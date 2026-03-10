“What Is Going On In Hollywood?”: Margot Robbie’s Paris Fashion Week Appearance Sparks Mixed Reactions
Margot Robbie arrived at the Chanel exhibition at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, March 9, looking lighter in all manners than she did during the Wuthering Heights premiere.
While the actress donned outfits that looked a part of the period drama costume and carried long locks to match the outfits, today she wore only a sheer tank top and traded her lengthy tresses for a bob with wispy bangs.
- Margot Robbie debuted a sheer tank top, baggy jeans, and a chic bob with wispy bangs at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.
- Netizen reactions have been divided, with some praising her beauty and others commenting on her alleged weight loss.
- Robbie also drew a negative social media reaction with one of her ‘Wuthering Heights’ press tour looks early this year.
Netizens were quick to share their mixed reactions to Robbie’s makeover, with some calling her “one of a kind species” and others pointing out that she may have lost weight.
“Exceptionally beautiful,” one said, while another added, “What is going on in Hollywood? Everyone is looking like they are decomposing.”
Robbie’s attendance at the Chanel show wasn’t surprising, given her brand ambassador status
Image credits: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis
Robbie’s see-through top was from Chanel’s most recent couture collection. She paired it with baggy blue jeans and carried a Chanel 25 bag in khaki to complete her outfit.
Also in attendance at the highly anticipated fashion show were Teyana Taylor, Oprah Winfrey, Olivia Dean, and Kylie Minogue.
Image credits: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis
None of them, however, divided netizens as much as Robbie, who has been sparking conversations not just since her Wuthering Heights roles and press tour, but also since she starred in Barbie and promoted the same in several pink-hued ensembles.
In appreciation of the Australian actress’s Monday appearance, a fan wrote, “She is glorious.”
“Margot Robbie—I gasped,” added a second, while a third commented, “She is too beautiful to have even one hair covering that face.”
@voguemagazine#MargotRobbie is in her new hair era at the @ChanelOfficial runway show at #parisfashionweek♬ original sound – Charli XCX
Not everyone agreed, though, as one noted, “I looked like this when my brother cut my bangs for the lols when we were 8 and 10.”
“Long hair looks better on her,” said a second.
“The hairstyle ages her,” the next added.
Not just the hairstyle, but Robbie’s allegedly thinner appearance also did not sit well with some netizens
Image credits: bakssene
Image credits: Getty/Don Arnold
“The whole skeleton trend is starting to wear thin. She has really aged in the last 13 months,” one said.
“Why does the skin on her face look collapsed? She used to be so pretty,” asked another.
“Well, Hollywood got her,” a third remarked.
Image credits: Getty/WWD
While some speculated Robbie was on weight-loss injections, others credited a rigorous diet and exercise routine post the birth of her child for her skinnier frame.
Robbie, notably, was heavily criticized for looking chubby and having her belly “hung out at every opportunity.”
Image credits: brycescarlett
While the media highlighted the hate the actress was getting, one asked: “How juvenile is Robbie that comments from strangers are harmful?”
“Ïf you flaunt your bare belly in front of cameras, you must accept some negative comments if it offends some people,” another echoed.
Most recently, she was criticized for a daring red carpet look for Wuthering Heights
Image credits: imfckxxgcherry
Image credits: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis
For the Los Angeles photo call of her film co-starring Jacob Elordi in January, the actress opted for a medieval-inspired ensemble featuring a beaded structural bra, a snakeskin-print leather corset, and an ultra-short miniskirt, which drew social media’s attention instantly.
“It looks like a bathing suit with long sleeves, no? I don’t think I understand fashion at all,” a detractor commented at the time.
Image credits: CaseJust_In
View this post on Instagram
“That dress belongs to which period exactly??? Method dressing,” another asked.
“It almost looks like a figure skating costume,” a third added.
Image credits: brycescarlett
Photos from the event highlighted the Australian star holding her hand close to her thighs—a detail many netizens interpreted as an attempt to manage the extremely short hemline.
“She looks uncomfortable,” one sounded off, while another echoed that the fit is “definitely wearing her, as the bottom is nothing.”
“Why is everyone insisting on looking de*d,” a netizen probed in light of Robbie’s PFW outing
Image credits: Asleep2000
Image credits: jellycatjellyy
Image credits: melchen
Image credits: Britt93163586
Image credits: cautionjudi
Image credits: Rodrickchoppa
Image credits: Bulla202273
Image credits: imfckxxgcherry
Image credits: LasPecasdeCheco
Image credits: vexvex1717
Image credits: Savy_rants
Image credits: RinnNohara
Image credits: joiamagica
Image credits: filmdiary00
Image credits: oricksandcroat
Image credits: parapara880
Image credits: Joshhudsonkat3
Image credits: xNightride
Image credits: skateboard___q
22
0