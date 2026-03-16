Nicole Kidman’s Oscars Appearance Sparks Concern As Fans Notice Odd Details In Her Appearance

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Nicole Kidman arrived at the 2026 Academy Awards in a custom Chanel gown that immediately set off debate online, with viewers scrutinizing everything from the dress to her appearance.

The Australian actress, who is attending the ceremony as a presenter rather than a nominee, posed on the red carpet in a strapless design that combined textured embellishments with feathered detailing at the waist and hem.

Highlights Nicole Kidman arrived at the 2026 Oscars in a custom Chanel gown as part of her role as the brand’s ambassador.

Online viewers quickly dissected the look, questioning the color choice and criticising the actress’ physique.

Kidman attended the ceremony as a presenter alongside Rose Byrne, Pedro Pascal, and Ewan McGregor.

Kidman, who became an official Chanel ambassador in October 2025, reportedly wore a gown inspired by the brand’s recent Métiers d’Art 2026 and Spring/Summer 2026 collections.

Yet instead of simply celebrating the look, online viewers began dissecting it within minutes.

“Something is off,” one person wrote as images from the carpet circulated.

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Nicole Kidman arrived at the 2026 Oscars wearing a custom Chanel gown

Image credits: Matei Horvath/Getty

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Kidman’s dress featured a structured strapless bodice with silver-toned embellishments that faded into a soft blush tone toward the waist.

The gown then flared into a feathered peplum detail before tapering into a long, form-fitting skirt decorated with delicate textures.

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The design reflected Chanel’s recent couture direction, echoing pieces the actress had worn earlier this year at the brand’s annual dinner and at Paris Fashion Week.

But first, viewers quickly began debating whether the color palette suited her.

“Wrong color on her and she would benefit from covering those scrawny arms,” one commenter wrote.

Image credits: Christina House/Getty

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Another viewer echoed the sentiment, focusing on the contrast between the gown and the background of the carpet.

“Her face looks great, but the dress color is not the best with that background.”

“Nice dress. Absolutely the wrong color for her,” a third said.

Critics accused the actress of wearing a wig, using weight-loss injections, and undergoing cosmetic procedures

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As the discussion expanded, attention quickly shifted from the dress to Kidman herself.

Viewers began focusing on her weight, with several commenting on her noticeably slender appearance.

“Does she eat?” one commenter asked.

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Another went further.

“F*ck she’s been on the old Oz*mpic hasn’t she,” one viewer wrote, referencing the diabetes medication that has recently been linked to rapid weight loss among celebrities.

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Comments about her body quickly multiplied as viewers dissected photos from the red carpet.

Others pointed to cosmetic procedures as a possible explanation for changes in her appearance.

“She either looks breathtaking or she looks botched,” one viewer argued. “Depending on how fresh her procedures are. There is no in between.”

Image credits: Matei Horvath/Getty

Kidman’s hair also became a topic of debate, with some arguing it wasn’t even hers.

“Her wig is too heavy. Leave your face alone, Nicole!” one commenter said. “Wig. Dress looks good,” another added.

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Kidman’s appearance at the ceremony is not tied to a competitive category this year

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Nicole Kidman na 98ª edição do Oscar no Dolby Theatre, neste domingo, dia 15 de março, em Hollywood, Califórnia. 🎥 Vanitatis pic.twitter.com/cgausw0UPm — Nicole Kidman Brasil (@nkidmanbr) March 16, 2026

The actress is attending the 2026 Oscars as a presenter alongside stars including Rose Byrne, Pedro Pascal, and Ewan McGregor.

Her appearance with McGregor carries a nostalgic element, as the two starred together in the 2001 musical Moulin Rouge!, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Image credits: John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty

Kidman’s most recent Academy Award nomination came in 2022 for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos.

More recently, she received Golden Globe and AACTA nominations in 2025 for Babygirl, though the film did not lead to an Academy Award nomination this year.

This year’s ceremony also marks her first Oscars appearance since her widely reported 2025 divorce from country music star Keith Urban.

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“Ultra skinny.” Viewers expressed concern over the actress’ physique

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