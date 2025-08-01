ADVERTISEMENT

Every now and then, we all get the itch to spice up our look: maybe it’s a bold new haircut, a shiny new ear piercing, or an accessory that makes us feel a little extra fabulous. But some people take it a step (or three) further and say, "Why not let a surgeon work a little magic?"

From tiny tweaks like a nose job to bigger transformations that make you do a double take, a bit of cosmetic help can really change the vibe. So today, we’ve rounded up some before-and-after pics that show just how big a difference a snip or lift can make. Ready to see how a little trip under the knife can totally flip the script? Keep scrolling, you won’t believe some of these glow-ups!

#1

7 Weeks Post Facelift…

Before and after plastic surgery photos showing facial transformation of a woman with improved skin and features.

I never thought I would share but I’m so happy with my results and just can’t keep it to myself. BB posted my B&A and I want to take control of the narrative. So the backstory is that I’ve struggled with my weight since the age of 11 and weighed anywhere between 122lbs (for about 3 minutes!) and 175lbs at my heaviest 6 months after my daughter was born. I’m now 62. I started a GLP1 in December of 2023 and lost 35 lbs by June of ‘24. My weight has remained super consistent since that time. I plan to be on this drug forever. Although I felt great in my new body the weight loss was a disaster for my face. I didn’t even recognize myself in the mirror. Enter Dr. Andrew Timberlake from NYC who performed a deep plane face and neck lift together with an endoscopic brow lift and both upper and lower bleph. He also performed a lip lift and corner lip lift and topped it all off with a CO2 laser.

This after pic was taken last Friday, June 6th at 7 weeks out. You may have seen it on the BB website. (Surgery was April 14th). Dr. Timberlake is a fabulous surgeon and an amazing human being with crazy strict safety criteria (who knew no blow dryers…when numb you may not feel the heat and can burn yourself)and perfect follow up both in person AND via FaceTime. I’m so happy I did this for myself and my family! Please feel free to ask any questions you may have.

    #2

    6 Months Post Op 🤍

    Before and after plastic surgery transformation showing dramatic body contour changes from everyday to polished look.

    FDL tummy tuck & 360 lower body lift after losing 250lbs.

    #3

    My Neck And Face Lift In Guadalajara

    Before and after plastic surgery photos showing a woman's facial transformation from everyday to Beverly Hills housewife style.

    I'm thrilled with my results!! I can't believe this is my face 😭

    I will post a detailed account and more pictures once things have settled. I'm hoping that there will be much more reduction in swelling. My temple area still looks scary from the front view.

    I was too excited not to share an early pic though! My surgeon is Dra. Maribel Belmontes in Guadalajara, Mexico. Going back home to Houston in a couple of days.

    SeshatSage:

    Wow! 👀 went back 30 yrs! From 60 to 30 easy amazing.

    In a perfect world, we’d all wake up looking exactly how we want: flawless skin, a sculpted nose, or maybe a perfectly proportioned everything. But let’s be real, sometimes Mother Nature needs a little backup. These before-and-after moments prove that a tiny tweak can level up what you already have. It’s not about changing who you are, it’s about feeling good when you look in the mirror. And if a bit of outside help boosts your confidence? More power to you!

    One big reason people turn to plastic surgery isn’t just about vanity, it’s about practicality too. Imagine spending months shedding pounds only to be left with loose, saggy skin that just won’t budge. It can mess with your daily life and even cause medical issues later. That’s where skin removal surgeries come in clutch. They help people finally feel the results of their hard work. And extra skin growths? Yep, surgeons handle those too. Sometimes, it’s less about looks and more about living comfortably.
    #4

    This Is Me After 10 Years Of Procedures

    Before and after plastic surgery transformation showing dramatic cosmetic changes in facial features and appearance.

    #5

    Before & After: Double-Jaw Surgery & Rhinoplasty

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing dramatic facial transformation results.

    #6

    6 Month Post-Op @ 54 Years Old

    Before and after plastic surgery comparison of a woman showing dramatic transformation and Beverly Hills housewife look.

    Deep plane face, neck, upper bleph, midbrow. After losing 72 pounds my skin just didn’t bounce back.

    JustStrolling_:

    This is crazy. Not trying to be offensive. But you went from a mom at Costco to Beverly Hills Housewife

    She looks amazing, but I think a bit more has been done. Nose job, lip filler, upper eyelids...

    Plastic surgery isn’t always about reshaping a nose or plumping up lips, sometimes, it’s downright life-saving. Medically necessary procedures can restore normal function and save someone’s quality of life. Think cleft palate repairs that help kids eat and speak better. Or blepharoplasty, which isn’t just for eyelid bags, it fixes droopy lids that block vision. These surgeries give people back basic things we take for granted. Sometimes, “going under the knife” is the difference between struggling and thriving.

    Here’s a twist you might not expect: certain plastic surgeries can help your heart. Liposuction and other fat-removal procedures can actually lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Less fat means less strain on your heart and better motivation to stick to a healthy lifestyle. Of course, you still have to put in the work, as surgeries aren’t magic wands. But they can be a kickstart for people who’ve tried it all. 
    #7

    Deep Plane Face And Neck Lift After Major Weight Loss

    Before and after plastic surgery transformation showing dramatic facial changes and enhanced appearance in close-up portraits.

    I’m not much of a writer. I am 44 years old. I have struggled with my weight my whole life. I have gone up to 300 lbs at age 35. I am 5’5”. I had gastric sleeve surgery and lost 150 lbs and have maintained that weight loss for over 5 years by exercising and keeping a healthy diet for the most part. I have had several rounds of plastic surgery on my body to remove excess skin. I wanted to share my pictures of my deep plane face and neck lift. I don’t really see many people in their 40’s doing this. However, I’m so glad I did. I worked very hard to get my self into shape and I wanted my face to reflect that as well. Feel free to message me. Positivity only.

    whateverkimers:

    You look refreshed and renewed, your surgeon did such a beautiful job! Congrats on the weight loss by the way!!

    #8

    Rhinoplasty, Midface Lift, Brow Lift, Canthoplasty, Lip Lift, Fat Graft To Cheeks, Belt Lipectomy, Torso Liposuction, Breast Lift And Implants. Oh And Massive Weight Loss

    Before and after plastic surgery transformation showing dramatic weight loss and style change from mom to Beverly Hills housewife look.

    My face was done in a set of five combined procedures on 13th may 2025 (rhino, brow lift, midface lift, canthoplasty and fat graft) and my body and lip lift was done in 2021. i had a sleeve in 2018.
    Face was a very easy and fast recovery. body sucked. i underestimated how bad lipo would mess me up.
    I still want an arm lift, back lift, FDL and secondary breast lift but i consider the bulk of the work "done" and my confidence is really high right now. This was the best decision i ever made.

    issi_tohbi:

    You should have robbed a bank before these surgeries because ain’t no eyewitnesses would be able to pick you out of a line up!
    What a transformation!

    #9

    Updated Photo. 2 Months Post Op From Deep Plane Face And Neck Lift Plus Upper Bleph

    Before and after plastic surgery transformation showing dramatic facial rejuvenation in Beverly Hills housewife look.

    I had a deep plane neck and face lift plus upper bleph two months ago. I am 53. I took photos of the first few days so you can see the process. My experience was absolutely amazing. I had no pain relief from the second or third day and my recovery has been great. I also had dental work done while I was recovering which has improved my teeth.

    I went to Medharbour Thailand (look them up on fb aka DGB Clinic) and the cost was $9650 Australian which included my accommodation for 14 days and a majority of meals. It is a small clinic with its own operating rooms so you get really personal care and the staff were just wonderful. I was very clear that I just wanted to look fresher - not pulled back and they really listened to me. I am thrilled with the results so far particularly my neck/around my mouth. I will also get Rejuran around my eyes once I am a bit more healed. I was asked to provide an updated photo so have added one at the end. Thanks for all your lovely comments on my original post.

    Plastic surgery isn’t just about what you see in the mirror, it can literally take the weight off your shoulders. For example, large breasts can cause major neck and back pain for some women. Breast reduction surgery not only balances proportions but also relieves chronic pain. Many people who’ve had it say they wish they’d done it sooner. So sometimes, it’s not about a new look, but about feeling lighter and more comfortable in your own skin. 

    Not all cosmetic tweaks are dramatic, some are tiny but mighty, like Botox. Most people think Botox is just for wrinkles, but surprise! It’s also used to help with headaches and teeth grinding. By relaxing the muscles that cause tension, Botox can make migraines less frequent and severe. 
    #10

    10 Months Post-Tummy Tuck

    Before and after plastic surgery pics showing dramatic body transformation from mom at Costco to Beverly Hills housewife.

    Had a tummy tuck in January of this year and these are my 10 month results! My plastic surgeon removed something like 8lbs of skin. I put off doing this earlier because I thought I was still “too big” for the surgery but my only regret was not doing this years ago.

    #11

    Genioplasty/Rhinoplasty

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing a man's facial transformation and improved profile appearance.

    A little over 3 months post op. Dr. Jose Cortes, Mexico City. $6600 USD (also had otoplasty) Having this surgery completely changed my life and my self confidence has never been better.

    #12

    Before And After - Maxillofacial Surgery And Mentoplasty, One Year Apart

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing facial transformation in a young man.

    Let’s be real, looking good can make you feel really good too. One of the biggest perks of cosmetic surgery is the confidence boost it gives people. Sometimes, it’s about fixing something that’s bothered them for years. Other times, it’s about getting back to feeling like themselves after an injury or big life change. And when you feel good about how you look, it can do wonders for your mental health. 

    Of course, it’s not all sunshine and perfect selfies. Plastic surgery, like anything, has its drawbacks. One biggie? Scars. Even the best surgeons can’t always prevent scarring, as some folks are just prone to raised scars or keloids. While most scars fade over time, some might stick around longer than you’d like. It’s one of those “read the fine print” things people sometimes overlook. So if you’re thinking about it, know that a little mark here or there might be part of the deal.
    #13

    One Month Ago Today I Got My Nose Done And Could Not Be Happier With The Results!!✨

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing facial transformation of a young woman in a car.

    #14

    3 Weeks Post Op Revision Rhinoplasty

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery profile images showing facial transformation of a woman.

    I had a Barbie nose (done without my consent!) by Ahmet Alp in Turkey. I had my revisions with Dr Glasgold in NJ 3 weeks ago, and although I’m still very swollen, I’m ecstatic with the results! Left picture is me now, on the right is before my revision.

    #15

    Dr. Richard Reish NYC Rhinoplasty

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery images showing nose transformation in a young woman.

    Another pitfall? Unrealistic expectations. Sometimes, people think a surgery will magically solve all their problems: land them a dream job, fix a relationship, or erase every insecurity. Spoiler: it won’t. Surgery can tweak your outside, but it can’t patch up everything else. The happiest patients are usually the ones who go in with realistic goals and a healthy mindset. At the end of the day, it’s an enhancement, not a miracle. So keep those expectations in check!
    #16

    11 Weeks Post Op Deep Plane Neck Lift

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing a woman's transformed profile and jawline.

    I have a hard time keeping before pictures in my phone because I’m repulsed by them but I do have a few. I also haven’t showed my full face in previous posts but here we are lol. I went to Dr. Lucas Bryant in Nashvilleand paid $15350.00. Worth every single penny.

    gi0nna:

    Snatched! You shaved 15 years off your age. You look fantastic! And props for not gatekeeping your doctor.

    #17

    Results From My Facelift And Necklift At 30 Years Old

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing facial transformation of a woman in natural light.

    I decided to get the lifts because I had lost about 120 pounds. My main goal was to get rid of the extra skin. I live in Kentucky and flew to Tijuana on a Thursday, had my surgery Friday, and flew back home on Saturday. I paid 2,900 dollars plus a little extra for labs, meds, and supplies. It was a hard recovery but I don't have regrets. If anyone is interesting in knowing which surgeon I used, you can message me. I don't gatekeep haha.

    Ok_Lime4124:

    Girl, yes ma’am!!!! This is why I say we need to normalize getting facelifts at any age!!! we all age differently and have different life circumstances that affects our appearance, our elasticity, etc. You look so freaking phenomenal!!!!

    #18

    Now That A Lot Of My Swelling Has Gone Down, I Can Finally Say My Rhinoplasty Was A Success! 9 Months Po, Primary Rhinoplasty

    Before and after plastic surgery photos showing transformation from everyday mom look to glamorous Beverly Hills housewife style.

    I did my surgery August 2022 with Selim Turan (@dr.selimturan) in Istanbul, Turkey.
    I paid €4000, a bit over €5000 with all other costs included.
    His prices have gone up since, I think he's around €5000-6000 now (still worth it IMO).
    My swelling journey was disgusting and I hated my nose at cast off (normal!). Spent first 4 months thinking I'd been botched and was doing a lot of hysterical crying. My swelling peaked in month 2-3 and was at its worst then. I started to get better after 4 months, but noticed biggest difference after 6 months. Most of the "issues" I thought I had got resolved with time as swelling went down. It really is just swelling 90% of the time.

    Let’s talk about the wallet hit because these beauty boosts don’t come cheap. Even a “minor” tweak can cost a small fortune. From consultation fees to surgery bills and follow-ups, it all adds up fast. Plus, insurance rarely covers cosmetic procedures unless they’re medically necessary. So if you’re thinking about it, get your finances straight. Save up, plan well, and don’t fall for bargain basement deals. When it comes to your body, cheaper isn’t better, quality always wins.
    #19

    10mm Sliding Genioplasty 3 Month Update

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing facial transformation and profile enhancement.

    All of that being said I feel like I ended up with the absolute best results I could possibly get outside of jaw surgery. I often forget how much of a difference this genioplasty made until I look at side by sides haha. I am super jazzed on how it turned it out and still feel like this is, without a doubt, one of the best decisions I've ever made :)

    #20

    Life Changing!!!

    Before and after plastic surgery transformation showing dramatic weight loss and style change in Beverly Hills housewife.

    After weight loss, I decided to get a facelift and neck lift. I can’t express enough what a life-changing experience this has been. The Dra. I used in Guadalajara, Dra. Maribel Belmontes, is truly a magician with her hands. Top-notch care was given by her and her staff, and the recovery house I stayed at (Innova).

    #21

    My (Multiple) Surgery Results!

    Before and after plastic surgery photos showing male facial transformation and contour improvement in profile view.

    I just wanted to share my journey with you. People have mercilessly bullied me my entire life about the way I look, so following my recent divorce I decided it was finally time to tick some surgeries off my wishlist.
    What you're looking at is 9 months difference. Here are as many details as I can think of:
    -lost 22lbs through strict diet and exercise
    -rhinoplasty 6 months ago, approx £8.5k
    -chin liposuction six weeks ago, approx £2.5k
    -chin, jawline, and cheekbone dermal filler two days ago, £1k
    I love my results but still view myself as an ugly guy, but ear reduction and a hair transplant are still to come. Some features just can't be changed, but that's life.

    Nobody talks about this enough: plastic surgery can hurt, a lot. Depending on what you’re getting done, you could be sore for days, weeks, or even months. Some people handle pain like champs, others… not so much. Bruises, swelling, and discomfort are all part of the ride. Painkillers help, but recovery still takes time and patience. So if you’re planning a procedure, plan for downtime too. You might be glamorous in the long run, but for a bit? Netflix and ice packs are your best friends.

    #22

    Platysmaplasty + Sub Lipo + Chin Implant - 1 Week In

    Before and after plastic surgery transformation showing a man’s side profile with visible tattoo sleeves indoors.

    #23

    Upper & Lower Blepharoplasty With Full Face Resurfacing - Post Op Day 13

    Before and after plastic surgery transformation showing facial rejuvenation and smoother skin in a Beverly Hills housewife.

    CO2 laser Upper Skin Removal & Lower Fat Removal Blepharoplasty, Preventive Canthoplasty with Erbium Dual Pulse Resurfacing - Post op day 13. Still not sure I recognize myself, and definitely didn't expect this many years to be taken off my face. Oculplastic Surgeon might be a wizard.. Age 42, located in Florida

    #24

    6 1/2 Weeks Since Chin Lipo🥰

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman before and after plastic surgery showing facial transformation and contour enhancement.

    At the end of the day, it’s your body, your rules. Nobody should guilt you for wanting to change something but you should always make an informed choice. Talk to professionals, do your research, and ask every question you can think of. And please, don’t trust your face to some random discount clinic. This is one area where you really do get what you pay for! Be smart, be safe, and remember, the goal is to feel amazing, not to chase perfection.
    #25

    1 Year Post Rhinoplasty

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing a woman's facial transformation in Beverly Hills style.

    #26

    15 Days Post Op Ffl

    Before and after plastic surgery comparison of a woman showing significant facial rejuvenation and transformation results.

    #27

    Just Wanted To Share My Nose

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos of a woman showcasing dramatic facial transformation.

    These before-and-after photos we rounded up today definitely show the magic side of plastic surgery. They’re proof that a little nip or tuck can totally transform a look, boost confidence, and even improve health. But like with anything, it’s good to know the ups and downs before jumping in. What do you think about going under the knife—would you ever try it? Or do you know someone who did? Spill your thoughts in the comments. We’re nosy and we love it!
    #28

    Mini Neck Lift (Platysmaplasty & Chin Lipo) - 2 Months Po

    Before and after plastic surgery transformation showing a woman’s enhanced facial features and confident smile.

    #29

    Before And 1 Month After Corner Lip Lift

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery selfies showing facial transformation of a woman from everyday to polished look.

    #30

    Update: Got My Tape Off! 2 Weeks Post Op Rhinoplasty And Submental Liposuction

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing transformation from mom at Costco to Beverly Hills housewife.

    #31

    My Kybella Success Story! Progress Of 1 Year, 8 Viles Under The Chin, And One Vile For Buccal Fat. Did Have Some Weight Loss, But My Face Is Genetically Chubby

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing facial transformation and contour improvement.

    #32

    Results After 4 Weeks Of My Rhinoplasty, I Have Never Felt So Good About My Appearance 😃

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing facial transformation from a mom at Costco to Beverly Hills housewife look.

    #33

    6 Months Post Double Jaw Surgery ! :)

    Before and after plastic surgery comparison of a young woman showing facial profile changes and cosmetic enhancement results.

    #34

    1 Year Post Rhinoplasty + Chin Implant

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing facial transformation one year post-op.

    #35

    The Impact Orthognatic Surgery Can Have On Ones Appearance

    Before and after plastic surgery comparison of a young woman showing facial transformation and improvement in skin texture.

    #36

    2 Weeks Post Op Arm Lift

    Before and after plastic surgery arm transformation showing significant toning and contouring results.

    #37

    12 Days Post Deep Plane Facelift

    Before and after plastic surgery photos showing a woman's noticeable transformation with enhanced facial features.

    It’s only been 12 days, but I’m happy with the results so far! Here are the details:

    I’m 50 years old, and had a deep plane facelift and neck lift, along with a temporal brow lift and partial fat transfer.

    I opted for a deep plane facelift to address the jowls and skin laxity in my lower face. I was unhappy with my profile and was beginning to develop a gobbler. The skin droop in my lower face worsened after several rounds of Botox injections in my masseter muscles. The Botox never fully wore off, while it slimmed my face, I lacked the structural support to prevent the skin droopiness. I wanted to avoid fillers and invest in a solution that would give natural, long-term results.

    My surgeon believes that a temporary brow lift is necessary for aesthetic purposes and to prevent any rippling near the temples after a facelift. The fat transfer was to address the hollowness in certain areas.

    I have to admit that I was overly optimistic about the recovery time. I had envisioned myself returning to work within a week, and while I was aware of the effects of surgery, I wholly underestimated the extent of them:

    • Black eyes
    • LOTS of swelling
    • A feeling of a band under my neck
    • Numbness and shooting pains
    • Emotional and mental challenges
    I didn’t have drains, and my surgeon didn’t have me wear a chin strap.

    The first 48 hours were challenging. I experienced a severe headache that was almost unbearable and even Norco didn’t even help, but it gradually subsided on day 3. I had to take Tylenol every 4 to 6 hours for the first week. Currently, I take Tylenol and ibuprofen about twice a day.

    The swelling and tightness can be quite uncomfortable at times. It feels like there’s a tight band under my neck, but it improves each day. My face is extremely tender and sensitive in my cheeks, under my chin and the areas near my ears. I had a noticeable improvement on day 8, but I still have significant swelling.

    I experience sharp shooting pains in and around my right ear where I have the most swelling. My salivary glands are highly sensitive, and whenever I bite into food, it’s really painful on both sides. It’s like that intense, burning sensation you get when you bite into something extremely sour, except x10. I discovered it’s called “first bite syndrome.” My surgeon assured me that it’s normal after surgery and will gradually improve over time.

    Around day 5, I fell into a mental pothole, questioning my life choices.

    Day 7 my sutures were removed.

    On day 9, I decided to put on some makeup and use color corrector to cover any remaining bruising. Applying makeup and doing my hair made me look a bit less busted, which made me feel better. I used It cosmetics CC cream, that stuff does wonders for coverage.

    I’m still healing, still very swollen, but I’m very happy with my results so far. I can’t wait to see how this all settles down over the next few months!

    #38

    7.5 Months Post Op, Changed My Life!

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing nose transformation from a mom at Costco to Beverly Hills housewife.

    #39

    9 Months Post Ffs (42 Y/O)

    Before and after plastic surgery photos showing facial transformation of a woman from Costco mom to Beverly Hills housewife.

    Upper/Lower blepharoplasty, cheek implants, forehead contouring with scalp advancement, jaw contour, rhino/septoplasty, tracheal shave, lip lift, neck lipo, Morpheus 8 x 3
    4 months post hair transplant to temples.

    #40

    9.5 Months Post-Op From Jaw Surgery!

    Before and after plastic surgery side profile of a woman showing facial transformation and contour improvement.

    #41

    2wks Post Op 35f Facelift Progress Pic

    Before and after plastic surgery side profile comparison of a woman showing facial transformation and contour improvement.

    #42

    I Did It! Chin Filler Before And After

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos of a woman showing changes in facial profile and contour.

    #43

    Deep Plane Facelift And Necklift After Massive Weight Loss

    Before and after plastic surgery side-by-side comparison of a woman showing facial transformation and rejuvenation.

    #44

    Almost 5mpo Primary Rhinoplasty, Chin Lipo, And .05ml Lip Filler

    Before and after plastic surgery pics showing facial changes and improvements in skin and features of a woman.

    #45

    Deep Plane Facelift, Fat Grafting & Co2 Laser — 3 Months Post-Op (Sf Bay Area)

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing facial rejuvenation and skin tightening results.

    #46

    Facelift And Neck Lift After 180 Pound Weight Loss. 2.5 Months Post Op

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing facial transformation and contour improvement in a man.

    #47

    Before / After Upper Blepharoplasty Results

    Close-up before and after plastic surgery images showing eye area transformation nine days post procedure.

    #48

    Less Than One Year Apart - Septorhino / Chin Implant / Myofunctional Therapy

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing transformation from mom at Costco to Beverly Hills housewife look.

    #49

    Chin Reduction Surgery Results

    Before and after plastic surgery comparison of a woman showing significant facial transformation and profile changes.

    #50

    4 Months Profile Progress

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery profile photos showing dramatic facial transformation and enhancement results.

    #51

    Rhinoplasty 18 Days Post Op

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing a young woman’s profile transformation.

    #52

    I Ditched My Double Chin! Submental Vaser Lipo And Renuvion Results

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing transformation from mom to Beverly Hills housewife look.

    #53

    Life-Changing Rhinoplasty: 2 Month Update

    Before and after plastic surgery side profile of a woman showing cosmetic transformation and enhancement.

    #54

    Double Jaw Surgery Before And After

    Before and after plastic surgery transformation showing improved facial hair growth and jawline enhancement in a side profile view.

    #55

    7 Days Post-Op. Thoughts?

    Before and after plastic surgery side profile comparison of a man showing facial transformation results.

    #56

    Before And Immediately After Sliding Genioplasty

    Before and after plastic surgery pics showing side profile transformation from mom at Costco to Beverly Hills housewife.

    #57

    Currently 3 Months Post Septorhinoplasty - Lots Of Swelling Still But Happy With The Results

    Before and after plastic surgery profile of a woman showing transformation in Beverly Hills housewife style.

    #58

    4 Months Post-Op Rhinoplasty

    Before and after plastic surgery photos showing facial transformation with improved profile and beard style for SEO plastic surgery keywords.

    #59

    Steroid Injection Four Years Post Op

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing transformation from a mom at Costco to a Beverly Hills housewife.

    I initially had my rhinoplasty done in June of 2021. I was overall so happy with it - the tip was a bit rounder than I’d have liked, but not worth considering a revision surgery to me, so I just let it be for years. I decided recently it couldn’t hurt to call my surgeon to ask, and he said a steroid injection was worth a try. The first photo is from just before my appointment about a week ago, second is immediately after, and the third is from last night. I know the lighting is obviously very different, but hopefully you can see the change. Moral of the story is that you shouldn’t hesitate to ask your doctor about anything!

    #60

    Before And After (Procedures Explained In The Comments)

    Before and after plastic surgery transformation showing a woman’s facial changes from mom at Costco to Beverly Hills housewife.

    I'm not sure how this will be perceived but I thought I'd show a before and after and explain some procedures I've had. I'm 6 weeks post rhinoplasty so nose is still swollen but getting there. I've had an eyebrow hair transplant, botox brow lift and 11s, cheek and lip fillers, you can't see but I also have invisalign which has done some gentle shifting of my jaw. Also cleaned up my makeup and hair and lost a little bit of weight. The before pic (right) was taken 2.5 years ago, I'm pleased with my results. Bodily wise I had a breast reduction and implant replacement (from 360CCs to 250CCs) and lipo suction to my abdomen, waistline and flanks. I've barely told anyone about my procedures and nobody knows about my nose job so wanted to share with this community and happy to answer any questions anyone has about any of my procedures in case you were considering the same. Also laser eye surgery too.

    #61

    Rhinoplasty And Chin Implant 6 Weeks Post Op! Got So Much Information From Here So I Wanted To Share! :)

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing facial transformation from mom to Beverly Hills housewife look

    #62

    Transformation - 58 vs. 61

    Before and after plastic surgery transformation photos showing a woman's improved profile and youthful appearance.

    My 50’s were rough. I was feeling and looking great until perimenopause and menopause. My face FELL, I became seriously heat intolerant, struggled with anxiety and depression.

    3 years ago, we moved to Colorado after 30 years in Florida and Hawaii. I was exhausted from living in 85+ degree weather and relentless sun.

    I’m so happy here so decided to make my outside match my inside self.

    Not long after the 2022 photo, I started oral minoxidil and now have the hair thickness of my youth. I also signed up with Musely for my sun damage. I’ve also been using retinol and estrogen cream. In the current photo I am wearing tinted sunscreen and concealer because I still have under eye bruising from my fat graft.

    I also had 3 IPL sessions and 1 session of micro needling earlier this year.

    7 weeks ago I had lower facelift, neck lift, upper bleph, endo brow lift and fat grafting in mid face to reverse collagen and volume loss.

    I am THRILLED with my results!

    Thank you, Boulder Plastic Surgery

    #63

    Deep Plane Facelift — 4 Months Post-Op

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos of a woman showing facial transformation and rejuvenation.

    #64

    14 Days Post Op Upper/Lower Facelift, Necklift And Upper Bleph

    Before and after plastic surgery comparison of a woman showcasing dramatic facial transformation and cosmetic enhancements.

    #65

    1 Month Post Op. Chin Implant, Neck Lift And Nose Job With Dr Yirae Ort - $25k Total. I Don’t Have My Official Before And After Photos Yet And I Know The Pics Used Aren’t Apples To Apples, But What Do Y’all Think?

    Before and after plastic surgery profile photos of a woman showing changes in nose and chin in a home setting.

    #66

    Rhinoplasty. 1 Week Post Op, Before During After

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing facial transformation with improved profile and contour.

    #67

    1y Post-Op Nose

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing facial transformation of a woman in a bathroom setting.

    I got my nose done a year ago, in Palo Alto, CA, super duper happy with the front view, I was bothered by the width, and building the bridge (rib graft, ouch!), tip and alarplasty did the trick. But since you can't have it all, I'm finding that the profile is a little too projected, I gave it time in case it was swelling, but seems like this is it. Is it noticeable to other people too? But at the same time I'm not really willing to go through a revision just for that, so I'll count my wins and be happy 😊

    #68

    3.5 Month Update - Deep Plane Facelift And Upper Bleph Surgery!

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing a woman’s facial transformation and enhanced contour.

    Milestone update! Just took the official pics so wanted to update you all since you’ve been here on my journey since day 1.

    I’m at 3.5 months since my deep plane facelift and upper bleph and I'm so thrilled by the results!

    For those new here or catching up If you search my name in this group you can see my recovery journey from day 1. The tldr; I'm 40 years old and have a history of back-to-back pregnancies with significant weight fluctuations, having lost 80lbs since my last child. This (plus genetics) left me with stretched muscle and excess skin in my lower face, jowls and neck etc etc.

    Surgeon is Dr Timberlake in NYC.

    #69

    7 Months Post Op Rhinoplasty & 17 Months Post Op Chin/ Neck Lipo

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing facial transformation of a woman with blonde hair.

    I still have some swelling in my nose but overall am very happy with my results.

    #70

    Endoscopic Eyebrow Lift + Lip Lift, 6 Months Out

    Before and after plastic surgery comparison of a woman showing transformation in facial features and skin tone.

    #71

    Before And After

    Before and after plastic surgery photos showing transformation from a casual look to a glamorous Beverly Hills appearance.

    2017 vs 2023. Upper and lower bletheroplasty, lower half face lift, neck lift, nose job, TCA peels (probably about 20, for my melasma), acne treatment and lip injections.

    #72

    Before/After: One Year Post Rhinoplasty!

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing a woman’s profile transformation in a car.

    #73

    9 Months Post Op Djs

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos of a woman showing facial transformation results

    Had a class III malocclusion. Moved my top jaw forward 6mm and bottom jaw backwards 5mm. My mouth caused a lot of health issues for me so it was deemed medically necessary. Still swollen in the center of my face, a slight discolored tooth, and some remaining numbness. Happy with the results so far!

    #74

    2.5 Months Post Op - Septorhinoplasty, Chin Implant, Chin Lipo

    Side-by-side profile comparison showing a young man before and after plastic surgery transformation, highlighting facial contour changes.

    #75

    Nose Job, Ear Lobe Reduction And Weight Gain

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing facial transformation for Beverly Hills housewife look.

    #76

    Today I Am 3 Weeks Post Opp Sliding Genioplasty/Chin Lipo

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing facial transformation of a woman with braided hair.

    #77

    1 Year Since Chin Lipo. Wanted To Do A Quick Update. (Pic On Left Is Right Before My Procedure, A Little Out Of It From The Valium🤣)(Pic On Right Is A Screenshot Of A Video From The Other Day). Literally The Best Decision I’ve Ever Made And I’m Still So Happy Every Time I See My Side Profile💓💓

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing a woman’s transformation into a Beverly Hills housewife look

    #78

    Fat Transfer To Hips / Hip Dips - 5.5 Months Post Op

    Side-by-side before and after plastic surgery photos showing transformation from a casual look to a glamorous style.

    Update on my fat transfer to my hips / hip dips. I had 2 rounds (first was in April 2024 and second was August) at the same time as I had my fat transfer to my boobs (I’ll post an update on that in a couple weeks). Overall I’m very pleased with the results and I’m glad I went through with it. Keep in mind I’m about 10-15 pounds heavier in the after photo on the right.

    #79

    I Got Buccal Fat Removal Surgery And I Am So Happy With The Result

    Before and after plastic surgery transformation showing significant facial changes in a young man’s appearance.

    #80

    Eye Bag Surgery

    Before and after plastic surgery photos showing visible facial improvements and smoother skin texture on a middle-aged man.

