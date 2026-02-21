ADVERTISEMENT

Working in healthcare can be extremely stressful. The demands of the job, limited resources, long hours, big expectations, lack of support, and gruesome experiences leave their mark.

Content creator ‘Tribe Nursing,’ an emergency room nurse, recently went viral online. He asked doctors, nurses, EMTs, and other healthcare workers to share all the things that they’re refusing to do or buy because of the traumatic things they’ve seen while on the job. You’ll find their insights and stories below.

#1

Close-up of colorful translucent balls held in a hand, illustrating healthcare workers' reflections after what they have seen. Orbeez, small magnets and pill batteries

Jojo , stockfoo / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #2

    Healthcare worker providing neck therapy to patient, demonstrating care and techniques seen in medical settings. CHIROPRACTORS! People need to know that the person who started it was a con man😭

    whooptydoooda , prostooleh / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    The founder was also trained by a ghost physician.

    #3

    Close-up of a styrofoam block in a brown tray, highlighting healthcare workers' concerns about single-use materials. Anything Styrofoam

    Bez , norgal / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    According to one study, depression, burnout, and stress are extremely prevalent among emergency department (ED) physicians. Between 15.5% to 19.3% of ED workers were found to have depression, 18% to 71.4% dealt with burnout, and 19.5% to 22.7% experienced stress.

    These factors led to lower job satisfaction, less compassion satisfaction, less life satisfaction, and higher intentions to quit emergency medicine. In other words, the stress of the job has profoundly negative impacts on these workers’ private and professional lives.

    #4

    Wet dry vacuum cleaner with hose placed on tiled bathroom floor near white cabinetry, related to healthcare workers insights. Shop vac. Had a patient that had her leg nearly amputated because her shop vac exploded

    Haley Arielle Report

    #5

    Mandoline slicer with interchangeable blades on a black surface highlighting sharp kitchen tools healthcare workers avoid using. Why is nobody talking about mandolines🫢

    Maddie.xo , Beeblebrox / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    I get anxiety just watching chefs on tv use them.

    #6

    Close-up of a healthcare worker holding a contact lens on finger, illustrating insights healthcare workers share after experience. Monthly contact lenses

    Shayla , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Meanwhile, another study found that the key sources of stress and distress for general practitioners (GPs) are related to emotion work, practice culture, and work role and demands.

    Namely, GPs are required to manage and respond to violent or confrontational patients. They also have to deal with collegial conflict, bullying, isolation, and a lack of support in the workplace. And they have to worry about making potential mistakes, complaints, appraisals, inspections, and their finances.
    #7

    Hand holding a gray retractable leash against a plain blue background, symbolizing control and care in healthcare workers’ experiences. i’m a vet assistant in tech school and a retractable leash for a dog

    ashlee , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    That's a nightmare. I've had my dogs clothesline me and send me straight to the ground.

    #8

    Healthcare workers wearing socks with sandals standing on a grey carpet, reflecting on things they will never do. Flip flops 😳 damage done by flip flops on escalators 🫣

    eibbedeizneb , Ivana Cajina / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    Man in a white shirt holding his stomach in pain, illustrating healthcare workers' experiences and challenges seen firsthand. I’ll never look at alcohol the same after seeing end stage alcoholic liver cirrhosis. I’ve cut it completely out of my life.

    knippleknorple , yakobchuk / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Do we have any Pandas working in healthcare in the audience with us today? What are some of the biggest challenges and daily sources of stress for you at work?

    What have been the most traumatic things that you’ve personally witnessed, and how has that affected your habits and purchases? If you feel like sharing, feel free to do so in the comments at the bottom of this post.
    #10

    Healthcare worker resting peacefully with a baby, reflecting on things healthcare workers say they will never do after experience. cosleeping. i don’t bash moms who do it but me? seen too much.

    angel💙 , Leighann Blackwood / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    Dog resting inside a pet crate with a cushion, illustrating healthcare workers' reflections after what they have seen in care settings. Former EMT, I refuse to not have my dog secured in the car, for her safety and mine. She rides in a crash-tested crate.

    🐶🏒🩺🚑 Report

    #12

    Colorful balloons clustered together representing healthcare workers reflecting on things they will never do after experience. Balloons and orbeez are not allowed in my house

    TheStephFromEh , rawpixel.com / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #13

    Hands of a healthcare worker securing hair with a clip, reflecting things healthcare workers say they will never do. NO CLAW CLIPS WHILE DRIVING

    Julia , Natalia Blauth / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #14

    Sliced deli turkey on a blue plate, illustrating healthcare workers' food choices they avoid after experience. Pork scratching 🤮

    ejnny2 , Pufui PcPifpef / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    Close-up of hands holding assorted colorful batteries representing healthcare workers' experiences and insights after what they've seen. Pediatric nurse here: batteries

    Ebti & Emti ☔️ , Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #16

    car journeys with a full bladder

    Sophie Report

    #17

    those damn electric scooters

    Kayla Report

    #18

    I’ll never push someone in a pool.

    Jamie716 Report

    #19

    glass straws

    🇨🇦MyHome&NativeLand🇨🇦 Report

    #20

    high heels 😭

    Raquel 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Report

    #21

    Home births…as a nicu nurse

    Avery Report

    #22

    Not workout every day or even take a walk. If you know you know.

    Zahraa 🇮🇶 🇵🇸❤️ Report

    #23

    NEVER DRIVING DRUNK the amount of sad situations and bad traumas I’ve seen...

    Katelynn Smith Report

    #24

    E-anything. E-scoot. E-bike. Nope nope nope.

    🙃 Report

    #25

    Feet on dash, not wearing my seatbelt, tanning beds

    Michaellouiss Report

    #26

    Noo trampoline!!!!! My toddler is not allowed idc what anyone says!!!

    Sol 👑🌻 Report

    #27

    3rd year psych resident…..I will never use chat gpt due to the amount of psychosis episodes I’ve seen it induce in many patients 😭 very random but it’s scary!!

    stanze Report

    #28

    Hair down near machinery or fast moving parts. Seen a lady get her scalp removed from her long hair getting caught in machinery at work.

    Jen Report

    #29

    Steak off a grill cleaned with a wire brush… not a trauma but seeing how close that wire got to his carotid through his throat 😳

    taserprincesss Report

    #30

    As a nurse the most simple thing I refuse is over medicating my kids. I do not have a cupboard full of assorted meds. We run out to get Tylenol if we can’t naturally cool a fever first and Benadryl on hand just incase. That’s it

    joyce13288 Report

    #31

    Texting while driving

    Connie 🌸 Report

    #32

    Anything flammable, burns scare me soo bad I’ll never light a grill or anything like that

    Rachel Report

    #33

    Person wearing green clogs and brown pants outdoors with blurred greenery in background, symbolizing healthcare workers' experiences. Crocs, as I tripped once running to a crash call. Never again.

    anaguilas613 , Bruno Guerrero / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #34

    Watching kids on quad bikes without helmets 🥺

    Mad bin Report

    #35

    I will NEVER walk multiple dogs on the same hand.

    SB🍒🐆🎱 Report

    #36

    Fireworks

    Tony Stark Report

    #37

    ceramic wax burners, I never listened to the warning then I fell asleep on the sofa after lightning one in the kitchen. fire alarm woke me. it had exploded and the fire was already pretty big.

    Thecraftyclaire Report

    #38

    Bouncy Castles and Trampolines. Literal guarantee of broken bones and head trauma..

    Belinda Caldwell Report

    #39

    Hard lollipops, like Chuba Chups for kids (or adults too really!)

    s_is4_steph Report

    #40

    make caramel at home

    Frenchie🐶 Report

    #41

    A pool. Those drowning patients never make it 🫠

    __dam1en__ Report

    I swim 4 days a week. All my kids can swim. We are in a neighborhood with many backyard pools. The 24 hour a day hazard (plus the expense) means we will never have a backyard pool. I know several people who just got fed up with their pools and filled them in. It made them happy.

    #42

    Snowblower, Trampoline, ATV, Horses, Ortho surgical nurse

    Windy Report

    #43

    Single engine aerobatic planes (Doctor Killers). Seen two crashes in my lifetime.

    Reaper Report

    #44

    I never Carry any aerosols in my car . I never leave phone chargers plugged in but not in use. Tragus piercings are also a no.

    Rorunner Report

    #45

    Button batteries. I will NOT buy anything with button batteries.

    Elizabeth✨ Report

    #46

    At this point, pretty much everything

    Casey Kuvaas Report

    #47

    Eat large marshmallows. Irreversible airway obstruction

    Helly R🇨🇦 Report

    #48

    I honestly would say a car but as humans we use them daily as a girl who has had a lot of car accident patients my anxiety has become really bad when I drive . Got so bad I have dreams of dying in car accidents.

    𝒞 Report

    #49

    Never forget your safety glasses when doing DIY and pruning ,etc. It's not just for work.

    MiaRose Report

    #50

    Eating canned foods without cleaning the can before

    rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr548 Report

    #51

    A real Christmas tree

    AngAbe Report

    #52

    heated jackets!

    napalm.grrrl Report

    #53

    Not wearing a helmet

    Lexie Report

    #54

    Working in E.R. has made me push back my car seat as safe as possible. The alleged damage from frontal airbags is unbelievable.

    Echo Hill Report

    #55

    Refuse to use a tall ladder

    Dancon2112 Report

    #56

    Skiing 😭

    in.powderblue Report

    #57

    Pressure cooker

    tiktokbock1 Report

    #58

    baby walkers

    AideenMK Report

    #59

    Convertibles

    nimo9ine Report

    #60

    Meat grinder. Had a 3 year old end up with an above elbow amputation because they were left unattended with one

    Kathryn Dolan Report

    #61

    E-Scooter, motorbike, skateboard, fireworks, glass/metal straws, trampoline, dogs, four wheelers…

    tiredslothupsidedown Report

    Dogs?? Dafuq?? You can train dogs and I should know I've had them my whole life. I currently have 5 of them.

    #62

    Horse riding and motorcycles are completely banned in our household

    Hydroponichomestead Report

    Horseback riding? I grew up with horses.

    #63

    popcorn, i avoid nail guns, energy drinks, .22 pistols, seatbelt is low and snug, and i still drive an automatic with two feet.

    Older-than-Google Report

    You're not supposed to do that with an automatic. That's an accident waiting to happen.

    #64

    Eat fast food

    ninavillarrealluo Report

