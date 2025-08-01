It’s only been 12 days, but I’m happy with the results so far! Here are the details:



I’m 50 years old, and had a deep plane facelift and neck lift, along with a temporal brow lift and partial fat transfer.



I opted for a deep plane facelift to address the jowls and skin laxity in my lower face. I was unhappy with my profile and was beginning to develop a gobbler. The skin droop in my lower face worsened after several rounds of Botox injections in my masseter muscles. The Botox never fully wore off, while it slimmed my face, I lacked the structural support to prevent the skin droopiness. I wanted to avoid fillers and invest in a solution that would give natural, long-term results.



My surgeon believes that a temporary brow lift is necessary for aesthetic purposes and to prevent any rippling near the temples after a facelift. The fat transfer was to address the hollowness in certain areas.



I have to admit that I was overly optimistic about the recovery time. I had envisioned myself returning to work within a week, and while I was aware of the effects of surgery, I wholly underestimated the extent of them:





Black eyes

LOTS of swelling

A feeling of a band under my neck

Numbness and shooting pains

Emotional and mental challenges



I didn’t have drains, and my surgeon didn’t have me wear a chin strap.The first 48 hours were challenging. I experienced a severe headache that was almost unbearable and even Norco didn’t even help, but it gradually subsided on day 3. I had to take Tylenol every 4 to 6 hours for the first week. Currently, I take Tylenol and ibuprofen about twice a day.The swelling and tightness can be quite uncomfortable at times. It feels like there’s a tight band under my neck, but it improves each day. My face is extremely tender and sensitive in my cheeks, under my chin and the areas near my ears. I had a noticeable improvement on day 8, but I still have significant swelling.I experience sharp shooting pains in and around my right ear where I have the most swelling. My salivary glands are highly sensitive, and whenever I bite into food, it’s really painful on both sides. It’s like that intense, burning sensation you get when you bite into something extremely sour, except x10. I discovered it’s called “first bite syndrome.” My surgeon assured me that it’s normal after surgery and will gradually improve over time.Around day 5, I fell into a mental pothole, questioning my life choices.Day 7 my sutures were removed.On day 9, I decided to put on some makeup and use color corrector to cover any remaining bruising. Applying makeup and doing my hair made me look a bit less busted, which made me feel better. I used It cosmetics CC cream, that stuff does wonders for coverage.I’m still healing, still very swollen, but I’m very happy with my results so far. I can’t wait to see how this all settles down over the next few months!