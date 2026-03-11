Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
There’s a difference between being asked for help and being used, and one teenager says that line slowly disappeared in her family.
The 16-year-old, whose parents divorced when she was young, says life changed after her mother remarried and had five more children. She claims that over time, she became the designated carer for her younger half-siblings, and a much bigger part of the household than she would’ve liked.
Eventually, the pressure pushed her to visit her dad. A short stay at his home during a difficult period gradually turned into something more permanent, and now her mother isn’t happy about it at all.
This teenager was sick and tired of babysitting her half-siblings
Image credits: arthurhidden / envato (not the actual photo)
But she says her mother wasn’t ready to lose the help at home
So the teenager went to stay at her dad’s and quickly realized she liked living there much more
Image credits: faststocklv / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: wearagodd**nc****m
The vast majority who read her story told the teen she didn’t do anything wrong
A few, however, felt she could’ve shown more composure
This just illustrates my point that people should not have kids if they are not able to care for them , financially and socially. OP's mum never should have kids she can't look after. Too many people have kids they can't care for and the result of that is children who didn't stand a chance from the get-go. That's unconscionable.
