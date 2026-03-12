Man Doesn’t Care If Mom’s Birthday Upstages His Wedding, Regrets It When Guests Start Comparing: “Huge Jerk”

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone knows the basic rule of big life events: unless it’s unavoidable, don’t plan your special moment around someone else’s. In other words, don’t announce a pregnancy at someone else’s graduation party or drop major news during another person’s retirement dinner. Everyone deserves their time in the spotlight.

One man, however, decided to hold his wedding just one week after his mother’s 50th birthday. That alone wouldn’t be an issue—except she warned the couple well in advance that she was planning a big celebration. They didn’t think much of it, until the party happened and ended up being the talk of the town, completely overshadowing the wedding that followed.

The mother insists she didn’t do anything wrong by upstaging them. Read the full story below, including our conversation with Adnan Kastrat, LAC, from Modern Therapy!

The woman threw a lavish 50th birthday celebration just one week before her son’s wedding, and it ended up stealing the show

Now the newlyweds are upset, after guests made it clear which event they enjoyed more

“It is essential for parents to support their children’s milestones without measuring them against their own experiences”

To gain more insight, we reached out to Licensed Associate Counselor Adnan Kastrat of Modern Therapy. Adnan was kind enough to speak with Bored Panda and offer his perspective on whether it’s ever appropriate for parents to compare themselves to their children.

“As parents, we all wish for our children to succeed. We strive to give them everything they need in order to live an even better life than we have,” the expert said. “Even when they grow into adults, somewhere in our hearts, we still see that same child. With this goal in mind, parents tend to compare their children either to themselves or others, intentionally or unintentionally.”

Adnan noted that when parents compare themselves to their children, it often does more harm than good.

“When we as people compare anything, we create certain expectations, often to an unrealistic level. These comparisons may then result in strained relationships. Parents and children have different life stages, experiences, and circumstances. Therefore, comparing them tends to not be fair nor is it productive,” he explained. “For instance, the parent’s comparison of their own milestone birthday celebration to their child’s wedding undoubtedly created tension and resentment.”

“While it is natural for parents to reflect on their own experiences, using them as a standard for their children’s achievements can be unfair,” Adnan shared.

“In this case, the parent’s lavish birthday party inadvertently overshadowed the significance of their child’s wedding, leading to hurt feelings and conflict. It is essential for parents to support their children’s milestones without measuring them against their own experiences, allowing each individual event to be celebrated and cherished in its own right.”

“Constant comparison and overshadowing can make the child feel inadequate or as though their accomplishments are never good enough”

We were also curious about the emotional toll it can take on someone when a parent repeatedly tries to upstage them. “Nobody enjoys feeling less than or not as important as another person. When it comes to the relationship between parent and child, the intensity is even greater,” Adnan told Bored Panda.

“When parents consistently try to upstage their children, it can have a significant negative impact on the child’s self-esteem and confidence. Constant comparison and overshadowing can make the child feel inadequate or as though their accomplishments are never good enough,” the expert said. “This dynamic can create resentment, frustration, and even a sense of betrayal, as the child may feel that their parents are not truly supportive of their success.”

“Over time, this pattern can erode the child’s motivation and enthusiasm for pursuing their own goals, as they may come to believe that their efforts will always be overshadowed by their parents’ achievements. As a result, their own accomplishments may feel less meaningful or fulfilling, ultimately putting a damper on their sense of fulfillment and satisfaction in their lives,” Adnan continued.

“In this case, the parent’s persistent efforts to upstage their child’s wedding with their own extravagant birthday celebration clearly had a negative impact that have even led others to speak negatively toward their son’s wedding.”

Adnan also offered advice on how the mother and son can move forward, emphasizing that communication, empathy, and healthy boundaries are essential.

“Mother and son should sit down and have an open, honest conversation about their feelings and perspectives,” he said. “Mom should express understanding of their son’s disappointment and acknowledge unintentional hurt caused by the overshadowing of the wedding.”

“Building mutual respect, understanding, and communication will be essential for navigating future events and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic”

“Mom can emphasize that while their intention was to celebrate their own milestone, they did not anticipate the extent to which it would overshadow the wedding. They can express regret for any negative impact their actions may have had on her son’s special day,” the counselor added.

“Similarly, the son should try to understand the parent’s perspective and motivations behind wanting to celebrate their milestone birthday in a grand manner. This understanding can help bridge the gap in their perspectives and foster empathy between them.”

While Adnan acknowledged that the son and daughter-in-law have every right to feel hurt and disappointed, he noted that expecting an apology from the mother may be unrealistic, given that she communicated her plans ahead of time. “Instead, they could seek reconciliation through mutual understanding, empathy, and a commitment to improving communication and boundaries in the future,” he shared.

That said, the expert made one thing clear: as stressful as this situation is, it doesn’t have to mean the end of their relationship. “In addition to addressing the immediate conflict, both mom and son can use this situation as an opportunity to strengthen their relationship and establish healthier boundaries,” Adnan suggested.

“They can discuss ways to celebrate each other’s milestones without inadvertently overshadowing or competing with one another. Building mutual respect, understanding, and communication will be essential for navigating future events and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”

We’d love to know where you stand, pandas—do you think this mom was wrong for upstaging her son’s wedding? Let us know in the comments below.

Readers weighed in with mixed feelings, with some defending the mother and others saying she should have shown more consideration for her son

