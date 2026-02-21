ADVERTISEMENT

You don't have to love every single thing about your job to enjoy it. However, some companies have such unpleasant working environments that make employees want to run for the hills and never come back. Statistics about toxic workplaces vary, but most surveys show that the majority of workers have experienced a chaotic office.

According to a poll by career opportunity website Monster, 80% of American employees feel like they work in a toxic workplace. Another survey by iHire showed that 74.9% of American workers see their work environment as unhealthy.

There's only so much a person can endure before they reach a breaking point. Bored Panda has come across an interesting video where folks in the comments were sharing the worst things they have endured in a workplace. These weren't just "I used to stay late after work" type of things. No, with some of these, you could probably make a new hit Netflix documentary.

#1

Stressed woman at desk with computer showing signs of toxic workplace moments and employee frustration. My Mom had died. Second day back at work. Called into a meeting with HR, who wanted to let me know “your mood is creating an atmosphere”

twirl50 , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

"That would be caused by your lack of compassion!"

    #2

    Medical team in surgical attire working together in a hospital, illustrating toxic workplace moments in healthcare settings. Got made redundant for being off sick after an ectopic pregnancy

    userkyvfbsux6j , Getty Images Report

    Illegal in civilised countries.

    #3

    Two employees having a serious discussion in an office, highlighting toxic workplace moments and employee concerns. Was told that I should be paid less as I’m autistic and it’s not fair on other people

    michaeljarvis007 , Mina Rad Report

    Again, illegal in civilised countries.

    #4

    Desk with a tablet, a Rubik's cube, a small camera, and a brightly lit fish tank showcasing colorful fish in a toxic workplace setting. got called into a meeting for talking to the office fish

    000stacey000 , Vikram Mudaliar Report

    #5

    Stressed woman in red sweater rubbing eyes in office, experiencing toxic workplace moments and frustration at her desk. i was told not to bring my mental health into work with me

    jod2905 , DC Studio Report

    “Okay, no mental health here anymore! Ayayayayayaya!”

    #6

    Hand removing drawer from a decorative set of small numbered boxes, symbolizing toxic workplace moments and employee experiences. Executive VP of Marketing ate everyone's advent calendar chocolates after work one day.

    splurgeroonie , freepik Report

    Probably also pocketed their pay rises.

    #7

    Woman exercising on Pilates reformer machine, symbolizing relief from toxic workplace moments and stress management. got put on a performance plan for having a pilates class booked OUT OF WORKING HOURS

    maddybaxx , Ahmet Kurt Report

    #8

    Pregnant woman holding her belly in a dimly lit room symbolizing toxic workplace moments affecting employees. My old boss said she was disappointed in me when I told her I was pregnant with my first child

    lorna.pardoe , freestocks Report

    Having a baby means the job won’t be your only priority anymore. How dare you exist for anything but the company?

    #9

    Young woman listening during a tense meeting, representing toxic workplace moments employees still cannot believe. Was called into the office by my manager who advised me that a couples of women in the office said I was too confident and they didn’t like it

    growley1 , Tim Gouw Report

    #10

    Clean restroom with toilet and grab bars, highlighting a toxic workplace moment of inadequate facilities for employees. Was told the toilet was only for number ones

    laurenkatie90 , Point3D Commercial Imaging Ltd. Report

    Fine. I'll just p*** on the floor.

    #11

    Pregnant employee lying down touching belly, illustrating a toxic workplace moment employees cannot believe. I went for a job interview and the boss asked me if I was thinking of getting pregnant

    user3047532377202 , Natalia Blauth Report

    Another illegal one, and I'm fairly sure that's the case in the US as well as civilised countries.

    #12

    Young girl drawing at a table in a colorful room, illustrating creativity amid toxic workplace moments discussion. I worked in a childcare setting, my daughters Primary School rang to inform me she had taken poorly, I was told the School shouldn't be ringing me...

    dellamargaret , Getty Images Report

    #13

    Mourners carrying a flower-adorned coffin inside a church, reflecting on toxic workplace moments affecting employees. I'm adopted. got told that technically my relatives are not blood relatives, so I shouldn't be entitled to bereavement leave to attend a funeral

    winnielastic , The Good Funeral Guide Report

    Legal relations are not defined solely by blood. If that were the only criterion, you wouldn’t get leave for the death of a spouse (except in Alabama).

    #14

    Worker administering first aid to unconscious coworker in warehouse, highlighting toxic workplace moments and safety risks. Wasn’t to me but the first aider at my work once refused to give CPR to a colleague and was stopping other people from doing so because it was ‘gods will’.

    ashleyaitken467 , Getty Images Report

    #15

    Woman in a brown coat on phone looking concerned while a man follows her, illustrating toxic workplace moments. Got stalked and my boss told me to take it as a compliment. Does this count???

    xxsaffb , Andrej Lišakov Report

    #16

    Three employees engaging in a tense discussion illustrating toxic workplace moments in an office setting. My boss would come in every morning and say hello to everyone individually and ignore me

    disneyboops , Getty Images Report

    That can sometimes be a blessing!

    #17

    Medical team rushing patient on stretcher through hospital hallway, illustrating stressful toxic workplace moments. Almost d**d from a blood clot. When I went back to work I was told "you're not a team player"

    violet_violent0 , Getty Images Report

    #18

    Person in a gray tracksuit with face covered walking past a burning vehicle depicting toxic workplace moments *retail* was told by area manager that the 2011 riots weren't an excuse for no sales

    samjb756 , 9slim Report

    #19

    Surgeons in blue scrubs and masks working under bright lights, illustrating toxic workplace moments in healthcare settings. not my work place but my school rang the hospital I was having heart surgery at because they didn’t believe I was sick (this was 2 years in btw & they had all my notes) my nurse basically told them to F off

    mollyj8ne_ , JAFAR AHMED Report

    #20

    Young woman at desk holding coffee mug and talking on phone, showing a toxic workplace moment with stressed expression. I started at a new office at management level and the MDs assistant was on the phone talking to another Girl about how unattractive I was whilst looking me up and down and reporting her thoughts loudly across the office.

    ianb.30 , Oleg Ivanov Report

    #21

    Police officer talking on phone and writing notes at desk, illustrating toxic workplace moments in an office setting. Manager called the police because i hadn't responded to his email for 45min!

    power_of_mindss2 , Ahmet Kurt Report

    #22

    Woman with long hair and red nails holding hands to chest, symbolizing shock from toxic workplace moments employees experience. I had a seizure in the bathroom and got an official warning for not telling anyone I was having a seizure. Like. Whoops, let me pause my seizure to tell you in having a seizure

    effy_x.x_ , Giulia Bertelli Report

    #23

    Two professionals in a serious discussion highlighting toxic workplace moments in a modern office environment. CEO pulled me into his office to tell me everyone was talking about how bad I smell, was mortified till one of my colleagues over heard him telling a manager he made it up because he wanted to 'put me in my place'

    waffleconundrum , Vitaly Gariev Report

    #24

    Woman in glasses writing notes during a serious conversation highlighting toxic workplace moments between employees. I am still under referral for suspected endometriosis and have regular flare ups where it is easier to work from home to manage... I had a hybrid contract that they were very strict with so if unable to work in the office it was always a battle asking to work from home... it was one day said "have you ever thought about getting a hysterectomy - you have said you're not interested in having kids - you could always adopt" ... firstly, Im 28. Secondly, not that simple?

    gabbie.97 , Andrej Lišakov Report

    If you're unable to work in the office through sickness you have absolutely no business working from home instead. Sick means sick. In civilised countries,

    #25

    Slice of carrot cake with cream cheese frosting served on white plates, illustrating a moment of toxic workplace frustration. My old boss once brought cakes into the office for his birthday. He sent an email to the company (around 120 people) saying there were cakes for everyone to help themselves but to be quick because they were on the desk near me (I was overweight at the time)

    beckyl_xx , Olimpia Davies Report

    #26

    Pregnant woman working on a tablet in an office with whiteboard notes, highlighting toxic workplace moments. My boss told me my pregnant belly made him feel physically sick

    youngyme , Pablo Merchán Montes Report

    #27

    Man holding a clear plastic box with office items, symbolizing toxic workplace moments and employee challenges. My manager would give employees he didn’t like the wrong instructions so they would mess up and he would had a reason to fire them. I was the hardest to get rid of because I kept records everything said to me in there

    everydaygamerm , Getty Images Report

    #28

    my grandfather died and I didn't get time off to go to his funeral

    monina11 Report

    #29

    Young woman resting on hospital bed by window, reflecting on toxic workplace moments employees still believe. I was working in Pizza Hut in Dartford ,Uk and i suffered a misscariage at 4 months amd my indian manager come after me at the Darenth Valley Hospital to see if i m not lying. I quit two days later.

    annontherun , Getty Images Report

    What does his nationality have to do with this? Makes it sound like they have other issues.

    #30

    I wasn’t allowed to take the day off work to remover cancerous cells in my body

    gamergarmsuk Report

    I give up. Why do so many people, or a whole nation perhaps, tolerate such hostile working conditions?

    #31

    My grandad died and I was told I couldn't go to the funeral ... my manager said ... how many grandparents do you have left? my response ... well none now.

    h_c_jojo Report

    #32

    I called my boss to let him know I was miscarrying. Actively miscarrying. He wouldn’t let me leave. I was night dispatcher. So I lost my baby alone in the an empty office building

    cmm2378 Report

    #33

    Got a disciplinary for being in a coma

    sophc933 Report

    #34

    Lost my dad my nephew my neighbour of 30 years in space of 4 months to be told from my manager ‘ clearly funerals are your favourite past time’ …..

    hannahshappyhomex Report

    *Pastime. Sorry, pedant out of her box again!

    #35

    Our hours were 9.30-5.30. I worked in HR and my ceo decided one day that I should stand with a clipboard and do a register and anybody that came in at 9.31 I had to report back to him. Safe to say I just lied and said no one was late

    msgalaxyuk Report

    #36

    Not mine but a ex colleague’s story. Her parents had both passed away. She requested leave for the christmas holidays and her boss told her no and said “why do you care? christmas is a family holiday anyway and you don’t have any”. I was in shock when I heard

    virgology_ Report

    #37

    Was told I should be shot in the face by the director because I made a spelling mistake. Also then got told by the CEO my baby would die when he found out I was pregnant. Currently going through tribunal

    bethanxsian Report

    #38

    Owner would show up at 4:58 on a Friday and walk around to check on who was still at their desk and then leave.

    myneighborsmailboxnola Report

    #39

    “I am sorry you are diagnosed with PCOS but at least you won’t go on maternity leave anytime soon”

    rbs46435 Report

    #40

    I had a seizure at work at my desk -- sat right next to manager, fell to the floor at her feet.... she just sat there and continued working

    xartistic_dreamingx Report

    #41

    I was going blind in A&E for unknown reasons and my manager visited me in A&E to ask what the wait times were (4 hours). She expected me back in 4 hours (while completely blind) or I'd have a disciplinary

    apollxlot Report

    #42

    My parents died, together! - I told work and they said coldly as blood relative I could have 5 days compassionate leave. I said yeah both of my parents died. It’s not a 2 for 1 offer! - took a month off as a lot to sort out and because I was in shock. The day I went back, called into a disciplinary meeting for taking too much time off. Didn’t ask me even if I was ok. I handed in my notice. I was so disgusted.

    crystalcatlover1 Report

    #43

    My daughter (2 yrs old at the time) was in hospital after an anaphylactic episode & my boss rand the children’s ward to check my daughter was actually in hospital

    quirkyvinylsbylulu Report

    #44

    Got told that visiting my dying Dad in the hospice was gonna ‘affect my career’

    ginajb97 Report

    #45

    Supervisor told me I should consider going back to therapy and increasing my medication

    katr496 Report

    #46

    My old manager in my last job pulled me into her office once just to tell me my face was ‘pissing her off’ like……

    graceblairx Report

    #47

    They used to time our limited 3 minute toilet breaks and reprimand us if we were off the phone for too long. Welllll known UK bank rhymes with fandander

    zigzigahh Report

    #48

    I worked for a company for six weeks until I realised nobody had registered me as a starter so I wasn’t on their payroll and my line manager was off sick at the time - nobody knew what to do so I didn’t bother going back

    anhamali Report

    #49

    Offered me just 2 weeks for bereavement leave - it was my child that had died

    _jadecard Report

    #50

    I got a call to say my brother was being rushed to QMC with a brain bleed. I told my boss I needed to leave and he said ‘well you’re not going to save him are you’ and asked me to sit back down.

    emalem45 Report

    #51

    I worked for a total marketing scam (think pyramid scheme) company back in the day and I reached my targets really quickly so I was being promoted to ‘team leader’. My ‘initiation’ included having to stand up on a chair in front of my boss and the other team leaders and tell everyone how I lost my virginity. 🙈 I lasted 6 months.

    therese_sociallyadhd Report

    #52

    Anyway, so this one time I had a manager who made me carry her shopping bags bc it, “didn’t impact my quarterly bonus but it certainly helped”.

    houseofdove Report

    #53

    A solicitor I worked for was having an affair (I didn’t know at the time)his wife came in asked me if I knew the other woman I said yes innocently & he then fired me , I didn’t know the reason at the time then I got another job in another solicitors,he rang up realised I worked there & by the end of the day I was fired! What did he tell them!? I’ll never know!

    diamia37 Report

    #54

    it would set a “bad precedent and make others think theyd need to be as dedicated as me” to reward me for being a top performer

    trufflepeat Report

    #55

    Got a formal warning for having a tumour removed, twice.

    dominichames Report

    #56

    Got told I was unreliable mid cancer treatment

    sophs881 Report

    #57

    I went in Friday for my paycheck bcs its in cash to avoid taxes and my boss took my money, like 70€ and told me that he will not give these money to me bcs someone wrote on me bad review

    ju.pavlina Report

    #58

    Before I left my teaching position at a secondary school, the new head of department told me that he had already dismissed teachers who were younger than I was — and I was 59 at the time.

    shineypurse2 Report

    #59

    A lad had been calling in over the course of a week, to let us know he wouldn't be back in yet as his grandparent was still very ill. he was using his annual leave to allow for it... the second week he showed up and the manager shouted over the desks "is he dead yet"?

    katrinakellylufc Report

    #60

    My manager was dating an employee. She complained to my GM about me and I got the blame for the relationship. She made it seem like I was pursuing him and I needed to leave him alone.

    ts_felicia_from_texas Report

    #61

    My colleague called me a “fat heifer” in front of the rest of the office because I’d bought a sandwich AND a sausage roll for lunch 😳 Such an awful place to work, I only stayed 6 months bc of stress.

    naebotha Report

    #62

    Worked on my 30th birthday and it never even got acknowledged that it was my birthday (they did collections for big birthdays normally) - had worked there for over 5 years at that point

    mrdave91 Report

    #63

    Was wearing a waist trainer under my clothes when they were a thing and had a disciplinary meeting over it.

    trappedbehindthelens Report

    #64

    The ceiling had fallen in when I got to work, called boy he said ‘it was far enough away’ ceiling dropped in 2 more places and I was told I’d lose my job there and then if I left as ‘I’d be losing him business’

    chloedalbert Report

    #65

    My awful, bully boss once scratched my arm so bad it bled, and also tipped the bits from the bottom of a crisp packed on my head.

    bex_trex Report

    #66

    Sold a 10k project to a client. Lead consultant took the sale credit. Come annual review I asked for feedback on that specifically. They said ‘I forgot about that’. Didn’t even say I did a good job 😂

    mrdave91 Report

    #67

    my manager told me kids couldn't use toilet roll to blow their nose because it has chlorine in them!

    user7884072241634 Report

    #68

    I have Crohn’s disease and explained I had to have a week off to use a treatment that meant I had to lie down for 2 hours while it absorbs. They asked if I could do that on the staff room table and work the rest 😂

    whatzarasreading Report

    #69

    My mum was having chemo and I couldnt switch days off because it "didnt suit the needs of the business". I worked on a beauty counter.

    smreidwrites Report

    #70

    First day at work and my superior come to me and casually mentions ‘Im not racist but…..’

    xlpizzaplz Report

    #71

    My uncle died so I told my manager I needed 4 days off and she said “for duck sake can you come in he’s not your father”

    danield692002 Report

    #72

    Told my boss I had bad anxiety and work was causing me to have panic attacks. He told me at least I wasn’t an African child having to walk hundreds of miles every day for water so I didn’t have the right to complain about anything

    laurencastle23 Report

    #73

    I was in hospital because I had cancer. My boss was mad at me for not attending the office christmas party and told me I wasn't showing enough "team spirit"

    daisiesandchamomile Report

    #74

    I passed out before work and missed a meeting, it was constantly brought up that it looked bad that I didn’t tell anyone I wasn’t going to be there - urm I was unconscious little hard to let people know

    mummyjellybee Report

    #75

    They told me to man the phones while they had a department wide meeting. The meeting room had glass walls so I could see. It was the work Xmas party. I wasn’t invited.

    fernfernferns Report

    #76

    I was getting bullied and didn't want to work on the same shift as my bully.... I was told... YOUR HERE TO WORK NOT TO LOOK AT PEOPLE.. I had to leave that job.

    sirenathenorsevolva Report

    #77

    The boss and his partner would scream at each other in front of us, basically got told i was getting sacked if i didnt start making convos with said boss, had to look after their dogs just because ???

    htbx03 Report

