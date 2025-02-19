ADVERTISEMENT

Mohit Srivastava’s journey as a comic artist reflects a balance between his roots in dark humor and a more mindful approach to storytelling. While he still enjoys works with an edgier tone, such as Super (2010), Kick-A*s (2010), and content by creators like @sirjoancornella and @explosmofficial, Mohit acknowledges that his style has shifted over time.

In his last interview with Bored Panda, he revealed to us that he’s learned to incorporate lighter humor while staying true to his voice, creating comics that resonate with a wider audience.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | ko-fi.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A superhero on a swing is pushed by a friend, transforming into a green giant, launching the superhero into space unexpectedly.

spaceboycantlol Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Just like always, Bored Panda took the time to speak to the artist, and here's what Mo had to tell us!

When asked about dealing with criticism and backlash, Mohit responded, "As a human, you can only know so much about the different cultures of the world. So sometimes, my comics can be concerning for others, and I am happy that people hit back with their views on such comics. My way of dealing with it is to simply understand and respect others’ views and move on with a mental note that I am not to make similar mistakes again. Sometimes, people are just offensive for no reason, and for those I don’t pay much attention. I truly think if you are just kind, patient, and respectful, haters convert into admirers."
RELATED:
    #2

    Superhero comic strip showing a hero leaving the Avengers for family, with unexpected dark twist as family dissolves.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Superhero comic by SpaceboyCantLOL with a humorous and unexpected twist, featuring two masked characters in a confrontation.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reflecting on the role of humor as a storytelling tool, he added, "I think to make someone smile is in itself a superpower. Humour makes people forget their worries, even if it is for a second, and that, I believe, is not only the need of the 21st century but also a small service to the world. Humour makes you take your guard down and communicate back. If you want to sell something, I’d say use humour to warm up to your client/customer first, let them get comfortable and then bring in the business."
    #4

    Comic by SpaceboyCantLOL: Butler tells superhero about missed call, with bat signal glowing outside window.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Superhero comic by SpaceboyCantLOL with a funny and dark twist on age difference and TV remote control.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Regarding creative blocks, Mohit noted, "You just have to give yourself time to get bored and stare into the ceiling fan aimlessly because the best ideas find you when you're not looking for them."
    #6

    Comic by SpaceboyCantLOL showing optimist, pessimist, and Thanos interpreting a glass half full.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Comic strip by SpaceboyCantLOL featuring a humorous scene with Superman.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    He explained to us in detail why he chose to create for a global audience, "I personally don't believe in the idea of boundaries, religions, and divisions that we have created anyway. So why should I restrict myself to a specific crowd? I want to be able to make satire and jokes about all kinds of people and countries without discrimination, lol. I know there is no such thing as universal content, but I just don't want to get tied up anymore in finding a niche, crowd, etc., and focus on creating content in the best way I can and hope that whoever is the audience for it will find it."
    #8

    Funny superhero comic by SpaceboyCantLOL showing a crowd unhappy after a GOT finale premiere.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic by SpaceboyCantLOL of superheroes discussing flying next to a crashed helicopter.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When we inquired about what keeps him motivated as a creator, the artist shared, "The community and support that is building up slowly is just priceless. There is nothing like getting a DM from a random stranger telling me they were having a bad day when they found my page and now they had been giggling for the last half an hour. Or a follower showing me pictures of them getting a tattoo of my comic. Even though I vanish sometimes for weeks, months, and even years, I still get to come back to the same people, who never unfollowed me and are still rooting for my work."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Superhero comic by SpaceboyCantLOL with a dark, unexpected ending featuring a bus and a rescue scenario.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Humorous superhero comic by SpaceboyCantLOL where a villain unexpectedly surrenders, ending with "The End."

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Genie grants man's wish to be lead actor in superhero comic by SpaceboyCantLOL.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Superhero comics parody showing a character frustrated with a newspaper headline referring to another hero.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Superhero comics by SpaceboyCantLOL showing Autobots rolling literally, with humorous and unexpected twist.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Comic showing a superhero spending money on shirts, revealing a hidden costume under them.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Superhero comic with a humorous dark twist by SpaceboyCantLOL, featuring a funny comparison of a villain and handwash.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Superhero comic by SpaceboyCantLOL; character hits another with a hammer in a humorous twist.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Superhero comic strip by SpaceboyCantLOL with a humorous prison twist, featuring a caped character and a punching glove.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Superhero comics by SpaceboyCantLOL showing unexpected and dark twist; a hero snaps fingers, passengers disappear, then reappear.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Superhero comic with unexpected endings by SpaceboyCantLOL; handshake and humorous reveal between characters.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Superhero comic by SpaceboyCantLOL with a surprising twist involving soup and an unexpected fall.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Superhero comics strip with a humorous twist, featuring a couple discussing costumes in a playful superhero roleplay.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Superhero comic strip by SpaceboyCantLOL with unexpected and humorous ending featuring two characters discussing the spirit world.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Superhero comics by SpaceboyCantLOL: heroes astonished by a man's invincibility after 8 hours of sleep.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Comic by SpaceboyCantLOL showing a superhero gear sale, with an unexpected twist leading to distress.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Superhero comic by SpaceboyCantLOL with a humorous twist on hacked accounts and forgotten passwords.

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Superhero comic by SpaceboyCantLOL with superheroes getting outdone by a car, emphasizing "family is most powerful."

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Comic by SpaceboyCantLOL showing a surprised man receiving an unexpected photo after texting "send nudes".

    spaceboycantlol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!