One of the night’s most historic wins quickly turned into one of the most uncomfortable moments at the 2026 Oscars.



Fans expressed their frustration after the songwriting team for KPop Demon Hunters were abruptly cut off in the middle of their acceptance speech for Best Original Song.



The win for their hit track Golden marked the first time in Academy history that a K-pop song received the title. But the team, consisting of EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, and others, was cut off mid-speech.



After the orchestra’s music nudged them off stage, EJAE spoke about the moment backstage and said, “...I needed to thank Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna onstage, but I didn’t get to because they just cut us off. They k*lled it with their singing and they’re just incredible people and I love them so much.”



Co-director and writer Maggie Kang and producer Michelle Wong also made history by being the first people of South Korean descent to ever win an Oscar in the animated feature category.



As the directors and producers were onstage accepting their award, the cuttoff music once again began playing, but it quickly stopped to allow them to finish their speech.



Kang said she was dedicating the award to “Korea and [to] Koreans everywhere.”



“For those of you who look like me, I’m so sorry that it took us so long to see us in a movie like this. But it is here now,” she said. “And that means that the next generations won’t have to go longing.”



Fans expressed outrage over the winners being cut off, saying, “Atrocious of the Academy to cut off the winners of Golden Kpop in sharing their winning speech fully #oscars #GoldenKpop.”



“It was very disrespectful what they did to the producers of KPop Demon Hunters at the Oscars, let them give the speech… having said that I’m glad they won.”



“That cutoff music during the kpop demon hunters speech was a lil rude #Oscars,” said another.



“Please let the man finish his speech…” another wrote. “This can’t be the way to celebrate such big cultural phenomenon.”



“Got time to make these horrid jokes but not time for Kpop Demon Hunters to say their speech,” wrote yet another comment.





EJAE accepts Best Original Song for “Golden” from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/1rBsKT0C95

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 16, 2026