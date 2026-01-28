ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine hopping in a time machine, going back a century, and telling someone that today, if you have the money for it, you can walk into a clinic and come out with a new nose or a face that looks twenty years younger.

They’d think you lost your mind. But here we are—plastic surgery is no longer rare, and it’s becoming more accessible every year.

So it follows that more results are being shared out in the open, too. Below, we’ve rounded up before-and-afters that were posted online. Scroll down to see them, and let us know: do you support plastic surgery, or are you against it?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

FTM, Facial Masculinization Surgery Fully Recovered 1 Year Later

Side-by-side before and after images of a man showing results from plastic surgery transformation.

First picture is from 2 years ago before FMS, and around 4 years on T, next is after fully recovered 6 years on T

My body hasn’t really changed much though and I still have a similar hairstyle despite me thinking about trimming it really short.

MeltingOrbitals Report

17points
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
Premium 26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yay for OP! I hope they feel like their body finally reflects their true self that they've always been!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Rhinoplasty For My Cleft Lip And Palate!

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a young woman showing results of plastic surgery transformation.

    Hey! I'm 20 years old and was born with a unilateral cleft lip and palate. Because of that, I've had to go through many major surgeries in my life - but until now, they've all been functional, not cosmetic.

    Recently, after a long time filled with fear and hesitation, I finally found the courage to address the aesthetic effects of my cleft. I underwent a long and complex rhinoplasty (and also a small amount of fat was added to the cleft side of my lip.)

    And what can I say... I couldn't be happier! Even though it's only been a month and a half since the surgery, the impact on my self-esteem has already been huge.

    My goal was to get a natural-looking nose that fits my face - and I really think the surgeons did an amazing job!

    The result keeps getting better and less swollen with each day, and for the first time ever, I feel confident enough to share my face online. I'd love to share my journey and hopefully offer a bit of representation to others who were born with facial differences.

    Ghoulsam Report

    16points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    I Got A Nose Job & Lip Filler

    Before and after plastic surgery photos of a woman showing dramatic transformation and new facial features.

    hereforgiggles0 Report

    14points
    POST
    tmrchambless avatar
    Tyranamar Suess
    Tyranamar Suess
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the kind of lip filler I want. Not duck lips. Just a little to replace lost volume.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #4

    Brachioplasty Before And After

    Before and after plastic surgery results showing arm transformation for people who got plastic surgery and now look new.

    Figured I would post to give encouragement to those that want an arm lift. I’ve lost around 150 lbs. my arms had always been one of my biggest insecurities. So happy to have gotten this surgery done.

    Dinosaurateme Report

    13points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where's the scar?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #5

    Upper & Lower Body Loose Skin Removal -

    Before and after photos of a woman showing dramatic plastic surgery transformation and a new version of herself.

    I was 357lbs & now I’m 115lbs. It was a 5 year journey that involved vsg surgery in 2019 & i’ve been on a glp1 medication for the last 14 months.

    Automatic-Chest-4721 Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    3 Month Post Op Deep Plane Face And Neck Lift- All Done In Office-Ama

    Side-by-side profile images showing plastic surgery results with a significant facial and neck transformation.

    LadyMaggieMae Report

    12points
    POST
    tmrchambless avatar
    Tyranamar Suess
    Tyranamar Suess
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There was also some liposuction or kybella in the neck area.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #7

    One Month Ago Today I Got My Nose Done And Could Not Be Happier With The Results!

    Side-by-side comparison of a young woman before and after plastic surgery showing significant facial transformation.

    trash_cant1 Report

    12points
    POST
    #8

    Double Chin Lipo

    Side-by-side images showing a woman before and after plastic surgery transformation showcasing new appearance.

    The difference in between photos is only 5kg, but with lipo it made me look like I lost much more because it was genetics. The most easiest procedure, I was awake and I didn't feel anything before or after. It was done in Croatia but I feel that every a little experienced surgeon can do this easily, it is not so invasive.

    Ambitious_One9786 Report

    12points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't even notice the double chin until i read the blurb, but then it's not what other people think.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    M/25/6’0” [315lbs To 180lbs] (2 Years) - Finally Got Loose Skin Removal Surgery Last Week!

    Before and after plastic surgery transformation showing a man's chest and abdomen results with visible surgical marks.

    Lost the weight back in 2017 and haven’t been comfortable with the loose skin since. I'm very happy with it!

    flufftobuff16 Report

    12points
    POST
    #10

    Rhinoplasty. 1 Week Post Op

    Side-by-side profile images of a man before and after plastic surgery showing a noticeable facial transformation.

    ok_listen23 Report

    12points
    POST
    #11

    12 Days Post Op

    Before and after photos of a woman who underwent plastic surgery showing a transformed new version of herself.

    Before and After Deep plane face and neck lift, lower bleph and upper brow lift. Prepared my skin a year in advance of surgery with my dermatologist Dr. Klinger of New Orleans. Three fraxels, a couple of mild chemical peels, tretinoin and Revision skin products. Dr. Sean Weiss of New Orleans did the surgery. This is no makeup. This Thursday I get the remaining stitches out. My braces were removed 1 month prior to surgery. 65 year old.

    pointsettia1 Report

    11points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have less "yay congrats" in me for people who can't handle normal aging. OP just looks... stretched and swollen and shiny-weird in the after pic.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Four Months Post DPFL

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman who underwent plastic surgery, showing a dramatic transformation.

    Had my 4 month follow up with Andrew Timberlake, MD, PhD from NYC last week. I’m so happy with the results! I had DP Face/Neck lift and: Endoscopic Brow Lift, upper and lower bleph, lip lift and corner lip lift and full face Co2 laser.

    Outrageous-Dot-5479 Report

    11points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does her face look wider now?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #13

    Post By Dr Randal Haworth

    Before and after photos of a woman showcasing dramatic plastic surgery results and a new version of herself.

    1. Rotational endoscopic browlift and mid facelifts. 2. Facial fat transfer and submental liposuction 3. lower blepharoplasty 4. Corner lip lift 5. Witch’s chin repair and bony chin reduction 6. Revision rhinoplasty.

    Dr_r_haworth_ Report

    11points
    POST
    View more comments
    #14

    Surgeon Post By Dr. Tyler Mcelwee

    Before and after images showing a woman who got plastic surgery and now looks like a new version of herself.

    Procedure: Facelift & Neck Lift

    She came to our office looking to get her excess skin removed that has always bothered her, even when she was younger. She’s still early in her recovery (2 months post-op) but she loves her result and so do we.

    MPS_Surgeons Report

    11points
    POST
    #15

    7 Months After Facial Feminization Surgery

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing a person’s transformation through plastic surgery for a new look.

    Full healing takes 12-18 months. i am at 7 months (last photos are most recent). i was hoping to receive feedback on my results thus far. it was a 12.5 hour surgery and procedures included forehead reduction and recontouring, nose job, lip lift, fat transfer, chin implant.

    Fabulous_Waffles218 Report

    11points
    POST
    tmrchambless avatar
    Tyranamar Suess
    Tyranamar Suess
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The brow is covered and there's no frontal view, so we can't really appreciate everything about this surgery.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #16

    Before And After

    Before and after plastic surgery transformation of a young man showing significant facial improvements and renewed appearance.

    Botox, Lip Filler, Jawline Surgery, Rhinoplasty, eating healthy. This is my transformation from 2024 to now 2026.

    trimmerboy Report

    10points
    POST
    tmrchambless avatar
    Tyranamar Suess
    Tyranamar Suess
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Skincare made the biggest difference here.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #17

    Just Shy Of 3 Months Post-Op Forehead Reduction

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing dramatic transformation after plastic surgery with a new look and smile.

    I really couldn’t be happier. I’m still numb/itchy and have quite the scars underneath but they are covered, and soon hair will grow back over them. That would really be the only negative thing I have to say. Recovery was easy and I’m so happy with the result. I saw Dr Fechner in Worcester MA. He was on the pricier side but I chose him due to close proximity.

    freshavocado21 Report

    10points
    POST
    #18

    Surgery Update Photos

    Before and after photos of a woman showing dramatic plastic surgery transformation and a fresh new look.

    I wanted to share my journey with my surgeries as a 62-year-old. First photo is before my upper bleph in June 2023. Literally taken 10 min before surgery. I remembered at the last minute I had forgotten to get a before! Second photo is 2 weeks ago. My surgeon is Dr Jeff Porkorney in Elizabeth City NC and Kitty Hawk NC. Insurance paid for the upper bleph and the cost for the lower was 7500 + 500 for peel I can’t recommend him more. He did an amazing job and is a talented surgeon !!

    BellandBeau Report

    10points
    POST
    tmrchambless avatar
    Tyranamar Suess
    Tyranamar Suess
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They did more than just her eyes here.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #19

    2 Years Post Op Septorhinoplasty

    Before and after side profile of a young man showing results of plastic surgery transformation for a whole new look.

    Fuzuza Report

    10points
    POST
    #20

    Rhinoplasty Before/After

    Close-up before and after images showing dramatic results of plastic surgery transformation on a young woman's face.

    sabsel95 Report

    10points
    POST
    #21

    One Year Post FFS

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial transformation of a woman who underwent plastic surgery and looks like a new version.

    Upper/lower bleph, rhino/septo, browlift, cheek implants, jaw contour, lip lift, hair transplant to temples, buccal fat removal forehead contour, upper/lower veneers, multiple large volume electrolysis sessions, Morpheus x 4.

    Revolutionary-Net-42 Report

    10points
    POST
    #22

    1 Year Post Rhinoplasty

    Side-by-side comparison of a young woman before and after plastic surgery showing noticeable facial transformation.

    axlisabean Report

    10points
    POST
    tmrchambless avatar
    Tyranamar Suess
    Tyranamar Suess
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is up with all these people not liking the bumps in their nose? I love a little nose bump. Adds character.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    My Nose Job Results

    Side-by-side profile comparison of a man showing before and after plastic surgery results, highlighting transformation.

    Loololoololol Report

    10points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's gone from looking Indian to Caucasian, was that the idea?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    5 Months Post Hair Transplant

    Before and after images showing hair restoration surgery results on a man, highlighting plastic surgery transformation.

    FrenchAndRaven Report

    10points
    POST
    #25

    Update: 2 Months Post-Op: Deep Plane Facelift & More (70 Years Old)

    Before and after plastic surgery showing a woman with smoother skin and a rejuvenated facial appearance.

    WstEndPlasticSurgery Report

    10points
    POST
    #26

    3 Weeks Post Op! (Lower Blepharoplasty)

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showing dramatic changes from plastic surgery transformation.

    34F. Got a Lower Blepharoplasty with a skin pinch. I think this might be hands down the best thing ill do for myself. If you're thinking about it, just do it. It truly was a priceless surgery in my eyes.

    Timely-Hawk4850 Report

    9points
    POST
    #27

    Very Pleased 6 Months Post Lower Face And Neck Lift. Temporal Lift 1 Side To Correct Asymmetry Last Week

    Before and after photos showing a woman who underwent plastic surgery and looks like a whole new version of herself.

    Hydee59 Report

    8points
    POST
    #28

    1 Year Mark

    Before and after photos of a woman who got plastic surgery, showing a dramatic transformation and new look.

    At the 1 year mark from face, neck , upper bleph , mid brow , lipo jowls.

    Momtoangel-17forever Report

    8points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And two caterpillars implanted onto the eyelids! XD

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    Update! Around 11 Weeks Po Bilateral Brachioplasty After Losing 150+lbs. The Relief I Feel Of No Longer Having My Arms Be A Daily Struggle Is Indescribable!

    Before and after arm plastic surgery showing improved skin tightness and contour, highlighting plastic surgery results.

    Puzzleheaded_Lie3875 Report

    8points
    POST
    #30

    Ozempic + Plastic Surgery = One Happy Girl

    Before and after photos of a woman showing dramatic results from plastic surgery transformation.

    Limp_Particular6809 Report

    8points
    POST
    #31

    One Month Post Neck Lift

    Side-by-side comparison of a man before and after plastic surgery showing dramatic facial transformation and improved profile.

    I have always felt self conscious about the "family neck" and dredded profile photos.. one month out, despite swelling (more so on one side then the other), I am very happy with the results so far.

    michaeldpj Report

    7points
    POST
    #32

    Face And Neck Lift

    Before and after plastic surgery showing a woman's neck and jawline transformation with smoother skin and reduced wrinkles.

    DrAykanPlastics Report

    7points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Lower Bleph, 17 Days Post Op

    Side by side before and after images showing a woman’s transformation after plastic surgery, highlighting new looks.

    This procedure is hands down the best thing I’ve EVER done for my face. Talk about bang for the buck! Took my surgeon no longer than an hr to do this for about $4500, and the difference is profound. I’d had these hereditary eye bags for all my life, but age (I’m 46) and recent weight loss made them appear very saggy. Problem solved! Most folks can’t tell I’ve had anything done, just remark about how pretty I look and ask if I’ve had a facial or done something different with my hair.

    International_Ad8501 Report

    7points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amazing transformation, must do wonders for confidence.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #34

    Lipo 360 Before And After (With Clothes On)

    Woman showing before and after results of plastic surgery, wearing a fitted white dress in front of a mirror.

    Seriously couldn’t be happier. I wasn’t fat before, but I couldn’t wear the clothes I wanted and feel confident. This is the tightest dress I own!

    Lavalanche17 Report

    7points
    POST
    #35

    I Almost Gave Up On Getting Surgery In Korea—my 3-Month Review (Smas Facelift, Neck Lift, Eyelids)

    Before and after photos of a man showing dramatic results from plastic surgery, highlighting a new version of himself.

    One-Yak-1417 Report

    7points
    POST
    #36

    Incisional Double Eyelid Surgery - 1 Month Post-Op

    Close-up before and after images of eyes showing changes from plastic surgery, highlighting a new version of themselves.

    oohfauna Report

    7points
    POST
    #37

    My Nose Job Changed My Life

    Before and after photos of a woman showcasing plastic surgery results with a transformed and refreshed appearance.

    I’m officially one year post-op from my rhinoplasty, and honestly, it changed my life.

    I always had a big nose, and people including my own family never let me forget it. Having a twin sister who didn’t have one made it even harder. I compared myself to her constantly, avoided photos, and felt uncomfortable in my own face. It really messed with my confidence and how I showed up in the world.

    The recovery was super easy, but now that I’m a year out, I’m really happy I did it. The way I see myself is completely different. I’m more confident, less anxious, and way more comfortable in social situations. I’ve also noticed people treat me more positively, which is wild but real.

    It didn’t solve all my problems, but it removed a huge insecurity that had been weighing on me for years and my quality of life is genuinely better because of it.

    If you’re thinking about rhinoplasty: do it for yourself, and be patient with healing. It really takes a full year to settle.

    Instruction-Tiny Report

    7points
    POST
    #38

    10 Month Hair Transplant Results. So Pleased! I've Almost Forgotten How Bad I Felt About It Before

    Before and after hair transplant surgery showing a dramatic transformation for a person who got plastic surgery.

    Shutup_rubbish Report

    6points
    POST
    #39

    Before & After Having Double Jaw Surgery For Overbite, A 3 Piece Lefort 1, A Genioplasty, And A Septoplasty. Loving The Results!

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman before and after plastic surgery showing a transformed new version of herself.

    Veeeeezy Report

    6points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Huh, I have a pretty severe overbite, but never considered plastic surgery for it. My teeth actually fit together just fine. I imagine if I got plastic surgery to "correct" my overbite, my teeth would no longer align.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #40

    Brow Lift Update !!4 Months Po

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing results of plastic surgery, highlighting a new version of herself after the procedure.

    It’s been 4 ish months since surgery and my scar is still slightly pink in color but I can go without makeup now and it not be that noticeable,at one year I feel it will be very discreet.I got a direct brow lift and I love my results!! One thing that delayed my scar healing is my eyebrow hairs was growing through my scar and causing bumps like ingrown hair and irritating it making it red , but now that’s all done and the scar is getting smother in texture and less pink.

    Shot_Design_8319 Report

    6points
    POST
    #41

    Results! After Deep Plane Neck And Lower Face Lift With Erbium Fractionated Laser

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman before and after plastic surgery showing a whole new version of herself.

    I’m 51 years old and underwent this surgery in Winnipeg Manitoba CANADA. The pictures are 5 weeks after. I was back to work after 3 weeks. I am now focusing on building and maintaining collagen and minimizing the scars even more.

    ImmediateCommunity30 Report

    6points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!