Helen Mirren Finally Addresses Tom Hardy’s ‘MobLand’ Drama With Unexpected Response

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Helen Mirren has finally broken her silence on the reported rift with MobLand co-star Tom Hardy.

On May 22, reports emerged claiming that Hardy had been fired from the crime thriller series following alleged clashes with producers and cast members.

However, the situation appears to be far more complicated, as Hardy’s future on the series remains uncertain.

Highlights New reports complicate Tom Hardy’s rumored MobLand exit amid claims of cast tension.

Helen Mirren shared a surprising post on social media, addressing the alleged feud with Hardy.

Sources remain divided over what really happened behind the scenes on MobLand.

Amid reports of on-set tension between Hardy and Mirren, the veteran actress, who plays Maeve Harrigan, took to social media to share a surprising message for her co-star.

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Helen Mirren addresses rumored feud with MobLand co-star Tom Hardy

Image credits: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

In MobLand, Tom Hardy plays fixer Harry Da Souza, who works for the Harrigan crime family led by Pierce Brosnan’s Conrad Harrigan and Helen Mirren’s Maeve Harrigan.

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Despite their on-screen familial dynamic, sources suggested that all was not well on the show’s set. However, Mirren has now stepped forward to seemingly shut down the rumors of an alleged beef with Hardy.

Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images

“Love you now and always,” the 80-year-old actress wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Hardy.

On May 23, a day after reports claimed Hardy had been fired, a source told the Daily Mail that Mirren was “frustrated” by her co-star’s “arrogant” behavior on set.

Another source told The Hollywood Reporter that Hardy refused to come out of his trailer for hours, leaving Brosnan and Mirren waiting. The insider described the move as a “power play” that allegedly backfired and contributed to the ongoing conflict.

Insiders share new details of Tom Hardy and Helen Mirren’s MobLand set dynamic

Image credits: Paramount+

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Following reports of Hardy’s alleged firing, some outlets speculated that he and Mirren had fallen out over differing political views.

A more recent report from Variety corroborated claims about Hardy’s tardiness but denied that politics played any role in the behind-the-scenes drama. A source close to the production also dismissed claims of a rift between Hardy and Mirren.

Image credits: Paramount+

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“I know she’s said to him a couple of times, ‘Come on Tom, we’ve been here for ages, let’s get on with it,’ but she’s never appeared to be anti-Tom,” they said.

Another insider told the publication that disagreements between the two stars were limited to Hardy’s alleged faux pas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Mirren (@helenmirren)

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They claimed the situation was not politically motivated and suggested Mirren had no involvement in discussions surrounding Hardy’s future on the series.

“She’s not the sort of person who’s going to get involved in a whole political situation. She just isn’t,” the second source stated.

Tom Hardy’s MobLand future remains undecided after clashes with producers

Image credits: Paramount+

The same report corroborated earlier claims that Hardy had a falling out with producers David Glasser and Jez Butterworth. Despite conflicting reports, Hardy’s future on the series has not yet been decided.

A source claimed that executive producer Guy Ritchie, who has previously worked with Hardy, was pushing producers to resolve the situation.

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

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Hardy was reportedly expected to return for reshoots for the second season, which wrapped filming in March. As a result, it would be ideal for the producers to work out an agreement to retain the actor for a potential third season, which is already in development.

The producers are reportedly exploring the possibility of writing off Hardy’s character after recasting the role was deemed unlikely.

The series premiered on March 30, 2025, and quickly emerged as a streaming hit. Season 2 currently has no confirmed release date.

MobLand is streaming on Paramount+.