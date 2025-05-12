Well, while many people—including yours truly—keep waiting for Monday, others see no reason to wait and take matters into their own hands, bringing positive change into their lives. Today, we want to applaud the people who, instead of waiting for someone else to make them happy, do it themselves. On the list below, you will find pictures of women who did exactly that. So if you’re curious to see what changes they made to turn their lives around, scroll down to browse through their posts; and if you get a sudden flow of motivation, maybe don’t wait until Monday to act on it this time.

Have you ever experienced a flow of sudden and unexpected motivation ? The feeling that, starting Monday, you will get all of your ducks in order? But then, Monday comes, and that motivation is somehow nowhere to be found.

#1 This Week Was Officially 1 Year Post Double Jaw Surgery For Me Share icon

#2 Finally Got Bangs. Should Have Done It Long Ago Share icon

#3 When You Said “New Year, New Me” And You Actually Meant It Share icon The story goes like this: Poor mental health and depression. Manifests as addiction. Food addiction. Gained 80 lbs. Hated my body. Had two kids. Body didn’t change except for more stretch marks and loose skin. Continued to feel bad about myself. Relationship with children’s father ended. Became a full-custody single mom. Health issues started arising after a decade of being obese. I was in my mid-30s at this point. In 2020, a year after the split, the thought, “I can’t die yet! My kids need me!” crossed my brain. After a good chunk of trauma processing, something inside me said “Let’s goooo“. And I lost 74 lbs in 9 months via intermittent fasting and keto. Health issues cleared up, which included Type 2 diabetes. And I also be feeling cute now or whatever.

The demons haven’t left, but I’m more equipped to handle the mfs. Now I’m 40 and it doesn’t feel like it at all. And Redditors DM me now. Which has been a life goal of mine. JK.



#4 26 To 30. Recovered Alcoholic, Quit Smoking A Pack A Day, Developed The Skincare Routine That Makes Me Glow, And Blasted My Forehead With Botox Share icon

#5 (22) To (27) - Yoga Completely Changed My Mental And Physical Health Share icon Started putting myself and my health first in 2023 and started practicing yoga and Pilates in June 2024 and absolutely fell in love with it! Completely changed my mental and physical health. Went from overweight and depressed for years to no longer needing medication and down 5 pants sizes. Feeling much more confident and like a brand new person.



#6 (22) Extremely Depressed And Relied On Drinking To Get Through The Day - To Now (27) Sober, Extremely Happy To Be Alive And Feel Blessed Every Day Share icon

#7 5 Months Ago I Was Completely Bald Due To Chemo. Here I Am Today Share icon For anyone going through hair loss due to cancer, keep on going!



#8 Before vs. 6 Weeks After Double Jaw Surgery. I’m Actually So Embarrassed That I’m Posting This Picture, But Go Get That Surgery Share icon

#9 I’m Free!! Share icon 1 Week Post Op And I Was Originally A 38i. They Took Off Over 1000g On Each Side And I Couldn’t Be Happier



#10 8 Year Glow Up. Finally Embracing My Natural Color And Curls Share icon

#11 Before And After Of Me Doing My Moms Makeup Share icon

#12 After Years Of Contemplating, I Did It. From Zero Brows To Nano Brows. I’m So In Love And My Life Is Literally Changed I Could Cry Share icon

#13 My (Now Ex) Boyfriend Always Said He Preferred Me With Long, Natural Hair So Naturally I Chopped Off 10 Inches & Dyed It Red Share icon

#14 Transitioned For 11 Months & Just Got My Big Chop! Before And After Share icon

#15 On The Fence About Surgery? I Had The Duodenal Switch And I Have Lost A Total Of 385lbs Share icon

#16 From Damaged And Over Processed Because I Wanted Blonde Curls So Bad, To Tight, Healthy Curls And Embracing My Natural Dark Hair. You Live And Learn Share icon

#17 Depression Hair Before And After Share icon

#18 Did 4 Lasers, Hydroquinone And Now I Maintain With Treatinoin. Could Not Believe The Change In My Skin And What Can Be Achieved For Reversing Sun Damage Share icon

#19 20 Days Post-Op Bilateral Tmj Replacement And Upper Jaw Surgery Lefort Type 1 Share icon

#20 After 2 Years And 9 Months, They're Finally Off Share icon I'm still not sure how I feel about my smile. It's growing on me. I've had the same crooked smile for so long, I feel strange with a straight one. I have a minor lisp from wearing the braces but I'm sure that will clear with time.



#21 Lost 152 Lbs In Two Years. Natural Progress Share icon

#22 I Gave My Mumma A Makeover Share icon

#23 I Gave My Mom (Who Suffers From Debilitating Depression And Trigeminal Neuralgia (Often Referred To As The ‘Su***de Disease’)) A Makeover Share icon It was the first time I’d seen her genuinely smile in a long time. She kept saying she couldn’t believe she “could still look this beautiful anymore”.



#24 20 And College Dropout On The Left ... 23 And Nurse On The Right :-) The Biggest Change I Made Was Self-Love Share icon

#25 After Lots Of Lurking, I Really Went For It During Lockdown. Started With Long Brown Waves, Chopped Off Loads And Then Bleached For Pink. What Do You Think? Share icon

#26 Two Years Ago, I Decided To Make A Change. 50 Lbs Later, I'm Training For A Half Marathon And Wore This To Work Today Share icon

#27 Today Marks 1 Year Since My Jaw Surgery Share icon

#28 Finally Embracing My Curls After Straightening For 16 Years Share icon

#29 Lasers Changed My Life Share icon

#30 Exactly One Year Of Hair Growth! Had To Make The After Pic A Bit Larger Than The Before Cause My Hair Is Too Big Share icon

#31 2016 (23) To 2024 (31) Share icon

#32 Went For A Big Change Share icon

#33 Lost 120 Lbs In 18 Months. Can We Appreciative The Face Glow Up Share icon I know most of the posts in here are body pics of progress, which I've posted in here, too.... but can we appreciate the face glow ups, too?! I am so used to the way I look at 145 lbs now, I was shocked when I went back and saw some old photos from my heavier weight. Moments like this really help you appreciate how far you've come!



#34 1 Year Difference In My Face. 135 Pounds Down Gastric Bypass Share icon

#35 Officially 100lbs Down. Literally A Life Changing Decision. I Would Do It A Million Times Over Share icon

#36 Deep Plane Fl 1 Month Post Op Share icon

#37 Botox For Bell’s Palsy Share icon

#38 9 Months Post Ffs (42 Y/O) Share icon Upper/Lower blepharoplasty, cheek implants, forehead contouring with scalp advancement, jaw contour, rhino/septoplasty, tracheal shave, lip lift, neck lipo, Morpheus 8 x 3

4 months post hair transplant to temples.



#39 November 2010 vs. March 2020 - 4 Years Of Braces, Double Jaw Surgery And A Whole Lot Of Smiles Later Share icon

#40 Before And Immediately After Sliding Genioplasty Share icon Bottom lip is a little too tight to close fully as surgery was only a few hours ago. Still in a fair amount of pain, but wow I am so happy I did this!



#41 15 Days Post Op Ffl Share icon

#42 Before/After: One Year Post Rhinoplasty Share icon

#43 I Just Want To Share This Inspiring Photo Of My Girlfriend Who Has Been Overweight Her Entire Life Until She Finally Decided To Make A Change. She Lost 45kg Share icon

#44 Never Been Blonde, Never Had Bangs. My Only Regret Is That I Didn’t Do It Sooner Share icon

#45 Before And After Microblading Share icon

#46 My Ears Before, And After Getting Them Reconstructed (Almost 3 Years Healed) Share icon

#47 They’re Off Share icon A lot of you have been with me these last 3 years and I love to see how we all have progressed. Today was my day! (Don’t mind a bit of discoloration on my gums. I had extra contouring to make things pretty).



#48 Before And After I Cut And Dyed My Own Hair Last Night; Not Sure If Bangs Suit Me, But That’s Ok Share icon

#49 Before And After! Tired Washed Out Ginger To Brunette Bob Share icon

#50 Pre-Molar Extractions Does Change Your Facial Features. In My Case I'd Say It's Looking Great So Far Share icon In case anyone is considering it, really consider the effects it may have and ask your doctor many questions before deciding.



#51 2017/2018 vs. 2024: Rhinoplasty, Porcelain Veneers, Lip Filler, Botox, Ombre Powder Eyebrows Share icon

#52 I Lost 32 Lbs In 6 Months. Face Gains Share icon Hello all!! I posted here last month when I crossed five months sober / into my weight loss journey! Just crossed six months (and hit 37!) and while I’ve gradually been noticing the changes in my body, I came across this photo of me from exactly a year ago (where I was still at my starting weight and drinking heavily every day) and put it up against a photo I took two days ago—kind of floor by the changes in my neck, shoulders, and face in general. Idk, am I crazy here? Or maybe I’m just happier and healthier. I think I’m closing in on a goal weight (110), but honestly getting to this weight has been world-changing. I was almost 200lbs at my heaviest and spent more than a decade thinking that 150lbs was all I had in me.



#53 Before And After Share icon

#54 Before And After: 2 Years Post Op For Rhinoplasty And 2 Months Post Op For Blepharoplasty And Eyebrow Lift Share icon

#55 I Was Scared, But I Did The Big Chop And Actually Love It. Just Not Ready For All The Upkeep Share icon

#56 Fab Over 40 Makeover Share icon

#57 Natural vs. Everyday Makeup On! I Like It Bold Share icon

#58 B&a Average Date Night - Ccw Share icon

#59 From Two Weeks Sober, To Two Years Share icon Two years ago today, I decided I wasn’t going to let m**h rule my life anymore. I worked to completely change my life and get sober, and I am the happiest mother and wife I can be.



#60 Got Myself A Makeover Today Share icon

#61 The Internet Wanted A Before And After Share icon

#62 9 Months Post Glow Up! Best. Decision. Ever Share icon

#63 Apparently Makeup Does Make A Huge Difference Share icon

#64 Few Hours After Getting My Eyebrows Microbladed. First I Loved Them Now I’m Nervous. Am I Going Through The Stages Of Getting Used To Them? Share icon

#65 Immediately Before And After Share icon

#66 7 Months Post Rhinoplasty And 17 Months Post Chin And Neck Liposuction Share icon

#67 Filler And Botox Before And After 5 Years Apart Share icon

#68 My Before And After Rosacea Share icon One day while browsing instagram I found the page of an esthetician. Her spa sells some brand, so I gave it a shot since I had nothing else to lose.



#69 From Some Advice I Decided To Dye My Hair Back To My Natural. Did Not Anticipate How Much Better It Would Make My Skin Look Share icon

#70 Before And After Chin And Filler (My Lips Were So Numb I Could Barely Move Them) Share icon

#71 Before And After. I Went From Natural Black To Blonde/Grey, I Love My Hairdresser Share icon

#72 1y Post-Op Nose Share icon I got my nose done a year ago, in Palo Alto, CA, super duper happy with the front view, I was bothered by the width, and building the bridge (rib graft, ouch!), tip and alarplasty did the trick. But since you can't have it all, I'm finding that the profile is a little too projected, I gave it time in case it was swelling, but seems like this is it. Is it noticeable to other people too? But at the same time I'm not really willing to go through a revision just for that, so I'll count my wins and be happy.



#73 Endoscopic Eyebrow Lift + Lip Lift, 6 Months Out Share icon

#74 Pre-Quarantine vs. Today. Love Seeing All Of The Extreme Transformations Over Quarantine Share icon

#75 I Lost 31 Lbs In 4 Years. Weight Loss And Full Makeover Share icon

#76 Sophomore Year Of Highschool To Sophomore Year Of College Share icon

#77 8 Month Post Jowel And Neck Lift Share icon

#78 Post By Dr Randal Haworth Share icon 1. Rotational endoscopic browlift and mid facelifts. 2. Facial fat transfer and submental liposuction 3. Lower blepharoplasty 4. Corner lip lift 5. Witch’s chin repair and bony chin reduction 6. Revision rhinoplasty.



#79 I Lost 25lbs Then Had A Mommy Makeover Due To The Access Skin And I Lost Weight In My Breast, Hips And Butt. I Love My Results Share icon

#80 Asian Rhinoplasty, Buccal Fat, Masseter Botox, Chin Filler (4 Months Before And After) Share icon

#81 My Lip Filler Journey - 2.5ml Over 2 Years Share icon