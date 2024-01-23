ADVERTISEMENT

According to the 2023 Global Happiness Survey by Ipsos, on average, two in three people are happy. That's quite good, wouldn't you say? Ongoing wars, the current political climate, doom scrolling, and dystopian-esque economic situation might get anyone down. It can be hard to find things to be happy about. Especially everyday.

That's why we've got some inspiration for you. One Redditor under the username 05tn3021 asked other netizens what small things they gather inspiration and energy from to get through the day. The people did not disappoint – there's almost five thousand comments under that post as of today! So scroll down to see some little steps we could all take in order to feel a little bit better every day.

#1

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Slowing down at work. I don't need to respond to every email right away, or make sure everything is up to date constantly. Some things can just wait.

#2

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Bedtime routine. I worked on it and now its solid and I can fall asleep in less than 20 minutes. For an insomniac worry wart , its been life changing getting solid sleep and made me so less c**ty.

#3

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Stretching every day has helped a great deal. Doesn't always have to be a lot.

#4

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Deleted social media. Stopped thinking about the past. Those two things have been huge in increasing my well-being.

jill_rhodry avatar
Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Living in the past creates depression; worrying about the future creates anxiety.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Reading books before going to sleep instead of watching TV.

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve found that it depends on the kind of TV (and the kind of book!)

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#6

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Not working until I am on the clock and stopping work when I'm off the clock. My time is my time.

#7

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Realizing the difference between when I actually screwed up and when someone is taking their frustrations out on me, and then asking what's actually wrong bc this isn't a proportional response to the issue.

#8

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Cut out toxic people!

#9

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Solo travel. I never used to travel because it was hard to coordinate with others, and when I did, I had to plan something everyone going would enjoy, often sacrificing what I wanted to do. Now, I try once a year to go on a trip that I want just for myself, with no one else to please. Last year, I went to a farm and hung out with some awesome animals and painted. This year, I'm going to a concert and staying in a nice hotel downtown.

krisis avatar
Kris
Kris
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Im doing the exact same thing this year! First a long weekend for a concert and a spa hotel, then one week in Cyprus. I decided I didnt want beeing single and having friends that are bussy, stop me from doing what I want

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Baking with my daughter a couple times per week. Pies, cookies, different kinds of breads, etc. We have so much fun doing it together and then we get to enjoy eating what we make too!

#11

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Wipe my counters and put away the dishes every night no matter how tired I am.

The energy boost from getting up to see a neat kitchen is not to be underestimated.

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YES! Coming down in the morning and then be immediately confronted with a cluttered and dirty counter is such a bad start of the day! This is such a small change with huge benefits. In order to change your life for the better, you don't need to make huge changes. Make this small one, see what it brings you and, more likely than not, it will set you on the path to making more small changes that in the end will make a such a difference.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) I set my iPhone to only accept calls from people in my contacts.

Do I miss an occasional call that I need to take? Yep. They leave a message, and I call them back. If it is a business or organization that I deal with semiregularly, I add them to my contacts.

The important thing, for me, is that I get ZERO spam/scam calls anymore. Well, ones that ring through, anyways.

On average, I was getting over 30 of them every day.

I am much happier with this setup.

#13

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Whenever there’s a BOGO for any cat or dog food in my local grocery store I buy some. When I have a few collected, I deliver to a local shelter. They are always so grateful and I feel wonderful.

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, do that too. Especially the soft foods for elderly cats than can't chew properly anymore. Taking food to an animal shelter feels also more rewarding than just donating.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) I found a friend who is interested in the same things I am who is intelligent and open-minded at my age this is quite an accomplishment. We go to lunch once a week usually spend about two to two and a half hours just talking about the things we love sharing ideas no politics no gossip. I am immensely better a different person you could say.

#15

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Stopping caring what others think of me.

mariegraphique avatar
MEB
MEB
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Took me a while to get there, but it was worth every effort and stint in therapy! Freedom!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Started declining invitations I didn't feel like attending such as going out with people I don't like that much, big social events with a lot of expectations, activities with friends that I wouldn't like to do if they weren't going... And all of that with a simple "no thanks, I don't actually feel like it because X". No excuses, no easy lies such as "that day's my grandma's birthday", no fake feelings like "awww I wish I could BUT". Being the owner of my free time and learning to say no without needing to give further explanations has done wonders for my mental health.

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just wonder. Does anyone else have the experience that there are people who just use you as a kind of battery? There are people that, whenever I have to meet them, seem to drain all the energy out of me. When they leave, I'm so tired I need at least a few hours to charge, if you know what I mean.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) I stopped reading the comments on social media. I thought it didn’t effect me and was just entertaining, but man did it make me depressed with the state of humanity.

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m not hard and fast about it, but there are some things where I KNOW the comments will be a cesspool and I’m getting better about avoiding them.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Started incorporating daily walks into my routine. It might sound small, but the fresh air and movement have done wonders for my mood. Highly recommend listening to your favorite podcast or playlist too.

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is where people with dogs have the advantage. You have to walk them, rain or shine or hail and thank goodness you have! For me, it's a way to be me, just me, my dog and the weather, no people who want something from you.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Audiobooks. I get them free from my library app and listen to them to and from work, and when I do chores like dishes and laundry. Suddenly, I don't mind taking the time to fold my clothes perfectly because I'm being entertained while doing so. I also never had time to sit and dedicate time to reading, but this way I can consume books on the go. I read four books in 2021. I read two books in 2022. I read four books in the first six months of 2023. Then I got into audiobooks and read 17 books in the last six months of 2023. This year's looking even better. I'm already on my fourth book since New Year's!

lynemma avatar
BravePanda
BravePanda
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes! I read 15 books in 2021, 30 in 2022, and 130! in 2023. Love audio books!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Volunteering. Find out what kind of volunteering activity interests you and do it. It can drastically change your happiness level. I drive a shuttle van for seniors and volunteer at a community kitchen. I'm so happy doing them and I look forward to doing them.

#21

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Instead of deleting social media, I unfollowed probably 70% of the people on my list so I don't get inundated with everyone's life and start comparing it to my own. I can then go and catch up on people when I feel like I have the mental clarity to do so, and not be bombarded with it when I'm doom-scrolling at 3:00 a.m. and wondering what I'm doing with my life. It really made a big difference, and I got to keep all of my hobby groups and can share my hobby stuff when I want.

#22

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Cleaning up as I cook. I often felt very overwhelmed with a dirty kitchen and a ton of dishes to do once I was done with cooking a meal. I started to make it a habit to clean up as I cook, and it instantly became more manageable when I'm done and can enjoy my meal instead of stressing out about the mess.

#23

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Doing one chore or errand every work-day so I can actually enjoy a day off, rather than having to catch up on all the cleaning and errands no one wants to do on off-days.

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes it doesn't take much to feel more relaxed. Before you go to bed, spend 10/15 minutes putting everything that's lying around in its proper place and your day will start with a smile.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

I finally at 78 years of age admitted that I was gay and got a very nice FWB my age and we get together once or twice a week have great sex for a couple of hours then go to lunch and talk to I am immensely happy.

#25

I brought my son a dog when he was struggling post lockdown. It helped him almost instantly but I didn't realise how much having him helped me too.. Being around animals and nature are so underestimated as a cure for the modern world's detachment or rather it's attachment to meaninglessness.

#26

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Realizing that I can choose what I think about. If I catch myself thinking about something that’s making me anxious, I simply choose to think about something else (unless it’s immediately necessary). If it’s something that’s making me sad, I sit with the emotion rather than trying to intellectualize it.

#27

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Stopped commenting on political articles online. Too many pointless arguments really ruin the day.

#28

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) I wouldn't say that it has made me drastically happier, but feeding my birds and watching them brings a peaceful joy each day.

#29

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Coming to terms with clothes I no longer wear (for whatever reason) and donating them to shelters.

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Getting rid of things that don't fit you anymore (and with "fit" I mean not just your size, but the whole you as a personality) is a good way to get out of a stale situation.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) I started doing 10 push-ups when I got really stressed out or couldn’t solve a problem. It was something I could do quickly, and it makes me feel like I accomplished something. Also, it gets the blood pumping and gives a small rush of endorphins. It makes a world of difference when I remember to stop and do push-ups when I get overwhelmed.

#31

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) I'm only allowed to insult myself with G-rated 'curse words.' If I realize I forgot an errand or missed an email, I'll think, 'Good job, you goose,' or, 'Aw, you've messed this up, dillweed'. Then, instead of dwelling on berating myself, I'm smiling because 'goober' is just a funny insult.

matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
5 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Realizing I don't have to always go places with friends. It's okay to do things solo.

owenjarvis avatar
Owen
Owen
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really love eating alone. It's not 'sad' to go to a restaurant by yourself. It takes a little confidance, but it gets easy. I enjoy having a burger or something while watching the world go by.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#33

“What’s Something Small You Started Doing That Makes You Drastically Happier?” (86 Answers) Undressing the moment I get home from work, swaping that piece of s**t uniform to comfy soft clothes legit makes me chill out and smile just to think about it.

#34

Daily fruit smoothie. I was eating zero fresh fruit before. Stopped falling asleep at my desk midday.

#35

Rescuing a kitten.

owenjarvis avatar
Owen
Owen
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always rescue a kitten or pup. They will pay you back 1000x

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#36

A few months ago, I picked up one of those cheap floral bouquets while on a grocery run. I really enjoyed arranging them, smelling them, watching them bloom over the next ten days.

So next grocery run I bought another.

Now every grocery run I buy myself a $7-12 bouquet. I trim them, i rearrange including last week's blooms that are still in great shape. I envision having my own sunroom or greenhouse to grow my own flowers sometime in the future.

It brings an inordinate amount of joy. 💐

#37

I quit my religion/cult and my anxiety walked out the door. It was life-changing! I quit putting my happiness and decisions in 'god’s hands' and started just focusing on what I wanted and I got so much better. I feel in total control of my life.

#38

Putting my phone on the charger in a different room. I’m finding it easier to sleep and quicker to get out of bed. Overall, my mood has been loads better.

#39

Okay, these are *really* small, but...

1) Wearing gloves while washing dishes.

2) Wearing earplugs or noise-cancelling earbuds + audiobook/podcast while vacuuming or drying my hair.

3) Watching a favorite TV show while folding laundry.

Basically I tried to minimize the sensory discomfort and boredom of regular chores, and now I almost look forward to them.

#40

This is truly really small. I started wearing my smart watch to bed because I wanted to see what the sleep monitoring was about. That was fine, it took a little getting used to but I got to the point where I didn't notice it on my wrist or anything. I then realized I can set alarms on my watch that vibrate and don't make a noise. I feel like it is much more pleasant waking up to a slight vibration on my wrist instead of the noise of an alarm, or of the noise of the phone vibrating against my nightstand. I also learned I could do this for naps, want to take a 30 min nap, I can quickly set a timer on my watch and feel confident I will wake up. I have tried to convince all my friends to do this but they don't see any value in it.

#41

Also when I walk my dog I’ve started listening to sound baths and practicing mindfulness. I try to notice everything… different colours, how the ground feels beneath my feet, the breeze in my hair, the way the sunlight filters through the trees. I pick up interesting leaves and rocks to look at up close and see how they feel in my hand. I probably look nuts, but I always come back feeling so relaxed having given my brain a break from anxieties and stresses.

#42

Not drinking during the week. Makes Fridays buzz feel earned and like I deserve it.

#43

Getting half an hour of exercise every day.

#44

Choosing to focus on positive aspects of my marriage.

Learning to communicate without getting angry or overwhelmed.

Cutting out toxic family from my life.

Hanging out with my dad once a month to reconnect and strengthen our bond.

Forgiving myself for abusing my body with food so I can become healthier.

Learning that I can improve my life daily with small habits.

#45

Going to bed early.

#46

Actually touching grass.

#47

Drinking enough water - I didn't realize how much of my body discomfort daily was just dehydration.

#48

I developed the motto of "sometimes you just need a cookie." When I'm stressed, pissed or super busy, I take the time to sit down and eat a cookie. I savor it as best I can and use that little bit of downtime to relax and destress even for a minute. I focus on the cookie, not the problem(s). In my opinion you can't really be in a bad mood when you're eating a cookie.

#49

Taking depression medication.

#50

I put my phone on do not disturb. It lets 2 calls back to back go through in case it’s an emergency, but I realized I was stressing about making sure I got back to someone RIGHT NOW. If it’s a text it can wait. Forcing myself not to listen to news/videos at certain times, but rather music. Essentially scheduling in relaxing time. Going for walks in nature is the best one though. And also I force myself to not look at my phone. Every bit of technology is screaming for our attention at every given moment. If you’re always focused on something, then you’re actually never focused on anything. The times we’re “bored” are great for kinda recalibrating my adhd brain.

#51

Weaned off of caffeine. When I was a teenager it was energy drinks + coffee. 18-20ish hears it was a lot of coffee since I worked at a coffee shop. After quitting my job, I was too cheap to buy the yummy coffee so I’d just have a black coffee at home. Then I started drinking black tea. I’m currently pregnant and just ran out of my black tea but I’m moving so I didn’t buy more. Therefore I switched to what I had of my green tea, and then decided to switch to just ginger tea altogether or any other caffeine-free tea. I feel so much more stable and plain water is the best thing you can drink for reliable energy.

#52

I tend to be a procrastinator. I know enough about myself to not let things pile up because then they seem insurmountable. But sometimes it does happen. What I have learned is to prioritize but not in the sense of always doing the most important or time sensitive things first. I put one or two smaller, easily accomplished and not too time-consuming tasks first so I can easily and quickly knock them off and the seamlessly slide into the big tasks, momentum having been established.

owenjarvis avatar
Owen
Owen
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do the little jobs first. Then the bigger ones don't seem as hard. It's a simple trick, but it works.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#53

Forcing myself to do more arts and crafts. I've been in such a creative slump for so long. It's still difficult at times to be creative, but when I am doing it, it makes me so happy.

#54

I decided to answer every spam call with my best pirate impression. Now, telemarketers probably think they've dialed the wrong century, and I've found my inner pirate swagger. Cheers!

#55

Saying no way more often and learning not to feel guilty about it. Strong boundaries have definitely made me happier, though I wouldn’t say this is a small thing for everyone.

#56

I stopped making things out of my control my problem.

#57

I'm trying to stop judging folks, and instead, I say to myself, 'I don't know their story.' Trying to be more understanding and empathetic has taken a huge burden off my heart.

#58

Giving up alcohol.

#59

Using a week's vacation to take every Friday off for a month in the summer.

#60

Paying close attention to not get defensive in conversations with my wife.

#61

Before my feet hit the floor in the morning, I forgive everyone I need to in order to move on in my life and not carry around stuff from relationships. It really starts to work after a while.

#62

I now make my bed in the morning. Every single day. It only takes 5 minutes and every night, when I am ready for bed it makes me feel a little happier, like when I go to a hotel.

#63

Smiling to myself. Like physically smiling randomly. Really helps.

#64

Yoga. Even just for 20-30 minutes a day.

#65

Napping in the afternoon on weekends.

#66

Meditating and being fully present wherever I am.

#67

A consistent sleep schedule. Seems like one of those super obvious things we always know we should be better about. Very noticeable difference in how easy it is to wake up and actually be energized first thing in the morning. 

#68

Giving myself permission to spend entire days in my PJ's on the weekends. IDK why I felt the pressure to be so ACTIVE on my time off. PJ days are the best days.

#69

Cleaning my room every week. Used to clean my room whenever felt like it, but having the consistency of having a clean room has brought me happiness whenever I enter it.

#70

Keep a gratitude journal. I write down three things I'm thankful for every day.

#71

Telling myself "I love you, baby girl" & "you are so beautiful", I'm so much happier, especially when I look at myself in the mirror my heart is filled... 😌

#72

I started logging everything I eat on the Lose It! app.

I was struggling to drop 20lbs for MONTHS. I was so careful but the weight wasn't budging. Then I started keeping track of Every. Single. Bite. for this app.

You have to weigh and calculate everything you eat. That means no more random snacking because, frankly, I'm just too lazy to figure out how many calories are in a handful of my mom's homemade granola.

Dropped 7lbs in 2wks. My clothes are more comfortable and I'm happier.

I'm HUNGRY, but I'm happier.

#73

Lifting weights.. It was hard at the beginning but now I see the benefits of it..

#74

Being very very organized and having a routine. It relieves so much mental load that i prepped and planned everything and all i need to do is exist or be somewhere at a certain time. I found out a good majority of my depression and anger from previous years was just inability to control my seemingly chaotic environment so once i became proactive about controlling it, all the legos fell into place like tetris.

#75

Oil painting for an hour a day.

#76

Bought indoor plants.

#77

Paying bills first, getting every single debt out of the way, doing every unpleasant chore ASAP. It's so much more of a weight knowing something unpleasant has to be done than just getting it set aside and enjoying the rest of my evening in next to total peace. I hate debt like anathema, it feels like a millstone around my neck.

#78

Started talking to myself like a human being. I didn't realize how hateful I was to myself, and it was all in my head, my inner voice was a C**T!

#79

Enjoying my morning coffee in bed on a fuzzy pillow, fleece blanket and even wearing some fuzzy socks. I started doing it about 4 years ago during the worst/darkest months of my life as a way to just find strength for the day. So much was out of my control, but that short time wrapped up in all the comfort and coziness available allowed me to feel something good. I still do it now even though those difficult days are behind me. I also give that piece of advice to friends or family when their world is upside down. You can’t underestimate the power of feeling softness when everything else feels so hard.

#80

I've been doing DIY house stuff. Landlord finally got us a new carpet (11+ years) and now I just want the rest of the house to look as nice as the floors. I've been having so much fun learning about different tools, materials, etc. It's so satisfying to rip off an old quarter round. Lol

#81

Started learning the names of the plants and birds I see every day.

Sounds dumb but I live in a metro area and was treating the nature around me like visual white noise. Once I started learning the names of what’s around me, I started really seeing it, and then I suddenly saw it everywhere. That kind of noticing has really enriched my life. I love walking past a bush and thinking “forsythia!” like it’s a friend I recognize. It makes me feel like I’m part of my environment rather than just existing inside it.

#82

Listening to jazz or classical music while I do anything I want to focus on, like work or relaxation. I'm not one to be able to work in complete silence, and this kind of ambiance gives me the soothing noise but not the words where I'll sing along. Unless it's Frank Sinatra.

#83

I started finding something or someone to be grateful for every day and began accepting people or things in my life for who or what they are in the present moment.

#84

I have a pillow scent spray. I think it’s a very light cucumber citrus scent. I put it on right before I get in for bed, and then I have the lovely scent while I read and fall asleep. Surprisingly, it's a really nice thing to give myself every day.

#85

I started being more assertive and actually asking people if something's wrong instead of making assumptions and letting it bother me.

#86

Using the kindle I inherited from my mom. I had basically stopped reading but my previous love for it has been reignited. It has also reduced my other screen time significantly, which can only be good.

