ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards has come and gone and with it — another set of outfits that caught the eyes of many. As our favourite stars graced the carpet, all the attention honed in on the clothes they were wearing as they posed for the cameras.

Hollywood’s biggest names flooded the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 7, 2025 to celebrate all the incredible films and TV shows we got in 2024. And one more thing to celebrate? All the celebrities that showed up were actually decently covered… unlike the 67th Annual Grammys earlier this month.

Fashion, of course, is subjective but here is our list of the good, and the bad, that were showcased last night.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cynthia Erivo

Person in daring black outfit on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, turning heads with their bold fashion statement.

This Wicked Witch of the West looked every bit the part — in a good way, of course.

Carrying an air of defiance and authority, the Academy Award nominee dominated in an unapologetically expressive black dress that had a unique figure and structure. 

Her smokey eye-shadow and signature long nails did their part in making sure she stood out from the crowd.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
jacintafinn avatar
I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Both her and Arianna grande look very unhealthy in all their recent pics. It's worrying 😟

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Zoe Saldana

    Person in a red dress poses at the Critics Choice Awards, showcasing daring outfits on the red carpet.

    Having starred in four of the six highest-grossing films of all time (Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame), it’s no doubt that Zoe Saldana is a powerful presence in Hollywood.

    So it’s a good thing her signature style reflects just that.

    From bold, intricate silhouettes to minimalistic, casual outfits, her looks have never failed to represent exactly who she is.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Demi Moore

    Woman in striking dark gown at Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    Navy was a fine color for Demi Moore, but the shape of it all was a different story.

    The shape was strikingly strange, hugging onto her body in a very tight silhouette — not to mention the eye-capturing neckline — and it looked like the rest of the dress was put through a paper shredder.

    David Crotty/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Angelina Jolie

    A person in a daring outfit on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, wearing a lace beige gown.

    One word when it comes to Angelina Jolie’s looks: effortless.

    The Maleficent actress is well-known for the one she combines a timeless style with one that is simultaneously elegant and graceful. The flowy shape of her gown last night compliments well with her figure, and the decision to let her golden locks stay down was definitely the right choice.

    David Crotty/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Margaret Qualley

    A person in a light gown poses at the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, embodying daring outfits.

    It’s giving Greek goddess. 

    The actress has always gravitated towards looks with a whimsical nature, with hints of vintage and modern styling sprinkled within. 

    The elegant hair, flowy white dress, and silver accessories absolutely commanded the attention of everyone present.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Marissa Bode

    Person in a daring silver dress at the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    This Wicked actress has never let her spinal cord injury deter her from serving some of the best red carpet looks.

    Her unique experience as a disabled woman is always reflected so elegantly in her looks, especially with last night’s outfit. In an intricate, uniquely designed silver gown, she collaborated with stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn to deliver the perfect blend of vibrancy and elegance.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Colman Domingo

    Man in brown suit with coat and glasses at Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    Domingo keeps it safe with a simple yet elegant tuxedo in many of his red carpet looks. ‘Safe’ might seem boring, but the Fear the Walking Dead actor always jazzes it up with stylist accessories, complimenting colors, and a perfect pose to top it all off.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Jodie Foster

    Elegant outfit on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    Jodie Foster keeps it simple — but it works for her.

    Her style on red carpets can be best described as minimalistic, always gravitating towards well-fitted gowns or suits, without any excessive fur or bling. 

    The colors she chooses are very refined and give off the feel of a classic Hollywood star with a modern, demanding edge.

    David Crotty/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Kathryn Hahn

    An individual in a dramatic black gown at the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    The Marvel star looked every bit her on-screen character Agatha as she walked the carpet in a black, ruffled gown that looked eerily like a crow.

    There was a vision in place, but the excess ruffles beginning at the skirt was overwhelming to say the least, despite her gorgeous make-up look and hairdo.

    Steve Granitz/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    geoffrogers avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You wouldn't want to meet a confused and angry crow in that dress!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Ariana Grande

    Person in a daring outfit with fringe details, posing on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    As The List so hilariously put it, “Ariana Grande’s outfit looked like it was designed to scare Kathryn Hahn away.”

    The popstar has always been known to dedicate her red carpet fits to her beloved Glinda, and it seems like last night’s was no exception — though it looked to be more of a nod towards the scarecrow in Wicked

    And while the top half seems to be working just fine, it’s the bottom that’s raised a couple of brows. The material dangling from the skirt isn’t the best look, and the color scheme could have been chosen with a lot more care.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    missir2u avatar
    Winnie the Moo
    Winnie the Moo
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does Ariana always look so surprised. She always has the same ‘I am a little frail birdy’ look on her face

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Nicole Kidman

    Celebrity in a tan suit at the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, showcasing daring fashion choices.

    The Babygirl actress has experimented in all different kinds of realms when it comes to fashion. From gowns with intricate patterns woven in the fabric to a sleek, bold choice such as the suit pictured above, Kidman certainly embodies her signature style of minimalistic fearlessness.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    geoffrogers avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks very awkward on her. But, I guess that's the intended look.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Dakota Fanning

    Person in a stylish mint green gown at Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Michelle Yeoh

    Daring outfit at Critics Choice Awards red carpet, featuring a strapless blue and black dress, with elegant jewelry.

    It’s no doubt that Michelle Yeoh is a fashion icon, but her look last night did not live it up to that name or do her any justice.

    She’s had her fair share of beautiful looks in the past, so what happened yesterday when she showed up in what looked like a handful of cut-out curtains, all varying in shades of blue? 

    The color did work well for her — however, the design and the shape could have been a lot better.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Couldn't manage to get untangled from her sleeping bag in time for the ceremony.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Marissa Abela

    Person in red velvet gown at Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    Abela’s deep red gown embodied elegance as she glided along the grand carpet. The actress has always sported outfits that blend traditional elements with a unique, contemporary flair. 

    Her tailoring is precise and carefully crafted, most often hugging her body in a not-too-tight fit. Once again, she keeps it simple — most often opting out of crazy designs and accessories. But for her, it works just right.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Sara Foster

    Elegant attendee in a sequined green dress with floral accents at the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    Too many flowers? Sara Foster certainly doesn’t think so.

    The actress had an aura of fresh air as she walked into the Critics Choice Awards with a gown that screamed spring.

    “Between this and Sara Foster’s Golden Globes look, she’s the best dressed celeb of 2025,” read a comment under a clip that featured the 44-year-old with her sister Erin Foster.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Hannah Einbinder

    Person in a unique olive green dress at Critics Choice Awards red carpet, exemplifying daring outfits theme.

    The comedian was a literal geometric figure.

    Going above and beyond is always applauded during award shows, but it seems like the actress may have gone a bit overboard. With harsh lines paired with the olive-green color, this outfit stood out for all the wrong reasons.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Jeff Goldblum

    Celebrity in daring outfit at Critics Choice Awards red carpet, wearing a patterned blazer and sunglasses, posing confidently.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Zoe Ziegler

    Young person in a tuxedo holding a black dog-shaped purse at Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    Taylor Hill/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Bowen Yang

    Person in a patterned suit at the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, posing for photos.

    Taylor Hill/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Kali Reis

    Person in a long black leather gown at the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, striking a daring pose.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Rachel Brosnahan

    Person in daring black dress on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Marianne Jean-Baptiste

    Person wearing a floral cape dress on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, posing confidently.

    It’s no doubt that Marianne Jean-Baptiste is a huge presence when it comes to the world of fashion, and it isn’t difficult to see why. She’s a stickler for unforgettable styles, embracing her individuality to the full while combining elegance and personality into her looks.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Erin Foster

    Person in a daring outfit on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, wearing a brown gown with a matching clutch.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Kate Hudson

    Person in a black gown at the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Myha'la

    Person in a floral blue gown at the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, showcasing daring fashion.

    Michael Kovac/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    geoffrogers avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know I'm going to be down-voted for this. But it looks like I'd expect a supposedly hand stitched flower patterned dress from Wish to look when it arrives.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Melanie Zanetti

    Person in a daring light blue gown on the Critic's Choice Awards red carpet.

    Kayla Oaddams/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Joey King

    Woman in daring outfit on Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    Taylor Hill/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tyranamarseuss avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. This looks like rags sewn together. Something about it is dingy.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #28

    Melissa Rauch

    Purple daring outfit at Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    Taylor Hill/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Naomi Watts

    Person in a black dress on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Natasha Lyonne

    Woman in black dress at Critics Choice Awards red carpet, showcasing daring outfit and stylish flair.

    Gregg DeGuire/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tyranamarseuss avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m happy to see her looking a little less drugged out. Skin and hair look good too.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    Colin Farrell

    Man in a burgundy suit at Critics Choice Awards red carpet, standing against a backdrop with event logos.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Orlando Bloom

    Man in a burgundy suit at Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    Gregg DeGuire/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Leighton Meester

    Person in a shimmering gold gown at Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    The Gossip Girl star absolutely stunned the crowd in a beautiful, sparkling champagne-colored gown that trailed behind her. The off-shoulder look on the left side of her body gave a unique touch to the simple, yet elegant dress.

    In the past, she’s often opted for monochromatic outfits, as well, and made sure to let her gowns do the talking, rather than her accessories.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Moeka Hoshi

    Red carpet Critics Choice Awards, person in a daring red outfit.

    Paying tribute to her character in Shōgun with the bold red, Hoshi didn’t hesitate to embrace her vibrant style that somehow always makes a statement. 

    Classified by her sophistication and modernness, the Japanese actress was a stunning figure among many fashion icons.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin /Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Jackie Tohn

    Elegant attire showcased at Critics Choice Awards red carpet, featuring a gold gown that turned heads.

    Jackie Tohn served as the perfect picture of elegance and grace brought to life.

    With her golden-hued gown that hugged tight to her legs and pooled softly on the carpet, her entire outfit screamed vintage confidence. 

    Her signature style doesn’t include anything too daring, instead gravitating towards casually-designed patterns and colors.

    Taylor Hill/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Ella Hunt

    Woman in a sparkling gown on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    David Alan Grier

    Man in a daring outfit at the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, wearing a patterned black coat and black pants.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #38

    Caitriona Balfe

    Elegant silver outfit on Critics Choice Awards red carpet, featuring unique design elements.

    Jon Kopaloff/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Lupita Nyong’o

    Woman in a floral dress with sheer overlay at the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Jordan Firstman

    Man in a pinstripe suit and sunglasses at the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    Jon Kopaloff/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Bridget Everett

    Woman in an orange one-shoulder dress holds a patterned clutch at the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

    Nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series in Somebody Somewhere, Bridgit Everett was a flash of summer color as she commanded attention in an off-the-shoulder bright orange dress.

    But it seemed as if a few fans weren’t vibing with the outfit.

    “oh my God, no,” one person wrote on X while another said her “look is horrible.”

    Gregg DeGuire/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!