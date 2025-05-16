“Gross”: Julia Fox Flashes Her Bloody Period Underwear At Skincare Launch

Julia Fox is known for her bold fashion statements, but this one might top them all.

The actress wore “bloody” period underwear, white thigh-high tights, and a graphic T-shirt to a skincare event hosted by Mienne, a s*xual wellness brand.

An ambassador for the company, Julia accessorized her look on Wednesday (May 14) with bug-eyed sunglasses, a lace choker, and a lace headpiece.

The 'Uncut Gems' actress has previously expressed her passion for "crazy" clothes that "tell a story."

Julia accused Kanye West of using her as a "pawn" to get revenge on his ex, Kim Kardashian.

“With Mienne, the campaign was whatever [I] wanted it to be, and that was so cool,” she described to Elle.

“I could choose my photographer, outfits, products, and also take my own pictures. I wasn’t policed around or made to feel exploited in any way.”



Earlier this year, the 35-year-old turned heads in a completely sheer dress with a long wig that fell in all the right places to cover her privates.

Julia, who famously dated Kanye West in 2021, said she enjoys going against the flow when it comes to her outfit choices.

The actress said she gravitates toward unconventional, “freaky” fashion

“I like clothes to tell a story,” she told Nylon. “I like them to be indicative of who a person is. I think when you’re jumping on every trend that comes along, it shows a lack of authenticity or identity.

“I’ve always been drawn to the freaks, people who dress crazy. I find that those people are more my cup of tea.”

In her recent interview with Elle, the Uncut Gems star claimed that she’s continuing to refrain from sleeping with men.

“I just recommend it to everyone,” she said. “But I am not celibate. I know people like to use that term, and I know what they mean, so I will still answer it.

“Celibacy is tied to religious beliefs that I don’t take part in,” Julia continued.

Explaining her decision, the Italian-American actress said she believes women are “brainwashed” into thinking that their goal is to find a man, get married, and have children.

“As women, we want to please everyone around us, and [we] put our needs last. But ultimately, you [will become] a burnt-out shell of a human.”

She added, “It’s okay to want and feel pleasure, and it doesn’t make you dirty or a pervert. It’s natural, and we wouldn’t be able to feel those things if we weren’t supposed to.”

Julia has been refraining from sleeping with men for years, though she clarified she’s not celibate in the religious sense

Julia initially shared that she had been celibate for more than two years in May 2024.

“When you dismantle that belief system, it can be scary and isolating. But eventually, you start to find yourself, and like-minded people as well,” she expressed.

She also shared a message for women who believe they can “fix” their partner and change him, hoping it will lead to a healthy relationship.

“No, you will not. An a**hole is an a**hole,” she declared. “You are not going to be the one to change him. I am so sorry. Yes, you might be special (…) but you are not going to change that man.”

Julia briefly dated Kanye West from December 2021 to February 2022. During that time, he was extremely controlling of how she dressed and her overall appearance, she claimed in her memoir, Down The Drain.

One day, when they were in a hotel room playing Uno, the controversial rapper unexpectedly offered to pay for her breast augmentation surgery.

“The artist’s words cut through the air, sharp and unexpected,” she penned.

“I look at myself in the mirror, taking in my post-baby body. They’re not so bad, I think to myself.”

The 35-year-old dated Kanye West from December 2021 to February 2022

Julia claimed Ye was using her as a “pawn” in a “master plan” to get back at his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

She described her position as “humiliating,” but said, “That relationship doesn’t define me. It’s one little blip.”

Julia shares a son, Valentino, with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev. Last month, she posted a video accusing Peter of baptizing Valentino without her permission and not inviting her to the ceremony.

Peter’s mother told Julia that they hadn’t invited her because it was a Russian Orthodox ceremony, and they assumed she wouldn’t mind not attending.

“I’ve been raising this child alone for four years, taking him around the world with me, doing everything for him,” she said in the video. “You robbed me of an experience I will never get back.”

Most people disliked Julia’s “period underwear” look

