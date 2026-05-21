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Mohit Srivastava’s comics return to Bored Panda with another batch of comics that take familiar situations and push them somewhere much darker, sharper, or more absurd than expected. While we have previously featured his work, including his superhero-inspired comics, this collection focuses more on the political, social, and dark humor side of his art.

SpaceboyCantLOL comics often start with a setup that feels simple enough, only to end with a twist that makes the whole scene land differently. Some jokes are silly, some are uncomfortable, and others use humor to poke at real-world issues, but they all rely on Mohit’s ability to catch readers off guard. His humor has shifted over time, becoming more mindful and occasionally lighter, though the sharp surprise endings remain a big part of his style.

Scroll down to see the latest batch of comics, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

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