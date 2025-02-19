28 Hilarious Superhero Comics With Unexpected And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Mohit Srivastava’s journey as a comic artist reflects a balance between his roots in dark humor and a more mindful approach to storytelling. While he still enjoys works with an edgier tone, such as Super (2010), Kick-A*s (2010), and content by creators like @sirjoancornella and @explosmofficial, Mohit acknowledges that his style has shifted over time.
In his last interview with Bored Panda, he revealed to us that he’s learned to incorporate lighter humor while staying true to his voice, creating comics that resonate with a wider audience.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | ko-fi.com | patreon.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Just like always, Bored Panda took the time to speak to the artist, and here's what Mo had to tell us!
When asked about dealing with criticism and backlash, Mohit responded, "As a human, you can only know so much about the different cultures of the world. So sometimes, my comics can be concerning for others, and I am happy that people hit back with their views on such comics. My way of dealing with it is to simply understand and respect others’ views and move on with a mental note that I am not to make similar mistakes again. Sometimes, people are just offensive for no reason, and for those I don’t pay much attention. I truly think if you are just kind, patient, and respectful, haters convert into admirers."
Reflecting on the role of humor as a storytelling tool, he added, "I think to make someone smile is in itself a superpower. Humour makes people forget their worries, even if it is for a second, and that, I believe, is not only the need of the 21st century but also a small service to the world. Humour makes you take your guard down and communicate back. If you want to sell something, I’d say use humour to warm up to your client/customer first, let them get comfortable and then bring in the business."
Regarding creative blocks, Mohit noted, "You just have to give yourself time to get bored and stare into the ceiling fan aimlessly because the best ideas find you when you're not looking for them."
He explained to us in detail why he chose to create for a global audience, "I personally don't believe in the idea of boundaries, religions, and divisions that we have created anyway. So why should I restrict myself to a specific crowd? I want to be able to make satire and jokes about all kinds of people and countries without discrimination, lol. I know there is no such thing as universal content, but I just don't want to get tied up anymore in finding a niche, crowd, etc., and focus on creating content in the best way I can and hope that whoever is the audience for it will find it."
When we inquired about what keeps him motivated as a creator, the artist shared, "The community and support that is building up slowly is just priceless. There is nothing like getting a DM from a random stranger telling me they were having a bad day when they found my page and now they had been giggling for the last half an hour. Or a follower showing me pictures of them getting a tattoo of my comic. Even though I vanish sometimes for weeks, months, and even years, I still get to come back to the same people, who never unfollowed me and are still rooting for my work."