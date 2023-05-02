Ah, the Met Gala. Every year on the first Monday in May, celebrities gather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan to show off the most extravagant looks they could find that fit the year’s concept. For 2023, the theme was "in honor of Karl", an homage to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, and boy did the guests go all out.

Twitter has since had a field day sharing hilarious memes and reactions to the star-studded event, so we’ve gathered some of their best commentary down below. Enjoy scrolling through this virtual gallery and pretending you’re on the red carpet yourself (actually, it was a beige carpet this year), and be sure to upvote the pics that you get a kick out of!