Romanticizing life is one of the simplest ways to feel happier. But if you’re not sure how to make it happen, don’t worry—you’re in the right place.

A woman on TikTok recently asked the “girlies” to share the cute, whimsical habits that add a little magic to their days. And, as expected, they delivered—offering ideas that are just as charming as they are delightful. Keep reading for their best responses, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

Woman kissing a cat, showing whimsical affection and joy. I kiss my cat on both cheeks then she kisses me on both cheeks then I explain 'she's European' to no one.

anonymous , Meruyert Gonullu Report

    #2

    A woman winking and smiling, wearing a yellow sweater, while making an okay gesture, capturing a whimsical moment. If I want to have negative thoughts about myself I have to think them in a cockney accent.

    anonymous , Getty Images Report

    #3

    Person waking up and reaching for an alarm clock, with books and decor nearby, creating a whimsical morning scene. I always set my alarm clock to weird times like 8:52 am or 4:47pm because I don’t want less used numbers to be lonely or sad.

    www.tiktok.com , Getty Images Report

    #4

    Woman in silk pajamas cuddling a large white dog on a bed, adding a whimsical touch to her day. I wear matching pajamas every time I change my sheets so I can have what I call fancy sleep

    Grace , Kristina Petrick Report

    #5

    Notebook with writing, sunglasses, and a coffee cup on a wooden table, evoking a whimsical life atmosphere. I hold 'office hours' every Tuesday at a local coffee shop, which means I sit on the couch and order drinks for 4-5 hours while various friends and acquaintances visit me to yap abt books and gossip.

    Kaitlyn Hunt , Toa Heftiba Report

    #6

    Woman smiling at her reflection in a mirror amidst whimsical wildflowers. I say, 'my lady,' every time I walk by a mirror.

    syd , Caroline Veronez Report

    #7

    A playful dog lying on grass, adding a whimsical touch to life. I teach the dog how to do things either to make them more interesting for me ('Let me show you how to start a load of laundry') or just to make him feel included ('Do you remember how to make coffee or should I walk you through it again? I know it's hard to remember since you can't practice without thumbs.')

    unabashedlyerin , Ralu Gal Report

    #8

    A woman adds whimsy to life by washing dishes with a handmade brush, creating a serene kitchen moment. I tell my dishes it's bath time.

    anonymous , freepik Report

    #9

    Woman sleeping peacefully, embracing whimsical comfort on a soft pillow. I sleep in vintage nightgowns, it makes me feel like an 1800s princess✨

    anonymous , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #10

    Hands peeling garlic on a wooden cutting board, adding a whimsical touch to cooking. I say, 'May I take your coats?' when I'm peeling garlic

    anonymous , RDNE Stock project Report

    #11

    Moon in a starry night sky, evoking a sense of whimsy and wonder. Every time I see the moon, I shout 'Hey gurrrl! Looking amazing, you are glowing!' and just compliment the hell out of her because she’s my bestie.

    anonymous , Min An Report

    #12

    A rustic wooden bowl with a whimsical floral arrangement, placed on a light fabric. I like drinking water at night ouf of small wooden bowls. It makes me feel like I'm being nursed back to health by spirits.

    www.tiktok.com , freepik Report

    #13

    Woman organizing clothes on shelf, adding whimsy to life through home care. I shout 'NO, not YOU! I don’t even know you!' in the voice of Lilly Moscocvitz when I’m looking for something and find something else unrelated.

    www.tiktok.com , Mesut çiçen Report

    #14

    Robotic vacuum cleaning a carpet near a wicker chair, adding a whimsical touch to home chores. I hot glued a bow tie onto the Roomba and we call him Jeffrey.

    www.tiktok.com , freepik Report

    #15

    A cute hamster standing in sawdust, adding a whimsical touch to the setting. I tell my hamster not to answer the door for anyone before I leave.

    www.tiktok.com , Frenjamin Benklin Report

    #16

    Woman enjoying a whimsical moment, sitting on a kitchen counter with a cup, surrounded by plants and cozy decor. I call putting on pj's 'time to pump up the jams.

    www.tiktok.com , KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA Report

    #17

    Cozy bedroom with whimsical decor, featuring plants, art, and layered bedding for a serene ambiance. Sometimes, a couple hours before bed, I go in my room and turn down the bed, spray a bit of lavender, maybe light a candle, put my water with lemon on my bedside table. Then when I get ready to go to bed a couple hours later I walk in and say 'I love turndown service!' as though it’s a pleasant surprise.

    www.tiktok.com , Spacejoy Report

    #18

    Woman coding at a desk, surrounded by whimsical office decor. Any time I make a mistake at work I giggle to myself, apologize, and say 'it’s my first day.' I’ve worked for the same company for 5 and a half years.

    www.tiktok.com , ThisisEngineering Report

    #19

    To-do list featuring whimsical tasks like making coffee, with a pen on the side. I call my to do list my TA DA list and do jazz hands as I tick things off.

    www.tiktok.com , Thomas Bormans Report

    #20

    A pigeon walking on a beam, evoking a sense of whimsy. For my own amusement I say 'officers!' and nod when I see pigeons.

    www.tiktok.com , sanjiv nayak Report

    #21

    This one is kinda niche, but I’m a hairstylist. Whenever I wash my clients hair, as I give them a head massage with the conditioner I send loving thoughts into the universe over whatever is going on in their life.

    www.tiktok.com Report

    #22

    Whenever I buy something online and it asks 'is this a gift?' I write a little gift message to myself, usually along the lines of 'you are awesome and deserve these little treats.'

    www.tiktok.com Report

    #23

    When I feed my dog I say, “the usual?” And when he’s done I say, “how was everything this evening?”

    Tac.hoe.belle Report

    #24

    I say “well good thing no one overreacted” out loud to myself after a good cry

    Josie Report

    #25

    Before i leave the house i tell my gecko “don’t do anything i wouldn’t do”

    mya Report

    #26

    In the summer I strictly use a purse that is chicken shaped

    page Report

    #27

    Skipping instead of running

    donteatglass,kids Report

    #28

    i have antarctica pinned on the weather app to check on the penguins everyday

    dilpickleluvr Report

    #29

    saying “eek” whenever i feel happy or excited eek!!!

    vidhi:) Report

    #30

    I say bless you when pets/ animals sneeze

    celsa2004 Report

    #31

    clapping when my food is good. like a baby

    kels Report

    #32

    I say “road trip!” every time I miss an exit while driving

    Rebs | Perfume Reviews✨ Report

    #33

    i make mini versions of all the books i read and keep them in a mini bookshelf on my normal bookshelf

    isla😋 Report

    #34

    idk about whimsical but i say “skrrrt” every time i turn a corner

    Tory Crawford Report

    #35

    whenever i get a journal i give it a name and write all my entires as letters addressed to that name

    jac Report

    #36

    saying "you're probably wondering why I gathered us all here together" in the sauna

    myssimacdonald Report

    #37

    I offer silent well wishes when strangers pass by like I’m a fairy 🧚

    Jen Report

    #38

    i eat honey out of the jar like winnie the pooh

    michaelimperioli Report

    #39

    Not really whimsical but I always tell random girls they r pretty because when someone calls me pretty I think about it for like a week and I hope they think about it too

    jadey 🐈‍⬛🪩🌃 Report

    #40

    I like to eat plain bread at night and pretend i’m a little victorian child rationing

    SHREYA ᥫ᭡˖⁷ Report

    #41

    I say hi every time I see the moon cause I don’t want her to feel alone

    Maddi Report

    #42

    I heat a towel for my daughter in the dryer during her bath and then when I wrap her in it I say “here at Spa Mama we strive for a luxury 5 star experience”

    my 🐚 Report

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    I like to think when i’m putting on make up i’m enhancing my features I.E ( mascara = seeing the good in people or Lip liner / gloss = speaking gratitude and positivity )

    Rana Report

    #44

    I sew a small heart on the back left pocket of all my jeans

    Serena ꨄ Report

    #45

    I paint on the shells of garden snails so I know when I have a repeat visitor

    Hayleytoons Report

    #46

    I buy all the cross stitch’s/needlepoint I see at thrift stores because someone took the time to make it and I have them hung up all over my apartment

    Grace Report

    #47

    I kiss my books every time I finish one

    Adelaine Report

    #48

    write absolutely everything in pink glitter gel pen

    Reina Report

    #49

    “can you hold this please” when i set my purse on an inanimate object

    oi dipshit Report

    #50

    I yell GUARDS whenever a negative thought comes up … 😂

    Ash Report

    #51

    have a dance session w headphones on in ur room before u go somewhere it’s so fun

    Xan Doane Report

    #52

    After I go shopping, I give my cat a haul and let him sniff everything

    Lana Report

    #53

    i draw hearts on my face with my moisturizer every morning

    𝓝 Report

    #54

    listen to french music in my headphones while I grocery shop. Makes it more romantic and less mundane feeling

    Tessa Report

    #55

    i get so insansly excited about smaller versions of regular sized things, they are my passion

    may 🧚🫀 Report

    #56

    I flip all the tails up pennies I find to heads so others can pick them up for luck

    destinybrown597 Report

    #57

    I say “it’s chilly you might need a coat” when I put the buns on a burger

    Wendy's Report

    #58

    I purposely brush out my curly hair because I think frizzy curls look whimsical

    LiIIith MW Report

    #59

    whenever i lose something i say the fairies needed it more than me

    Harmony Report

    #60

    I say “bye, house. I love you” whenever I go outside

    Noeï Najee Report

    #61

    i thank candles before blowing them out ✨

    katrean ✨️ pitaq ✨️ Report

    #62

    when I lose anything, I ask the fairies to help me find it and they do

    alexis Report

    #63

    everytime someone’s says “it’s 11:11 make a wish!” - i always wish them the best

    Marinelle R Report

    #64

    When someone is looking for an object I say “I ate it 😁“

    audreyrod Report

    #65

    i wear a tiara almost everyday around the house

    •°.keyla•°. Report

    #66

    saying hello and goodbye to inanimate objects i leave the house bye house bye door arrive at the store hello Walmart

    it_is_me_still. Report

    #67

    I say “congrats team we made it through another day” when I get into bed at night. It’s just me

    Candice Report

    #68

    i say “weee” every time i drive on a curved road

    Kimayah Report

    #69

    when I do my chores I like to pretend I'm in a rush for some sort of fantasy event like the snail queen's coronation!! :3

    charlie Report

    #70

    i have a pet snail who is 2 in march

    spicymcchickenwithcheese Report

    #71

    i like to lift my pets up so they can look outside of windows they can’t normally look out of

    chloe .𖥔 ݁ ˖ Report

    #72

    I tell my cat she’s in charge when I’m going out the door

    Mikaywa Report

    #73

    I carry around a small trinket sack in my purse and fill it with trinkets that I collect which remind me of happy memories!

    shreklaughlove Report

    #74

    Idk if this is whimsical but my favorite color was orange as a child because I felt like everyone liked all of the other colors more and I didn’t want it to feel left out or under appreciated 😅

    Its Anastasia Beaverhausen Report

    #75

    i have an imaginary friend Charlotte that i’m always trying to impress by being a good person

    Al Report

    #76

    forever a whimsical girl because when i was little my mum used to bring me outside every night to say goodnight to the moon and stars

    cosmiic Report

    #77

    If I have a big scary day ahead of me I look at the front door and wave at my future self to give me courage - I wave back when I get home and say ‘we did it!’ 🎀

    Sunny.Reads Report

    #78

    I blame my messy house on my imaginary roommate, Crispin.

    Carey.Milne.Therapy Report

    #79

    i do face paint when i’m sad/bored because how can you be sad/bored when you’re spider-man

    marcell Report

    #80

    i take a picture of anything heart shaped that isn't meant to be (chips, gum on the floor, pickles) and save it into an album ❤️

    catherine 🍒 Report

