Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Nicole Kidman’s Oscars Appearance Sparks Concern As Fans Notice Odd Details In Her Appearance
Nicole Kidman at the Oscars wearing a strapless embellished gown, fans noticing odd details in her appearance.
Awards & Events, Entertainment

Nicole Kidman’s Oscars Appearance Sparks Concern As Fans Notice Odd Details In Her Appearance

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
0

23

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Kidman arrived at the 2026 Academy Awards in a custom Chanel gown that immediately set off debate online, with viewers scrutinizing everything from the dress to her appearance.

The Australian actress, who is attending the ceremony as a presenter rather than a nominee, posed on the red carpet in a strapless design that combined textured embellishments with feathered detailing at the waist and hem.

Highlights
  • Nicole Kidman arrived at the 2026 Oscars in a custom Chanel gown as part of her role as the brand’s ambassador.
  • Online viewers quickly dissected the look, questioning the color choice and criticising the actress’ physique.
  • Kidman attended the ceremony as a presenter alongside Rose Byrne, Pedro Pascal, and Ewan McGregor.

Kidman, who became an official Chanel ambassador in October 2025, reportedly wore a gown inspired by the brand’s recent Métiers d’Art 2026 and Spring/Summer 2026 collections.

Yet instead of simply celebrating the look, online viewers began dissecting it within minutes.

Something is off,” one person wrote as images from the carpet circulated.

RELATED:

    Nicole Kidman arrived at the 2026 Oscars wearing a custom Chanel gown

    Nicole Kidman at the Oscars wearing a strapless feathered gown, fans notice odd details in her appearance.

    Image credits: Matei Horvath/Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kidman’s dress featured a structured strapless bodice with silver-toned embellishments that faded into a soft blush tone toward the waist.

    The gown then flared into a feathered peplum detail before tapering into a long, form-fitting skirt decorated with delicate textures.

    Nicole Kidman in a strapless feathered dress posing indoors, with fans noting odd details in her Oscars appearance.

    Image credits: nicolekidman

    The design reflected Chanel’s recent couture direction, echoing pieces the actress had worn earlier this year at the brand’s annual dinner and at Paris Fashion Week.

    But first, viewers quickly began debating whether the color palette suited her.

    “Wrong color on her and she would benefit from covering those scrawny arms,” one commenter wrote.

    Nicole Kidman at the Oscars wearing a strapless embellished gown, fans notice odd details in her appearance.

    Image credits: Christina House/Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another viewer echoed the sentiment, focusing on the contrast between the gown and the background of the carpet.

    “Her face looks great, but the dress color is not the best with that background.”

    “Nice dress. Absolutely the wrong color for her,” a third said.

    Critics accused the actress of wearing a wig, using weight-loss injections, and undergoing cosmetic procedures

    @voguemagazine#NicoleKidman arrives at the 2026 #Oscars♬ brooklyn baby – marie
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As the discussion expanded, attention quickly shifted from the dress to Kidman herself.

    Viewers began focusing on her weight, with several commenting on her noticeably slender appearance.

    “Does she eat?” one commenter asked.

    Image credits: nicolekidman

    Another went further.

    “F*ck she’s been on the old Oz*mpic hasn’t she,” one viewer wrote, referencing the diabetes medication that has recently been linked to rapid weight loss among celebrities.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: nicolekidman

    Comments about her body quickly multiplied as viewers dissected photos from the red carpet.

    Others pointed to cosmetic procedures as a possible explanation for changes in her appearance.

    “She either looks breathtaking or she looks botched,” one viewer argued. “Depending on how fresh her procedures are. There is no in between.”

    Nicole Kidman at the Oscars wearing a strapless embellished dress with feather details, sparking fan concern over her appearance.

    Image credits: Matei Horvath/Getty

    Kidman’s hair also became a topic of debate, with some arguing it wasn’t even hers.

    “Her wig is too heavy. Leave your face alone, Nicole!” one commenter said. “Wig. Dress looks good,” another added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kidman’s appearance at the ceremony is not tied to a competitive category this year

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The actress is attending the 2026 Oscars as a presenter alongside stars including Rose Byrne, Pedro Pascal, and Ewan McGregor.

    Her appearance with McGregor carries a nostalgic element, as the two starred together in the 2001 musical Moulin Rouge!, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

    Nicole Kidman at the Oscars wearing a white embellished dress and flashing a peace sign, fans notice odd details in appearance.

    Image credits: John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty

    Kidman’s most recent Academy Award nomination came in 2022 for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos.

    More recently, she received Golden Globe and AACTA nominations in 2025 for Babygirl, though the film did not lead to an Academy Award nomination this year.

    This year’s ceremony also marks her first Oscars appearance since her widely reported 2025 divorce from country music star Keith Urban.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Ultra skinny.” Viewers expressed concern over the actress’ physique

    Social media comment mentioning Nicole Kidman’s Oscars appearance with fans noting odd wig and dress details.

    Image credits: Tradwife2222

    Nicole Kidman at Oscars event, wearing a blue gown, with fans noticing unusual details in her appearance.

    Image credits: Milenka46

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nicole Kidman at the Oscars with fans noticing odd details sparking concern about her appearance and style.

    Image credits: WelshyStan_x

    Tweet criticizing Nicole Kidman’s Oscars appearance, mentioning concerns about her wig and face details.

    Image credits: nicht_weit

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Nicole Kidman’s Oscars appearance sparking concern over odd details noticed by fans.

    Image credits: ug__mm

    Tweet from Nicole discussing Nicole Kidman’s Oscars appearance and fans noticing odd details in her appearance.

    Image credits: cocoeagles88

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet on social media commenting on Nicole Kidman’s Oscars appearance, noting fans’ concern over odd details.

    Image credits: janiczek_m

    Nicole Kidman at the Oscars, fans noticing odd details in her appearance sparking concern and discussion online.

    Image credits: emilycross84

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nicole Kidman at the Oscars, fans noticing odd details in her appearance sparking concern.

    Image credits: realitysebas

    Nicole Kidman at the Oscars wearing a red dress with fans noticing odd details in her appearance.

    Image credits: JeninGA93

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nicole Kidman at Oscars event, wearing a dress, with fans noticing odd details in her appearance.

    Image credits: miabrenkill

    Tweet from user Tradwife2222 commenting on Nicole Kidman’s Oscars appearance and fans noticing odd details in her look.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Tradwife2222

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    23

    0

    23

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Awards & Events
    Homepage
    Trending
    Awards & Events
    Homepage
    Next in Awards & Events
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT