“Desperate”: Julia Fox’s Barely-There Dress At A Gala Sparks Backlash Online
Julia Fox wearing a barely-there dress at a gala, posing confidently with dramatic makeup and accessories.
“Desperate”: Julia Fox’s Barely-There Dress At A Gala Sparks Backlash Online

Julia Fox, the model and actress known for her provocative looks, has once again ignited controversy: this time for wearing what critics are calling a “pretentious” power suit at a high-profile event in London.

The 35-year-old arrived at the Liberatum Cultural Honour Gala on Wednesday wearing a surrealist ensemble from Robert Wun’s Fall 2025 Couture collection that left very little to the imagination.

Highlights
  • Julia Fox wore a cone bra and exposed midriff gown by Robert Wun to the Liberatum Gala in London.
  • The surrealist look featured a matching skirt train, towering hat, and a handbag dressed in a blazer.
  • Viewers said the concept missed the mark, calling the look “desperate” and “a mess” online.

Trying to capture the idea of “getting dressed,” the dress was meant to be avant-garde, but for many, was simply unhinged.

“I’m sorry, but this is just desperate,” one commenter wrote.

    Julia Fox stunned viewers by attending a gala wearing an abstract sculptural ensemble that defied convention

    Julia Fox close-up portrait with minimal makeup, wet hair, wearing a barely-there dress and blazer at an event.

    Julia Fox close-up portrait with minimal makeup, wet hair, wearing a barely-there dress and blazer at an event.

    Image credits: juliafox / Instagram

    The outfit in question featured a stark ivory cone bra, a peek of white slip barely covering her underwear, and a massive pinstriped skirt sculpted in chaotic, flaring panels that twisted and pooled to the ground. 

    Fox’s torso remained entirely bare, covered only with a pointed white bra, which some say goes against the gala’s dress code.

    Julia Fox wearing a barely-there dress with lace veil and dramatic makeup at a gala sparking backlash online.

    Julia Fox wearing a barely-there dress with lace veil and dramatic makeup at a gala sparking backlash online.

    Image credits: juliafox / Instagram

    Atop her head sat a towering, angular pinstriped hat that looked like it belonged in a dystopian fashion opera rather than on a London sidewalk.

    And if the look wasn’t artistic enough, the model carried a handbag shaped like a bustier, complete with its own tailored blazer.

    Beyond the ensemble’s artistry, much of the attention centered on Fox herself, known for baring skin at high-profile events

    Person with a mustache and dark hair styled upwards, showcasing a desperate look related to Julia Fox's barely-there dress.

    Person with a mustache and dark hair styled upwards, showcasing a desperate look related to Julia Fox's barely-there dress.

    Image credits: juliafox / Instagram

    The moment, as is often the case with Fox’s ensembles, quickly ignited an online debate. 

    While some fashion enthusiasts praised the craftsmanship behind the piece, many questioned Fox’s motive for wearing something so revealing to a formal cultural gala.

    Julia Fox wearing a daring barely-there dress and oversized pinstripe hat at a nighttime gala event.

    Julia Fox wearing a daring barely-there dress and oversized pinstripe hat at a nighttime gala event.

    Image credits: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/ Getty Images

    “Nothing screams ‘pay attention to me’ like showing up half-n*ked to a black-tie event,” one user wrote.

    Julia Fox is a walking billboard for what happens when fashion becomes performance art with no point,” another said.

    Still, netizens aware of the model’s past believe this wasn’t just about fashion, but a form of post-trauma expression.

    Fox explained in her memoir how her relationship with Kanye West warped her image and relationship with fashion

    Julia Fox in a barely-there dress at a gala event, showcasing a bold fashion statement that sparked online backlash.

    Julia Fox in a barely-there dress at a gala event, showcasing a bold fashion statement that sparked online backlash.

    Image credits: Dave Benett / Getty Images

    Fox has been open about how her former relationship with Kanye West shaped her image and self-worth.

    In her memoir, Down The Drain, she wrote about a chilling moment when the rapper offered her a breast augmentation during a casual card game.

    Image of an online comment saying desperate to be relevant, referencing Julia Fox’s barely-there dress backlash.

    Image of an online comment saying desperate to be relevant, referencing Julia Fox’s barely-there dress backlash.

    Woman named Donna Richards commenting online about fashion, expressing preference for classy looks from decades ago.

    Woman named Donna Richards commenting online about fashion, expressing preference for classy looks from decades ago.

    Model on runway wearing a dramatic avant-garde black and white outfit resembling Julia Fox’s barely-there dress at a gala event.

    Model on runway wearing a dramatic avant-garde black and white outfit resembling Julia Fox’s barely-there dress at a gala event.

    Image credits: Richard Bord / Getty Images

    “[His] words cut through the air, sharp and unexpected,” she wrote.

    “I look at myself in the mirror, taking in my post-baby body. They’re not so bad, I think to myself.”

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by BEA SWEET (@beasweetbeauty)

    This behavior mirrors allegations made by another ex, Amber Rose, who tearfully recalled being forced by Kanye to wear a see-through outfit she did not want to wear.

    “He said, ‘You don’t understand, it’s fashion, I’m a genius,’” Rose said.

    “When I was young, I just went along with it, but it wasn’t who I was.”

    Wun, the dress’ designer, aims to capture moments of chaos in his work. In this case, getting dressed in a hurry

    Julia Fox wearing a metallic barely-there dress with sculptural details and a red cape at a gala event.

    Julia Fox wearing a metallic barely-there dress with sculptural details and a red cape at a gala event.

    Image credits: juliafox / Instagram

    The controversial ensemble was created by Robert Wun, a Hong Kong-born designer who became the first of his country to enter the Haute Couture Calendar in 2023.

    Wun has dressed stars such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Adele, Cardi B, Celine Dion, and Florence Pugh, among others.

    Julia Fox wearing a barely-there dress with lip print designs, posing confidently at a gala event with arms raised.

    Julia Fox wearing a barely-there dress with lip print designs, posing confidently at a gala event with arms raised.

    Image credits: juliafox / Instagram

    He has made a name for himself by creating stylistic pieces that go beyond the expectations of what fashion should be. In his words, designing clothes that stand “between reality and fantasy.”

    Comment expressing support for Julia Fox’s barely-there dress amid online backlash at a gala event.

    Comment expressing support for Julia Fox’s barely-there dress amid online backlash at a gala event.

    Julia Fox wearing a metallic barely-there dress with a dramatic silver chest piece at a gala event against a red backdrop.

    Julia Fox wearing a metallic barely-there dress with a dramatic silver chest piece at a gala event against a red backdrop.

    Image credits: juliafox / Instagram

    As seen with Julia Fox’s dress, Wun’s philosophy centers on transforming imperfections and accidents into art. His designs often incorporate elements of chaos, such as burned fabrics and exaggerated silhouettes.

    Julia Fox wearing a striking red barely-there dress with dramatic makeup at a gala event, sparking online backlash.

    Julia Fox wearing a striking red barely-there dress with dramatic makeup at a gala event, sparking online backlash.

    Image credits: juliafox / Instagram

    “It comes together through the idea of turning these accidents into something beautiful,” Wun told the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

    “So the collection is not about fear, it’s about confronting fear, embracing it, and turning it into something beautiful.”

    Person smiling in striped black suit and red glasses standing in front of shelves, related to Julia Fox’s barely-there dress backlash.

    Person smiling in striped black suit and red glasses standing in front of shelves, related to Julia Fox’s barely-there dress backlash.

    Image credits: criterioncollection / Instagram

    In Fox’s case, the idea was to portray the act of “getting dressed.” Whether that resonated with viewers is a completely different story.

    “A mess.” Whatever the designer’s vision was, the result left many confused

    Comment on social media reads She forgot to finish dressing, criticizing Julia Fox's barely-there dress at a gala sparking backlash online.

    Comment on social media reads She forgot to finish dressing, criticizing Julia Fox's barely-there dress at a gala sparking backlash online.

    Comment reading Carol Glaser Chambo criticizing Julia Fox’s barely-there dress at a gala, sparking backlash online.

    Comment reading Carol Glaser Chambo criticizing Julia Fox’s barely-there dress at a gala, sparking backlash online.

    Comment by Valerie Augustson stating you can't take the stupid out of these people in black text on light blue background.

    Comment by Valerie Augustson stating you can't take the stupid out of these people in black text on light blue background.

    Julia Fox in a barely-there dress at a gala event, sparking online backlash and heated social media reactions.

    Julia Fox in a barely-there dress at a gala event, sparking online backlash and heated social media reactions.

    "Desperate": Julia Fox’s Barely-There Dress At A Gala Sparks Backlash Online

    Comment criticizing Julia Fox’s barely-there dress at a gala, reflecting the desperate backlash online.

    Comment criticizing Julia Fox’s barely-there dress at a gala, reflecting the desperate backlash online.

    Julia Fox wearing a barely-there dress at a gala, sparking online backlash and mixed reactions from viewers.

    Julia Fox wearing a barely-there dress at a gala, sparking online backlash and mixed reactions from viewers.

    Social media comment criticizing Julia Fox’s barely-there dress at a gala, reflecting backlash online sentiment.

    Social media comment criticizing Julia Fox’s barely-there dress at a gala, reflecting backlash online sentiment.

    Comment by Brett McDonald criticizing Julia Fox’s barely-there dress at a gala, mentioning career decline and showing more skin.

    Comment by Brett McDonald criticizing Julia Fox’s barely-there dress at a gala, mentioning career decline and showing more skin.

    Online backlash sparks over Julia Fox’s barely-there dress at a high-profile gala event.

    Online backlash sparks over Julia Fox’s barely-there dress at a high-profile gala event.

    Comment reading That can’t be real in response to Julia Fox’s desperate barely-there dress at a gala sparking backlash online.

    Comment reading That can’t be real in response to Julia Fox’s desperate barely-there dress at a gala sparking backlash online.

    User comment about Julia Fox’s barely-there dress at a gala, discussing the pose and artistic impression despite backlash.

    User comment about Julia Fox’s barely-there dress at a gala, discussing the pose and artistic impression despite backlash.

    Julia Fox wearing a barely-there dress at a gala event, sparking online backlash and social media reactions.

    Julia Fox wearing a barely-there dress at a gala event, sparking online backlash and social media reactions.

    Julia Fox wearing a barely-there dress at a gala causing a desperate fashion backlash online.

    Julia Fox wearing a barely-there dress at a gala causing a desperate fashion backlash online.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lots of minor celebs show skin for attention, but Julia Fox dresses for performance art. It's hit and miss, but its never dull. It's quite different from Bianca Censori showing skin and Y's lack of imagination (okay, we get it, but how many d@mned ways do you need to wear the same effing stockings??).

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
