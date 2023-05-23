47 Style Tips To Always Look Your Best
Following up on our recent post featuring timeless fashion pieces, we figured sharing some styling tips and fashion advice on effortlessly achieving that timeless look should follow. As we have mentioned in our previous article, often, style tips highlight the importance of styling rather than owning particular items. Hence, most of the best fashion tips are about making different things work together rather than fostering a consumerist culture and throwaway fashion by acquiring more things.
Other than that, what is supposed to be an exciting activity and a form of self-expression is often turned into a tiresome, lengthy procedure robbing our precious time. A poll by Marks & Spencer found that the average woman will spend 17 minutes every morning just rifling through her wardrobe to find what to wear to work. That’s 6 months of women’s working years that could potentially be allocated to pursuing more worthy activities. This is where style tips come in handy—to help us save our precious time, save money, be more sustainable, always look well put-together, and feel comfortable in our own skins. Ultimately, style tips for women (though they could also be employed by men) should make picking an outfit a pleasure, or at least not a source of stress or a primary reason for being late. Fashion tips and style advice can help you feel good in the clothes you wear without having to browse through every fashion blog, keep up with the latest trends, spend a fortune, or shed extra weight.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of fashion style tips that will hopefully inspire you to rethink your shopping decisions and take a better look at your current wardrobe and the pieces you have in it. As always, if you agree with the tip or find it beneficial, give it an upvote. Also, if you have any other style or fashion tips for women (or men) that weren’t mentioned in the list, please share those in the comments. And to quote one of our favorite fashion quotes by beloved fashion icon Blake Lively, remember that “the most beautiful thing a woman can wear is confidence.”
This post may include affiliate links.
Buy And Wear Timeless Pieces
Fancy, elaborate, colorful clothing attracts attention but is often transient regarding fashion trends. Also, it might be challenging to style and combine imaginative cuts and patterns into more than just a few outfits. Instead, choose timeless fashion pieces you can easily style and mix with a variety of clothing regardless of what is 'in' and 'hot' at the moment.
Organize Your Wardrobe
Spend time organizing your closet so that getting dressed in the morning becomes effortless and stress-free. Only keep the pieces you wear frequently, that look great on you and make you feel good. Donate, sell, or recycle the clothes you don't wear to get rid of them.
Show Off Your Personality
Fashion is one of the loudest ways to express yourself. By focusing on what suits and fits you well, you may let your individuality come through in the things you wear. Avoid wearing anything that makes you feel uncomfortable or constrained, and always go for clothing that allows your inner light to shine.
A Good Pair Of Shoes Can Make The Look
A good pair of shoes is necessary to look your best. Make sure your shoes match the colors in your attire and bring everything together. Consider wearing shoes that will visually lengthen your legs. Every wardrobe has to include these.
Try To Buy High-Quality Clothing
Make sure your clothing is high quality if you want to look stylish in plain ensembles. Before making a purchase, examine the quality of each item. By attentively inspecting the piece, you may see faulty cutting, asymmetry, and poor stitching.
Only Buy Pieces That Fit Your Style
Ensure that every piece of new apparel you buy complements your body well and fits your fashion sense. If you're unsure of your preferred style, try to figure out what you like and what looks good on you first.
Limit How Many Clothes You Buy
Buying fewer items overall is the best approach to make dressing well easier. Not only will it help you save money and time in the morning, but it will also help the environment. Hence, before entering the store, list the things you need in your closet and allow yourself to only purchase them. This is a surefire way to build a functional wardrobe.
Don’t Buy Something Just Because It’s A Good Deal
Although it's easy to be seduced by a huge discount, you should only take advantage of it if the item is actually something you need to add to your wardrobe. Never purchase something solely because it's cheap.
Know Your Wardrobe Inside Out
Although it may seem obvious, it's easy to forget what's in our drawers. For many of us, there are beautiful things stashed away that haven't been worn in years. Thus, be sure to have a very clear concept of what is currently in your wardrobe before you go ahead and purchase something new.
Own These Three Essential Jackets
For any fashionable woman, a fitted blazer, a leather jacket, and a denim jacket are three must-have jacket types. The denim jacket will complete casual looks, a fitted blazer will cover you for business and formal situations, and the leather jacket is ideal for edgy looks and dinner dates.
Plan Your Outfits In Advance
Consider putting together some ready-to-wear outfits in advance. No matter how late you sleep in, having chic, pre-selected outfits in your wardrobe will make getting ready in the mornings go more smoothly.
Understand Your Body Type
After you understand which styles suit your figure the best, shopping will become much simpler. You will be able to enter a store (or an online website) and concentrate on the items that meet your needs and suit your body. Also, you will radiate more confidence in your clothing because you know the cuts and designs that highlight your best features.
Let One Color Pop At A Time
You have probably heard of the three-color rule, suggesting not to combine more than three colors in your outfit at a time. Although rules are meant to be broken, it’s generally a good piece of advice. For that chic, put-together look with a pop of color, the best way to go about it is to pick two neutrals and one bright color.
Vertical Stripes Are Superior To Horizontal Ones
Vertical lines in clothes create an illusion of a taller and slimmer figure. That is because our eyes follow the lines moving up and down, making the woman’s figure appear longer and slimmer. It’s the best option out of the two, but do what works for you.
Accessorize With One Simple Item
Accessories give casual outfits zest and flair. Often, all you need to revamp an outfit is just one item. Pick one fashionable accessory to go with the rest of your outfit. It might be a purse, belt, scarf, cap, watch, statement earrings, or sunglasses.
Simplify Your Outfits
Simplicity is key to getting that trendy, timeless look when choosing new clothes and putting together an outfit. You may turn every look into a winner by combining the right basics and matching them with accessories that never go out of style.
Don't Neglect Your Bottoms
You can add flair to simple clothes by donning high-quality, well-fitting pants, trousers, leggings, or tights. Choose timeless bottoms, such as black skinny jeans. Black denim is a timeless, fashionable complement to every wardrobe.
Thrifting, Thrifting, Thrifting
Vintage clothing and thrift stores are hugely popular for good reasons. Thrifting is a cost-effective way to refresh your wardrobe. There you may also find simple, fashionable, and unique clothes that nobody else is wearing. Hence, secondhand clothing is perfect for shopping sustainably and on a budget.
Wear Simple Layers
Donning a long, well-fitting trench coat or a classic bomber jacket can instantly make you look stylish and sophisticated. You may make plain clothes look elegant and timeless by adding overcoats, blazers, parkas, puffers, or vests.
Refresh Your Wardrobe By Swapping
Swap clothing with family and friends to update your wardrobe and collect easy-to-match ensembles. It's a perfect chance to purge your closet of clothing you no longer wear and update it with attractive new pieces for the upcoming season.
Don’t Buy Something For Just One Occasion
We're all guilty of it. A wedding, a birthday celebration. Even though we may love the piece we purchased, it seldom receives more than one use. Try to have a few dressier pieces in your closet that can be worn for various occasions. You can wear a piece repeatedly if you choose something simple and more classic than trend-driven. With the right accessories, it will never feel like the same outfit.
Swap Cardigans For Relaxed Jackets
As cardigans lack structure, they can seem unkempt and soon develop signs of wear. Wearing a lightweight, loose-fitting jacket is a good alternative. They provide a comfortable extra layer to wear on top, some covering to keep you warm, and they are light enough not to feel boxy. A denim jacket is a beautiful substitute for a cardigan in casual settings.
Balance Your Top And Bottom
It may look easy on those catwalk models to pull off an entirely loose or tight outfit, but for most of us, it's not. Finding the ideal ratio is key to a balanced look. When wearing a loose shirt, try wearing tight pants with it. Consider wearing a fitted or cropped top when wearing wide-leg pants or a voluminous skirt.
Prepare For The Fitting Room
You should postpone and go shopping another time if you're in a rush or too exhausted to try stuff on. Also, trying on an evening gown with high heels and the proper undergarments will always look better than with sneakers and a sports bra. Hence, dress for the item you're purchasing for the most accurate picture.
Create A DIY Styling Kit
Even the highest quality ensembles might fall apart when something goes wrong. A styling kit can be a lifeline in those situations. You can make an emergency kit by stocking up on the necessary supplies, such as a stain-removing pen, a lint roller, a pill remover, a needle, some thread, and safety pins.
A White Fitted Shirt Is A Wardrobe Must-Have
A white button-up may add polish to your look, whether you're wearing a metallic pleated midi skirt, faded denim shorts, or black flared trousers. Just be sure to take care of it and replace it as needed.
Find Your Perfect Pair Of Denim
Finding a pair of denim that fits your size and body type, be it high-rise, low-rise, boyfriend, baggy, straight-leg, etc., is an actual blessing. A nice-fitting pair of jeans is a basic necessity everyone needs to have in their closet. Once you've settled on a model and a few brands, always purchase from them.
Understand The Color Wheel
Those who wish to up their fashion game must grasp the clothing color wheel. You may create fashionable and striking outfits by learning how to combine and contrast different colors. While it might seem a little unnecessary, you'll be pleased you tried since learning this will completely shift how you see color matching.
Master The Art Of Tucking
Although tucking in a shirt typically entails putting the shirt’s bottom ends inside the undergarments for professional purposes, the practice has undergone major alterations. With so many ways to tuck your clothing, one could classify tucking as an art form! There are many styles to go for: front tuck, half-tuck, navel tuck, full tuck, military tuck, etc.
Know How To Transform A Day Dress To An Evening Dress
When building our wardrobes, we want to prioritize versatility, and dresses are no exception. Practically any dress can transition from day to night with the right additions and some trading. Swap flats for heels, add some statement jewelry, throw on a jacket or blazer, add the right accessories, or when in doubt, wear a maxi dress, and voilà!
When Wearing White, Choose Proper Underwear
Skin-colored underwear that matches your skin tone does not show as there is no color contrast. Wear a thong or shorts if you don't want to show any panty lines. Seamless underwear is another excellent option for white clothing. Again, if you want to avoid your underwear from showing, choose the right color.
Choose Colors That Fit Your Complexion
You may easily make any outfit appear fashionable by picking the color combinations that best complement your complexion. Universal colors are easy to wear and style all year long and look good on pretty much everyone. However, the right colors, or those that fit your complexion, make you look better by supplying your casual or formal attire with particular zest.
Buy Well-Fitting Clothes
If you are shopping in person, don't be lazy, and don't skip trying on clothes before buying them to ensure they fit properly and flatter your body type. You'll get the most use out of clothing that fits you perfectly, enhances your appearance, and highlights your best features.
Learn How To Cut And Sew
If you know how to cut and sew, you can alter the clothing you currently possess to suit you perfectly. You may even design original, fashionable garments as you improve your skills.
When You Buy Something New, Get Rid Of Something Old
The "one in, one out" rule is an excellent approach to maintaining your wardrobe at a manageable size. If you add something new, take an item out (and sell it or donate it to charity). It prevents your shelves and rails from becoming overloaded and forces you to be more particular about your purchases.
Part With Sentimental Pieces
Sometimes giving up a piece of clothing means letting go of memories, which may be pretty difficult. If you genuinely can't bear to part with something, give it a trial period and count how many times you wear it over the following six months. It's time for it to go if it doesn't see daylight throughout the determined term.
Wear A Color That Reflects Your Daily Plans
Choose a color you feel best expresses your plans and intentions for the day. For instance, your choice of colors and attire will be considerably different if you're going on a day trip that includes a bike ride and breakfast at a nearby café than if you've got a day of meetings on a busy Monday at work.
Own Fewer Shoes, Pick Neutral Colors
Possessing a variety of neutral-colored shoes allows you to own fewer pairs while being able to pair them with various outfits. A pair of white sneakers, black boots, and a few pairs of flats and heels in black, tan, or beige are all practical choices that go with a wide range of patterns, textures, and hues in numerous outfits.
Don’t Be Scared To Mix Patterns
It's time to embrace colorful patterns like checks, stripes, flowers, gingham, and more if you've been sticking to plain block colors for the past 10 years. Just keep in mind to avoid patterns that clash with one another.
Elevate A Casual Outfit With A Scarf
Every casual outfit may seem more put together and polished by adding a scarf before leaving the house. So the next time you wear jeans and a T-shirt, consider taking fashion advice from the stars and models off duty and dressing up your look with a scarf.
Add Or Change The Small Details
You may change the buttons on your coat, jacket, or blazer to simple little ones that match the color of the cloth to give it a more luxurious look. Also, while a denim jacket is a must-have in a closet, many people own them. To stand out from the crowd and make it more personal, consider putting on some patches, adding more rips, fastening gems, pearls, or studs, or painting it.
Own A Few Varieties Of Belts
You'll need a casual belt for everyday wear and a dress belt made of smooth leather in either black or dark brown for formal events. Then, you may also add suede, braided, utility, double-buckle, or chain belts based on your personal fashion preferences.
Take Cues From The Seasons
Summertime is for shorts, crop tops, and flowy, light dresses. Fall is all about checkered shirts and camel boots. Winter is all about woolen scarves and cozy knitwear, while spring is for trench coats, floral blouses, and light-wash denim. The seasons pretty much dictate and decide which clothing and colors are trending at the time.
Find New Brands
Find less expensive or more environmentally friendly options to buying high-end, pricey designer labels or fast-fashion items at your local mall. You'll get stagnant, and your style won't advance if you consistently shop at the same stores you always have. Therefore, look around and discover some unique and fashionable items from new labels. Even better if they promote sustainability!
Try Clothing Rentals
Clothing rental services are growing due to increased environmental consciousness and concerns about the fashion industry's sustainability. It's a fantastic choice, especially for weddings, parties, or while expecting. You may regularly wear something different, feel more daring with your looks, and venture outside your comfort zone by renting clothing.
Try The Hanger Trick
Put all your hangers in the same direction at the start of the season. Turn the hanger the opposite way after you have worn the piece. You will quickly see which clothes you do and don't reach for during the season.
Don't Underestimate The Power Of A Capsule Wardrobe
A capsule wardrobe is a group of versatile pieces that may be combined to create various looks and, ideally, be worn throughout the year. A capsule wardrobe often consists of between 20 and 40 pieces, including essentials like staple jeans, a T-shirt that goes with everything, a timeless trench coat, a blazer, dresses that can be dressed up or down, and cozy knits.