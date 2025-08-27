Emma Watson Wears A See-Through Dress On A Hike And Triggers Wild Reactions From People

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Watson didn’t need traditional hiking gear when she enjoyed her outdoor time in France.

The 35-year-old star took a step back from acting. Nevertheless, she still brought some fashionista vibes during her trip to Saint-Tropez.

Fans had wild reactions to her outfit, with one asking: “Did she get dressed in the dark?”

Image credits: Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Highlights Emma Watson was seen during a rare outing with her personal trainer in France.

She was captured wearing a see-through outfit while hiking in Saint-Tropez.

“Evidently money can’t buy fashion sense,” critics said.

The Harry Potter alum has largely remained out of the spotlight since swapping Hollywood scripts for textbooks to pursue her education.

She was spotted during a rare outing in Saint-Tropez on August 21.

Image credits: Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

While hiking with her personal trainer, the actress was seen wearing a bright red bikini, with a long-sleeved black sheer dress on top.

A pair of turquoise sneakers and some jewelry completed the look.

Image credits: E-PRESS PHOTO.COM / Vidapress

Fans were surprised to see the actress’s uncharacteristic outfit choice and claimed she was “trying too hard.”

“Who dressed her?” one asked, while another wrote, “What IS she wearing??”

“That’s a terrible outfit…” one said.

Another wrote, “Evidently money can’t buy fashion sense.”

“Looks like some homeless check [sic],” read another comment.

“What kind of outfit is that?” one asked

Emma took a complete hiatus from acting so that she could focus on her education. But she previously confirmed that she hasn’t completely retired from the field yet.

After completing high school, the actress was busy filming the last two installments in the Harry Potter movie franchise and then took a gap year.

She then enrolled at Brown University to study English, but she continued acting on the side.

Instead of graduating in four years, the former child star took five years to complete her degree because she worked on films like My Week With Marilyn, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Bling Ring, This Is the End, and Noah in between.

The very last time she appeared on the big screen was for Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of the classic Little Women.

The former child star last appeared in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women in 2019

Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

The British actress started an MA in creative writing at Oxford University in 2023 and then reportedly enrolled in a PhD program at the same prestigious institution.

She was part of Oxford University’s rowing team in the school’s annual Summer Eights rowing regatta on the Thames River earlier this year.

Image credits: Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

While talking about her decision to step back from acting, Emma spoke about feeling “caged” and having to “sell something” she didn’t have much control over.

“I think I felt a bit caged,” she said in a 2023 interview with Financial Times just before starting her Master’s education.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower actress said she felt a bit “caged” while in the spotlight

Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

“The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over,” she continued. “To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?’”

“It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process,” she added.

Image credits: emmawatson / Instagram

Emma was thrust into stardom since the age of 11, playing Hermione Granger in all eight Harry Potter films.

She spoke about early fame during a televised reunion special with her co-stars in 2022.

“I did find a diary entry [from the time] that was kind of like … I could see that at times I was lonely. The fame thing had really hit home in a big way,” she said.

She told co-star Rupert Grint during the appearance: “I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, ‘This is kind of forever now.’”

“I did find a diary entry [from the time] that was kind of like … I could see that at times I was lonely,” she said about early fame

Image credits: Getty Images

The following year, Emma expressed happiness in taking back control over her life.

“I’m just so glad that I did [step away from acting] because I have this feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don’t think I did before – more autonomy,” she told British Vogue in 2023.

“I’m so glad that I allowed things to be messy for a minute and to really allow myself to not know [what’s next], because the knowing that I’ve come to, I wouldn’t trade that for anything,” she added.

Image credits: David Shankbone / Wikipedia

Emma’s recent outing in France came after a July court hearing banned her from driving in the UK for six months for speeding.

The actress was also made to pay a total of £1,044 ($1,403) for driving her blue Audi at 38mph in a 30mph zone in Oxford on the evening of July 31 last year.

“Looks like she’s pregnant,” one commented on her hiking attire