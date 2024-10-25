Nicole Kidman Had Special Clause In Film Contract About Shooting Steamy Scenes With Ex Tom Cruise

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Kidman had to tackle several challenges, including steamy scenes and full-frontal nudity, while filming Eyes Wide Shut alongside her then-husband Tom Cruise.

The one thing that comforted her at the time was a special clause included in the film’s contract to make sure she felt “completely safe.”

In an interview that recently resurfaced, the 57-year-old Australian actress had spoken about the iconic 1999 erotic drama and how she was initially hesitant about filming the many explicit scenes.

Nicole Kidman had certain concerns while filming steamy scenes and full-frontal nudity in the 1999 erotic drama Eyes Wide Shut alongside her then-husband Tom Cruise

“When I went to work with Stanley Kubrick, he was like, ‘I’m going to want full-frontal nudity,’ and I was like, ‘Ahh, I don’t know.’ So we came up with a great agreement, which was contractual,” she told The New York Times in a 2020 interview, which resurfaced amid the buzz around her upcoming film, Babygirl.

The Moulin Rouge! actress revealed that the agreement between her and the critically-acclaimed director was that she would have to give the green-light for the explicit scenes before they made it to the final cut.

The Oscar winner revealed that a special clause was included in her film contract to make her feel “completely safe”

“He would show me the scenes with the nudity before they made it into the film,” she told the outlet. “Then I could feel completely safe.”

The Oscar winner revealed that she didn’t end up saying “no” to any of the scenes, but nevertheless, felt “protected” by the agreement.

“I didn’t say no to any of it. I’d wanted to make sure that it wasn’t going to be me standing there nude and everyone laughing at me,” she said. “I was protected, so I got to explore a complicated marriage and the way in which Tom [Cruise’s] character is having those jealous images.”

Director Stanley Kubrick “would show me the scenes with the nudity before they made it into the film,” she said in a resurfaced interview

Director Stanley began filming Eyes Wide Shut in 1996, a few years after Tom and Nicole tied the knot in 1990.

The polarizing film saw the two Hollywood stars play lead characters Bill and Alice Harford, whose seemingly perfect marriage unravels to reveal a world of hidden desires and sexual exploration.

Nicole said in a previous interview that the director may have mined her own relationship with the Mission Impossible star for the film.

“I suppose he was mining it. There were ideas he was interested in,” she told the Los Angeles Times earlier this year.

The Australian actress also previously said the director may have been “mining” her relationship with Tom Cruise for the film

“He’d ask a lot of questions. But he had a strong sense of the story he was telling,” she went on to say. “I do remember him saying, ‘Triangles are hard. You have to tread carefully when it’s a triangle.’ Because one person could feel ganged up on. But he was aware of that and knew how to manage us.”

Nicole and Tom had adopted daughter Isabella, 31, and a son Connor, 29, before the Top Gun actor filed for divorce in 2001, citing irreconcilable differences.

She is currently married to country music singer Keith Urban and shares two daughters, Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, with him.