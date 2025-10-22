Dakota Johnson Gives Blunt Response To Wearing See-Through Outfits, See Her Most Risqué Looks

ADVERTISEMENT

Dakota Johnson gave a blunt answer while responding to a question about showing skin on the red carpet.

During a recent interview, the 36-year-old actress said she doesn’t care what people have to say about her risqué wardrobe.

From sheer gowns to skin-baring lace dresses, scroll through to revisit some of her boldest red carpet statements.

During the interview, she opened up about red flags when it comes to dating men.

Dakota Johnson posing on Vogue Deutsch cover wearing layered suit pieces, reflecting her bold fashion and risqué looks.

Image credits: Vogue Germany

Dakota Johnson had an epic response when asked about her string of revealing outfits on the red carpet.

The actress was questioned whether she worries about a “nak** dress” being “too s**y.”

“I really don’t care,” the 50 Shades of Grey star candidly said.

The actress went on to say that she feels “beautiful” in the outfits she wears.

“I’ve been able to wear some of the most beautiful dresses, and I feel beautiful in them, so I wear them,” she said.

Image credits: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins

The actress admitted there were times when she put outfits back on the hanger because she didn’t feel comfortable in them.

“Sometimes those dresses look good on me. But there are also some we’ve tried on that didn’t look good at all. It depends on the shape, the finish, the color, and everything else,” she said.

Dakota Johnson wearing a see-through outfit outdoors, showcasing one of her most risqué fashion looks.

Image credits: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

“So if I find a beautiful dress that I feel comfortable in, of course I want to wear it! And it’s fun to wear a s**y dress,” she added.

From sheer dresses to skin-baring gowns, the Madame Web actress has worn numerous revealing outfits over the years.

The actress wore a sheer, black, floral embroidered lace Gucci gown to the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner

Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

She was dressed in a sheer, black, floral embroidered lace Gucci gown while attending the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner in New York City on September 11.

Later the same month, she wore another sheer, long-sleeved gown in the shade of blue for the Zurich Film Festival at Kongresshaus.

Dakota Johnson wearing a sheer blue lace gown with a tulle skirt, showcasing one of her most risqué looks at night.

Image credits: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Dakota was born into Hollywood royalty, being the daughter of acting legends Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson.

She said it was her mother’s openness on the “topic of bodies” that shaped her positive self-image.

The star said her mother, actress Melanie Griffith, was the reason behind her positive body image

Dakota Johnson wearing a see-through outfit with a bold, risqué style at a movie premiere event.

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“She taught us how to take care of our bodies and love them, and that our bodies are beautiful,” she told the magazine.

“And I think that’s something really important for a young girl because we’re constantly told that we’re not good enough,” she added.

Dakota Johnson wearing a see-through blue dress with lace details and black heels at a Tribeca Festival event.

Image credits: Rob Kim/Getty Images

The Materialists actress explained that it’s important for children, from a young age, to be told that they are “perfect,” “smart,” “special,” “strong,” and “brave” by the woman they “look up to the most.”

“It can really break you” if you’re not told these things, she said.

Dakota Johnson wearing a see-through silver beaded top with a deep neckline and white skirt at a formal event.

Image credits: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“It’s hard to re-teach yourself that love later on. That was a huge gift she gave me,” she added.

During her interview with Vogue, Dakota revealed her ultimate dating red flag when it comes to men.

Dakota Johnson wearing a sheer floral dress with a black leather jacket and heels, showcasing a risqué outfit look.

Image credits: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

“Men who wear flip flops,” she said during the Questions from Everywhere digital series.

“Run,” was her advice for girls who find men wearing this item of footwear.

The Madame Web star revealed her biggest red flag when it comes to dating men

Dakota Johnson posing in a shimmering, see-through outfit showcasing one of her risqué looks at a formal event.

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis

The Verity star also said she wasn’t a fan of her dates wearing colognes.

“I have a really specific olfactory situation happening for me with men and women and everyone,” she said.

The actress broke up with her longtime boyfriend Chris Martin earlier this year.

Dakota Johnson walking in a sheer black dress and sunglasses, showcasing one of her risqué see-through outfits.

Image credits: Aeon/GC Images

The 36-year-old actress spoke about her love for her hair as well during the interview.

She said she has had bangs since she was a child and began cutting them herself when she was around four years old.

“Would I be happy not to have to trim them all the time? 100 percent. But I also always travel with scissors, and I love to drink a martini while trimming my own bangs,” she said.

The actress said she has been trimming her own bangs since the age of four

Dakota Johnson walking on stage wearing a see-through black outfit showcasing one of her risqué looks.

Image credits: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

As she shared details about her haircare routine, she said she doesn’t use styling products and lets her hair air-dry. She also said she uses a Crown Affair serum.

“I don’t do anything to it. When I’m filming, it’s different, of course,” she added.

Dakota Johnson wearing a sheer see-through dress with beaded details at a red carpet event, smiling and posing.

Image credits: anniesibiza

Netizens had plenty to say about her outfit choices, with one commenting: “If I could confidently wear a dress like that, I absolutely would.”

Another claimed celebrities would do “anything to be in the tabloids.”

“Y’all are weird.. You see less clothing at the beach.. Clutch them pearls,” said another.

“If anyone can pull it off it would be Dakota,” said one fan

Image credits: Vogue

“If anyone can pull it off it would be Dakota,” said one fan.

“If you got it flaunt it,” said another.

One quipped, “She still wore more than she did in 50 Shades of Grey.”

“Wear clothes not net curtains,” one netizen commented online

