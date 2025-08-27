Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Emma Watson Wears A See-Through Dress On A Hike And Triggers Wild Reactions From People
Emma Watson wearing a see-through dress while hiking outdoors, smiling with arms open in a natural setting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Emma Watson Wears A See-Through Dress On A Hike And Triggers Wild Reactions From People

Emma Watson didn’t need traditional hiking gear when she enjoyed her outdoor time in France.

The 35-year-old star took a step back from acting. Nevertheless, she still brought some fashionista vibes during her trip to Saint-Tropez.

Fans had wild reactions to her outfit, with one asking: “Did she get dressed in the dark?”

    Emma Watson didn’t need traditional hiking gear when she enjoyed her time outdoors in France

    Emma Watson wearing a see-through dress on a hike, sparking wild reactions from people around her outdoors.

    Image credits: Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    Highlights
    • Emma Watson was seen during a rare outing with her personal trainer in France.
    • She was captured wearing a see-through outfit while hiking in Saint-Tropez.
    • “Evidently money can’t buy fashion sense,” critics said.

    The Harry Potter alum has largely remained out of the spotlight since swapping Hollywood scripts for textbooks to pursue her education.

    She was spotted during a rare outing in Saint-Tropez on August 21.

    Emma Watson in a black dress posing outside a building, holding a handbag with people in the background.

    Image credits: Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

    While hiking with her personal trainer, the actress was seen wearing a bright red bikini, with a long-sleeved black sheer dress on top.

    A pair of turquoise sneakers and some jewelry completed the look.

    The actress was seen wearing a bright red bikini, with a long-sleeved black sheer dress on top

    Emma Watson wearing a see-through dress while hiking on a dirt trail with dry vegetation in the background.

    Image credits: E-PRESS PHOTO.COM / Vidapress

    Comment by Matt Shipley saying Did she get dressed in the dark, reacting to Emma Watson wearing a see-through dress on a hike.

    Comment from Terry Weisgerber criticizing an outfit as terrible in a social media post.

    Fans were surprised to see the actress’s uncharacteristic outfit choice and claimed she was “trying too hard.”

    “Who dressed her?” one asked, while another wrote, “What IS she wearing??”

    “That’s a terrible outfit…” one said.

    Another wrote, “Evidently money can’t buy fashion sense.”

    “Looks like some homeless check [sic],” read another comment.

    “What kind of outfit is that?” one asked

    Emma took a complete hiatus from acting so that she could focus on her education. But she previously confirmed that she hasn’t completely retired from the field yet.

    After completing high school, the actress was busy filming the last two installments in the Harry Potter movie franchise and then took a gap year.

    She then enrolled at Brown University to study English, but she continued acting on the side.

    Instead of graduating in four years, the former child star took five years to complete her degree because she worked on films like My Week With Marilyn, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Bling Ring, This Is the End, and Noah in between.

    The very last time she appeared on the big screen was for Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of the classic Little Women.

    The former child star last appeared in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women in 2019

    Woman wearing sunglasses and a white ribbed sweater gesturing indoors, related to Emma Watson wears see-through dress on a hike.

    Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

    The British actress started an MA in creative writing at Oxford University in 2023 and then reportedly enrolled in a PhD program at the same prestigious institution.

    She was part of Oxford University’s rowing team in the school’s annual Summer Eights rowing regatta on the Thames River earlier this year.

    Emma Watson wearing an elegant sheer dress at an event, smiling and holding a white clutch purse.

    Image credits: Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    Social media comment reacting to Emma Watson wearing a see-through dress on a hike, expressing jealousy.

    Comment praising Emma Watson for looking beautiful and gorgeous in anything she wears, responding to see-through dress on a hike.

    While talking about her decision to step back from acting, Emma spoke about feeling “caged” and having to “sell something” she didn’t have much control over.

    “I think I felt a bit caged,” she said in a 2023 interview with Financial Times just before starting her Master’s education.

    The Perks of Being a Wallflower actress said she felt a bit “caged” while in the spotlight

    Emma Watson wearing a stylish outfit indoors, posing confidently with a natural background and subtle smile.

    Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

    “The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over,” she continued. “To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?’”

    “It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process,” she added.

    Three young actors smiling together on set, not related to Emma Watson wearing a see-through dress on a hike.

    Image credits: emmawatson / Instagram

    Emma was thrust into stardom since the age of 11, playing Hermione Granger in all eight Harry Potter films.

    She spoke about early fame during a televised reunion special with her co-stars in 2022.

    “I did find a diary entry [from the time] that was kind of like … I could see that at times I was lonely. The fame thing had really hit home in a big way,” she said.

    She told co-star Rupert Grint during the appearance: “I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, ‘This is kind of forever now.’”

    “I did find a diary entry [from the time] that was kind of like … I could see that at times I was lonely,” she said about early fame

    Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint posing together at a formal event in elegant attire.

    Image credits: Getty Images

    The following year, Emma expressed happiness in taking back control over her life.

    “I’m just so glad that I did [step away from acting] because I have this feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don’t think I did before – more autonomy,” she told British Vogue in 2023.

    “I’m so glad that I allowed things to be messy for a minute and to really allow myself to not know [what’s next], because the knowing that I’ve come to, I wouldn’t trade that for anything,” she added.

    Emma Watson wearing a patterned blouse and black jacket, posing with a subtle smile at an event.

    Image credits: David Shankbone / Wikipedia

    Emma’s recent outing in France came after a July court hearing banned her from driving in the UK for six months for speeding.

    The actress was also made to pay a total of £1,044 ($1,403) for driving her blue Audi at 38mph in a 30mph zone in Oxford on the evening of July 31 last year.

    “Looks like she’s pregnant,” one commented on her hiking attire

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Emma Watson wearing a see-through dress on a hike.

    Comment from Chad Dixon suggesting wearing Dr Martin boots.

    Comment from Jim Chira asking who dressed Emma Watson, related to her wearing a see-through dress on a hike.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Emma Watson wearing a see-through dress on a hike.

    Comment by Tom Sanford questioning why she is still looking for a boyfriend despite already having one.

    Comment on a social media post reacting to Emma Watson wearing a see-through dress on a hike, sparking wild reactions.

    Comment by Martino Xoc stating Doesnt suit her on a light blue background, related to Emma Watson wears see-through dress on a hike.

    Comment criticizing outfit size with casual tone and an emoji expressing affection or playfulness.

    Comment by Thomas Counterman expressing disapproval of Emma Watson’s see-through dress worn on a hike.

    Comment by Rich Clark expressing a critical opinion in a social media post about Emma Watson wearing a see-through dress on a hike.

    Comment by Steve Burke saying very fit with reactions below the text on a light blue background related to Emma Watson wearing a see-through dress on a hike.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Emma Watson wearing a see-through dress on a hike.

    Emma Watson wearing a see-through dress while hiking, capturing attention and triggering wild reactions from onlookers.

    Comment praising Emma Watson’s outfit in a social media post about her wearing a see-through dress on a hike.

    Comment text praising Emma Watson as gorgeous and hot with heart and fire emojis in a social media post.

    Comment by Mederick Black praising a woman as the most beautiful in the world in a social media post.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    As an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda, I specialize in breaking celebrity news, pop culture coverage, and viral stories that spark global conversation. From Hollywood red carpets to the latest viral news, from trending topics to big pop culture moments, I enjoy crafting engaging stories that make readers stop, join the conversation, and hit the share button.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    As an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda, I specialize in breaking celebrity news, pop culture coverage, and viral stories that spark global conversation. From Hollywood red carpets to the latest viral news, from trending topics to big pop culture moments, I enjoy crafting engaging stories that make readers stop, join the conversation, and hit the share button.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaitė

    Donata Leskauskaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaitė

    Donata Leskauskaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
