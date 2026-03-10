Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“What Is Going On In Hollywood?”: Margot Robbie’s Paris Fashion Week Appearance Sparks Mixed Reactions
Margot Robbie at Paris Fashion Week wearing a sheer dress, sparking mixed reactions and Hollywood buzz.
“What Is Going On In Hollywood?”: Margot Robbie’s Paris Fashion Week Appearance Sparks Mixed Reactions

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
Margot Robbie arrived at the Chanel exhibition at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, March 9, looking lighter in all manners than she did during the Wuthering Heights premiere.

While the actress donned outfits that looked a part of the period drama costume and carried long locks to match the outfits, today she wore only a sheer tank top and traded her lengthy tresses for a bob with wispy bangs.

Highlights
  • Margot Robbie debuted a sheer tank top, baggy jeans, and a chic bob with wispy bangs at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.
  • Netizen reactions have been divided, with some praising her beauty and others commenting on her alleged weight loss.
  • Robbie also drew a negative social media reaction with one of her ‘Wuthering Heights’ press tour looks early this year.

Netizens were quick to share their mixed reactions to Robbie’s makeover, with some calling her “one of a kind species” and others pointing out that she may have lost weight.

“Exceptionally beautiful,” one said, while another added, “What is going on in Hollywood? Everyone is looking like they are decomposing.”

    Robbie’s attendance at the Chanel show wasn’t surprising, given her brand ambassador status

    Margot Robbie at Paris Fashion Week wearing a sheer top and jeans, sparking mixed reactions in Hollywood fashion circles.

    Image credits: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis

    Robbie’s see-through top was from Chanel’s most recent couture collection. She paired it with baggy blue jeans and carried a Chanel 25 bag in khaki to complete her outfit.

    Also in attendance at the highly anticipated fashion show were Teyana Taylor, Oprah Winfrey, Olivia Dean, and Kylie Minogue.

    Margot Robbie attending Paris Fashion Week, showcasing a stylish look that sparked mixed reactions in Hollywood.

    Image credits: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis

    None of them, however, divided netizens as much as Robbie, who has been sparking conversations not just since her Wuthering Heights roles and press tour, but also since she starred in Barbie and promoted the same in several pink-hued ensembles.

    In appreciation of the Australian actress’s Monday appearance, a fan wrote, “She is glorious.”

    “Margot Robbie—I gasped,” added a second, while a third commented, “She is too beautiful to have even one hair covering that face.”

    @voguemagazine#MargotRobbie is in her new hair era at the @ChanelOfficial runway show at #parisfashionweek♬ original sound – Charli XCX
    Not everyone agreed, though, as one noted, “I looked like this when my brother cut my bangs for the lols when we were 8 and 10.”

    “Long hair looks better on her,” said a second.

    “The hairstyle ages her,” the next added.

    Not just the hairstyle, but Robbie’s allegedly thinner appearance also did not sit well with some netizens

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning what is going on in Hollywood with a critical comment on appearances.

    Image credits: bakssene

    Margot Robbie at Paris Fashion Week wearing an elegant vintage-inspired corset and ornate choker necklace.

    Image credits: Getty/Don Arnold

    “The whole skeleton trend is starting to wear thin. She has really aged in the last 13 months,” one said.

    “Why does the skin on her face look collapsed? She used to be so pretty,” asked another.

    “Well, Hollywood got her,” a third remarked.

    Margot Robbie at Paris Fashion Week wearing a sheer white top with mixed reactions during Hollywood event.

    Image credits: Getty/WWD

    While some speculated Robbie was on weight-loss injections, others credited a rigorous diet and exercise routine post the birth of her child for her skinnier frame.

    Robbie, notably, was heavily criticized for looking chubby and having her belly “hung out at every opportunity.” 

    Margot Robbie at Paris Fashion Week, posing with long blonde hair and a sheer red and black outfit.

    Image credits: brycescarlett

    While the media highlighted the hate the actress was getting, one asked: “How juvenile is Robbie that comments from strangers are harmful?” 

    “Ïf you flaunt your bare belly in front of cameras, you must accept some negative comments if it offends some people,” another echoed. 

    Most recently, she was criticized for a daring red carpet look for Wuthering Heights

    Tweet expressing curiosity and mixed reactions about Margot Robbie’s Paris Fashion Week appearance in Hollywood.

    Image credits: imfckxxgcherry

    Margot Robbie at Paris Fashion Week wearing a sheer top and jeans, sparking mixed reactions in Hollywood fashion circles.

    Image credits: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis

    For the Los Angeles photo call of her film co-starring Jacob Elordi in January, the actress opted for a medieval-inspired ensemble featuring a beaded structural bra, a snakeskin-print leather corset, and an ultra-short miniskirt, which drew social media’s attention instantly.

    “It looks like a bathing suit with long sleeves, no? I don’t think I understand fashion at all,” a detractor commented at the time.

    Tweet discussing makeup in response to Margot Robbie’s Paris Fashion Week appearance sparking mixed reactions.

    Image credits: CaseJust_In

    “That dress belongs to which period exactly??? Method dressing,” another asked.

    “It almost looks like a figure skating costume,” a third added.

    Margot Robbie posing in a black top with loose curls, capturing attention with her Paris Fashion Week appearance.

    Image credits: brycescarlett

    Photos from the event highlighted the Australian star holding her hand close to her thighs—a detail many netizens interpreted as an attempt to manage the extremely short hemline.

    “She looks uncomfortable,” one sounded off, while another echoed that the fit is “definitely wearing her, as the bottom is nothing.”

    “Why is everyone insisting on looking de*d,” a netizen probed in light of Robbie’s PFW outing

    Tweet praising Margot Robbie’s chic look focusing on hair, clothes, body, and face at Paris Fashion Week event.

    Image credits: Asleep2000

    Twitter user jellycatjellyy commenting on a controversial Hollywood event sparking mixed reactions.

    Image credits: jellycatjellyy

    User comment on social media expressing opinion on makeup, relating to Hollywood reactions to Margot Robbie’s fashion event.

    Image credits: melchen

    Margot Robbie at Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish outfit, sparking mixed reactions in Hollywood and fashion circles.

    Image credits: Britt93163586

    Twitter user commenting on celebrities changing appearance, related to Margot Robbie’s Paris Fashion Week reactions and Hollywood news.

    Image credits: cautionjudi

    Tweet by Rodrick Choppa praising Margot Robbie’s look, related to Hollywood and Paris Fashion Week reactions.

    Image credits: Rodrickchoppa

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Margot Robbie’s effortless style and standout look at the Chanel show in Paris.

    Image credits: Bulla202273

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing reactions to Margot Robbie’s Paris Fashion Week appearance in Hollywood.

    Image credits: imfckxxgcherry

    Twitter user comments on Margot Robbie’s Paris Fashion Week appearance, sparking mixed reactions about Hollywood style.

    Image credits: LasPecasdeCheco

    Tweet highlighting Margot Robbie’s Paris Fashion Week appearance sparking mixed reactions and media attention in Hollywood.

    Image credits: vexvex1717

    Tweet expressing surprise and criticism about Margot Robbie’s Paris Fashion Week appearance amid Hollywood reactions.

    Image credits: Savy_rants

    Social media user commenting that Margot Robbie’s Paris Fashion Week hairstyle doesn’t suit her, sparking mixed reactions.

    Image credits: RinnNohara

    Social media user commenting on body image issues sparked by Hollywood and Margot Robbie’s Paris Fashion Week appearance.

    Image credits: joiamagica

    Tweet from Film Diary praising Margot Robbie’s Paris Fashion Week look with Chanel, sparking Hollywood reactions online.

    Image credits: filmdiary00

    Tweet commenting on Hollywood fashion trends, referencing skeleton-like looks and skin bag outfits causing mixed reactions.

    Image credits: oricksandcroat

    Tweet criticizing Margot Robbie’s Paris Fashion Week appearance, sparking mixed reactions about Hollywood celebrity fashion choices.

    Image credits: parapara880

    Margot Robbie at Paris Fashion Week, fashion critics and fans sharing mixed reactions on social media.

    Image credits: Joshhudsonkat3

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to Margot Robbie’s Paris Fashion Week appearance in Hollywood.

    Image credits: xNightride

    User Quis replies Hell no to FilmUpdates on Twitter, reflecting mixed reactions to Margot Robbie’s Paris Fashion Week appearance.

    Image credits: skateboard___q

