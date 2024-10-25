Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Nicole Kidman Had Special Clause In Film Contract About Shooting Steamy Scenes With Ex Tom Cruise
Celebrities, Movies & tv

Nicole Kidman Had Special Clause In Film Contract About Shooting Steamy Scenes With Ex Tom Cruise

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Kidman had to tackle several challenges, including steamy scenes and full-frontal nudity, while filming Eyes Wide Shut alongside her then-husband Tom Cruise.

The one thing that comforted her at the time was a special clause included in the film’s contract to make sure she felt “completely safe.”

In an interview that recently resurfaced, the 57-year-old Australian actress had spoken about the iconic 1999 erotic drama and how she was initially hesitant about filming the many explicit scenes.

Highlights
  • Nicole Kidman had a special clause included in her film contract for the Stanley Kubrick-directed movie, 'Eyes Wide Shut.'
  • The Australian actress played the lead role in the movie with her then-husband, Tom Cruise.
  • "We came up with a great agreement, which was contractual," she said in a previous interview that recently resurfaced.
  • “I didn’t say no to any of it. I’d wanted to make sure that it wasn’t going to be me standing there nude and everyone laughing at me,” she added.
You May Also Like:

Nicole Kidman had certain concerns while filming steamy scenes and full-frontal nudity in the 1999 erotic drama Eyes Wide Shut alongside her then-husband Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman Had Special Clause In Film Contract About Shooting Steamy Scenes With Ex Tom Cruise

Image credits: IMDB

Nicole Kidman Had Special Clause In Film Contract About Shooting Steamy Scenes With Ex Tom Cruise

Image credits: www.imdb.com

“When I went to work with Stanley Kubrick, he was like, ‘I’m going to want full-frontal nudity,’ and I was like, ‘Ahh, I don’t know.’ So we came up with a great agreement, which was contractual,” she told The New York Times in a 2020 interview, which resurfaced amid the buzz around her upcoming film, Babygirl.

The Moulin Rouge! actress revealed that the agreement between her and the critically-acclaimed director was that she would have to give the green-light for the explicit scenes before they made it to the final cut.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oscar winner revealed that a special clause was included in her film contract to make her feel “completely safe”

Nicole Kidman Had Special Clause In Film Contract About Shooting Steamy Scenes With Ex Tom Cruise

Image credits: IMDB

Nicole Kidman Had Special Clause In Film Contract About Shooting Steamy Scenes With Ex Tom Cruise

Image credits: IMDB

“He would show me the scenes with the nudity before they made it into the film,” she told the outlet. “Then I could feel completely safe.”

The Oscar winner revealed that she didn’t end up saying “no” to any of the scenes, but nevertheless, felt “protected” by the agreement.

“I didn’t say no to any of it. I’d wanted to make sure that it wasn’t going to be me standing there nude and everyone laughing at me,” she said. “I was protected, so I got to explore a complicated marriage and the way in which Tom [Cruise’s] character is having those jealous images.”

Director Stanley Kubrick “would show me the scenes with the nudity before they made it into the film,” she said in a resurfaced interview

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Kidman Had Special Clause In Film Contract About Shooting Steamy Scenes With Ex Tom Cruise

Image credits: Warner Brothers/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman Had Special Clause In Film Contract About Shooting Steamy Scenes With Ex Tom Cruise

Image credits: IMDB

Director Stanley began filming Eyes Wide Shut in 1996, a few years after Tom and Nicole tied the knot in 1990.

The polarizing film saw the two Hollywood stars play lead characters Bill and Alice Harford, whose seemingly perfect marriage unravels to reveal a world of hidden desires and sexual exploration.

Nicole said in a previous interview that the director may have mined her own relationship with the Mission Impossible star for the film.

“I suppose he was mining it. There were ideas he was interested in,” she told the Los Angeles Times earlier this year.

The Australian actress also previously said the director may have been “mining” her relationship with Tom Cruise for the film

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’d ask a lot of questions. But he had a strong sense of the story he was telling,” she went on to say. “I do remember him saying, ‘Triangles are hard. You have to tread carefully when it’s a triangle.’ Because one person could feel ganged up on. But he was aware of that and knew how to manage us.”

Nicole and Tom had adopted daughter Isabella, 31, and a son Connor, 29, before the Top Gun actor filed for divorce in 2001, citing irreconcilable differences.

She is currently married to country music singer Keith Urban and shares two daughters, Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, with him.

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

24

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

0

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about Celebrities
Homepage
Trending
Celebrities
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda