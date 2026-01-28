41 People Who Got Plastic Surgery And Now Look Like A Whole New Version Of Themselves
Imagine hopping in a time machine, going back a century, and telling someone that today, if you have the money for it, you can walk into a clinic and come out with a new nose or a face that looks twenty years younger.
They’d think you lost your mind. But here we are—plastic surgery is no longer rare, and it’s becoming more accessible every year.
So it follows that more results are being shared out in the open, too. Below, we’ve rounded up before-and-afters that were posted online. Scroll down to see them, and let us know: do you support plastic surgery, or are you against it?
FTM, Facial Masculinization Surgery Fully Recovered 1 Year Later
First picture is from 2 years ago before FMS, and around 4 years on T, next is after fully recovered 6 years on T
My body hasn’t really changed much though and I still have a similar hairstyle despite me thinking about trimming it really short.
Yay for OP! I hope they feel like their body finally reflects their true self that they've always been!
Rhinoplasty For My Cleft Lip And Palate!
Hey! I'm 20 years old and was born with a unilateral cleft lip and palate. Because of that, I've had to go through many major surgeries in my life - but until now, they've all been functional, not cosmetic.
Recently, after a long time filled with fear and hesitation, I finally found the courage to address the aesthetic effects of my cleft. I underwent a long and complex rhinoplasty (and also a small amount of fat was added to the cleft side of my lip.)
And what can I say... I couldn't be happier! Even though it's only been a month and a half since the surgery, the impact on my self-esteem has already been huge.
My goal was to get a natural-looking nose that fits my face - and I really think the surgeons did an amazing job!
The result keeps getting better and less swollen with each day, and for the first time ever, I feel confident enough to share my face online. I'd love to share my journey and hopefully offer a bit of representation to others who were born with facial differences.
I Got A Nose Job & Lip Filler
This is the kind of lip filler I want. Not duck lips. Just a little to replace lost volume.
Brachioplasty Before And After
Figured I would post to give encouragement to those that want an arm lift. I’ve lost around 150 lbs. my arms had always been one of my biggest insecurities. So happy to have gotten this surgery done.
Upper & Lower Body Loose Skin Removal -
I was 357lbs & now I’m 115lbs. It was a 5 year journey that involved vsg surgery in 2019 & i’ve been on a glp1 medication for the last 14 months.
3 Month Post Op Deep Plane Face And Neck Lift- All Done In Office-Ama
There was also some liposuction or kybella in the neck area.
One Month Ago Today I Got My Nose Done And Could Not Be Happier With The Results!
Double Chin Lipo
The difference in between photos is only 5kg, but with lipo it made me look like I lost much more because it was genetics. The most easiest procedure, I was awake and I didn't feel anything before or after. It was done in Croatia but I feel that every a little experienced surgeon can do this easily, it is not so invasive.
M/25/6’0” [315lbs To 180lbs] (2 Years) - Finally Got Loose Skin Removal Surgery Last Week!
Lost the weight back in 2017 and haven’t been comfortable with the loose skin since. I'm very happy with it!
Rhinoplasty. 1 Week Post Op
12 Days Post Op
Before and After Deep plane face and neck lift, lower bleph and upper brow lift. Prepared my skin a year in advance of surgery with my dermatologist Dr. Klinger of New Orleans. Three fraxels, a couple of mild chemical peels, tretinoin and Revision skin products. Dr. Sean Weiss of New Orleans did the surgery. This is no makeup. This Thursday I get the remaining stitches out. My braces were removed 1 month prior to surgery. 65 year old.
I have less "yay congrats" in me for people who can't handle normal aging. OP just looks... stretched and swollen and shiny-weird in the after pic.
Four Months Post DPFL
Had my 4 month follow up with Andrew Timberlake, MD, PhD from NYC last week. I’m so happy with the results! I had DP Face/Neck lift and: Endoscopic Brow Lift, upper and lower bleph, lip lift and corner lip lift and full face Co2 laser.
Post By Dr Randal Haworth
1. Rotational endoscopic browlift and mid facelifts. 2. Facial fat transfer and submental liposuction 3. lower blepharoplasty 4. Corner lip lift 5. Witch’s chin repair and bony chin reduction 6. Revision rhinoplasty.
Surgeon Post By Dr. Tyler Mcelwee
Procedure: Facelift & Neck Lift
She came to our office looking to get her excess skin removed that has always bothered her, even when she was younger. She’s still early in her recovery (2 months post-op) but she loves her result and so do we.
7 Months After Facial Feminization Surgery
Full healing takes 12-18 months. i am at 7 months (last photos are most recent). i was hoping to receive feedback on my results thus far. it was a 12.5 hour surgery and procedures included forehead reduction and recontouring, nose job, lip lift, fat transfer, chin implant.
The brow is covered and there's no frontal view, so we can't really appreciate everything about this surgery.
Before And After
Botox, Lip Filler, Jawline Surgery, Rhinoplasty, eating healthy. This is my transformation from 2024 to now 2026.
Just Shy Of 3 Months Post-Op Forehead Reduction
I really couldn’t be happier. I’m still numb/itchy and have quite the scars underneath but they are covered, and soon hair will grow back over them. That would really be the only negative thing I have to say. Recovery was easy and I’m so happy with the result. I saw Dr Fechner in Worcester MA. He was on the pricier side but I chose him due to close proximity.
Surgery Update Photos
I wanted to share my journey with my surgeries as a 62-year-old. First photo is before my upper bleph in June 2023. Literally taken 10 min before surgery. I remembered at the last minute I had forgotten to get a before! Second photo is 2 weeks ago. My surgeon is Dr Jeff Porkorney in Elizabeth City NC and Kitty Hawk NC. Insurance paid for the upper bleph and the cost for the lower was 7500 + 500 for peel I can’t recommend him more. He did an amazing job and is a talented surgeon !!
2 Years Post Op Septorhinoplasty
Rhinoplasty Before/After
One Year Post FFS
Upper/lower bleph, rhino/septo, browlift, cheek implants, jaw contour, lip lift, hair transplant to temples, buccal fat removal forehead contour, upper/lower veneers, multiple large volume electrolysis sessions, Morpheus x 4.
1 Year Post Rhinoplasty
What is up with all these people not liking the bumps in their nose? I love a little nose bump. Adds character.
My Nose Job Results
5 Months Post Hair Transplant
Update: 2 Months Post-Op: Deep Plane Facelift & More (70 Years Old)
3 Weeks Post Op! (Lower Blepharoplasty)
34F. Got a Lower Blepharoplasty with a skin pinch. I think this might be hands down the best thing ill do for myself. If you're thinking about it, just do it. It truly was a priceless surgery in my eyes.
Very Pleased 6 Months Post Lower Face And Neck Lift. Temporal Lift 1 Side To Correct Asymmetry Last Week
1 Year Mark
At the 1 year mark from face, neck , upper bleph , mid brow , lipo jowls.
And two caterpillars implanted onto the eyelids! XD
Update! Around 11 Weeks Po Bilateral Brachioplasty After Losing 150+lbs. The Relief I Feel Of No Longer Having My Arms Be A Daily Struggle Is Indescribable!
Ozempic + Plastic Surgery = One Happy Girl
One Month Post Neck Lift
I have always felt self conscious about the "family neck" and dredded profile photos.. one month out, despite swelling (more so on one side then the other), I am very happy with the results so far.
Face And Neck Lift
Lower Bleph, 17 Days Post Op
This procedure is hands down the best thing I’ve EVER done for my face. Talk about bang for the buck! Took my surgeon no longer than an hr to do this for about $4500, and the difference is profound. I’d had these hereditary eye bags for all my life, but age (I’m 46) and recent weight loss made them appear very saggy. Problem solved! Most folks can’t tell I’ve had anything done, just remark about how pretty I look and ask if I’ve had a facial or done something different with my hair.
Lipo 360 Before And After (With Clothes On)
Seriously couldn’t be happier. I wasn’t fat before, but I couldn’t wear the clothes I wanted and feel confident. This is the tightest dress I own!
I Almost Gave Up On Getting Surgery In Korea—my 3-Month Review (Smas Facelift, Neck Lift, Eyelids)
Incisional Double Eyelid Surgery - 1 Month Post-Op
My Nose Job Changed My Life
I’m officially one year post-op from my rhinoplasty, and honestly, it changed my life.
I always had a big nose, and people including my own family never let me forget it. Having a twin sister who didn’t have one made it even harder. I compared myself to her constantly, avoided photos, and felt uncomfortable in my own face. It really messed with my confidence and how I showed up in the world.
The recovery was super easy, but now that I’m a year out, I’m really happy I did it. The way I see myself is completely different. I’m more confident, less anxious, and way more comfortable in social situations. I’ve also noticed people treat me more positively, which is wild but real.
It didn’t solve all my problems, but it removed a huge insecurity that had been weighing on me for years and my quality of life is genuinely better because of it.
If you’re thinking about rhinoplasty: do it for yourself, and be patient with healing. It really takes a full year to settle.
10 Month Hair Transplant Results. So Pleased! I've Almost Forgotten How Bad I Felt About It Before
Before & After Having Double Jaw Surgery For Overbite, A 3 Piece Lefort 1, A Genioplasty, And A Septoplasty. Loving The Results!
Huh, I have a pretty severe overbite, but never considered plastic surgery for it. My teeth actually fit together just fine. I imagine if I got plastic surgery to "correct" my overbite, my teeth would no longer align.
Brow Lift Update !!4 Months Po
It’s been 4 ish months since surgery and my scar is still slightly pink in color but I can go without makeup now and it not be that noticeable,at one year I feel it will be very discreet.I got a direct brow lift and I love my results!! One thing that delayed my scar healing is my eyebrow hairs was growing through my scar and causing bumps like ingrown hair and irritating it making it red , but now that’s all done and the scar is getting smother in texture and less pink.
Results! After Deep Plane Neck And Lower Face Lift With Erbium Fractionated Laser
I’m 51 years old and underwent this surgery in Winnipeg Manitoba CANADA. The pictures are 5 weeks after. I was back to work after 3 weeks. I am now focusing on building and maintaining collagen and minimizing the scars even more.
Most of these people look much improved. And you can tell they feel better about themselves.
Most of these people look much improved. And you can tell they feel better about themselves.