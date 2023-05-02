Ah, the Met Gala. Every year on the first Monday in May, celebrities gather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan to show off the most extravagant looks they could find that fit the year’s concept. For 2023, the theme was "in honor of Karl", an homage to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, and boy did the guests go all out. 

Twitter has since had a field day sharing hilarious memes and reactions to the star-studded event, so we’ve gathered some of their best commentary down below. Enjoy scrolling through this virtual gallery and pretending you’re on the red carpet yourself (actually, it was a beige carpet this year), and be sure to upvote the pics that you get a kick out of!

#1

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

lucacosta02 Report

20points
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Isn't that a Twilight vampire?

#2

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

geetbhatinda Report

20points
Seabeast
Seabeast
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is the toilet paper in the upstairs bathroom when Choupette is in a playful mood.

#3

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

Aless_velo Report

19points
Molly Whuppie
Molly Whuppie
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment has been deleted.

#4

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

__kristine_h Report

19points
VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
1 hour ago

You're allowed to judge under the "I don't know much about x but I know what I like" rule.

#5

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

ambushthe1989 Report

18points
#6

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

Renee_Gagnier Report

15points
VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
1 hour ago

Having a pic of them would be helpful.

#7

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

TheLastofUsNews Report

15points
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 hour ago

That red coat is fabulous.

#8

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

itsKenBarbie Report

15points
Seabeast
Seabeast
Community Member
1 hour ago

That must have been like wearing a sauna.

#9

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

thevolkvolny Report

15points
VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
1 hour ago

Expensive fursuit looks expensive.

#10

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

blackcarsoner Report

14points
#11

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

malb93 Report

14points
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 hour ago

Pass me one of those macarons, dammit.

#12

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

__kristine_h Report

14points
#13

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

elleciaga Report

13points
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 hour ago

Someone calls themself "Bad Bunny"? 🤣🤣🤣

#14

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

Escapeplace__ Report

13points
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Well that's a poxy dress!

#15

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

PopCulture2000s Report

13points
#16

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

Brittany_N666 Report

12points
Barbra E. Nyberg
Barbra E. Nyberg
Community Member
45 minutes ago

She wants to slap the booty too...

#17

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

xxMoCo3xx Report

12points
#18

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

owlcitygay11 Report

11points
Seabeast
Seabeast
Community Member
1 hour ago

He'd try to chase the people in cat costumes.

#19

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

midnightstrack2 Report

11points
VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
1 hour ago

Doesn't it???? really???? wow???? okay then?????

#20

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

pascalsswiftie Report

10points
VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
1 hour ago

He seemed to go from nobody to the internets bf overnight.

#21

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

Shaquil_Oatm3al Report

10points
#22

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

p_diazNY Report

10points
#23

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

iitsangeli Report

10points
#24

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

godimsuchadyke Report

10points
#25

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

KryzeSkywalker Report

10points
#26

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

purpleworld1989 Report

10points
#27

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

raspberhrriies Report

9points
#28

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

marcelovespc Report

9points
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Reminds me of the Australian "no knickers" advert.

#29

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

TheAlexxNwosu Report

9points
Paul Neff
Paul Neff
Community Member
21 minutes ago

walking scotch tape dispensers....

#30

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

edinmanchester Report

9points
#31

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

PopCulture2000s Report

9points
#32

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

ohteenig Report

9points
#33

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

Braherr Report

9points
#34

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

kelow_C Report

8points
#35

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

littlebbyslug Report

8points
#36

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

lunaaloovegoood Report

8points
#37

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

lexisvexi Report

8points
#38

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

sk8terboypercy Report

8points
#39

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

tmorello Report

7points
#40

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

ThePopTingz Report

7points
#41

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

beyzanurapaydin Report

7points
#42

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

saintdoII Report

7points
#43

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

hunteryharris Report

7points
#44

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

rubyinme Report

6points
#45

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

latebutaround Report

5points
#46

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

allboutroseanne Report

4points
#47

Met-Gala-Memes-2023

geetbhatinda Report

4points
