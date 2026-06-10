Tom Hardy’s ‘Star Trek’ Co-Stars Recall A Different Side Of The Actor Amid ‘MobLand’ Scrutiny

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Reports about Tom Hardy’s future on MobLand have sparked discussion in recent weeks. Two of his Star Trek co-stars have now shared a very different perspective on working with the actor.

Years before the controversy, Hardy appeared in Star Trek: Nemesis alongside Brent Spiner and Ron Perlman. As criticism surrounding the actor continues to make headlines, his former co-stars have shared experiences that paint a very different picture.

Highlights Ron Perlman and Brent Spiner shared their memories of working with Tom Hardy on Star Trek.

Patrick Stewart's memoir offered a different perspective on Hardy’s personality.

Recent MobLand reports have renewed interest in Hardy's on-set behavior.

Here’s what Spiner and Perlman had to say about working with Hardy on the 2002 film.

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Tom Hardy’s Star Trek co-stars share what it was like working with him

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Tom Hardy played Praetor Shinzon, leader of the Reman people and the main antagonist in Star Trek: Nemesis. Ron Perlman portrayed Shinzon’s second-in-command.

The 76-year-old actor recently appeared on an episode of Dropping Names…And Other Things podcast, hosted by Star Trek veterans Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner. Frakes and Spiner also starred alongside Hardy and Perlman in the 2002 film.

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During the conversation, Perlman reflected on working with Hardy before his rise to A-list status.

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

Perlman said that despite playing the film’s villain, Hardy was extremely sweet and got along well with him.

“He was so sweet, and so…talk about deferential,” he said.

Spiner added that despite Hardy’s “sweet” personality, the actor was “not treated very well” by director Stuart Baird during production.

Star Trek icon Patrick Stewart recalled a very different experience with Tom Hardy

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

He criticized Baird for lacking people skills, suggesting that it may have contributed to Hardy distancing himself from the rest of the cast and crew.

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In his memoir Making It So, Patrick Stewart, who played Captain Jean-Luc Picard, wrote that Hardy “wouldn’t engage with” the cast socially.

While Stewart noted that Hardy wasn’t hostile, he admitted that it was difficult to build a rapport with him.

Image credits: Lia Toby/Getty Images

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“Never said, ‘Good morning,’ never said, ‘Good night,’ and spent the hours he wasn’t needed on set in his trailer with his girlfriend,” the 85-year-old actor said.

Stewart’s account differs noticeably from Perlman’s recollection and offers another perspective on Hardy’s behavior during the film’s production.

Tom Hardy’s MobLand exit drama continues weeks after initial reports

Image credits: Paramount+

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Last month, reports claimed that Hardy had clashed with the show’s producers and cast, with some outlets alleging he had been fired. According to some sources, he allegedly refused to come out of his trailer for hours.

Some insiders speculated that Hardy had also fallen out with co-star Helen Mirren over opposing political views. However, subsequent reports contradicted the claims about Hardy’s exit, and Mirren shut down the rumored feud with a social media post.

Hardy reportedly was not fired from the show, and negotiations were said to be ongoing to resolve the behind-the-scenes dispute.

Image credits: Paramount+

A more recent Page Six report claimed that Hardy had initially only signed a two-year contract and had decided not to return for a third season.

Colin Farrell and Idris Elba have reportedly been floated as potential replacements for Hardy, who plays the lead role of Harry Da Souza.

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MobLand’s second season wrapped production in late March, but no release date has been announced. A third season, while not officially renewed, remains in active development.

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Star Trek: Nemesis and MobLand are available to stream on Paramount+.