone home or stayed somewhere you felt supported? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens insisted that the author’s choice to recover elsewhere was justified, and that his wife needed to recognize and address her misplaced priorities if the marriage was to survive

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT