Nicole Kidman Has No Filter When Talking About Intimacy Amid Keith Urban Divorce
Nicole Kidman shared candid confessions about keeping things spicy onscreen.
After her recent interview was published this week, the 58-year-old actress’s words hit differently in light of her unexpected divorce from longtime husband Keith Urban.
Sources claim Keith has moved on with another woman, and the pair have signed a parenting agreement.
Image credits: nicolekidman/Instagram
Nicole and Keith reportedly went their separate ways early summer.
The news of their bombshell breakup made headlines on September 29, and Nicole formally filed for divorce a day later, citing irreconcilable differences.
Before their separation came to light, Nicole sat down for an interview with Vogue in late August. The outlet published the interview on October 8.
The actress seemingly hinted at her bombshell breakup with longtime husband Keith Urban during the interview
Image credits: nicolekidman/Instagram
Nicole seemingly hinted at her breakup during the interview.
“How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?” she said while talking about how it felt to be in her 50s.
Elsewhere in the interview, the Oscar winner spoke about intimacy and why she likes to take on acting roles that explore passion, heat and vulnerability.
“As women actors are increasingly establishing production companies, roles have changed too,” she told the outlet. “It’s not the Madonna-wh**e anymore.”
Image credits: A24/YouTube
The actress, who has played numerous characters that explore emotional and physical intimacy, said seeking pleasure shouldn’t be a “taboo.”
“S** is an important part of our lives and is still, a lot of times, taboo,” she said. “And it shouldn’t be.”
She was asked why she often takes up provocative roles, to which she said, “I don’t know. Isn’t that weird that I don’t know why?”
Seeking pleasure shouldn’t be a “taboo,” said the actress, who has explored intimate themes in movies like Eyes Wide Shut and Babygirl
Image credits: HBO
While reflecting on her decades-long career, Nicole said there was a full-circle connection between her 1999 classic Eyes Wide Shut and her 2024 film Babygirl.
She starred opposite her ex-husband Tom Cruise in the steamy film Eyes Wide Shut, which explored intimacy, jealousy, secrecy, and desire within marriage.
In Babygirl, Nicole once again pushed the boundaries, playing an older woman having a forbidden relationship with a young man.
“One ends with the word f*** and the other one ends with the actual action,” the actress quipped. “And there is my career!”
Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube
Following the news of their split, sources claimed Keith had moved on “with another woman.”
“All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman,” multiple sources told TMZ. “Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it.”
“It’s all over Nashville,” one source added.
A music business PR source in Nashville said, “The rumor is that he’s with a younger woman in the business.”
Sources claim Keith has moved on with “a younger woman in the business”
Image credits: nicolekidman/Instagram
“It’s all everyone is talking about. Everyone wants to know who, but so far, that’s a mystery,” the source told the Daily Mail.
Another source close to Nicole claimed the estranged husband no longer cares about her feelings.
“Keith looks as if he’s out to try to publicly embarrass and hurt Nic,” the source told the outlet. “He’s always been the quieter one, but now that seems to have changed.”
Image credits: nicolekidman/Instagram
Keith and Nicole tied the knot in 2006 and welcomed two daughters, Faith Margaret, 14, and Sunday Rose, 17, over the years.
They reportedly have their parental agreement in place, which granted the Hawaiian-born Australian actress primary custody of the teenage girls.
As per the agreement, their daughters would be with Nicole for 306 days a year, while the New Zealand-born Australian singer would have them for 59 days. The country crooner would have them every other weekend from 10 a.m. on Saturday until 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The couple even divided holidays, with Nicole having the daughters on Mother’s Day and Easter, and Keith having them every Father’s Day.
As for Thanksgiving and Christmas, they take turns every other year.
The former couple signed a parental agreement that decided how their daughters would spend time with them
Image credits: A24/YouTube
The former couple has also reportedly been carrying on with their professional commitments. Keith is still on his High and Alive tour, whereas Nicole is involved in producing The Silent Wife and developing other projects.
Keith “isn’t going through a midlife crisis” but has been undergoing changes in his personal and professional life, another source close to Nicole said.
“He is just going through a rough patch, and this will eventually pass, and he will make it on the other side,” the source told the outlet.
“He’s just fallen out of love with Nicole, and the decisions that have had to be made are ones that were and are important to him, as he knows that they aren’t getting back together,” they added.
