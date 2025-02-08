ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards has come and gone and with it — another set of outfits that caught the eyes of many. As our favourite stars graced the carpet, all the attention honed in on the clothes they were wearing as they posed for the cameras.

Hollywood’s biggest names flooded the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 7, 2025 to celebrate all the incredible films and TV shows we got in 2024. And one more thing to celebrate? All the celebrities that showed up were actually decently covered… unlike the 67th Annual Grammys earlier this month.

Fashion, of course, is subjective but here is our list of the good, and the bad, that were showcased last night.