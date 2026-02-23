ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us have had at least that one coworker who’s made our lives a little harder.

You know the type — the one who talks too loudly, takes up too much space on the desk, borrows your charger and returns it broken, or someone who seems to make everything about themselves rather than the team.

These aren’t just small annoyances… they decide how much we enjoy going to work and how well the whole office functions.

So you know you’re not alone in these experiences, Bored Panda has rounded up a list of the most terrible and selfish coworkers out there.