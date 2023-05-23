Following up on our recent post featuring timeless fashion pieces, we figured sharing some styling tips and fashion advice on effortlessly achieving that timeless look should follow. As we have mentioned in our previous article, often, style tips highlight the importance of styling rather than owning particular items. Hence, most of the best fashion tips are about making different things work together rather than fostering a consumerist culture and throwaway fashion by acquiring more things.

Other than that, what is supposed to be an exciting activity and a form of self-expression is often turned into a tiresome, lengthy procedure robbing our precious time. A poll by Marks & Spencer found that the average woman will spend 17 minutes every morning just rifling through her wardrobe to find what to wear to work. That’s 6 months of women’s working years that could potentially be allocated to pursuing more worthy activities. This is where style tips come in handy—to help us save our precious time, save money, be more sustainable, always look well put-together, and feel comfortable in our own skins. Ultimately, style tips for women (though they could also be employed by men) should make picking an outfit a pleasure, or at least not a source of stress or a primary reason for being late. Fashion tips and style advice can help you feel good in the clothes you wear without having to browse through every fashion blog, keep up with the latest trends, spend a fortune, or shed extra weight.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of fashion style tips that will hopefully inspire you to rethink your shopping decisions and take a better look at your current wardrobe and the pieces you have in it. As always, if you agree with the tip or find it beneficial, give it an upvote. Also, if you have any other style or fashion tips for women (or men) that weren’t mentioned in the list, please share those in the comments. And to quote one of our favorite fashion quotes by beloved fashion icon Blake Lively, remember that “the most beautiful thing a woman can wear is confidence.”