Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teyana Taylor’s Daring Red Carpet Look Ignites Online Debate Over The ‘Revealing Dress’ Trend
Teyana Taylor in a daring revealing dress and black blazer at a red carpet event sparking online debate on fashion trends.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Teyana Taylor’s Daring Red Carpet Look Ignites Online Debate Over The ‘Revealing Dress’ Trend

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Teyana Taylor, the 34-year-old singer known for her award-winning performance in A Thousand and One, became the talk of the night at Thursday’s TIME100 Next 2025 gala in New York City.

She arrived wearing what many online described as one of the most daring red carpet looks of the year, with a sheer black creation from Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford’s Spring 2026 collection.

Highlights
  • Teyana Taylor stunned at the TIME100 Next 2025 event in a sheer Haider Ackermann look.
  • The revealing design left little to the imagination and quickly divided viewers online.
  • While some praised her confidence, others expressed exasperation at the fashion trend.

The look, which walked the runway just last month, was held up by a single, narrow strap running up the center of her torso and wrapping around her neck. Beneath the transparent fabric, a high-waisted thong was completely visible.

“Did the US run out of tape?” a user on X wrote, echoing the sentiments of many who were put off by the outfit.

RELATED:

    Teyana Taylor turned heads at the Next 2025 gala in a dress that left little to the imagination

    Teyana Taylor in a daring red carpet look featuring a revealing dress, sparking debate over the fashion trend.

    Teyana Taylor in a daring red carpet look featuring a revealing dress, sparking debate over the fashion trend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty/Michael Loccisano

    Taylor paired the see-through skirt with an open black blazer, leaving her midsection fully exposed. Her hair and makeup were kept minimal, letting the outfit speak for itself.

    The performer, who has been traveling internationally to promote her new Hulu series All’s Fair, has never been one to play it safe on the red carpet, with examples ranging from her corseted Thom Browne look at the 2023 Met Gala to her sculptural Christopher John Rogers gown at the CFDA Awards.

    Teyana Taylor posing in a daring revealing dress with sheer fabric and a structured black blazer at a nighttime event.

    Teyana Taylor posing in a daring revealing dress with sheer fabric and a structured black blazer at a nighttime event.

    Image credits: Getty/XNY/Star Max

    But Thursday’s appearance marked a new level of boldness even for her.

    “Her body is insane,” one commenter wrote. “That is a very daring, risqué look, but she can definitely pull it off.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others were far less forgiving. “Beautiful woman,” another said. “But the ‘look’ screams desperation.”

    While fans praised her confidence, critics called the look a publicity stunt meant to dominate headlines ahead of her show’s release.

    The dress is part of a larger trend of female celebrities opting for revealing, form-fitting outfits for high-level events

    Teyana Taylor wearing a daring red carpet revealing dress with sheer fabric, sparking online debate about the revealing dress trend.

    Teyana Taylor wearing a daring red carpet revealing dress with sheer fabric, sparking online debate about the revealing dress trend.

    Image credits: Getty/Kristina Bumphrey

    Taylor’s look comes amid what fashion outlets such as Vogue and WWD have described as the growing popularity of revealing, semi-translucent, and form-fitting dresses.

    The red-carpet trend is defined by sheer fabrics and exposed silhouettes. Once dominated by illusion mesh and sequins in the 2010s, it has now evolved toward full transparency, embraced by stars like Florence Pugh, Dua Lipa, and Julia Fox.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor joined a growing roster of celebrities embracing the aesthetic this week alone. 

    Former Vice President Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter Ella Emhoff attended the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards in a sheer lace Helsa gown, while Sydney Sweeney turned heads at Variety’s Power of Women event in a translucent corset dress by Christian Cowan.

    Woman posing on red carpet in a daring revealing dress with black floral lace, sparking online debate over the revealing dress trend.

    Woman posing on red carpet in a daring revealing dress with black floral lace, sparking online debate over the revealing dress trend.

    Image credits: Getty/Mike Coppola

    At the same time, Kristen Stewart appeared in Los Angeles wearing a see-through lace piece by Rhea Costa.

    Dakota Johnson, seen as one of the movement’s most consistent supporters, recognized the backlash the trend has received from a segment of the audience, who long for a time of more elegant and conservative looking outfits, but dismissed it altogether. 

    “I really don’t care,” she told Vogue Germany. “If I find a beautiful dress that I feel comfortable in, of course I want to wear it.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor’s appearance was part of a larger fashion shift toward body exposure as a form of elegance

    Woman wearing a daring black lace revealing dress at a red carpet event, highlighting the revealing dress trend.

    Woman wearing a daring black lace revealing dress at a red carpet event, highlighting the revealing dress trend.

    Image credits: Getty/Gilbert Carrasquillo

    Online, however, the reactions were as expected for these types of outfits. The look divided audiences almost instantly, drawing everything from admiration to open disgust.

    “Poor girl. So desperate for attention,” one user wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Good grief,” another replied.

    “She can definitely pull [the look] off,” countered a fan. “She has a great body.”

    “I thought it was a Halloween costume at first,” another added. “No class.”

    A woman in a sheer silver dress at a red carpet event highlighting the revealing dress trend in fashion.

    A woman in a sheer silver dress at a red carpet event highlighting the revealing dress trend in fashion.

    Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She’s no Sydney Sweeney…” a viewer argued.

    Others decided to find humor in the trend

    “This makes Victoria’s Secret look demure and tasteful,” one joked. “This is corner-of-the-street wear.”

    Whether the trend continues or fades away remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain, it will continue to divide viewers.

    “Not classy.” Netizens debated whether these types of dresses were appropriate

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Teyana Taylor’s daring red carpet look and the revealing dress trend online debate.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Teyana Taylor’s daring red carpet look and the revealing dress trend online debate.

    Image credits: jreentertain

    Screenshot of a tweet critiquing female celebs’ revealing dress trend at events, reflecting online debate over fashion choices.

    Screenshot of a tweet critiquing female celebs’ revealing dress trend at events, reflecting online debate over fashion choices.

    Image credits: XKingxGrizzlyX7

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media user criticizes Teyana Taylor’s daring red carpet look in the revealing dress trend debate.

    Social media user criticizes Teyana Taylor’s daring red carpet look in the revealing dress trend debate.

    Image credits: KingSmoove009

    Teyana Taylor posing in a daring red carpet revealing dress, sparking online debate over the latest fashion trend.

    Teyana Taylor posing in a daring red carpet revealing dress, sparking online debate over the latest fashion trend.

    Image credits: LSupclose

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Teyana Taylor’s daring red carpet look and the revealing dress trend debate.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Teyana Taylor’s daring red carpet look and the revealing dress trend debate.

    Image credits: ShadowSnake164

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teyana Taylor’s daring red carpet look featuring a revealing dress sparking debate on the trend.

    Teyana Taylor’s daring red carpet look featuring a revealing dress sparking debate on the trend.

    Image credits: RobinVP85

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user Jesse commenting on Teyana Taylor’s daring red carpet look and the revealing dress trend online debate.

    Tweet by user Jesse commenting on Teyana Taylor’s daring red carpet look and the revealing dress trend online debate.

    Image credits: Gastelum241

    Teyana Taylor’s Daring Red Carpet Look Ignites Online Debate Over The 'Revealing Dress' Trend

    Image credits: lwaits4u

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing shock at Teyana Taylor’s daring red carpet look sparking debate over the revealing dress trend.

    Tweet expressing shock at Teyana Taylor’s daring red carpet look sparking debate over the revealing dress trend.

    Image credits: AzNani11

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Sydney sweeney
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    2

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not a dress it's a rag. It looks like something a hooker out on the street would wear. All of these women need to put some d**n clothes on and stop flashing everything.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    j22nol213 avatar
    Jenna Kay
    Jenna Kay
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe I'm just getting old. When I was young I did a little lingerie modelling for a brand, but I think there was more fabric in those outfits than there is in some of these "dresses"!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not a dress it's a rag. It looks like something a hooker out on the street would wear. All of these women need to put some d**n clothes on and stop flashing everything.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    j22nol213 avatar
    Jenna Kay
    Jenna Kay
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe I'm just getting old. When I was young I did a little lingerie modelling for a brand, but I think there was more fabric in those outfits than there is in some of these "dresses"!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT