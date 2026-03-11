Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Woman comforting a young girl refusing to live with mom, showing emotional support during babysit challenges.
Family, Relationships

Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad

Rokas Laurinavičius
4

32

4

There’s a difference between being asked for help and being used, and one teenager says that line slowly disappeared in her family.

The 16-year-old, whose parents divorced when she was young, says life changed after her mother remarried and had five more children. She claims that over time, she became the designated carer for her younger half-siblings, and a much bigger part of the household than she would’ve liked.

Eventually, the pressure pushed her to visit her dad. A short stay at his home during a difficult period gradually turned into something more permanent, and now her mother isn’t happy about it at all.

    This teenager was sick and tired of babysitting her half-siblings

    But she says her mother wasn’t ready to lose the help at home

    So the teenager went to stay at her dad’s and quickly realized she liked living there much more

    The vast majority who read her story told the teen she didn’t do anything wrong

    A few, however, felt she could’ve shown more composure

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    clairepearce31
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I think she's right. And that mum is not going to like where this path leads her eldest daughter. Signed. The parentified eldest daughter.

    de-snoekies
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    This just illustrates my point that people should not have kids if they are not able to care for them , financially and socially. OP's mum never should have kids she can't look after. Too many people have kids they can't care for and the result of that is children who didn't stand a chance from the get-go. That's unconscionable.

    earonn
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    Pretty sure dad could get full custody on the grounds of bio mom abusing her through parentification.

