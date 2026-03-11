Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She Deserved Better From Both Her Husbands”: Nicole Kidman Finally Breaks Silence On Keith Urban Divorce
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban posing together on the red carpet at a country music academy event.
“She Deserved Better From Both Her Husbands”: Nicole Kidman Finally Breaks Silence On Keith Urban Divorce

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
Actress Nicole Kidman and Australian-American singer-songwriter Keith Urban split in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage.

Their divorce was finalized on January 6, 2026, in which Kidman was reportedly made the primary parent of their children—Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15. The two got married on June 25, 2006, in a ceremony in Sydney, Australia.

Highlights
  • Actress Nicole Kidman addressed her divorce from musician Keith Urban for the first time since their separation in September 2025.
  • The divorce agreement granted Kidman primary parental rights
  • At the time of the divorce, an insider claimed that Kidman and Urban’s daughters picked their mother’s side in the split.

Kidman opened up about the divorce and briefly spoke about her daughters in a recent interview.

“I’ve always respected the way she chooses to handle her break ups,” one user commented on Facebook.

RELATED:

    Nicole Kidman spoke about her divorce from Keith Urban for the first time

    Nicole Kidman attending an event, wearing a black dress, breaking silence on Keith Urban divorce and relationships.

    Image credits: Getty/Variety

    On September 29, 2025, TMZ reported that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had been living apart since the beginning of summer.

    The actress had been “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone,” an insider told the outlet at the time. A day later, Kidman filed for divorce.

    While promoting her upcoming Prime Video show Scarpetta, in which she plays Dr. Kay Scarpetta from Patricia Cornwell’s crime novel series of the same name, Kidman spoke to Variety about how difficult 2025 was for her.

    “Last year, I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell,” she said.

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban posing together on red carpet, highlighting her comments on their divorce.

    Image credits: Getty/Christopher Polk

    When asked if she has been doing all right since her separation, Kidman said, “I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good.”

    “What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward,” she continued.

    “That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”

    It was the first time the Eyes Wide Shut actress addressed the divorce openly.

    Tweet from JonChitown commenting on divorcing Nicole Kidman related to Keith Urban divorce discussion.

    Image credits: jonchitown11

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban sharing a tender moment, highlighting news about their divorce and relationship.

    Image credits: nicolekidman

    In a November 2025 conversation with Ariana Grande for Interview Magazine, Kidman said she was “hanging in there” when Grande asked how she was doing.

    A source told Page Six at the time that Kidman “did not want the separation and was trying to save things.”

    “Sometimes relationships just run their course,” they added.

    The couple’s two children chose to stand with Nicole Kidman, said an insider

    Nicole Kidman reclining in a black dress in a theater, reflecting on her Keith Urban divorce and past relationships.

    Image credits: Variety

    Kidman and Urban, both 58, entered into a settlement agreement to finalize their divorce on January 6, just three months after the divorce was filed.

    According to court documents obtained by People Magazine, both waived all rights to child and spousal support. Each was responsible for their own legal fees and expenses.

    The parenting plan section of the agreement stipulated that Kidman would have Sunday and Faith for 306 days out of the year, thereby making her home their primary residence. Urban was granted 59 days, with the kids allowed to visit him every other weekend.

    Both parents were given responsibility for major decisions regarding their daughters’ lives.

    Nicole Kidman in black and white gown on staircase at event, surrounded by photographers and greenery background.

    Image credits: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris

    A source close to the situation told gossip columnist Rob Shuter’s ShuterScoop Substack that Urban’s temper and long absences caused the children to pick a side in the divorce.

    “They love their dad, but Nicole’s been the constant. She’s been there for every school event, every bedtime. Keith’s been touring, filming—gone,” the insider said.

    Kidman’s “calm temperament” kept the household together, the source said, while Urban’s “fiery temperament” fueled tension. “The girls have seen who held it all together,” explained the source. “They feel safest with Nicole.”

    “Nicole has the daughters emotionally and physically. The loyalty lines are drawn, and they’re standing with mom.”

    Keith Urban previously admitted to nearly ending their marriage over substance use

    Tweet discussing Nicole Kidman’s response to Keith Urban divorce, focusing on gratitude, family, and growth over drama.

    Image credits: makanjuolaangel

    Nicole Kidman with Tom Cruise in the 90s, highlighting her past before the Keith Urban divorce discussion.

    Image credits: todieforkidman

    “Barely four months into our marriage, my addictions that I’d done really nothing about, blew our marriage to smithereens,” Urban said onstage in April 2024 while honoring Kidman at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala.

    Urban relapsed in June 2006 and forced Kidman to stage an intervention, according to Recovery. Upon Kidman’s insistence, Urban checked himself into the Betty Ford Center in Palm Springs and spent the next 90 days receiving treatment.

    “I was very, very blessed to have Nic call an intervention on me,” Urban later told Rolling Stone.

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban posing together at a Glamour event in formal attire with smiles.

    Image credits: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris

    Urban has struggled with substance issues his entire career before achieving long-term sobriety in 2006.

    Several reports in late 2025 claimed that Kidman and Urban’s prenup agreement had a clause that granted him a financial reward of $900,000 per year if he steered clear of substances during their marriage.

    Kidman was previously married to Tom Cruise for 11 years

    Nicole Kidman wearing black lingerie and white shirt posing by the bed, related to Keith Urban divorce news.

    Image credits: Variety

    Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise got married in December 1990 after meeting on the set of Days of Thunder. They separated in February 2001, and the divorce was finalized a year later.

    The pair has a daughter named Isabella Jane Cruise, born in 1992, and adopted a son, Connor Cruise, born in 1995.

    Speaking on her split from the Mission Impossible star, Kidman famously said during an interview on The Late Show with David Letterman in August 2001: “Well, I can wear heels now.”

    Her comment, which subtly made fun of Cruise’s height, caused quite a stir at the time and is still mentioned in entertainment media.

    Tweet discussing Nicole Kidman breaking silence on Keith Urban divorce, highlighting grace and focus on family.

    Image credits: Bulla202273

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban sharing a tender moment outdoors under a bright sky, highlighting their relationship.

    Image credits: nicolekidman

    Without heels, Kidman stands at 5’11”, four inches taller than Cruise, who is 5’7” and an inch taller than Urban, who is 5’10”.

    In February 2017, Kidman revealed in an interview with luxury retailer Net-A-Porter’s The Edit that she was once engaged to musician Lenny Kravitz before marrying Urban.

    “I was about 13, and she would take me to see movies; she was so nice to me,” Lenny’s daughter Zoë Kravitz, who was also present during the interview, chimed in.

    “Very upset with him.” Netizens weighed in on Nicole Kidman’s divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage

    Alt text: Nicole Kidman addressing her Keith Urban divorce, expressing she deserved better from both her husbands in a candid moment.

    Comment on social media expressing sadness about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divorce news.

    Social media comment discussing Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divorce, highlighting opinions on silence and respect.

    Comment from Sue Lawson Hoque expressing upset about Nicole Kidman's divorce involving Keith Urban.

    Comment about Keith Urban divorce, stating Keith looks like the fool, highlighted in a social media post.

    Comment by Monty Hardy joking about a relationship, expressing amusement with a laughing emoji.

    Jennifer Hollis McGhee's comment saying No shock on a social media post about Nicole Kidman Keith Urban divorce news.

    Social media comment discussing Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divorce with focus on husbands and personal struggles.

    Comment praising Nicole Kidman as a classy lady, highlighting public reaction related to Keith Urban divorce news.

    Comment from Sharon McLaughlin expressing support for Nicole Kidman, mentioning she deserved better from both her husbands.

    Alt text: Nicole Kidman speaking in an interview, addressing her divorce and reflecting on her relationships with both husbands.

    Comment by Mike Craig discussing the Keith Urban divorce and Nicole Kidman’s perspective on her marriages.

    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
