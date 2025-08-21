Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Julia Fox Reveals Why She Regrets Her Plastic Surgeries, But The Internet Is Divided
Julia Fox with dark makeup and wavy hair attending an outdoor event, reflecting on her plastic surgeries regrets.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Julia Fox Reveals Why She Regrets Her Plastic Surgeries, But The Internet Is Divided

American actress and model Julia Fox recently opened up about her past decisions in a way that struck a chord online. 

In a recent interview, the 35-year-old actor revealed she had undergone several cosmetic procedures largely to appeal to men and fit conventional beauty standards. 

Looking back, Fox stated that she wished she could return to her unaltered self, sparking wider conversations about the pressures women in the entertainment industry are facing under the male gaze.

Highlights
  • Julia Fox revealed she regretted altering her looks with cosmetic surgery to appeal to men.
  • The actor reflected on aging and shared how she was learning to embrace change naturally.
  • Fans praised her openness, while she also clarified that she identified as pansexual.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Fox believed she needed to look attractive to survive in the industry

    Julia Fox in a pale pink dress and carrying a white purse, posing outdoors with a serious expression about plastic surgeries.

    Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

    Fox shared that she began experimenting with filler and Botox when she was 21 years old. She later underwent a rhinoplasty, liposuction, and veneers, according toAllure

    At the time, she believed maintaining a certainappearance was directly tied to her survival as a woman in the spotlight.

    “I was so hung up on this idea that I needed to be attractive to men so that I could survive,” she said. “Now, when I see someone and I can tell they’ve never done anything…I wish I could go back and be that person.”

    Julia Fox posing confidently in a bikini top and shorts, highlighting her plastic surgeries and public reaction.

    Image credits: juliafox

    Although she had not had any procedures done recently, Fox admitted she might consider them again in the future.

    “I probably will (get more work done one day), but I’m just not as concerned with it right now,” Fox said.

    Still, her perspective has now shifted, especially since she is now taking on motherhood.

    Julia Fox with dramatic eye makeup and vintage lace headscarf discussing plastic surgeries and public reaction.

    Image credits: juliafox

    “I don’t have to entertain men anymore,” she said. “The way my life is, I can’t see why a man would be beneficial. I’m laser-focused on being a good mom, on being a good provider, on making my dreams come true.”

    Fox reflected on aging and her journey to redefine beauty

    In her interview, Fox admitted she felt uneasy about growingolder, describing moments where she felt “old, tired, over it, disillusioned.”

    Julia Fox dressed elegantly with red lips, showcasing a glamorous look amid discussions on plastic surgery regrets.

    Image credits: juliafox

    She acknowledged that youth andbeauty often became an identity of their own, making aging a difficult transition.

    “That’s what I think I’m the most scared of, feeling old,” she confessed. “When you’re young and hot, it’s like that’s your identity. Then you’re like, sh**, I need to stay young and hot.”

    Yet, instead of resisting change, she said she wanted to evolve into her next chapter, according to aBuzzFeed report.

    Julia Fox posing in a black corset top, highlighting her look amid discussions on plastic surgeries and regrets.

    Image credits: juliafox

    “Am I going to chase the way I used to look, or am I going to evolve and see what’s on the other side? It could be something totally different, and I’m choosing to go that way.”

    “I just want to see who’s there waiting for me. It’ll definitely be uncomfortable, but I think I’m ready for it,” she said.

    Fans praised Fox’s honesty and her courage in challenging Hollywood’s obsession with beauty standards

    Julia Fox posing in a yellow dress and black gloves, reflecting on her plastic surgeries and public reactions.

    Image credits: juliafox

    Fox’s intimate comments quickly went viral, with fans pointing out how her remarks highlighted thepressure women faced to conform to male-driven ideals. 

    One commenter wrote, “This is why there needs to be nuanced conversations around cosmetic surgery and even cosmetics in general…Society treats you better when you conform to the standards set by men.”

    Others called her confession “commendable,” noting she was willing to own up to her past choices to help others reflect on theirs.

    Julia Fox close-up selfie with makeup, highlighting her facial features amid discussions about plastic surgeries.

    Image credits: juliafox

    “I’m glad she was honest ‘cause so many women will say ‘I did this for me.’ No, it was clearly for men. But now she loves herself more, and I’m happy for her,” another commenter wrote.

    The reactions also sparked broader conversations about patriarchy’s role in shaping beauty culture. As one commenter put it, “Women feel pressure to do this to appeal to patriarchy, with the subtext being that patriarchy wants women to obsess over their appearance even if individual men don’t appreciate the results.”

    Fox also clarified that she was pansexual, but dating is on the back burner for now

    Julia Fox close-up portrait with wet hair and makeup, discussing her regrets about plastic surgeries amid internet reactions.

    Image credits: juliafox

    Beyond her thoughts on beauty, Fox used the interview to clear the air about her love life. 

    A year after coming out as a lesbian, she clarified that she actually identified as pansexual, according toTMZ. For her, attraction was not about labels but about energy and connection.

    “I’m pansexual. I could be attracted to anyone and anything. If it were just down to the physical, I’m more attracted to the female body.”

    Julia Fox with artistic styled hair and makeup, highlighting her look amid plastic surgeries discussion.

    Image credits: juliafox

    “Men don’t do it for me at all (physically), but I can be attracted to a man’s mind. I’m a vibes person,” she said.

    Despite this, Fox explained that dating was not a priority for her at the moment, as her main focus for now is her young son, Valentino.

    Reflecting on her past, Fox also hinted that nearly anything was an improvement compared to her highly publicized relationship with rapper Kanye West, known today as Ye.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Julia Fox’s recent interview on social media

    Comment by Robert Lewis about chasing beauty and losing recognition, expressing an opinion on appearance changes and regret.

    Comment by Sean Hansen stating men do not find cosmetic surgery attractive, highlighting divided opinions on plastic surgeries.

    Comment from Eileen Hoffman Roberts expressing support for Julia Fox amid divided opinions on her plastic surgeries.

    Facebook comment by Scott Pacheco expressing opinion on Julia Fox's plastic surgeries and public reactions.

    Comment by Liz James Grasso expressing opinion on not risking facial appearance over relationships, related to Julia Fox plastic surgeries debate.

    Comment by Samantha Creveling expressing sadness about a woman’s plastic surgeries amid internet debate.

    Comment on social media in blue box with profile picture, discussing Julia Fox’s regrets about plastic surgeries and public reaction.

    Comment by Daniel J. Senkow expressing opinion on appeal, related to Julia Fox plastic surgeries and internet reaction.

    User comment about plastic surgeries and self-expression on a social media platform with a light blue background.

    Julia Fox sharing her thoughts on plastic surgeries and expressing regret during a public appearance.

    Comment by Sunny Rogers questioning the attempt at being attractive to men in an online discussion about Julia Fox plastic surgeries.

    Comment mentioning wardrobe regrets in response to Julia Fox revealing why she regrets her plastic surgeries, sparking divided internet opinions.

    Comment by Heather Pundt expressing opinion about regrets related to Julia Fox plastic surgeries in a social media post.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    levoc93364 avatar
    Margaret Wartime
    Margaret Wartime
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually kinda like her. I’ve always been a fan of weird people lol

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At first, I thought she was just an attention wh0re, but she quickly grew on me. Her looks are pretty much performance art to me.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cecillemur-ton-b-m-z54 avatar
    chuckkeegan
    chuckkeegan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Report as SPAM. downvotes do nothing other than hide it eventually.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
