“What Is Going On In Hollywood?”: Margot Robbie’s Paris Fashion Week Appearance Sparks Mixed Reactions

Margot Robbie arrived at the Chanel exhibition at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, March 9, looking lighter in all manners than she did during the Wuthering Heights premiere.

While the actress donned outfits that looked a part of the period drama costume and carried long locks to match the outfits, today she wore only a sheer tank top and traded her lengthy tresses for a bob with wispy bangs.

Highlights Margot Robbie debuted a sheer tank top, baggy jeans, and a chic bob with wispy bangs at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

Netizen reactions have been divided, with some praising her beauty and others commenting on her alleged weight loss.

Robbie also drew a negative social media reaction with one of her ‘Wuthering Heights’ press tour looks early this year.

Netizens were quick to share their mixed reactions to Robbie’s makeover, with some calling her “one of a kind species” and others pointing out that she may have lost weight.

“Exceptionally beautiful,” one said, while another added, “What is going on in Hollywood? Everyone is looking like they are decomposing.”

Robbie’s attendance at the Chanel show wasn’t surprising, given her brand ambassador status

Image credits: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis

Robbie’s see-through top was from Chanel’s most recent couture collection. She paired it with baggy blue jeans and carried a Chanel 25 bag in khaki to complete her outfit.

Also in attendance at the highly anticipated fashion show were Teyana Taylor, Oprah Winfrey, Olivia Dean, and Kylie Minogue.

Image credits: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis

None of them, however, divided netizens as much as Robbie, who has been sparking conversations not just since her Wuthering Heights roles and press tour, but also since she starred in Barbie and promoted the same in several pink-hued ensembles.

In appreciation of the Australian actress’s Monday appearance, a fan wrote, “She is glorious.”

“Margot Robbie—I gasped,” added a second, while a third commented, “She is too beautiful to have even one hair covering that face.”

Not everyone agreed, though, as one noted, “I looked like this when my brother cut my bangs for the lols when we were 8 and 10.”

“Long hair looks better on her,” said a second.

“The hairstyle ages her,” the next added.

Not just the hairstyle, but Robbie’s allegedly thinner appearance also did not sit well with some netizens

Image credits: bakssene

Image credits: Getty/Don Arnold

“The whole skeleton trend is starting to wear thin. She has really aged in the last 13 months,” one said.

“Why does the skin on her face look collapsed? She used to be so pretty,” asked another.

“Well, Hollywood got her,” a third remarked.

Image credits: Getty/WWD

While some speculated Robbie was on weight-loss injections, others credited a rigorous diet and exercise routine post the birth of her child for her skinnier frame.

Robbie, notably, was heavily criticized for looking chubby and having her belly “hung out at every opportunity.”

Image credits: brycescarlett

While the media highlighted the hate the actress was getting, one asked: “How juvenile is Robbie that comments from strangers are harmful?”

“Ïf you flaunt your bare belly in front of cameras, you must accept some negative comments if it offends some people,” another echoed.

Most recently, she was criticized for a daring red carpet look for Wuthering Heights

Image credits: imfckxxgcherry

Image credits: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis

For the Los Angeles photo call of her film co-starring Jacob Elordi in January, the actress opted for a medieval-inspired ensemble featuring a beaded structural bra, a snakeskin-print leather corset, and an ultra-short miniskirt, which drew social media’s attention instantly.

“It looks like a bathing suit with long sleeves, no? I don’t think I understand fashion at all,” a detractor commented at the time.

Image credits: CaseJust_In

“That dress belongs to which period exactly??? Method dressing,” another asked.

“It almost looks like a figure skating costume,” a third added.

Image credits: brycescarlett

Photos from the event highlighted the Australian star holding her hand close to her thighs—a detail many netizens interpreted as an attempt to manage the extremely short hemline.

“She looks uncomfortable,” one sounded off, while another echoed that the fit is “definitely wearing her, as the bottom is nothing.”

“Why is everyone insisting on looking de*d,” a netizen probed in light of Robbie’s PFW outing

Image credits: Asleep2000

Image credits: jellycatjellyy

Image credits: melchen

Image credits: Britt93163586

Image credits: cautionjudi

Image credits: Rodrickchoppa

Image credits: Bulla202273

Image credits: imfckxxgcherry

Image credits: LasPecasdeCheco

Image credits: vexvex1717

Image credits: Savy_rants

Image credits: RinnNohara

Image credits: joiamagica

Image credits: filmdiary00

Image credits: oricksandcroat

Image credits: parapara880

Image credits: Joshhudsonkat3

Image credits: xNightride

Image credits: skateboard___q

