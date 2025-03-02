A woman on TikTok recently asked the “girlies” to share the cute, whimsical habits that add a little magic to their days. And, as expected, they delivered—offering ideas that are just as charming as they are delightful. Keep reading for their best responses, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

Romanticizing life is one of the simplest ways to feel happier. But if you’re not sure how to make it happen, don’t worry—you’re in the right place.

#1 I kiss my cat on both cheeks then she kisses me on both cheeks then I explain 'she's European' to no one.

#2 If I want to have negative thoughts about myself I have to think them in a cockney accent.

#3 I always set my alarm clock to weird times like 8:52 am or 4:47pm because I don’t want less used numbers to be lonely or sad.

#4 I wear matching pajamas every time I change my sheets so I can have what I call fancy sleep

#5 I hold 'office hours' every Tuesday at a local coffee shop, which means I sit on the couch and order drinks for 4-5 hours while various friends and acquaintances visit me to yap abt books and gossip.

#6 I say, 'my lady,' every time I walk by a mirror.

#7 I teach the dog how to do things either to make them more interesting for me ('Let me show you how to start a load of laundry') or just to make him feel included ('Do you remember how to make coffee or should I walk you through it again? I know it's hard to remember since you can't practice without thumbs.')

#8 I tell my dishes it's bath time.

#9 I sleep in vintage nightgowns, it makes me feel like an 1800s princess✨

#10 I say, 'May I take your coats?' when I'm peeling garlic

#11 Every time I see the moon, I shout 'Hey gurrrl! Looking amazing, you are glowing!' and just compliment the hell out of her because she’s my bestie.

#12 I like drinking water at night ouf of small wooden bowls. It makes me feel like I'm being nursed back to health by spirits.

#13 I shout 'NO, not YOU! I don’t even know you!' in the voice of Lilly Moscocvitz when I’m looking for something and find something else unrelated.

#14 I hot glued a bow tie onto the Roomba and we call him Jeffrey.

#15 I tell my hamster not to answer the door for anyone before I leave.

#16 I call putting on pj's 'time to pump up the jams.

#17 Sometimes, a couple hours before bed, I go in my room and turn down the bed, spray a bit of lavender, maybe light a candle, put my water with lemon on my bedside table. Then when I get ready to go to bed a couple hours later I walk in and say 'I love turndown service!' as though it’s a pleasant surprise.

#18 Any time I make a mistake at work I giggle to myself, apologize, and say 'it’s my first day.' I’ve worked for the same company for 5 and a half years.

#19 I call my to do list my TA DA list and do jazz hands as I tick things off.

#20 For my own amusement I say 'officers!' and nod when I see pigeons.

#21 This one is kinda niche, but I’m a hairstylist. Whenever I wash my clients hair, as I give them a head massage with the conditioner I send loving thoughts into the universe over whatever is going on in their life.

#22 Whenever I buy something online and it asks 'is this a gift?' I write a little gift message to myself, usually along the lines of 'you are awesome and deserve these little treats.'

#23 When I feed my dog I say, “the usual?” And when he’s done I say, “how was everything this evening?”

#24 I say “well good thing no one overreacted” out loud to myself after a good cry

#25 Before i leave the house i tell my gecko “don’t do anything i wouldn’t do”

#26 In the summer I strictly use a purse that is chicken shaped

#27 Skipping instead of running

#28 i have antarctica pinned on the weather app to check on the penguins everyday

#29 saying “eek” whenever i feel happy or excited eek!!!

#30 I say bless you when pets/ animals sneeze

#31 clapping when my food is good. like a baby

#32 I say “road trip!” every time I miss an exit while driving

#33 i make mini versions of all the books i read and keep them in a mini bookshelf on my normal bookshelf

#34 idk about whimsical but i say “skrrrt” every time i turn a corner

#35 whenever i get a journal i give it a name and write all my entires as letters addressed to that name

#36 saying "you're probably wondering why I gathered us all here together" in the sauna

#37 I offer silent well wishes when strangers pass by like I’m a fairy 🧚

#38 i eat honey out of the jar like winnie the pooh

#39 Not really whimsical but I always tell random girls they r pretty because when someone calls me pretty I think about it for like a week and I hope they think about it too

#40 I like to eat plain bread at night and pretend i’m a little victorian child rationing

#41 I say hi every time I see the moon cause I don’t want her to feel alone

#42 I heat a towel for my daughter in the dryer during her bath and then when I wrap her in it I say “here at Spa Mama we strive for a luxury 5 star experience”

#43 I like to think when i’m putting on make up i’m enhancing my features I.E ( mascara = seeing the good in people or Lip liner / gloss = speaking gratitude and positivity )

#44 I sew a small heart on the back left pocket of all my jeans

#45 I paint on the shells of garden snails so I know when I have a repeat visitor

#46 I buy all the cross stitch’s/needlepoint I see at thrift stores because someone took the time to make it and I have them hung up all over my apartment

#47 I kiss my books every time I finish one

#48 write absolutely everything in pink glitter gel pen

#49 “can you hold this please” when i set my purse on an inanimate object

#50 I yell GUARDS whenever a negative thought comes up … 😂

#51 have a dance session w headphones on in ur room before u go somewhere it’s so fun

#52 After I go shopping, I give my cat a haul and let him sniff everything

#53 i draw hearts on my face with my moisturizer every morning

#54 listen to french music in my headphones while I grocery shop. Makes it more romantic and less mundane feeling

#55 i get so insansly excited about smaller versions of regular sized things, they are my passion

#56 I flip all the tails up pennies I find to heads so others can pick them up for luck

#57 I say “it’s chilly you might need a coat” when I put the buns on a burger

#58 I purposely brush out my curly hair because I think frizzy curls look whimsical

#59 whenever i lose something i say the fairies needed it more than me

#60 I say “bye, house. I love you” whenever I go outside

#61 i thank candles before blowing them out ✨

#62 when I lose anything, I ask the fairies to help me find it and they do

#63 everytime someone’s says “it’s 11:11 make a wish!” - i always wish them the best

#64 When someone is looking for an object I say “I ate it 😁“

#65 i wear a tiara almost everyday around the house

#66 saying hello and goodbye to inanimate objects i leave the house bye house bye door arrive at the store hello Walmart

#67 I say “congrats team we made it through another day” when I get into bed at night. It’s just me

#68 i say “weee” every time i drive on a curved road

#69 when I do my chores I like to pretend I'm in a rush for some sort of fantasy event like the snail queen's coronation!! :3

#70 i have a pet snail who is 2 in march

#71 i like to lift my pets up so they can look outside of windows they can’t normally look out of

#72 I tell my cat she’s in charge when I’m going out the door

#73 I carry around a small trinket sack in my purse and fill it with trinkets that I collect which remind me of happy memories!

#74 Idk if this is whimsical but my favorite color was orange as a child because I felt like everyone liked all of the other colors more and I didn’t want it to feel left out or under appreciated 😅

#75 i have an imaginary friend Charlotte that i’m always trying to impress by being a good person

#76 forever a whimsical girl because when i was little my mum used to bring me outside every night to say goodnight to the moon and stars

#77 If I have a big scary day ahead of me I look at the front door and wave at my future self to give me courage - I wave back when I get home and say ‘we did it!’ 🎀

#78 I blame my messy house on my imaginary roommate, Crispin.

#79 i do face paint when i’m sad/bored because how can you be sad/bored when you’re spider-man

#80 i take a picture of anything heart shaped that isn't meant to be (chips, gum on the floor, pickles) and save it into an album ❤️