Among the ups and downs of raising little humans, there are parents who just seem to conduct themselves with oodles of patience and grace. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find a few of the most wholesome parenting moments ever shared. Some of them might just melt your heart.

Parenting is no walk in the park. It’s a journey that can be filled with frustration, exhaustion and tears. But also joy, laughter and love. While there are thousands of articles about how to parent “right”, there isn’t one universal handbook. And let's be honest: no parent is perfect. But we have to admit that some do come pretty darn close.

#1 Which One Is Her? Share icon

#2 "Smile On Her Face Was Extraordinary" Share icon

#3 Every Day My Parents Play Mario Kart 64 To See Who Makes A Cup Of Tea. They've Done This Religiously Since 2001 Share icon

Becoming a parent can be daunting. You are in charge of shaping a little person into an adult. And there’ll be plenty of times you’ll question whether you’re doing it right. Many people will assure you there is no such thing as a “perfect” parent. But experts say there are certain things you can do to increase your chances of being a great one. One piece of advice that keeps coming up is to make sure your kids know they are loved - no matter what. “Unconditional love for our children develops their sense of security and self-worth,” reads Parenting Hub. “It provides a sanctuary where children feel accepted, valued and cherished for who they are. This in turn fosters resilience and emotional well-being.” ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My Dad Is Proud Of Himself Share icon

#5 So Wholesome Share icon

#6 I Asked My Bar Guest What She Was Writing. It Turns Out She Has 3 Daughters, And She Writes 5 Lines A Day To Each Of Them. These Will Be Gifts When They Get Married One Day. Mom Of The Year Share icon

Unconditional love doesn’t mean letting your children do whatever they want. Whenever they want. Even if it pains you to see them cry, or unhappy, it is important to set boundaries. Easier said than done when you have a tantrum on your hands and just want five minutes of peace and quiet. To yourself. Experts believe that setting limits is an act of love. And when you fail, which you very well might, just remember that tomorrow is another day to try. And try again.

#7 I Bet Teachers Were Happy Share icon

#8 This Seems Extremely Appropriate Share icon

#9 My Dad Is Afraid To Fly, So When I Was 5 Years Old, I Made Him A Doll To Hold On The Plane. Mom Just Sent Me This Picture. He Is Packed To Come Visit Me. The Doll Is 43 Years Old Share icon

Psychologists have found that children need clear rules and consistent consequences. Even if they might not show it. When kids are allowed to run amok and live by their own rules, they struggle to meet their parents’ expectations. Pleasing their parents makes them feel competent and valued. So boundaries actually build their self-esteem and confidence.

#10 After Being Divorced For 25+ Years, My Parents Reconnected, Moved To Texas, And Bought A Farm. Today They Are Getting Married Again. This Is Their Wedding Portrait Share icon

#11 Parents Waiting For The Bus On The Last Day Of School Share icon

#12 My Mom Just Sent Me This With My Dad Share icon

Children grow up fast. One minute you’re changing your baby’s diaper. The next thing you know, you’re sending them off to college. Or watching them get married. Parents have a limited amount of time to spend with their kids. And the way you do it makes a big difference. Between work, chores, meals, and other daily adulting tasks, it’s not always easy to carve out time to just connect. But research shows that quality trumps quantity when it comes to the time we spend with our children. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I Lost My Dad At Walmart And Ended Up Finding Him In The Garden Section Watering Plants Share icon

#14 I'm A Disabled College Student Who Just Graduated. I Can't Decide If My Parents Are Hilarious Or Horrible Human Beings Share icon

#15 The Growth Chart Door At My Parent's House. 30 Years, 5 Kids, And 17 Grandkids Later And Still Going Share icon

Quality time isn’t sitting on the sofa in silence next to your children, and watching a movie. It’s engaging in meaningful conversation, doing things together, playing or having fun. The Nielsen “Tops of 2023: TV” report revealed that on average, the typical adult spends more than 10 hours each day with media. About half of that is dedicated to TV content. A separate global survey found that most people sleep for around seven or more hours on a typical night. Then there’s work, commuting (for some), cooking and cleaning. We’ll let you do the math on what's left for quality time with family. Nobody can survive without sleep. So we wouldn't recommend cutting down in that area. But if you're craving a closer connection with your kids, it might just be time to turn off the TV... ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Of Course, Dad Will Tease Their Daughter Share icon

#17 Parents Used To Tell My Only Brother And I That We Used To Have Another Brother Who Turned Into A Mushroom From Not Taking A Bath. Even Added Him To The Family Albums Share icon

#18 In 2001, My Parents Bet Me That If I Did Not Drink, Smoke, Or Do Substances By 21, They Would Give Me $1500. Here I Am On My 21st Birthday, Holding The Contract I Signed When I Was 8 Share icon

As many of the wholesome parents on this list prove, some of the best moments are spontaneous. Others are planned. But all show a level of involvement by mom or dad. And in return, a lot of appreciation. There’s a book called “The Ten Basic Principles of Good Parenting”. It was written by psychologist, Dr. Laurence Steinberg, after he went through 75 years worth of research to find the top tips for raising happy and healthy kids. "Being an involved parent takes time and is hard work, and it often means rethinking and rearranging your priorities. It frequently means sacrificing what you want to do for what your child needs to do. Be there mentally as well as physically," said Steinberg in an interview with WebMD. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 These Parents Share icon

#20 This Is What True Love Looks Like. My Mom Taking A Picture Of My Dad Acting Like He’s Stuck In The Dryer Share icon

#21 Here's A Picture Of My Parents Right After They Bought Our Awesome House In New Hampshire. Circa 1985 Share icon

Steinberg says that a parent can never be too loving. "It is simply not possible to spoil a child with love," he writes. "What we often think of as the product of spoiling a child is never the result of showing a child too much love. It is usually the consequence of giving a child things in place of love -- things like leniency, lowered expectations, or material possessions."

#22 My Friend’s Boyfriend Was Not Happy About His Kindergarten Picture. His Parents Still Have It Framed In Their House 20 Years Later Share icon

#23 They Were Probably Walking Around Showing Everyone Their Daughter Share icon

#24 Cool And Very Innovative Share icon

Despite your best efforts, you might not always win a gold medal in the parenting olympics. But experts say it's important to not be too hard on yourself. And to trust and forgive yourself. This won’t only help you stay sane, it will also go a long way in teaching your kids that not everyone is perfect. And that we should be gentle on ourselves and others.

#25 My Dad Surprised My Corgi-Obsessed Mom With A Corgi Hike. Airbnb Experience In Maine! Surprised Her To Celebrate The End Of Her Cancer Radiation Treatment Share icon

#26 I Just Moved Away From Home For College And My Parents Hid 100 Ducks In My Dorm Share icon

#27 My Parents Are Recent Empty Nesters. I Get These Pictures Every Wednesday Share icon

#28 She's So Proud Of Herself At The End Share icon

#29 Parents Hiding The Name Origin Share icon

#30 Not Puppies And Kittens, But My Parents Asleep On The Couch Holding Hands Is Still Pretty Cute Share icon

#31 With Much Love, I Dedicate My Master's Degree To My Parents. Their Sacrifices To Come To This Country To Give Us A Better Life Were Worth It Share icon

#32 This Is The Cutest Thing Ever Share icon

#33 He Is 94. She Is 87. Their Love Story Has Been Continuous For 68 Years. My Parents Share icon

#34 My Dad (Who Has Always Hated Cats) Sends Me Pictures Of My Cat Every Time She Hangs Out With Him Share icon My dad has hated cats all of my life and swore up and down that he would never let another cat in this house after our last one passed away. Now, he calls my cat "Putty-tat," and tells me how sweet she is and how much he likes her. Every time he sees her, he goes "Hey Puds!" and starts petting her.



#35 When I Was 6 Years Old, My Mom Picked Me Up From School With Her Hair Looking Different, And I Freaked Out. 20 Years Later, She Still Gives Me A Heads-Up To Mentally Prepare Me Share icon It’s such a small thing, but it made me smile this morning that she still does this.



#36 My Parents Are Celebrating Their 69th Wedding Anniversary Share icon

#37 Parents Dragged Me Out In A Blizzard To Play Pokemon GO. My Dad Is 59 Years Old And A Level 32. My Mom Is A Level 28 And Is 64 Years Old Share icon

#38 Parents Taking The Smallest Opportunity To Embarrass Their Children Share icon

#39 My Boyfriend Moved Out Of His Parents' House Last Year, And He's Been Replaced Already Share icon

#40 So My Parents Took A Beach Vacation With Their Dog And Sent Me This Picture Share icon

#41 This Is How My Mom Keeps Me Updated On What Is Going On With My Cousins Share icon

#42 So Lovely That They Framed Every Cover Share icon

#43 This Is Exciting Share icon

#44 I Found Out My Dad Dedicated His Thesis To Me Share icon My dad is a pretty private man. He doesn't really know how to express his feelings, and I got that from him. We were close when I was a kid, but then I turned into a teenage girl, and I think he didn't know how to deal with that. It's gotten better now, but we still don't get along the way we used to.

Anyways, I'm on break today and was looking through the family bookshelf that no one ever looks at when I stumbled upon the thesis he wrote the year after I was born. Mind you, I barely even knew this document existed since my dad rarely talks about his past, so imagine my surprise when I found out we owned a copy of it.

And... wow. It kind of feels like a punch in the gut. To me, he was always the type of person to show affection through actions rather than words, e.g., teaching me how to ride a bike or going with me to the cinema. He never tells me upfront he's proud of me or that he loves me, and that's alright because I know anyway. But seeing him so openly mushy towards me (and my mom) on such an official document was so unexpected that I thought I had misread.



#45 "He's A Pediatrician, Which Makes This Even Better" Share icon

#46 Found My Parents' 28-Year-Old Wedding Album. I Don’t Think Mine Would Ever Be Able To Top This. Literally No One Has Any Recollection Of This Share icon

#47 My Dad And His Morbid Sense Of Humor Make Their Way To The Family Reunion Share icon

#48 My Dad Was Admitted To The Hospital Right Before Christmas. We Didn't Know If He Would Make It Home, Especially Not For Christmas. This Is My Parents Slow Dancing On Christmas Day Share icon

#49 I Caught My Parents In A Candid Moment. This Was The First Vacation I Took Them On From My First Salary. They Were Very Happy Share icon

#50 You All Enjoyed My Parents (In Their 60s, Living In Salem, MA) Being Total Weirdos Last Year, So Here's Their Ridiculousness So Far This Year Share icon

#51 My Apartment Lost Power For Two Days. I Complained To My Dad, And Minutes Later, I Got A Text: "They're On The Case" Share icon

#52 So Sad Yet Wholesome Share icon My father has been hospitalized with complications from treatment for esophageal cancer since Friday. My mother is in the middle of chemotherapy for gallbladder cancer and hasn't been able to visit him because the hospital is too dangerous for her. Today his doctor let him meet her in the courtyard.



#53 My Sister Covered Her Wall With One Direction Pictures, My Parents Got Bored, And Hilarity Ensued Share icon My little sister has covered her wall in One Direction pictures and managed to convince my mom to help her print and put it all up. This is my mom's revenge.

When my sister was at work, my parents slowly replaced some pictures on her wall with pictures of themselves. For true authenticity, they would replicate the pictures with themselves in them.

The last picture was the first thing my sister noticed on her wall. It was next to her mirror, so about half an hour after she came home from work, she somehow spotted it and laughed because our mom's face was on her wall. She found the other ones shortly after and came running downstairs, crying with laughter to the point where she was drooling. It took my parents longer to put it all up compared to how long it took her to notice them.



#54 When My Parents Are Dog-Sitting, They Send Me A Daily "Proof Of Life" Photo With That Day's Newspaper In It Share icon

#55 Maybe It Will Grow Into It Share icon

#56 For My Mother's Birthday/Mother's Day, My Dad Always Picks Her Flowers, Bakes Her A Cake, And Wakes Her Up Singing While Bringing Her Breakfast In Bed Share icon They are both in their 70s and have been married for almost 50 years.



#57 5 Years Later, Now 28 Years Old, And Parents Still Making Me Feel Like A Kid. Thanks, Mom And Dad Share icon

#58 The Worst Part Is That I Didn't Even See It. I Had To Get A Text From My Sister Saying "Did You See Dad's Tweet?" Share icon

#59 So Not Fair. Who Will Eat The Rest Of The Cake? Share icon

#60 My Parents Just Celebrated Their Anniversary. This Is What Love Looks Like 54 Years Later Share icon

#61 My Parents Kindly Supported My Peak Edgelord Phase Share icon I dressed like this every other day, but my parents decided it would be fun to take me to a photo shoot and totally go for the look together!



#62 26 Years Ago On This Day, My Parents Got Married. This Was Their Unconventional Wedding Share icon

#63 Parents Took A Trip Around The US. My Dad Is A Child Share icon

#64 This One Share icon

#65 I Got My Parents A Jellycat Peanut And Told Them To Take Pictures Of It On Their Vacation Share icon

#66 This Is Real Inner Child Healing Share icon

#67 As A Dad Raised By An Awesome Mom Costume Maker, I Decided To Keep Up The Tradition With My Boys Share icon

#68 "I Refuse To Let Any Girl Within 10 M Of It" Share icon

#69 Parents Sent Me A Selfie In The Mail Share icon

#70 Found At My Parents. Should I Laugh Or Cry? Share icon

#71 This Lady Had Flown In From Out Of Town To Surprise Her Kid By Chasing Her Down The Street In Her Nightmare Situation Before Work. Best Open I Ever Had Share icon

#72 "Seriously, You Can Literally Tell A 3-Year-Old Anything, And They'll Believe You" Share icon

#73 My Sister Is Really Doing A+ At The Parenting Thing Share icon

#74 My Parents Are On Something Share icon

#75 Yesterday Was My Gotcha Day (The Day I Met My Adopted Family), And My Parents Sent Me This Photo Share icon

#76 Meeting Their First And Only Grandchild. I Don't Think I’ve Ever Seen My Parents This Happy Before Share icon

#77 Presentation Is Everything Share icon

#78 My Parents Surprised Me For My Birthday By Turning My Childhood Bedroom Into A Sloth Sanctuary Share icon

#79 Parents Live To Embarrass Their Kids Share icon

#80 I Caught My Parents Dancing During Our Beach Trip When They Thought We Were Napping. Still In Love After 33 Years Share icon

#81 I Don't Know Where My Mom Gets Any Of These Because I Don’t Live Here. I Just Come To Visit, And Decorations Like This Just Appears Share icon

#82 60 Years Apart. Going Home From Service 1959 And Going Home From Chemo 2019 Share icon

#83 My Mom And I 18 Years Ago And Today Share icon

#84 My Parents Sent Me A Selfie After They Both Got A Haircut Share icon

#85 So Sweet Share icon

#86 This Is Nice Share icon

#87 So My Mom And Dad Went On A Trip To The Museum And This Is The First Picture My Dad Sent Me Share icon

#88 This Is Beautiful Share icon

#89 My Parents Took Away My Sister's Phone For The Week. They've Uploaded About 10 Of These To Her Facebook Share icon

#90 My Parents Just Handed Me This For Christmas Share icon

#91 My Parents Surprised Me By Upcycling An Old Bench I Found At The Side Of The Road Share icon I don't have a closeup picture of the before because it was a surprise and my parents didn't take one, but you can see it was pretty damaged. Maybe I will paint it back to blue because I kind of liked the color.



#92 My 81-Year-Old Dad Is Home Alone As Mom Is Away. He Sent This Cute Message - He’s So Proud Of Himself For Cooking Share icon

#93 That's So Cute Share icon