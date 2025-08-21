Julia Fox Reveals Why She Regrets Her Plastic Surgeries, But The Internet Is Divided

ADVERTISEMENT

American actress and model Julia Fox recently opened up about her past decisions in a way that struck a chord online.

In a recent interview, the 35-year-old actor revealed she had undergone several cosmetic procedures largely to appeal to men and fit conventional beauty standards.

Looking back, Fox stated that she wished she could return to her unaltered self, sparking wider conversations about the pressures women in the entertainment industry are facing under the male gaze.

Julia Fox revealed she regretted altering her looks with cosmetic surgery to appeal to men.

The actor reflected on aging and shared how she was learning to embrace change naturally.

Fans praised her openness, while she also clarified that she identified as pansexual.

Fox believed she needed to look attractive to survive in the industry

Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Fox shared that she began experimenting with filler and Botox when she was 21 years old. She later underwent a rhinoplasty, liposuction, and veneers, according toAllure.

At the time, she believed maintaining a certainappearance was directly tied to her survival as a woman in the spotlight.

“I was so hung up on this idea that I needed to be attractive to men so that I could survive,” she said. “Now, when I see someone and I can tell they’ve never done anything…I wish I could go back and be that person.”

Image credits: juliafox

Although she had not had any procedures done recently, Fox admitted she might consider them again in the future.

“I probably will (get more work done one day), but I’m just not as concerned with it right now,” Fox said.

Still, her perspective has now shifted, especially since she is now taking on motherhood.

Image credits: juliafox

“I don’t have to entertain men anymore,” she said. “The way my life is, I can’t see why a man would be beneficial. I’m laser-focused on being a good mom, on being a good provider, on making my dreams come true.”

Fox reflected on aging and her journey to redefine beauty

In her interview, Fox admitted she felt uneasy about growingolder, describing moments where she felt “old, tired, over it, disillusioned.”

Image credits: juliafox

She acknowledged that youth andbeauty often became an identity of their own, making aging a difficult transition.

“That’s what I think I’m the most scared of, feeling old,” she confessed. “When you’re young and hot, it’s like that’s your identity. Then you’re like, sh**, I need to stay young and hot.”

Yet, instead of resisting change, she said she wanted to evolve into her next chapter, according to aBuzzFeed report.

Image credits: juliafox

“Am I going to chase the way I used to look, or am I going to evolve and see what’s on the other side? It could be something totally different, and I’m choosing to go that way.”

“I just want to see who’s there waiting for me. It’ll definitely be uncomfortable, but I think I’m ready for it,” she said.

Fans praised Fox’s honesty and her courage in challenging Hollywood’s obsession with beauty standards

Image credits: juliafox

Fox’s intimate comments quickly went viral, with fans pointing out how her remarks highlighted thepressure women faced to conform to male-driven ideals.

One commenter wrote, “This is why there needs to be nuanced conversations around cosmetic surgery and even cosmetics in general…Society treats you better when you conform to the standards set by men.”

Others called her confession “commendable,” noting she was willing to own up to her past choices to help others reflect on theirs.

Image credits: juliafox

“I’m glad she was honest ‘cause so many women will say ‘I did this for me.’ No, it was clearly for men. But now she loves herself more, and I’m happy for her,” another commenter wrote.

The reactions also sparked broader conversations about patriarchy’s role in shaping beauty culture. As one commenter put it, “Women feel pressure to do this to appeal to patriarchy, with the subtext being that patriarchy wants women to obsess over their appearance even if individual men don’t appreciate the results.”

Fox also clarified that she was pansexual, but dating is on the back burner for now

Image credits: juliafox

Beyond her thoughts on beauty, Fox used the interview to clear the air about her love life.

A year after coming out as a lesbian, she clarified that she actually identified as pansexual, according toTMZ. For her, attraction was not about labels but about energy and connection.

“I’m pansexual. I could be attracted to anyone and anything. If it were just down to the physical, I’m more attracted to the female body.”

Image credits: juliafox

“Men don’t do it for me at all (physically), but I can be attracted to a man’s mind. I’m a vibes person,” she said.

Despite this, Fox explained that dating was not a priority for her at the moment, as her main focus for now is her young son, Valentino.

Reflecting on her past, Fox also hinted that nearly anything was an improvement compared to her highly publicized relationship with rapper Kanye West, known today as Ye.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Julia Fox’s recent interview on social media

