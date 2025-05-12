Have you ever experienced a flow of sudden and unexpected motivation? The feeling that, starting Monday, you will get all of your ducks in order? But then, Monday comes, and that motivation is somehow nowhere to be found.

Well, while many people—including yours truly—keep waiting for Monday, others see no reason to wait and take matters into their own hands, bringing positive change into their lives. Today, we want to applaud the people who, instead of waiting for someone else to make them happy, do it themselves. On the list below, you will find pictures of women who did exactly that. So if you’re curious to see what changes they made to turn their lives around, scroll down to browse through their posts; and if you get a sudden flow of motivation, maybe don’t wait until Monday to act on it this time.

#1

This Week Was Officially 1 Year Post Double Jaw Surgery For Me

Before and after photos of women showing small appearance changes that made the biggest difference for them.

    #2

    Finally Got Bangs. Should Have Done It Long Ago

    Young woman with glasses showing small appearance changes in hairstyle that made a big difference for her.

    #3

    When You Said “New Year, New Me” And You Actually Meant It

    Before and after transformation of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference for her.

    The story goes like this: Poor mental health and depression. Manifests as addiction. Food addiction. Gained 80 lbs. Hated my body. Had two kids. Body didn’t change except for more stretch marks and loose skin. Continued to feel bad about myself. Relationship with children’s father ended. Became a full-custody single mom. Health issues started arising after a decade of being obese. I was in my mid-30s at this point. In 2020, a year after the split, the thought, “I can’t die yet! My kids need me!” crossed my brain. After a good chunk of trauma processing, something inside me said “Let’s goooo“. And I lost 74 lbs in 9 months via intermittent fasting and keto. Health issues cleared up, which included Type 2 diabetes. And I also be feeling cute now or whatever.
    The demons haven’t left, but I’m more equipped to handle the mfs. Now I’m 40 and it doesn’t feel like it at all. And Redditors DM me now. Which has been a life goal of mine. JK.

    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Small appearance changes", the headline says. Sure, itsy bitsy teenie weenie change.

    #4

    26 To 30. Recovered Alcoholic, Quit Smoking A Pack A Day, Developed The Skincare Routine That Makes Me Glow, And Blasted My Forehead With Botox

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference for her smile and skin.

    #5

    (22) To (27) - Yoga Completely Changed My Mental And Physical Health

    Before and after photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference in confidence and style.

    Started putting myself and my health first in 2023 and started practicing yoga and Pilates in June 2024 and absolutely fell in love with it! Completely changed my mental and physical health. Went from overweight and depressed for years to no longer needing medication and down 5 pants sizes. Feeling much more confident and like a brand new person.

    #6

    (22) Extremely Depressed And Relied On Drinking To Get Through The Day - To Now (27) Sober, Extremely Happy To Be Alive And Feel Blessed Every Day

    Before and after images showing small appearance changes made by women that created a big difference in their look and confidence.

    #7

    5 Months Ago I Was Completely Bald Due To Chemo. Here I Am Today

    Woman showing small appearance changes with makeup and hairstyle transformation that made the biggest difference for them

    For anyone going through hair loss due to cancer, keep on going!

    #8

    Before vs. 6 Weeks After Double Jaw Surgery. I’m Actually So Embarrassed That I’m Posting This Picture, But Go Get That Surgery

    Before and after photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference for her confidence.

    #9

    I’m Free!!

    Woman sharing small appearance changes in a bathroom mirror selfie showing before and after outfit and hairstyle updates.

    1 Week Post Op And I Was Originally A 38i. They Took Off Over 1000g On Each Side And I Couldn’t Be Happier

    #10

    8 Year Glow Up. Finally Embracing My Natural Color And Curls

    Woman showcasing small appearance changes with different hairstyles and hair colors that made a big difference for them

    #11

    Before And After Of Me Doing My Moms Makeup

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference.

    #12

    After Years Of Contemplating, I Did It. From Zero Brows To Nano Brows. I’m So In Love And My Life Is Literally Changed I Could Cry

    Red-haired woman showing small appearance changes with natural makeup enhancing her eyebrows and overall look.

    #13

    My (Now Ex) Boyfriend Always Said He Preferred Me With Long, Natural Hair So Naturally I Chopped Off 10 Inches & Dyed It Red

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing small appearance changes with brown and bright red hair that made a big difference for her

    #14

    Transitioned For 11 Months & Just Got My Big Chop! Before And After

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman showing small appearance changes with different hairstyles and smiles for biggest difference

    #15

    On The Fence About Surgery? I Had The Duodenal Switch And I Have Lost A Total Of 385lbs

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing small appearance changes with significant difference for women’s transformation.

    #16

    From Damaged And Over Processed Because I Wanted Blonde Curls So Bad, To Tight, Healthy Curls And Embracing My Natural Dark Hair. You Live And Learn

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing small appearance changes with different hairstyles and makeup styles.

    #17

    Depression Hair Before And After

    Before and after images showing small appearance changes in women's hair that made a big difference in their look.

    #18

    Did 4 Lasers, Hydroquinone And Now I Maintain With Treatinoin. Could Not Believe The Change In My Skin And What Can Be Achieved For Reversing Sun Damage

    Before and after photos showing women’s small appearance changes that made a big difference in their skin texture and tone.

    #19

    20 Days Post-Op Bilateral Tmj Replacement And Upper Jaw Surgery Lefort Type 1

    Before and after photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made the biggest difference for her.

    #20

    After 2 Years And 9 Months, They're Finally Off

    Side-by-side close-up of a woman before and after small appearance changes that made a big difference for her smile.

    I'm still not sure how I feel about my smile. It's growing on me. I've had the same crooked smile for so long, I feel strange with a straight one. I have a minor lisp from wearing the braces but I'm sure that will clear with time.

    #21

    Lost 152 Lbs In Two Years. Natural Progress

    Before and after photos of women showing small appearance changes that made a big difference in their confidence and style.

    #22

    I Gave My Mumma A Makeover

    Woman showing small appearance changes before and after makeup, highlighting impactful beauty transformation for women.

    #23

    I Gave My Mom (Who Suffers From Debilitating Depression And Trigeminal Neuralgia (Often Referred To As The ‘Su***de Disease’)) A Makeover

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman’s appearance showing small changes that made the biggest difference for women.

    It was the first time I’d seen her genuinely smile in a long time. She kept saying she couldn’t believe she “could still look this beautiful anymore”.

    #24

    20 And College Dropout On The Left ... 23 And Nurse On The Right :-) The Biggest Change I Made Was Self-Love

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference for women’s looks.

    #25

    After Lots Of Lurking, I Really Went For It During Lockdown. Started With Long Brown Waves, Chopped Off Loads And Then Bleached For Pink. What Do You Think?

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing small appearance changes with hair color and makeup enhancing her look.

    zatrisha
Community Member
    #26

    Two Years Ago, I Decided To Make A Change. 50 Lbs Later, I'm Training For A Half Marathon And Wore This To Work Today

    Before and after photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference for women.

    #27

    Today Marks 1 Year Since My Jaw Surgery

    Side-by-side profile photos of a woman showing small appearance changes with noticeable facial contour improvement.

    #28

    Finally Embracing My Curls After Straightening For 16 Years

    Before and after images of a woman showing small appearance changes with different hairstyles for women’s appearance difference.

    #29

    Lasers Changed My Life

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman's facial skin showing small appearance changes with improved complexion and reduced acne.

    #30

    Exactly One Year Of Hair Growth! Had To Make The After Pic A Bit Larger Than The Before Cause My Hair Is Too Big

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman before and after a small appearance change with hair growing back, highlighting appearance changes.

    #31

    2016 (23) To 2024 (31)

    Woman showing small appearance changes with colorful hair and outfit style before and after transformation for confidence boost

    #32

    Went For A Big Change

    Before and after photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made the biggest difference for her style.

    #33

    Lost 120 Lbs In 18 Months. Can We Appreciative The Face Glow Up

    Before and after photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference for women’s confidence.

    I know most of the posts in here are body pics of progress, which I've posted in here, too.... but can we appreciate the face glow ups, too?! I am so used to the way I look at 145 lbs now, I was shocked when I went back and saw some old photos from my heavier weight. Moments like this really help you appreciate how far you've come!

    #34

    1 Year Difference In My Face. 135 Pounds Down Gastric Bypass

    Before and after photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference for her confidence and style

    #35

    Officially 100lbs Down. Literally A Life Changing Decision. I Would Do It A Million Times Over

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference in confidence and style.

    #36

    Deep Plane Fl 1 Month Post Op

    Side-by-side images of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference in her look.

    #37

    Botox For Bell’s Palsy

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference for her.

    #38

    9 Months Post Ffs (42 Y/O)

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a significant difference for her.

    Upper/Lower blepharoplasty, cheek implants, forehead contouring with scalp advancement, jaw contour, rhino/septoplasty, tracheal shave, lip lift, neck lipo, Morpheus 8 x 3
    4 months post hair transplant to temples.

    #39

    November 2010 vs. March 2020 - 4 Years Of Braces, Double Jaw Surgery And A Whole Lot Of Smiles Later

    Before and after photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference for women’s confidence.

    #40

    Before And Immediately After Sliding Genioplasty

    Before and after photos showing small appearance changes on a woman's profile that made a big difference.

    Bottom lip is a little too tight to close fully as surgery was only a few hours ago. Still in a fair amount of pain, but wow I am so happy I did this!

    #41

    15 Days Post Op Ffl

    Before and after comparison of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference in her look.

    #42

    Before/After: One Year Post Rhinoplasty

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference in her look.

    #43

    I Just Want To Share This Inspiring Photo Of My Girlfriend Who Has Been Overweight Her Entire Life Until She Finally Decided To Make A Change. She Lost 45kg

    Before and after images of a woman showing small appearance changes that made the biggest difference for her.

    #44

    Never Been Blonde, Never Had Bangs. My Only Regret Is That I Didn’t Do It Sooner

    Before and after images of a woman showing small appearance changes with hair color and style transformation.

    #45

    Before And After Microblading

    Before and after images of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference for women.

    #46

    My Ears Before, And After Getting Them Reconstructed (Almost 3 Years Healed)

    Woman showcasing small appearance changes with tattoos and piercings, highlighting impactful style updates for women.

    #47

    They’re Off

    Before and after photos of a woman showing small appearance changes in her smile and teeth that made a big difference.

    A lot of you have been with me these last 3 years and I love to see how we all have progressed. Today was my day! (Don’t mind a bit of discoloration on my gums. I had extra contouring to make things pretty).

    #48

    Before And After I Cut And Dyed My Own Hair Last Night; Not Sure If Bangs Suit Me, But That’s Ok

    Side-by-side images of a woman showing small appearance changes with different hair color and makeup styles that made a big difference.

    #49

    Before And After! Tired Washed Out Ginger To Brunette Bob

    Two women showing small appearance changes with different hairstyles and makeup enhancing their looks.

    #50

    Pre-Molar Extractions Does Change Your Facial Features. In My Case I'd Say It's Looking Great So Far

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference in her profile.

    In case anyone is considering it, really consider the effects it may have and ask your doctor many questions before deciding.

    2017/2018 vs. 2024: Rhinoplasty, Porcelain Veneers, Lip Filler, Botox, Ombre Powder Eyebrows

    Two women smiling showing small appearance changes like hair color and makeup that made a big difference for them.

    #52

    I Lost 32 Lbs In 6 Months. Face Gains

    Before and after photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made the biggest difference for them.

    Hello all!! I posted here last month when I crossed five months sober / into my weight loss journey! Just crossed six months (and hit 37!) and while I’ve gradually been noticing the changes in my body, I came across this photo of me from exactly a year ago (where I was still at my starting weight and drinking heavily every day) and put it up against a photo I took two days ago—kind of floor by the changes in my neck, shoulders, and face in general. Idk, am I crazy here? Or maybe I’m just happier and healthier. I think I’m closing in on a goal weight (110), but honestly getting to this weight has been world-changing. I was almost 200lbs at my heaviest and spent more than a decade thinking that 150lbs was all I had in me.

    #53

    Before And After

    Woman showing small appearance changes with different hairstyles, illustrating impactful transformation for women’s confidence and style.

    #54

    Before And After: 2 Years Post Op For Rhinoplasty And 2 Months Post Op For Blepharoplasty And Eyebrow Lift

    Two women showcasing small appearance changes that made a big difference in their style and confidence.

    #55

    I Was Scared, But I Did The Big Chop And Actually Love It. Just Not Ready For All The Upkeep

    Before and after photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference in her look.

    #56

    Fab Over 40 Makeover

    Before and after image showing small appearance changes enhancing a woman's look and confidence for noticeable difference.

    #57

    Natural vs. Everyday Makeup On! I Like It Bold

    Side-by-side images of a woman with red hair showing small appearance changes with makeup and natural look.

    #58

    B&a Average Date Night - Ccw

    Woman showing before and after small appearance changes with makeup and hairstyle transformation for noticeable difference

    #59

    From Two Weeks Sober, To Two Years

    Woman showing small appearance changes wearing casual clothes and a floral dress holding white roses indoors

    Two years ago today, I decided I wasn’t going to let m**h rule my life anymore. I worked to completely change my life and get sober, and I am the happiest mother and wife I can be.

    #60

    Got Myself A Makeover Today

    Before and after photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference for her look.

    #61

    The Internet Wanted A Before And After

    Before and after photos of a woman showing small appearance changes with a new hairstyle transformation.

    #62

    9 Months Post Glow Up! Best. Decision. Ever

    Before and after photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference for her confidence.

    #63

    Apparently Makeup Does Make A Huge Difference

    Before and after images of a woman showing small appearance changes that made the biggest difference for her.

    #64

    Few Hours After Getting My Eyebrows Microbladed. First I Loved Them Now I’m Nervous. Am I Going Through The Stages Of Getting Used To Them?

    Woman showing small appearance changes with enhanced eyebrows that made a noticeable difference in her look.

    #65

    Immediately Before And After

    Young woman in a car showing small appearance changes that made the biggest difference for women’s confidence and style.

    #66

    7 Months Post Rhinoplasty And 17 Months Post Chin And Neck Liposuction

    Before and after side profile of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference in her look.

    #67

    Filler And Botox Before And After 5 Years Apart

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing small appearance changes in hair color and style that made a big difference.

    #68

    My Before And After Rosacea

    Before and after photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made the biggest difference for her.

    One day while browsing instagram I found the page of an esthetician. Her spa sells some brand, so I gave it a shot since I had nothing else to lose.

    #69

    From Some Advice I Decided To Dye My Hair Back To My Natural. Did Not Anticipate How Much Better It Would Make My Skin Look

    Side-by-side profile images showing small appearance changes in hair color and style for women.

    #70

    Before And After Chin And Filler (My Lips Were So Numb I Could Barely Move Them)

    Side-by-side profile of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference for women.

    #71

    Before And After. I Went From Natural Black To Blonde/Grey, I Love My Hairdresser

    Before and after photos of a woman showing small appearance changes with different hair colors and styles.

    #72

    1y Post-Op Nose

    Before and after photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference for skin and hair.

    I got my nose done a year ago, in Palo Alto, CA, super duper happy with the front view, I was bothered by the width, and building the bridge (rib graft, ouch!), tip and alarplasty did the trick. But since you can't have it all, I'm finding that the profile is a little too projected, I gave it time in case it was swelling, but seems like this is it. Is it noticeable to other people too? But at the same time I'm not really willing to go through a revision just for that, so I'll count my wins and be happy.

    #73

    Endoscopic Eyebrow Lift + Lip Lift, 6 Months Out

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman showing small appearance changes that made the biggest difference for her face.

    #74

    Pre-Quarantine vs. Today. Love Seeing All Of The Extreme Transformations Over Quarantine

    Woman with long straight pink ombre hair on the left and woman with curly brown to blonde ombre hair on the right showing small appearance changes.

    #75

    I Lost 31 Lbs In 4 Years. Weight Loss And Full Makeover

    Two women showcasing small appearance changes that made the biggest difference for their confidence and style.

    #76

    Sophomore Year Of Highschool To Sophomore Year Of College

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing small appearance changes with enhanced curly hair and makeup improvements.

    #77

    8 Month Post Jowel And Neck Lift

    Before and after photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference for women’s confidence.

    #78

    Post By Dr Randal Haworth

    Before and after images of a woman showing small appearance changes that made the biggest difference for women.

    1. Rotational endoscopic browlift and mid facelifts. 2. Facial fat transfer and submental liposuction 3. Lower blepharoplasty 4. Corner lip lift 5. Witch’s chin repair and bony chin reduction 6. Revision rhinoplasty.

    #79

    I Lost 25lbs Then Had A Mommy Makeover Due To The Access Skin And I Lost Weight In My Breast, Hips And Butt. I Love My Results

    Before and after transformation of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference for women.

    #80

    Asian Rhinoplasty, Buccal Fat, Masseter Botox, Chin Filler (4 Months Before And After)

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing small appearance changes that made a big difference for women’s looks.

    #81

    My Lip Filler Journey - 2.5ml Over 2 Years

    Close-up before and after photos of a woman showcasing small appearance changes shared by women that made a big difference.

