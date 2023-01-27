Drastic actions are taken when the face behind a character seems out of place. Creative teams usually recast actors and actresses to fix the problem at hand. Sometimes it happens days before production starts — on rare occasions, in the middle of filming. Even good actors and actresses get replaced when the feeling isn’t quite right. Reasons can vary from drastic ones to more minor, petty ones.

Sometimes, the vibe just isn’t there. If the chemistry in the movies or TV series isn’t there, characters could be recast at the snap of a finger. Sometimes, the decision is the correct one, other times — it is the wrong one. Even iconic movie characters are victims of recasting. For example, the classic Back to the Future cast had several changes, some of which happened before the second movie production started and involved the main characters we have come to universally love.

We have compiled the most famous recasting decisions in movies and TV shows.